Health Kick Podcast: Cannpal has first mover advantage in the $67bn “hidden gem” animal health market

Stockhead’s resident Health and Biotech expert Tim Boreham is putting down the pen and picking up the microphone for another instalment of The Health Kick Podcast.

In this episode Tim chats with Layton Mills, managing director of CannPal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1).

CannPal is an ASX listed animal health company developing plant-based therapeutic products for pets.

The company’s focus is on the use of cannabinoids, the active pharmaceutical ingredients extracted from the cannabis plant, to provide veterinarians and pet owners with clinically validated and standardised therapeutics to treat animals in a safe and ethical way.

