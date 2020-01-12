Hightower firm in Massachusetts acquires $200 million indie

Lexington Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm that manages $1.3 billion in Lexington, Massachusetts, has acquired Marcus Financial Advisors, a Beverly, Massachusetts-based affiliate of Raymond James that has $200 million in assets under administration.

The acquisition was facilitated by the mergers and acquisition team at Hightower, which owns an interest in Lexington.

Jon Marcus of Marcus Financial will join Lexington as a senior wealth adviser. In the wake of the acquisition, Lexington has 13 advisers, and 20 employees overall.

