HealthKick Podcast: Kazia tackles the curse of US politicians with its innovative drug candidate

Stockhead’s resident health and biotech expert Tim Boreham is putting down the microscope and picking up the microphone for another instalment of The Health Kick Podcast.

In this episode Tim interviews Dr James Garner, CEO and managing director of Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA).

Kazia Therapeutics is a $160 million Sydney company developing treatments for brain and ovarian cancer.

Kazia’s lead drug candidate, GDC-0084, aims to deliver therapies across the blood brain barrier, the body’s natural mechanism to protect the brain from foreign agents.

The company recently announced that world-leading cancer treatment and research centre the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, has agreed to investigate how well Kazia’s leading drug candidate works to treat a rare form of cancer.

So tune in below to hear all things Kazia Therapeutics.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

Like to listen to podcasts through another app? Just search for The Health Kick Podcast with Tim Boreham and subscribe!

