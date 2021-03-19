Home Finance Gold Digger: You should ALWAYS have gold exposure in your portfolio, expert says
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: March 19, 2021

A recent round of support for gold has seen the price consolidate above $US1,700 an ounce.

However, with policy support from central banks, US stimulus and employment growth — underpinned by big infrastructure projects — you’d “expect gold to come off a bit in the short term”, says Trent Primmer, head of trading at corporate advisory firm Barclay Pearce.

Longer term, Primmer has no issues with the view that gold can potentially push back above $US2,000/oz.

“You should always have some gold exposure in your portfolio, irrespective of short-term fluctuations. You’ll never get a perfect entry price into something like gold,” he says.

It was a good week for ASX gold stocks. 130 went up, 69 went down, and 34 didn’t move.

$USD gold price over the past 2 years.

 

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK CHANGE %1 MONTH CHANGE %6 MONTH CHANGE %1 YEAR CHANGE %PRICE MARKET CAP
ANLAmani Gold50-25-5000.0015 $ 21,573,993.49
CDTCastle Minerals502091400.012 $ 8,057,509.00
VRCVolt Resources435331860.02 $ 47,606,562.02
REZResourc & En Grp295833890.044 $ 16,835,550.77
CXUCauldron Energy288-21930.041 $ 18,531,979.99
DEGDe Grey Mining2637-274821.14 $ 1,502,093,986.07
AWVAnova Metals259-243060.025 $ 37,260,449.20
LCLLos Cerros Limited257-126500.15 $ 75,361,525.28
GTRGti Resources251445250.025 $ 16,757,467.95
AQIAlicanto Min2317-312380.135 $ 42,499,269.93
MKRManuka Resources.23-8-110.435 $ 37,322,745.60
FFRFirefly Resources2229-55600.14 $ 39,135,139.16
THRThor Mining PLC216133250.017 $ 7,233,231.68
CELChallenger Exp21-7552240.34 $ 176,776,697.28
VANVango Mining2132-25-90.082 $ 84,731,239.68
NPMNewpeak Metals2000500.003 $ 17,022,483.89
NESNelson Resources.2033695760.12 $ 17,334,936.96
PURPursuit Minerals207840622620.066 $ 48,547,859.12
NAGNagambie Resources20522850.061 $ 30,995,805.45
CSTCastile Resources1930-401340.215 $ 41,939,125.41
DREDrednought Resources196-55330.019 $ 42,975,101.38
NAENew Age Exploration188185500.013 $ 15,854,057.83
TSOTesoro Resources179-235640.22 $ 117,388,143.53
ERMEmmerson Resources171-24-30.069 $ 33,799,771.18
ALYAlchemy Resource17-18-26300.014 $ 8,739,164.89
SIHSihayo Gold Limited178-361420.014 $ 51,596,459.78
AVWAvira Resources1740-132500.007 $ 9,625,280.00
SFMSanta Fe Minerals16-422720.11 $ 8,010,066.79
GIBGibb River Diamonds1617761930.088 $ 19,670,378.39
TIETietto Minerals151-341210.375 $ 172,875,473.28
AZSAzure Minerals150613930.355 $ 113,991,716.77
PNXPNX Metals Limited140-11600.008 $ 29,217,548.09
DGODGO Gold Limited1419-19973.15 $ 231,688,006.20
NMLNavarre Minerals1418271540.165 $ 90,019,954.86
KZRKalamazoo Resources14-2-37300.46 $ 63,506,595.49
HRNHorizon Gold141691720.49 $ 43,021,386.03
TRYTroy Resources13-8-28210.076 $ 59,089,973.90
MVLMarvel Gold Limited13-2-251050.051 $ 24,923,558.84
ARVArtemis Resources131-152860.085 $ 96,624,966.95
GMRGolden Rim Resources130-40800.009 $ 20,234,353.08
AYMAustralia United Min13-251258000.009 $ 16,583,197.37
CHNChalice Mining121417830424.87 $ 1,646,122,711.24
WCNWhite Cliff Min120585330.019 $ 9,826,731.58
