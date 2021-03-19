Gold Digger: You should ALWAYS have gold exposure in your portfolio, expert says

A recent round of support for gold has seen the price consolidate above $US1,700 an ounce.

However, with policy support from central banks, US stimulus and employment growth — underpinned by big infrastructure projects — you’d “expect gold to come off a bit in the short term”, says Trent Primmer, head of trading at corporate advisory firm Barclay Pearce.

Longer term, Primmer has no issues with the view that gold can potentially push back above $US2,000/oz.

“You should always have some gold exposure in your portfolio, irrespective of short-term fluctuations. You’ll never get a perfect entry price into something like gold,” he says.

It was a good week for ASX gold stocks. 130 went up, 69 went down, and 34 didn’t move.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK CHANGE % 1 MONTH CHANGE % 6 MONTH CHANGE % 1 YEAR CHANGE % PRICE MARKET CAP ANL Amani Gold 50 -25 -50 0 0.0015 $ 21,573,993.49 CDT Castle Minerals 50 20 9 140 0.012 $ 8,057,509.00 VRC Volt Resources 43 5 33 186 0.02 $ 47,606,562.02 REZ Resourc & En Grp 29 5 83 389 0.044 $ 16,835,550.77 CXU Cauldron Energy 28 8 -2 193 0.041 $ 18,531,979.99 DEG De Grey Mining 26 37 -27 482 1.14 $ 1,502,093,986.07 AWV Anova Metals 25 9 -24 306 0.025 $ 37,260,449.20 LCL Los Cerros Limited 25 7 -12 650 0.15 $ 75,361,525.28 GTR Gti Resources 25 14 4 525 0.025 $ 16,757,467.95 AQI Alicanto Min 23 17 -31 238 0.135 $ 42,499,269.93 MKR Manuka Resources. 23 -8 -11 0.435 $ 37,322,745.60 FFR Firefly Resources 22 29 -5 560 0.14 $ 39,135,139.16 THR Thor Mining PLC 21 6 13 325 0.017 $ 7,233,231.68 CEL Challenger Exp 21 -7 55 224 0.34 $ 176,776,697.28 VAN Vango Mining 21 32 -25 -9 0.082 $ 84,731,239.68 NPM Newpeak Metals 20 0 0 50 0.003 $ 17,022,483.89 NES Nelson Resources. 20 33 69 576 0.12 $ 17,334,936.96 PUR Pursuit Minerals 20 78 406 2262 0.066 $ 48,547,859.12 NAG Nagambie Resources 20 5 22 85 0.061 $ 30,995,805.45 CST Castile Resources 19 30 -40 134 0.215 $ 41,939,125.41 DRE Drednought Resources 19 6 -5 533 0.019 $ 42,975,101.38 NAE New Age Exploration 18 8 18 550 0.013 $ 15,854,057.83 TSO Tesoro Resources 17 9 -23 564 0.22 $ 117,388,143.53 ERM Emmerson Resources 17 1 -24 -3 0.069 $ 33,799,771.18 ALY Alchemy Resource 17 -18 -26 30 0.014 $ 8,739,164.89 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited 17 8 -36 142 0.014 $ 51,596,459.78 AVW Avira Resources 17 40 -13 250 0.007 $ 9,625,280.00 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 16 -4 22 72 0.11 $ 8,010,066.79 GIB Gibb River Diamonds 16 17 76 193 0.088 $ 19,670,378.39 TIE Tietto Minerals 15 1 -34 121 0.375 $ 172,875,473.28 AZS Azure Minerals 15 0 61 393 0.355 $ 113,991,716.77 PNX PNX Metals Limited 14 0 -11 60 0.008 $ 29,217,548.09 DGO DGO Gold Limited 14 19 -19 97 3.15 $ 231,688,006.20 NML Navarre Minerals 14 