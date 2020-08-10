Historical data an advantage as GTI moves to uranium exploration

Special Report: A review of historical data has allowed GTI to rapidly advance evaluation of its Utah uranium-vanadium project as it prepares for exploration to start this quarter.

The data, which was acquired in July, contains drill hole logs, maps, assay reports and project level exploration and evaluation reports for the Jeffrey, Rats Nest and Moki claim groups.

It also includes drill intercept maps and an evaluation report for the company’s Moki project near Ticaboo where significant historical drilling was carried out.

Moki is immediately east of the Tony M mine owned by Energy Fuels, which produced about 1 million pounds of uranium oxide from 1979 to 2012.

GTI Resources (ASX:GTR) says that besides helping with evaluation of currently held ground, the data has also helped it assess adjacent ground for acquisition and facilitate much greater refinement of drill targets.

It added that the completed data review has reinforced local geologic and mineralised trend interpretations that validate its acquisition of the two leases from Anfield Energy.

The two leases – which have past production and are prospective for near surface uranium and vanadium mineralisation — join the Jeffrey and Rat’s Nest projects into a much larger contiguous tract.

Results are also pending from reconnaissance drilling completed at the Jeffrey project in June that targeted known shallow mineralisation in the northern portion of the mineralised trend.

Ongoing work leading to uranium and vanadium exploration

GTI is currently carrying out work such as ground truthing of the acquired drill data, underground mapping, channel sampling and potential geophysical logging of certain historical drill holes at Jeffrey, Rats Nests, Moki and the Anfield leases.

Data generated from this work will be used to define drill targets for the next phase of exploration drilling.

