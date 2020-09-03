Hybrid managing $200 million switches to LPL from Cadaret Grant

Murphy Financial Advisors, a hybrid team managing $200 million in Amarillo, Texas, has switched affiliations to LPL from Cadaret Grant & Co. The six-person team will use LPL’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser platforms.

The group also is joining Happy Investment Services, the wealth management arm of Happy State Bank.

The team is led by Jess Murphy, who founded the firm in 1983, and his son, Nathan. It includes adviser Ryan Collins and three support staffers.

