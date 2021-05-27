History on Okapi Resources’ side with extension to Mount Day granted

Okapi Resources has history on its side after securing the tenement next to its Mount Day joint venture in WA that contain the old Maggie Hays Hill gold workings.

It is the latest step forward taken by the junior explorer since inking a 75 per cent farm-in deal last year to the gold rights at Lithium Australia’s Lake Johnston project.

Historical rock chips at Maggie Hays Hill, which sits on tenement E63/2039, have graded up to 10.7 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold.

Featuring two lines of south-east trending pits and underground shafts, they are among the few historical gold workings in the region, which has primarily been explored for nickel on account of its close proximity to the Emily Ann and Maggie Hays underground nickel mines.

Where Okapi sees potential is the gap of knowledge around its gold potential.

The best intercept from prior drilling includes 2m at 11.04g/t from 26m but previous drilling only centred on historical workings.

A golden opportunity abounds

What lies outside those workings?

Based on what Okapi has gleaned from open file historical data, E63/2039 is host to a 10km gold in soil anomaly which straddles the border with its Mount Day JV holdings.

The priority target zone sits adjacent to historical workings but has never been drilled.

Okapi is planning a program of geological mapping and infill soil testing over the main target area with a view to identifying the best drilling positions to test this target.

