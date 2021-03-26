Gold Digger: Which three ASX gold stocks have made the most gains over the past year?

Strange to think that it is a year since the world was turned upside down when the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic in mid-March 2020.
In the week that followed the price of gold tumbled nearly $US200 to $US1,477 per ounce ($2,443/ounce), but it quickly recovered and hit an all-time high of $US2,070 per ounce in August.
Since that time, gold has been on a downward trend and went as low as $US1,700 per ounce in early March, although it has recovered to $US1,725 per ounce this week.
For a while last year, gold seemed the natural place for investors to park their cash while the COVID crisis swirled around them, until that is cryptocurrency Bitcoin started to take off.
Competition for gold is heating up on two fronts
Since the turn of the year, gold has faced competition on another front, rising yields or interest rates on long-dated US Treasury bonds.
Higher bond yields make gold appear less attractive as the yellow metal generates zero income (unless leased out, that is), and higher yields in turn push up the US dollar making the currency stronger against gold.
Bitcoin’s price performance recently has attracted heavy hitters in the form of hedge funds, banks and corporations who may otherwise have put some cash into gold.
All these factors beg the question, where next for gold prices?
More stimulus spending
Some gold market commentators suggest that talk of another round of emergency spending for the US economy in the form of stimulus spending will put pressure on the US dollar.
President Joe Biden has spoken this week of injecting another $US3 trillion into the US economy only weeks after Congress passed a $US1.9 trillion spending package.
“We are likely to see wider deficits. We are likely to see higher debt. We are likely to see dollar depreciation. All these will be positive for gold,” State Street Global Advisers chief gold strategist, George Milling-Stanley, told Kitco.
Growing US economy and stronger US dollar
On the flip side, some analysts argue that bond yields are likely to move even higher, perhaps to 2.5 per cent, as the US economy steadily recovers from the COVID crisis.
“With the dollar now sitting at a four-month high against a basket of its peers, the popular view of a weaker US currency is now being put to a big test,” chief market strategist at forex trader FXTM, Hussein Sayed, told Kitco.
Large spending deficits for governments are less scary to investors who see an expanding economy and inflation start to erode government debt piles.
“While higher debt levels should be considered a negative factor for a currency, investors are instead focusing on growth expectations,” said Sayed.
Working out the price direction of gold is now a complicated affair that has to include calculations on the US dollar, Treasury bond yields, physical demand and supply factors, and cryptocurrencies.
Winners & Losers
Here's how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
CODE
COMPANY
1 WEEK CHANGE %
1 MONTH CHANGE %
6 MONTH CHANGE %
1 YEAR CHANGE %
PRICE
MARKET CAP
LEX
Lefroy Exploration
93
55
360
522
1.15
$ 82,806,670.23
DTR
Dateline Resources
33
33
33
100
0.004
$ 34,540,312.30
SBR
Sabre Resources
30
-7
-41
550
0.0065
$ 8,415,318.25
PAK
Pacific American Hld
29
13
23
34
0.027
$ 7,008,867.80
PUR
Pursuit Minerals
24
26
529
4301
0.082
$ 63,259,331.58
REZ
Resourc & En Grp Ltd
23
12
129
586
0.048
$ 20,720,677.87
TLM
Talisman Mining
22
10
-8
80
0.11
$ 20,529,122.35
AAJ
Aruma Resources Ltd
18
-8
-52
117
0.065
$ 6,887,460.26
PRX
Prodigy Gold NL
18
12
-22
27
0.047
$ 27,289,497.48
DLC
Delecta Limited
17
0
17
75
0.007
$ 7,060,348.44
MSR
Manas Res Ltd
17
17
0
250
0.007
$ 19,321,915.19
WWI
West Wits Mining Ltd
16
31
158
1063
0.093
$ 110,209,456.00
KAI
Kairos Minerals Ltd
15
3
-53
564
0.031
$ 50,293,227.72
AAR
Anglo Australian
14
10
-37
21
0.11
$ 61,845,880.32
ERM
Emmerson Resources
14
23
-9
-5
0.08
$ 39,859,079.12
DCX
Discovex Res Ltd
14
14
0
100
0.008
$ 20,549,312.61
NES
Nelson Resources.