18 27 154 0.165 $ 90,019,954.86 KZR Kalamazoo Resources 14 -2 -37 30 0.46 $ 63,506,595.49 HRN Horizon Gold 14 16 9 172 0.49 $ 43,021,386.03 TRY Troy Resources 13 -8 -28 21 0.076 $ 59,089,973.90 MVL Marvel Gold Limited 13 -2 -25 105 0.051 $ 24,923,558.84 ARV Artemis Resources 13 1 -15 286 0.085 $ 96,624,966.95 GMR Golden Rim Resources 13 0 -40 80 0.009 $ 20,234,353.08 AYM Australia United Min 13 -25 125 800 0.009 $ 16,583,197.37 CHN Chalice Mining 12 14 178 3042 4.87 $ 1,646,122,711.24 WCN White Cliff Min 12 0 58 533 0.019 $ 9,826,731.58 PRS Prospech Limited 11 -6 0 0.15 $ 10,078,191.30 BGL Bellevue Gold 11 13 -27 151 0.855 $ 770,651,066.70 ADN Andromeda Metals 11 37 313 1400 0.405 $ 906,035,687.34 AMI Aurelia Metals 10 4 -19 53 0.395 $ 487,558,977.38 DEX Duke Exploration 10 -4 0.33 $ 20,514,583.74 NVA Nova Minerals 10 10 83 469 0.165 $ 275,541,196.76 A1G African Gold . 10 41 84 634 0.275 $ 24,130,328.66 SVL Silver Mines Limited 10 -10 -6 200 0.225 $ 272,417,348.42 CBY Canterbury Resources 10 -8 15 25 0.115 $ 12,305,171.67 FFX Firefinch 10 -15 48 360 0.23 $ 187,678,364.40 TBR Tribune Res 9 5 -31 13 5.35 $ 270,735,277.32 RDN Raiden Resources 9 0 60 380 0.024 $ 29,095,276.34 CMM Capricorn Metals 9 1 -27 59 1.62 $ 561,004,935.41 RMX Red Mount Min 9 -8 33 500 0.012 $ 13,764,547.38 MGV Musgrave Minerals 9 20 -35 362 0.365 $ 186,628,032.15 AAR Anglo Australian 9 1 -43 5 0.1 $ 55,366,788.10 TSC Twenty Seven Co. 8 8 -19 30 0.0065 $ 12,757,925.28 MKG Mako Gold 8 7 -16 110 0.105 $ 27,010,368.21 AUC Ausgold Limited 8 2 34 382 0.053 $ 68,918,525.67 RXL Rox Resources 8 8 -34 150 0.04 $ 86,092,795.45 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 8 -10 8 93 0.27 $ 8,634,826.20 DLC Delecta Limited 8 0 0 40 0.007 $ 6,051,727.23 ARN Aldoro Resources 8 -25 100 110 0.21 $ 14,296,968.63 SMI Santana Minerals 8 -10 -33 0 0.14 $ 15,964,569.04 PDI Predictive Disc 8 22 -4 1340 0.071 $ 72,208,553.62 ANX Anax Metals 7 14 195 826 0.072 $ 25,563,423.97 M2R Miramar 7 -8 0.23 $ 9,923,467.20 HCH Hot Chili 6 25 19 307 0.0475 $ 144,220,725.01 FAU First Au 6 -6 6 113 0.017 $ 9,814,060.06 S2R S2 Resources 6 0 -31 113 0.17 $ 55,105,956.33 MDI Middle Island Res 6 6 -32 77 0.265 $ 32,419,098.30 ARL Ardea Resources 6 -5 13 184 0.54 $ 70,218,820.10 MHC Manhattan Corp 6 0 -64 350 0.018 $ 23,873,016.47 AGS Alliance Resources 6 -3 -19 119 0.185 $ 38,483,169.79 MTH Mithril Resources 5 -5 -57 150 0.02 $ 47,004,660.82 ADV Ardiden 5 5 -33 567 0.02 $ 40,742,044.55 GOR Gold Road Res 5 3 -28 19 1.21 $ 1,095,506,311.26 BAR Barra Resources 5 -13 -5 110 0.021 $ 14,229,770.12 HRZ Horizon 5 0 -22 52 0.105 $ 56,797,520.00 CAZ Cazaly Resources 5 5 -22 121 0.042 $ 15,940,903.75 BCN Beacon Minerals 5 5 5 45 0.037 $ 126,551,054.93 BRV Big River Gold 5 16 -12 216 0.43 $ 92,115,687.30 AXE Archer Materials 5 17 88 550 0.975 $ 220,288,132.35 MAT Matsa Resources 5 -9 -38 10 0.09 $ 23,860,910.39 CAI Calidus Resources 5 7 -22 109 0.45 $ 148,926,753.99 MRR Minrex