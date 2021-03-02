Home Finance Here’s why this ASX investment company saw $50m in demand for pet retailer PETstock
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: March 2, 2021

Here’s why this ASX investment company saw $50m in demand for pet retailer PETstock

Category: Finance

Auctus’ (ASX:AVC) latest investment it offered to its clients, pet retailer PETstock, resulted in over $50 million in applications. Auctus … Read More

The post Here’s why this ASX investment company saw $50m in demand for pet retailer PETstock appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Focus Financial acquires $675 million RIA

Financial security different for Black, Latina, white women, report finds

Bulk Buys: China’s record steel prices support iron ore, coking coal demand cools

Pathstone acquires $1.1 billion RIA

Great Southern drilling extends high-grade gold zone at Mon Ami

US investor Jim Feuille stays bullish on Zebit’s ecommerce prospects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *