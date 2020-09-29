Hybrid managing $180 million joins LPL from Advisor Group

Hendrix Group Financial Services, a hybrid firm managing $180 million in Birmingham, Alabama, has affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and will use the firm as its custodian.

Hendrix had been affiliated with Securities Service Network, part of Advisor Group.

The firm was known for 50 years as the Financial Service Center of Alabama, but rebranded itself in 2017.

The team consists of brothers Tim and Brad Hendrix Sr., and Brad’s son, Brad Hendrix Jr. The three are partners and financial advisers.

Brad Hendrix Sr. is a former NFL lineman who played in Dallas and San Diego.

Other members of the team include office manager Lindsey Burns, who is the daughter of Brad Hendrix Sr., and administrative assistant Sandra Bailey, who is the sister of Tim and Brad Hendrix Sr.