Resources 5 -8 -12 360 0.023 $ 12,676,152.27 OAU Ora Gold Limited 5 -4 -8 130 0.023 $ 20,180,285.33 AOP Apollo Consolidated 4 -3 7 118 0.36 $ 105,346,515.35 RVR Red River Resources 4 4 71 380 0.24 $ 126,854,719.92 BNR Bulletin Res 4 -1 7 356 0.073 $ 13,088,394.40 IPT Impact Minerals 4 14 0 317 0.025 $ 42,741,274.58 RML Resolution Minerals 4 -24 -55 -40 0.025 $ 10,591,097.53 GWR GWR Group 4 -15 27 373 0.26 $ 80,238,407.40 RMS Ramelius Resources 4 21 -36 73 1.59 $ 1,330,918,229.91 MAU Magnetic Resources 4 11 30 258 1.61 $ 339,389,061.89 KAI Kairos Minerals 4 -13 -59 313 0.027 $ 45,263,904.95 BAT Battery Minerals 4 -18 108 350 0.027 $ 59,196,932.69 PRU Perseus Mining 4 7 -22 52 1.23 $ 1,539,203,371.85 MOH Moho Resources 4 16 -30 45 0.087 $ 8,966,015.72 MZZ Matador Mining 3 -14 -36 170 0.31 $ 56,435,050.43 AUT Auteco Minerals 3 -7 -36 417 0.093 $ 147,314,819.98 KTA Krakatoa Resources 3 5 -45 120 0.066 $ 17,573,850.00 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 3 -3 -13 450 0.165 $ 17,831,566.17 EVN Evolution Mining 3 -2 -33 5 4.16 $ 7,090,968,402.75 TIN Tnt Mines Limited 3 -15 -17 215 0.17 $ 15,909,828.00 MEG Megado 3 -5 0.175 $ 7,139,789.65 OKU Oklo Resources 3 0 -44 17 0.175 $ 85,685,068.04 MTC Metalstech 3 3 -19 327 0.175 $ 26,382,174.84 AGC AGC 3 16 0.18 $ 12,529,547.54 RSG Resolute Mining 3 1 -36 -17 0.64 $ 723,049,722.43 HAW Hawthorn Resources 3 -5 -25 27 0.074 $ 23,346,092.91 HWK Hawkstone Mng 3 -5 153 660 0.038 $ 65,377,065.60 SSR SSR Mining Inc. 3 0 -37 19.87 $ 360,087,242.28 GBR Greatbould Resources 3 -3 -17 51 0.039 $ 9,167,913.81 TAM Tanami Gold NL 2 -2 28 98 0.083 $ 97,533,054.82 PF1 Pathfinder Resources 2 -25 0.23 $ 10,939,321.80 BBX BBX Minerals 2 -11 -46 116 0.27 $ 115,026,127.64 ADT Adriatic Metals 2 -3 -2 132 2.2 $ 405,041,953.80 BYH Bryah Resources 2 0 13 136 0.059 $ 9,058,889.97 EMR Emerald Res NL 2 6 22 109 0.79 $ 422,625,709.74 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp 1 -12 -44 34 1.07 $ 127,057,849.78 STN Saturn Metals 1 1 -52 1 0.365 $ 39,047,223.60 IDA Indiana Resources 1 16 58 364 0.079 $ 22,109,834.16 YRL Yandal Resources 1 15 80 169 0.45 $ 42,119,212.95 RED Red 5 Limited 1 -25 -49 -14 0.17 $ 374,472,587.83 NXM Nexus Minerals 1 4 29 136 0.099 $ 24,171,015.43 ALK Alkane Resources 1 0 -51 30 0.72 $ 446,541,600.00 NCM Newcrest Mining 0 2 -25 0 24.5 $ 20,462,906,742.04 SBM St Barbara Limited 0 -4 -41 -6 2.01 $ 1,417,769,809.14 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp 0 -25 -11 52 0.05 $ 27,493,010.30 SBR Sabre Resources 0 -29 -58 400 0.005 $ 8,415,318.25 GMN Gold Mountain 0 -2 -11 -27 0.04 $ 29,006,734.54 PUA Peak Minerals 0 -14 -11 152 0.024 $ 14,752,863.65 LCY Legacy Iron Ore 0 -46 250 1300 0.014 $ 89,666,339.24 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited 0 -21 27 850 0.019 $ 23,681,216.99 VMC Venus Metals Cor 0 -5 -24 31 0.19 $ 28,704,949.77 ENR Encounter Resources 0 24 3 87 0.155 $ 47,334,555.45 ONX Orminex 0 -20 3 -20 0.032 $ 