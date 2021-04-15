Hub acquires assets of $1.6 billion retirement firm

Hub International, a Chicago-based insurance broker and wealth adviser, has acquired the assets of IBG Financial Partners, a Foxborough, Massachusetts-based retirement plan consulting firm that manages about $1.6 billion in plan assets.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Peter Vacheron, principal of IBG, and the IBG team will join Hub’s retirement and private wealth unit.
