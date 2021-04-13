Home Finance Hybrid team managing $340 million joins Cetera from LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 13, 2021

Hybrid team managing $340 million joins Cetera from LPL

Category: Finance

The Advisors, a hybrid team based in Murraysville, Pennsylvania that manages $340 million in assets, has switched affiliations from LPL Financial to Cetera Financial Group.

The team of five advisers is headed by Bryan Davis, a 30-year securities veteran. The firm has its roots in a practice founded in 1998.

[More: Cetera zeroes in on user experience with Riskalyze]

The post Hybrid team managing $340 million joins Cetera from LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Competing on customization: Fintech’s future in retirement planning

Visible mineralisation is a whiff of potential success for Viking

Thor Mining boosts resource at Molyhil high-grade tungsten project

IPO Watch: Mosquito disease fighter Island Pharmaceuticals doubles on debut

Mineral Commodities deal could fast track anode production

IRS: SECURE Act’s 10-year RMD rule is not what you thought

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *