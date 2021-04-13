Hybrid team managing $340 million joins Cetera from LPL

The Advisors, a hybrid team based in Murraysville, Pennsylvania that manages $340 million in assets, has switched affiliations from LPL Financial to Cetera Financial Group.

The team of five advisers is headed by Bryan Davis, a 30-year securities veteran. The firm has its roots in a practice founded in 1998.

