Home Finance Italian asset manager Azimut takes stake in Sanctuary
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: November 2, 2020

Italian asset manager Azimut takes stake in Sanctuary

Category: Finance

Azimut Group, a global investment manager based in Milan, Italy, has made what it calls a significant investment in the Sanctuary Wealth Group, an Indianapolis-based wealth management firm.

Sanctuary, which operates broker-dealer, registered investment advisory and investment management arms, has 41 partner firms across 17 states that advise on more than $12 billion in assets. Azimut manages the equivalent of $67 billion.

With backing from Azimut, “we are poised to assert ourselves as willing buyers of valuable advisory practices, for Sanctuary and on behalf of our elite advisor network,” Jim Dickson, Sanctuary Wealth’s CEO, said in a release.

[More: RIA buyers see the consolidators consolidating]

The post Italian asset manager Azimut takes stake in Sanctuary appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: Small caps gain 2.1% as RBA trims cash rate

The Great Divide: Are Advisers Sharing Their Political Views with Clients?

Swedish miner joins Talga’s graphite battery anode project

IPO Watch: Doctor Care Anywhere set to join the ASX telehealth ranks next month

10 at 10: These ASX stocks look ready to proceed this morning

SEC obtains record $4.7 billion in penalties, disgorgement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *