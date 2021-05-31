Investor Presentation: Boadicea Resources – May 2021

Stockhead’s Investor Presentation gives executives of emerging ASX-listed companies the opportunity to showcase their latest investor presentation to current and potential investors.

This week, Stockhead heard from Jon Reynolds, Managing Director at Boadicea Resources (ASX:BOA)

Boadicea Resources is an exploration company with tenements in three of Australia’s hottest exploration locations, the Fraser Range and Paterson Province of Western Australia and the Charters Towers region and Drummond Basin of North Queensland.

With a focus on exploring for nickel, copper and gold, Boadicea’s Fraser Range tenements are strategically located next to three of the most exciting discoveries of recent times.

Click play to hear more about Boadicea’s projects, investment highlights and upcoming activity.

