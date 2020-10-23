Is your advisory firm a Best Place to Work?

The InvestmentNews annual Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers awards program highlights firms that invest in their employees and create a work environment that attracts and retains the industry’s top talent.

Advice firms with at least 15 employees that wish to be considered for the 2021 list need to register at INbestplacestowork.com by next Friday.

Registration is free but to participate, company officials must complete a questionnaire about which benefits, amenities and other human resources policies they have in place. Employees also must complete online surveys. Best Companies Group compiles the list based on those company and employee surveys.

The policies that differentiate Best Places firms often address work-life balance and giving employees the flexibility to take time away from work for family or other personal pursuits.

The 75 firms highlighted in 2020 went beyond offering financial advisers attractive benefits and perks and created workplaces that empower employees with the skills and confidence necessary to deliver the best possible investment and financial planning guidance.