PRSProspech Limited11-600.15 $ 10,078,191.30
BGLBellevue Gold1113-271510.855 $ 770,651,066.70
ADNAndromeda Metals113731314000.405 $ 906,035,687.34
AMIAurelia Metals104-19530.395 $ 487,558,977.38
DEXDuke Exploration10-40.33 $ 20,514,583.74
NVANova Minerals1010834690.165 $ 275,541,196.76
A1GAfrican Gold .1041846340.275 $ 24,130,328.66
SVLSilver Mines Limited10-10-62000.225 $ 272,417,348.42
CBYCanterbury Resources10-815250.115 $ 12,305,171.67
FFXFirefinch10-15483600.23 $ 187,678,364.40
TBRTribune Res95-31135.35 $ 270,735,277.32
RDNRaiden Resources90603800.024 $ 29,095,276.34
CMMCapricorn Metals91-27591.62 $ 561,004,935.41
RMXRed Mount Min9-8335000.012 $ 13,764,547.38
MGVMusgrave Minerals920-353620.365 $ 186,628,032.15
AARAnglo Australian91-4350.1 $ 55,366,788.10
TSCTwenty Seven Co.88-19300.0065 $ 12,757,925.28
MKGMako Gold87-161100.105 $ 27,010,368.21
AUCAusgold Limited82343820.053 $ 68,918,525.67
RXLRox Resources88-341500.04 $ 86,092,795.45
MRZMont Royal Resources8-108930.27 $ 8,634,826.20
DLCDelecta Limited800400.007 $ 6,051,727.23
ARNAldoro Resources8-251001100.21 $ 14,296,968.63
SMISantana Minerals8-10-3300.14 $ 15,964,569.04
PDIPredictive Disc822-413400.071 $ 72,208,553.62
ANXAnax Metals7141958260.072 $ 25,563,423.97
M2RMiramar7-80.23 $ 9,923,467.20
HCHHot Chili625193070.0475 $ 144,220,725.01
FAUFirst Au6-661130.017 $ 9,814,060.06
S2RS2 Resources60-311130.17 $ 55,105,956.33
MDIMiddle Island Res66-32770.265 $ 32,419,098.30
ARLArdea Resources6-5131840.54 $ 70,218,820.10
MHCManhattan Corp60-643500.018 $ 23,873,016.47
AGSAlliance Resources6-3-191190.185 $ 38,483,169.79
MTHMithril Resources5-5-571500.02 $ 47,004,660.82
ADVArdiden55-335670.02 $ 40,742,044.55
GORGold Road Res53-28191.21 $ 1,095,506,311.26
BARBarra Resources5-13-51100.021 $ 14,229,770.12
HRZHorizon50-22520.105 $ 56,797,520.00
CAZCazaly Resources55-221210.042 $ 15,940,903.75
BCNBeacon Minerals555450.037 $ 126,551,054.93
BRVBig River Gold516-122160.43 $ 92,115,687.30
AXEArcher Materials517885500.975 $ 220,288,132.35
MATMatsa Resources5-9-38100.09 $ 23,860,910.39
CAICalidus Resources57-221090.45 $ 148,926,753.99
MRRMinrex Resources5-8-123600.023 $ 12,676,152.27
OAUOra Gold Limited5-4-81300.023 $ 20,180,285.33
AOPApollo Consolidated4-371180.36 $ 105,346,515.35
RVRRed River Resources44713800.24 $ 126,854,719.92
BNRBulletin Res4-173560.073 $ 13,088,394.40
IPTImpact Minerals41403170.025 $ 42,741,274.58
RMLResolution Minerals4-24-55-400.025 $ 10,591,097.53
GWRGWR Group4-15273730.26 $ 80,238,407.40
RMSRamelius Resources421-36731.59 $ 1,330,918,229.91
MAUMagnetic Resources411302581.61 $ 339,389,061.89
KAIKairos Minerals4-13-593130.027 $ 45,263,904.95
BATBattery Minerals4-181083500.027 $ 59,196,932.69
PRUPerseus Mining47-22521.23 $ 1,539,203,371.85
MOHMoho Resources416-30450.087 $ 8,966,015.72
MZZMatador Mining3-14-361700.31 $ 56,435,050.43
AUTAuteco Minerals3-7-364170.093 $ 147,314,819.98
KTAKrakatoa Resources35-451200.066 $ 17,573,850.00
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited3-3-134500.165 $ 17,831,566.17
EVNEvolution Mining3-2-3354.16 $ 7,090,968,402.75
TINTnt Mines Limited3-15-172150.17 $ 15,909,828.00
MEGMegado3-50.175 $ 7,139,789.65
OKUOklo Resources30-44170.175 $ 85,685,068.04
MTCMetalstech33-193270.175 $ 26,382,174.84
AGCAGC3160.18 $ 12,529,547.54
RSGResolute Mining31-36-170.64 $ 723,049,722.43
