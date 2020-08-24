Home Finance Goldman team managing $3 billion joins UBS
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: August 24, 2020

Goldman team managing $3 billion joins UBS

Category: Finance

A group of advisers who managed more than $3 billion of client assets at Goldman Sachs is joining UBS Private Wealth Management.

John Hanley, Colin McKay and Michael Francis will work in the Washington, D.C., office of UBS Northeast Private Wealth. Hanley joined Goldman in 2004.

The team joining UBS also includes trust and estates specialist Karlyn Wright, senior associate Louis McCabe and administrator Katherine Andes.

All six team members must complete their garden leaves before joining UBS, according to the press release.

[More: UBS’ private bank closure raises questions for elite advisers]

The post Goldman team managing $3 billion joins UBS appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Exxon kicked out of Dow Industrials

SEC charges former brokers with illegal securities sales

Mosaic closes hundreds of stores, boosts online presence to keep up with ‘new retail paradigm’

Six Sigma Metals is now a player in the gold exploration game

Tech killed value investing: report

SomnoMed taps tech for new board hires, posts full-year profit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *