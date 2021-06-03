Hub acquires Massachusetts RIA

Hub International, a Chicago-based insurance and wealth management firm, has acquired the assets of Epstein Financial of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Epstein Financial, a registered investment adviser managing $400 million in 70 retirement plans, also provides corporate retirement plan consulting, compliance and regulatory guidance, as well as wealth management services.

Charlie Epstein, the firm’s principal and founder, will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

