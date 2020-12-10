Home Finance Indie managing $122 million switches to Cetera from LPL
December 10, 2020

Indie managing $122 million switches to Cetera from LPL

Pierson Wealth Management, a Santa Clarita, California-based firm managing $122 million, has changed its broker-dealer affiliation to Cetera Advisors from LPL Financial.

Ivy Pierson, who heads the firm, started her brokerage career at Morgan Stanley in 2000 and went independent in 2007, affiliating with Woodbury Financial. She became affiliated with LPL in 2017.

