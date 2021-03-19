Home Finance Indie RIA managing $163 million joins Carson Partners
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 19, 2021

Indie RIA managing $163 million joins Carson Partners

Category: Finance

Main Street Financial Life Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm managing $163 million in Moorestown, New Jersey, has joined Carson Partners.

Main Street Financial Life is headed by J. Joseph Roman, a certified public accountant who founded the firm in 1999 to help clients who wanted a fiduciary investment relationship.

The firm has two other advisers and a staff of other professionals and associates.

[More: Securities America loses top executive to Carson Group]

The post Indie RIA managing $163 million joins Carson Partners appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Chubb explores acquiring $22 billion rival Hartford

SEC’s emphasis on ESG creates friction between members

Three in four Americans say pension plans should be available to all

Wealthtech Q&A: Focus Financial’s Rajini Kodialam

Broker-dealer M&A shows signs of life in 2021

ETFs put another nail in mutual fund coffin: Schwab

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *