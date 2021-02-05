Special Report: User traction for Claw Stars in early testing already exceeds that of ICI’s smash-hit Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen … Read More
The post iCandy Interactive flags strong start for new Claw Stars game title in Google Play trial appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.