Infinity Lithium Corporation’s (ASX:INF) project in Spain is the first in Europe to receive the backing of the European Institute … Read More
The post Infinity Lithium’s Spain-based battery project wins key European backing appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.