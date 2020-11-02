Azimut Group, a global investment manager based in Milan, Italy, has made what it calls a significant investment in the Sanctuary Wealth Group, an Indianapolis-based wealth management firm.

Sanctuary, which operates broker-dealer, registered investment advisory and investment management arms, has 41 partner firms across 17 states that advise on more than $12 billion in assets. Azimut manages the equivalent of $67 billion.

With backing from Azimut, “we are poised to assert ourselves as willing buyers of valuable advisory practices, for Sanctuary and on behalf of our elite advisor network,” Jim Dickson, Sanctuary Wealth’s CEO, said in a release.

[More: RIA buyers see the consolidators consolidating]

The post Italian asset manager Azimut takes stake in Sanctuary appeared first on InvestmentNews.