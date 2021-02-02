Home Finance InvestmentNews wins award for Women Adviser Summit
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 2, 2021

InvestmentNews wins award for Women Adviser Summit

Category: Finance

InvestmentNews has won the StreamGo Clients Award for the best virtual event series in 2020 for its Women Adviser Summit.

StreamGo, an international producer of streaming events based in the U.K., honors the best work done each year by its client firms. InvestmentNews was nominated in three categories, including best use of audience engagement features and brand immersion.

[More: Why women advisers have an edge with new investors]

In 2020, the Women Adviser Summit virtual event series hosted 2,700 attendees and 75 speakers. In all, 57 sessions were held in five events over nine days across a span of seven months.

“The challenges our events team faced in 2020 were exceptional, and they faced down those challenges with incredible skill, and this recognition underscores their success,” said George Moriarty, chief content officer of InvestmentNews.

[More: Investing after the ‘great reset’]

How Bitcoin stacks up as a safe haven

You May Also Like

Chart of the Day: US Defense link boosts Anteotech (ASX:ADO) to 85pc rise

Last Orders: Best day in 12 weeks for ASX small caps

Resources Top 5: Tungsten, tin and (maybe) a ‘Tropicana-like’ gold discovery

Botanix soars after pot-up-nose study success

Warren asks Robinhood to explain trading restrictions

Financial Services Institute defends Reg BI under new administration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *