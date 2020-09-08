Hybrid adviser managing $150 million joins LPL from MML

The Opus Group of Virginia, a hybrid managing $150 million in Virginia Beach, has switched its broker-dealer and corporate registered investment adviser platforms from MML Investors Services to LPL Financial.

The firm, headed by Forrest Williams Jr., had been affiliated with MML Investors Services for 27 years.

