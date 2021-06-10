InvestmentNews wins prestigious Neal Award for business journalism

Bruce Kelly’s “On Advice” column in InvestmentNews has won a 2021 Jesse H. Neal Award in the Best Commentary/Blog category.

The award, considered the most prestigious editorial honor in the field of business-to-business journalism, was one of 59 presented across 24 categories.

In addition, InvestmentNews was a finalist in five other categories in the 67th annual award competition: Best media brand/overall editorial excellence; best Covid-19 industry coverage, best range of work by a single author, acknowledging Mary Beth Franklin and her coverage of retirement and Social Security; best overall art direction; and best art direction for a cover, for the work of Scott Valenzano and Pablo Turcios on the issue “The New Normal.”

Kelly, a senior columnist, joined InvestmentNews in 2000 and has been writing the “On Advice” column since 2013.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to win this award,” Kelly said. “I want to thank the team at InvestmentNews for their support and the Neal Award judges for this distinction.”

The Neal Awards are determined by volunteer panels of business journalists and presented by SIIA, the Software & Information Industry Association, the successor to American Business Media.

