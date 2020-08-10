Hybrid managing $150 million switches to LPL from Lincoln Financial

Bialke Financial Partners, which managed $150 million at Lincoln Financial Advisors in Virginia, Minnesota, has affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and will use LPL as its custodian.

The firm will operate as the investment arm of the American Bank of the North and use Financial Resources Group Investment Services as its office of supervisory jurisdiction.

Founded in 1947, the Bialke team includes advisors Christopher Bialke, Dan Rabideaux, Jeremy Bateman and Alyssa Droste, and office manager Mercedeez Samson.