HAWHawthorn Resources3-5-25270.074 $ 23,346,092.91
HWKHawkstone Mng3-51536600.038 $ 65,377,065.60
SSRSSR Mining Inc.30-3719.87 $ 360,087,242.28
GBRGreatbould Resources3-3-17510.039 $ 9,167,913.81
TAMTanami Gold NL2-228980.083 $ 97,533,054.82
PF1Pathfinder Resources2-250.23 $ 10,939,321.80
BBXBBX Minerals2-11-461160.27 $ 115,026,127.64
ADTAdriatic Metals2-3-21322.2 $ 405,041,953.80
BYHBryah Resources20131360.059 $ 9,058,889.97
EMREmerald Res NL26221090.79 $ 422,625,709.74
WMXWiluna Mining Corp1-12-44341.07 $ 127,057,849.78
STNSaturn Metals11-5210.365 $ 39,047,223.60
IDAIndiana Resources116583640.079 $ 22,109,834.16
YRLYandal Resources115801690.45 $ 42,119,212.95
REDRed 5 Limited1-25-49-140.17 $ 374,472,587.83
NXMNexus Minerals14291360.099 $ 24,171,015.43
ALKAlkane Resources10-51300.72 $ 446,541,600.00
NCMNewcrest Mining02-25024.5 $ 20,462,906,742.04
SBMSt Barbara Limited0-4-41-62.01 $ 1,417,769,809.14
AMGAusmex Mining Gp0-25-11520.05 $ 27,493,010.30
SBRSabre Resources0-29-584000.005 $ 8,415,318.25
GMNGold Mountain0-2-11-270.04 $ 29,006,734.54
PUAPeak Minerals0-14-111520.024 $ 14,752,863.65
LCYLegacy Iron Ore0-4625013000.014 $ 89,666,339.24
SI6SI6 Metals Limited0-21278500.019 $ 23,681,216.99
VMCVenus Metals Cor0-5-24310.19 $ 28,704,949.77
ENREncounter Resources0243870.155 $ 47,334,555.45
ONXOrminex0-203-200.032 $ 17,308,309.60
OBMOra Banda Mining0-6-33940.25 $ 206,344,379.47
DTRDateline Resources0200500.003 $ 30,222,773.27
DCXDiscovex Res0-13-13750.007 $ 17,105,648.53
GEDGolden Deeps0-17-41110.01 $ 8,523,365.84
KGMKalnorth Gold0002250.013 $ 11,625,120.78
LNYLaneway Res0-17-38670.005 $ 20,762,862.63
MSRManas Res09-252000.006 $ 16,561,641.59
TMXTerrain Minerals043-382330.01 $ 7,357,610.09
TMZThomson Res0-1020410340.14 $ 49,188,082.77
XTCXantippe Res00-3300.002 $ 8,149,128.80
NUSNusantara Resources0-7-1640.27 $ 61,903,711.89
LEXLefroy Exploration02051404000.625 $ 71,405,751.87
AMEAlto Metals Limited0-3-12390.075 $ 33,769,480.13
TTMTitan Minerals0-16-161630.105 $ 125,339,767.74
GRLGodolphin Resources0-13-2600.2 $ 17,242,636.51
CLACelsius Resource0-6385290.044 $ 37,849,377.48
G88Golden Mile Res013-25730.052 $ 6,396,953.06
CTOCitigold Corp0883330.013 $ 35,368,751.72
RDSRedstone Resources00-401400.012 $ 8,627,988.76
KSNKingston Resources0-6-121710.23 $ 65,219,247.58
AAUAntilles Gold0131634250.105 $ 19,514,164.90
CGNCrater Gold Min0-16911630.021 $ 25,777,413.21
SPQSuperior Resources00633620.013 $ 17,901,956.25
SLRSilver Lake Resource-117-35281.62 $ 1,489,862,282.35
BNZBenzmining-1-220.755 $ 22,353,956.70
WGXWestgold Resources.-16-15232.1 $ 898,573,172.40
TLMTalisman Mining-1-4-18340.09 $ 16,796,554.65
NWMNorwest Minerals-1-2-27-440.084 $ 9,142,575.04
BDCBardoc Gold-1-8-9460.073 $ 130,144,303.20
BC8Black Cat Syndicate-1-8-161890.68 $ 75,046,613.56
CYLCatalyst Metals-16-18-52.01 $ 201,506,232.15
GSNGreat Southern-2-25-58480.059 $ 26,391,184.36
BTRBrightstar Resources-2-85345000.046 $ 19,788,784.38
MEUMarmota Limited-2-2-12690.044 $ 42,615,482.36
PRXProdigy Gold NL-23-38140.041 $ 23,225,104.24
VKAViking Mines-2-152308230.04 $ 38,226,187.44
BRBBreaker Res NL-20-20670.2 $ 68,426,595.09
OKROkapi Resources-3-8-132370.175 $ 8,094,613.50
WAFWest African Res-36-24910.87 $ 790,104,098.13
NSTNorthern Star-3-11-36-209.49 $ 10,889,821,977.84
AWJAuric Mining-3-110.165 $ 6,883,782.46
