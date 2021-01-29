Gold price trading in narrow range of $US1,825 to $US1,870 per ounce past three weeks Trading enthusiasts on Reddit turn … Read More
The post Gold price settles into narrow trading range, silver comes alive on speculative interest appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.