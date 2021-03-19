Indie RIA managing $163 million joins Carson Partners

Main Street Financial Life Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm managing $163 million in Moorestown, New Jersey, has joined Carson Partners.
Main Street Financial Life is headed by J. Joseph Roman, a certified public accountant who founded the firm in 1999 to help clients who wanted a fiduciary investment relationship.
The firm has two other advisers and a staff of other professionals and associates.