17,308,309.60 OBM Ora Banda Mining 0 -6 -33 94 0.25 $ 206,344,379.47 DTR Dateline Resources 0 20 0 50 0.003 $ 30,222,773.27 DCX Discovex Res 0 -13 -13 75 0.007 $ 17,105,648.53 GED Golden Deeps 0 -17 -41 11 0.01 $ 8,523,365.84 KGM Kalnorth Gold 0 0 0 225 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 LNY Laneway Res 0 -17 -38 67 0.005 $ 20,762,862.63 MSR Manas Res 0 9 -25 200 0.006 $ 16,561,641.59 TMX Terrain Minerals 0 43 -38 233 0.01 $ 7,357,610.09 TMZ Thomson Res 0 -10 204 1034 0.14 $ 49,188,082.77 XTC Xantippe Res 0 0 -33 0 0.002 $ 8,149,128.80 NUS Nusantara Resources 0 -7 -16 4 0.27 $ 61,903,711.89 LEX Lefroy Exploration 0 205 140 400 0.625 $ 71,405,751.87 AME Alto Metals Limited 0 -3 -12 39 0.075 $ 33,769,480.13 TTM Titan Minerals 0 -16 -16 163 0.105 $ 125,339,767.74 GRL Godolphin Resources 0 -13 -2 60 0.2 $ 17,242,636.51 CLA Celsius Resource 0 -6 38 529 0.044 $ 37,849,377.48 G88 Golden Mile Res 0 13 -25 73 0.052 $ 6,396,953.06 CTO Citigold Corp 0 8 8 333 0.013 $ 35,368,751.72 RDS Redstone Resources 0 0 -40 140 0.012 $ 8,627,988.76 KSN Kingston Resources 0 -6 -12 171 0.23 $ 65,219,247.58 AAU Antilles Gold 0 13 163 425 0.105 $ 19,514,164.90 CGN Crater Gold Min 0 -16 91 163 0.021 $ 25,777,413.21 SPQ Superior Resources 0 0 63 362 0.013 $ 17,901,956.25 SLR Silver Lake Resource -1 17 -35 28 1.62 $ 1,489,862,282.35 BNZ Benzmining -1 -22 0.755 $ 22,353,956.70 WGX Westgold Resources. -1 6 -15 23 2.1 $ 898,573,172.40 TLM Talisman Mining -1 -4 -18 34 0.09 $ 16,796,554.65 NWM Norwest Minerals -1 -2 -27 -44 0.084 $ 9,142,575.04 BDC Bardoc Gold -1 -8 -9 46 0.073 $ 130,144,303.20 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate -1 -8 -16 189 0.68 $ 75,046,613.56 CYL Catalyst Metals -1 6 -18 -5 2.01 $ 201,506,232.15 GSN Great Southern -2 -25 -58 48 0.059 $ 26,391,184.36 BTR Brightstar Resources -2 -8 53 4500 0.046 $ 19,788,784.38 MEU Marmota Limited -2 -2 -12 69 0.044 $ 42,615,482.36 PRX Prodigy Gold NL -2 3 -38 14 0.041 $ 23,225,104.24 VKA Viking Mines -2 -15 230 823 0.04 $ 38,226,187.44 BRB Breaker Res NL -2 0 -20 67 0.2 $ 68,426,595.09 OKR Okapi Resources -3 -8 -13 237 0.175 $ 8,094,613.50 WAF West African Res -3 6 -24 91 0.87 $ 790,104,098.13 NST Northern Star -3 -11 -36 -20 9.49 $ 10,889,821,977.84 AWJ Auric Mining -3 -11 0.165 $ 6,883,782.46 CHZ Chesser Resources -3 -8 -23 200 0.165 $ 74,388,703.13 HMX Hammer Metals -3 7 149 782 0.097 $ 72,008,332.03 EM2 Eagle Mountain -3 37 66 405 0.48 $ 91,631,156.50 MEI Meteoric Resources -3 -6 28 567 0.06 $ 82,831,866.96 AGG AngloGold Ashanti -3 -2 -29 -6 5.59 $ 499,563,484.00 GML Gateway Mining -3 0 45 142 0.029 $ 57,109,068.00 RRL Regis Resources -3 -7 -46 -17 3.03 $ 1,541,201,507.79 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -3 -15 -16 125 0.855 $ 194,554,308.40 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines -4 -4 38 -45 0.055 $ 8,537,151.52 KWR Kingwest Resources -4 -21 -16 46 0.135 $ 20,748,670.83 GSM Golden State Mining -4 -7 -48 