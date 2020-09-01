The value of the assets in health savings accounts increased 19% to $73.5 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, a survey from Devenir has found, while the number of HSAs increased by 12%, to more than 29 million.
The survey data were collected primarily from the nation’s top 100 providers of health savings accounts, according to Devenir, a company that provides investment solutions for the accounts.
In approximately 1.5 million HSA accounts, or about 5% of the total, the funds in the account are invested in securities, the study found.
[More: Clients are tapping HSAs amid COVID-19]
The post Health savings account assets now top $73.5 billion appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.