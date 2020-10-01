How is the RIA model changing?

As an M&A expert, Dave DeVoe has a different view into the independent model than most. He’s seen where it’s been. And he reveals where investment advisors are taking it now. Learn how the flexibility built into the RIA model is becoming one of its greatest assets.