CHZChesser Resources-3-8-232000.165 $ 74,388,703.13
HMXHammer Metals-371497820.097 $ 72,008,332.03
EM2Eagle Mountain-337664050.48 $ 91,631,156.50
MEIMeteoric Resources-3-6285670.06 $ 82,831,866.96
AGGAngloGold Ashanti-3-2-29-65.59 $ 499,563,484.00
GMLGateway Mining-30451420.029 $ 57,109,068.00
RRLRegis Resources-3-7-46-173.03 $ 1,541,201,507.79
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-3-15-161250.855 $ 194,554,308.40
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-4-438-450.055 $ 8,537,151.52
KWRKingwest Resources-4-21-16460.135 $ 20,748,670.83
GSMGolden State Mining-4-7-48730.135 $ 10,265,311.25
AQXAlice Queen-4-19-32860.026 $ 28,510,652.79
STKStrickland Metals-4-4-611400.024 $ 10,107,636.50
SVYStavely Minerals-4-620830.685 $ 182,673,016.40
E2ME2 Metals-4-14631950.325 $ 49,552,273.98
TRMTruscott Mining Corp-5-9-53200.021 $ 2,686,772.42
FMLFocus Minerals-5-11-30770.31 $ 56,652,055.15
GBZGBM Rsources-5-20-391160.1 $ 42,868,787.94
DCNDacian Gold-5-113-550.385 $ 316,431,901.89
WRMWhite Rock Min-5-2-12900.57 $ 42,894,199.47
EMUEMU NL-58781380.057 $ 24,284,811.15
NSMNorthstaw-5-130.43 $ 17,600,000.00
IVRInvestigator Res-6-10536000.084 $ 115,183,354.81
KAUKaiser Reef-6-12-181030.335 $ 34,366,965.67
RGLRiversgold-614-134330.048 $ 19,178,025.41
TARTaruga Minerals-6-6-315570.046 $ 21,945,672.29
MCTMetalicity Limited-615-383940.015 $ 26,506,863.83
AAJAruma Resources-7-25-54830.055 $ 5,827,850.99
SAUSouthern Gold-7-14-37-340.082 $ 17,492,957.99
ZNCZenith Minerals-7492910.125 $ 36,795,003.75
SNGSiren Gold-8-180.37 $ 22,401,533.08
SLZSultan Resources-8-10-171500.175 $ 12,168,518.08
PNRPantoro Limited-84-81470.2 $ 281,679,645.60
KRMKingsrose Mining-8-625670.045 $ 32,850,330.84
SKYSKY Metals-9-623-60.16 $ 39,463,972.48
RNDRand Mining-9-9-1901.6 $ 96,237,560.00
TNRTorian Resources-9231658200.053 $ 42,382,269.09
MMLMedusa Mining-92-2770.84 $ 178,771,038.86
GNMGreat Northern-9-9-551000.01 $ 9,079,196.04
SRNSurefire Rescs NL-9-164411250.0245 $ 26,331,849.84
CWXCarawine Resources-112918870.29 $ 32,666,970.60
HXGHexagon Energy-122591710.092 $ 29,518,122.05
PAKPacific American Hld-13-13-1340.021 $ 6,690,282.90
AL8Alderan Resource-13-26-363630.074 $ 21,153,817.53
ZAGZuleika Gold-14-1431460.038 $ 15,173,454.80
DTMDart Mining NL-156-32620.175 $ 16,990,730.92
DDD3D Resources Limited-170-294000.005 $ 14,481,488.37
GULGullewa Limited-17-17-121140.075 $ 13,677,982.50
MLSMetals Australia-200-331000.002 $ 10,477,258.94
WWIWest Wits Mining-2141206700.077 $ 111,604,512.40
PKOPeako Limited-21-12-381240.023 $ 4,801,354.43

 

Small cap standouts

De Grey’s (ASX:DEG) (+26%) mammoth Hemi gold discovery keeps getting bigger.

The system is 3.5km long, 3.5km wide and 400m deep and open in almost every direction. People (me) must be wondering just how big the upcoming maiden resource is going to be.

Resources & Energy Group (ASX:REZ)  (+29%) is on track to restart mining at the ‘Granny Venn’ open pit mine at the East Menzies gold project within the next quarter after inking a lucrative profit-sharing deal that requires no upfront spend by the company.

And Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) (+28%) has permission to access existing underground infrastructure for “exploration and drilling of high priority targets” at its Blackwood Gold project ahead of schedule.

 

