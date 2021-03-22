Huljich family sells $296 million stake in Pushpay to US investment firm

Kiwi rich-listers Christopher Huljich and his son Peter have sold off their 15.7 per cent stake in Pushpay Holdings (ASX:PPH) to a US-based investment firm.

Sixth Street will become the dual-listed donation management platform’s largest shareholder with a 17.8 per cent stake, having bought 25 per cent of the Huljich family’s stake last year.

The 172.9 million shares changed hands for $NZ1.85 apiece, according to a document filed on ASX, giving the transaction a value of $NZ320 million ($296 million).

The Huljich family has invested in Pushpay since 2014. The platform is used to manage donations at more than 10,000 churches and faith-based organisations, mostly in North America.

Sixth Street has invested in a number of fast-growing tech companies including Airbnb, AirTrunk, Kyriba, Paycor, PaySimple, Spotify and SumUp.

“As a highly experienced technology and growth investor with a core thematic focus on the convergence of software and payments, Sixth Street’s global scale and partnership-oriented investing approach brings considerable strength to Pushpay’s shareholder register,” said Pushpay chairman Graham Shaw.

At 10.39am, Pushpay’s ASX-listed shares were up 4.2 per cent to $1.725.

