Home Finance Green candles for all: Litecoin surges to ATH and Dogecoin hits a very important target
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 6, 2021

Green candles for all: Litecoin surges to ATH and Dogecoin hits a very important target

Category: Finance

The pump is back!

Cryptocurrencies are up strongly today, with Litecoin hitting an all-time high of US$360 shortly before lunchtime (AEST) while Dogecoin reached the level of US69c, possibly for teh lulz. (Don’t make us explain that one to you).

Eighty-two of the top 100 crypto-assets had advanced over the past 24 hours, with 22 posting double-digit gains.

Crypto market
Coin360

Telcoin and Leo Token had also set all-time highs this morning, while Leo Token, Ethereum, Chainlink, THORChain, cEth and Ethereum Classic did so yesterday afternoon.

Telcoin was the biggest gainer, up 70 per cent on word it would start remittance operations in Australia.
 

Robinhood effect?

Experienced traders were warning those sitting on the sidelines against FOMO-ing into Dogecoin after its parabolic gains. The coin, trading this morning at US65c, is easily the best-performing top 100 cryptocurrency in the past 30 days, up more than tenfold.

There was some online speculation that Dogecoin investors on Robinhood were taking their profits and moving them into large-cap legacy altcoins like Litecoin.

Join our Cryptohead Facebook group to discuss all things cryptocurrency.

The post Green candles for all: Litecoin surges to ATH and Dogecoin hits a very important target appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s hunting for a bargain today?

Meeting the growing need for financial caregiving

InvestCloud to acquire Advicent and NaviPlan planning software

Advisory business making progress on diversity, but slowly

Improvers the next ESG investment to clean up?

Joe Duran’s plan for Goldman Sachs advisers: Q&A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *