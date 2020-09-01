The value of the assets in health savings accounts increased 19% to $73.5 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, a survey from Devenir has found, while the number of HSAs increased by 12%, to more than 29 million.

The survey data were collected primarily from the nation’s top 100 providers of health savings accounts, according to Devenir, a company that provides investment solutions for the accounts.

In approximately 1.5 million HSA accounts, or about 5% of the total, the funds in the account are invested in securities, the study found.

[More: Clients are tapping HSAs amid COVID-19]

The post Health savings account assets now top $73.5 billion appeared first on InvestmentNews.