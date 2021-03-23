ICMA-RC is changing name to MissionSquare

ICMA-RC, a Washington, D.C.-based manager and administrator of retirement plans for public sector employers and employees, is changing its name to MissionSquare Retirement.
“The new name and brand reflect the company’s values as we continue to advance our services to help community-focused employees thrive in retirement,” Lynne Ford, the firm’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
ICMA-RC was founded almost 50 years ago to serve public workers.
