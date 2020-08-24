Goldman team managing $3 billion joins UBS

A group of advisers who managed more than $3 billion of client assets at Goldman Sachs is joining UBS Private Wealth Management.

John Hanley, Colin McKay and Michael Francis will work in the Washington, D.C., office of UBS Northeast Private Wealth. Hanley joined Goldman in 2004.

The team joining UBS also includes trust and estates specialist Karlyn Wright, senior associate Louis McCabe and administrator Katherine Andes.

All six team members must complete their garden leaves before joining UBS, according to the press release.

