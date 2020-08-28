Gold explorer Zenith taps new chairman to drive next phase of growth

Special Report: Well-known mining exec Peter Bird has been appointed chairman at gold explorer Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC), a strong endorsement of the company’s ‘Tier 1’ potential.

Zenith’s team of proven project finders want to build a large-scale gold and base metals business.

Now Zenith, on the back of some sensational exploration success at its core projects, is refreshing its board to drive the next chapter in its development.

Enter Bird, who had already joined Zenith as a non-executive director in March as part of this ongoing board renewal.

He is an experienced, well known and highly respected mining industry executive who has worked with major mining companies such as Western Mining Corporation, Newcrest and Normandy Mining.

Bird also has extensive expertise in equity markets including five years at Merrill Lynch Equities, where he was recognised in 1998 as the top-rated Australian Gold Analyst in Australia, Europe and Asia.

In 2000, while general manager investor relations at Newcrest, he was voted by the investment community as the number one Investor Relations Manager in all listed Australian companies.

More recently Bird has served in board and executive roles both as a managing director and non-executive chairman with several ASX-listed and UK -listed resource companies.

“I’m very pleased to be taking a more active role in the growth of Zenith and excited about the quality of the company’s exploration projects and the active drill programs that are in train that have the potential to add material value,” Bird says.

‘Hitting paydirt’ at Red Mountain and Split Rocks

In June, a maiden drilling program at the greenfields (untouched) Red Mountain gold project in Queensland uncovered some sensational intersections, including 13m at 8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 3.2g/t silver from surface.

In August, early stage drilling at the Split Rocks gold project in WA returned high-grade, near-surface gold at multiple targets, including 16m at 6.3g/t.

These are significant intersections, and Zenith is just getting started. Follow-up drilling is ongoing at Red Mountain, while a new campaign is due to start at Split Rocks within the next few weeks.

