Hightower takes stake in $800 million Hart Financial Group

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 20, 2020

Hightower, a Chicago-based hybrid RIA managing $61.6 billion, has acquired a stake in Hart Financial Group, an $800 million hybrid in Austin, Texas. Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Founded in 1990, Hart Financial Group has 12 employees, including 5 advisers.

The investment in Hart Financial is Hightower’s eighth transaction so far this year.