73 0.135 $ 10,265,311.25 AQX Alice Queen -4 -19 -32 86 0.026 $ 28,510,652.79 STK Strickland Metals -4 -4 -61 140 0.024 $ 10,107,636.50 SVY Stavely Minerals -4 -6 20 83 0.685 $ 182,673,016.40 E2M E2 Metals -4 -14 63 195 0.325 $ 49,552,273.98 TRM Truscott Mining Corp -5 -9 -5 320 0.021 $ 2,686,772.42 FML Focus Minerals -5 -11 -30 77 0.31 $ 56,652,055.15 GBZ GBM Rsources -5 -20 -39 116 0.1 $ 42,868,787.94 DCN Dacian Gold -5 -1 13 -55 0.385 $ 316,431,901.89 WRM White Rock Min -5 -2 -12 90 0.57 $ 42,894,199.47 EMU EMU NL -5 8 78 138 0.057 $ 24,284,811.15 NSM Northstaw -5 -13 0.43 $ 17,600,000.00 IVR Investigator Res -6 -10 53 600 0.084 $ 115,183,354.81 KAU Kaiser Reef -6 -12 -18 103 0.335 $ 34,366,965.67 RGL Riversgold -6 14 -13 433 0.048 $ 19,178,025.41 TAR Taruga Minerals -6 -6 -31 557 0.046 $ 21,945,672.29 MCT Metalicity Limited -6 15 -38 394 0.015 $ 26,506,863.83 AAJ Aruma Resources -7 -25 -54 83 0.055 $ 5,827,850.99 SAU Southern Gold -7 -14 -37 -34 0.082 $ 17,492,957.99 ZNC Zenith Minerals -7 4 9 291 0.125 $ 36,795,003.75 SNG Siren Gold -8 -18 0.37 $ 22,401,533.08 SLZ Sultan Resources -8 -10 -17 150 0.175 $ 12,168,518.08 PNR Pantoro Limited -8 4 -8 147 0.2 $ 281,679,645.60 KRM Kingsrose Mining -8 -6 25 67 0.045 $ 32,850,330.84 SKY SKY Metals -9 -6 23 -6 0.16 $ 39,463,972.48 RND Rand Mining -9 -9 -19 0 1.6 $ 96,237,560.00 TNR Torian Resources -9 23 165 820 0.053 $ 42,382,269.09 MML Medusa Mining -9 2 -2 77 0.84 $ 178,771,038.86 GNM Great Northern -9 -9 -55 100 0.01 $ 9,079,196.04 SRN Surefire Rescs NL -9 -16 44 1125 0.0245 $ 26,331,849.84 CWX Carawine Resources -11 29 18 87 0.29 $ 32,666,970.60 HXG Hexagon Energy -12 2 59 171 0.092 $ 29,518,122.05 PAK Pacific American Hld -13 -13 -13 4 0.021 $ 6,690,282.90 AL8 Alderan Resource -13 -26 -36 363 0.074 $ 21,153,817.53 ZAG Zuleika Gold -14 -14 31 46 0.038 $ 15,173,454.80 DTM Dart Mining NL -15 6 -3 262 0.175 $ 16,990,730.92 DDD 3D Resources Limited -17 0 -29 400 0.005 $ 14,481,488.37 GUL Gullewa Limited -17 -17 -12 114 0.075 $ 13,677,982.50 MLS Metals Australia -20 0 -33 100 0.002 $ 10,477,258.94 WWI West Wits Mining -21 4 120 670 0.077 $ 111,604,512.40 PKO Peako Limited -21 -12 -38 124 0.023 $ 4,801,354.43

Small cap standouts

De Grey’s (ASX:DEG) (+26%) mammoth Hemi gold discovery keeps getting bigger.

The system is 3.5km long, 3.5km wide and 400m deep and open in almost every direction. People (me) must be wondering just how big the upcoming maiden resource is going to be.

Resources & Energy Group (ASX:REZ) (+29%) is on track to restart mining at the ‘Granny Venn’ open pit mine at the East Menzies gold project within the next quarter after inking a lucrative profit-sharing deal that requires no upfront spend by the company.

And Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) (+28%) has permission to access existing underground infrastructure for “exploration and drilling of high priority targets” at its Blackwood Gold project ahead of schedule.