13
23
93
356
0.135
$ 19,501,804.08
SI6
SI6 Metals Limited
12
-17
36
1167
0.019
$ 25,074,229.75
SLZ
Sultan Resources Ltd
11
3
-5
179
0.195
$ 13,906,877.80
AYM
Australia United Min
11
0
150
400
0.01
$ 18,425,774.85
ZAG
Zuleika Gold Ltd
11
-9
52
128
0.042
$ 16,813,828.29
SRN
Surefire Rescs NL
10
-2
33
2550
0.027
$ 29,623,331.07
NST
Northern Star
10
3
-24
-24
10.32
$ 11,890,382,544.18
GNM
Great Northern
10
-15
-42
120
0.011
$ 9,987,115.64
CDT
Castle Minerals
9
33
0
140
0.012
$ 9,522,510.63
BYH
Bryah Resources Ltd
9
0
11
186
0.063
$ 8,905,349.46
SAU
Southern Gold
9
-9
-29
-29
0.089
$ 18,132,944.26
STN
Saturn Metals
8
-5
-43
30
0.39
$ 40,131,868.70
GMN
Gold Mountain Ltd
8
2
0
-24
0.042
$ 31,238,021.81
LCY
Legacy Iron Ore
7
-35
200
650
0.015
$ 96,071,077.76
GMR
Golden Rim Resources
6
-6
-47
70
0.0085
$ 22,763,647.22
PNX
PNX Metals Limited
6
6
-6
113
0.0085
$ 29,217,548.09
VAN
Vango Mining Ltd
6
61
-11
-13
0.087
$ 90,931,086.49
AWJ
Auric Mining
6
0
0.18
$ 7,693,639.22
VMC
Venus Metals Cor Ltd
5
0
-13
38
0.2
$ 27,949,556.36
DRE
Drednought Resources
5
25
-13
567
0.02
$ 42,975,101.38
HRZ
Horizon
5
0
-19
50
0.105
$ 56,797,520.00
TMX
Terrain Minerals
5
31
-38
250
0.0105
$ 7,357,610.09
AAU
Antilles Gold Ltd
5
-9
163
400
0.105
$ 18,928,739.95
TBR
Tribune Res Ltd
5
3
-27
4
5.4
$ 276,506,765.79
MOH
Moho Resources
5
14
-13
69
0.091
$ 9,378,246.33
EVN
Evolution Mining Ltd
4
4
-24
-1
4.34
$ 7,535,221,844.85
AL8
Alderan Resource Ltd
4
-24
-41
335
0.074
$ 21,153,817.53
RGL
Riversgold
4
11
-6
456
0.05
$ 19,178,025.41
ZNC
Zenith Minerals Ltd
4
4
9
346
0.125
$ 36,795,003.75
GUL
Gullewa Limited
4
-3
-18
95
0.078
$ 14,042,728.70
AQI
Alicanto Min Ltd
4
8
-23
297
0.135
$ 45,768,444.54
NAE
New Age Exploration
4
-4
13
1250
0.0135
$ 15,854,057.83
MKR
Manuka Resources.
4
-10
-13
0.415
$ 39,188,882.88
ENR
Encounter Resources
3
0
-14
122
0.16
$ 50,490,192.48
TIN
Tnt Mines Limited
3
-8
-17
215
0.17
$ 16,874,060.00
DEX
Duke Exploration
3
1
0.35
$ 21,117,953.85
OKU
Oklo Resources Ltd
3
3
-38
-3
0.175
$ 85,685,068.04
HWK
Hawkstone Mng Ltd
3
0
193
925
0.041
$ 65,377,065.60
SBM
St Barbara Limited
2
1
-30
-8
2.06
$ 1,458,529,005.34
ARN
Aldoro Resources
2
-10
126
147
0.215
$ 14,637,372.65
CST
Castile Resources
2
13
-35
144
0.215
$ 40,940,574.81
RRL
Regis Resources
3
1
-39
-23
3.09
$ 1,571,923,132.53
CHN
Chalice Mining Ltd
2
7
103
1149
4.87
$ 1,594,249,096.39
KRM
Kingsrose Mining Ltd
2
-8
24
64
0.046
$ 33,580,338.19
KSN
Kingston Resources
2
4
-2
161
0.235
$ 62,383,628.12
MVL
Marvel Gold Limited
2
4
-14
106
0.05
$ 24,414,914.78
BNZ
Benzmining
2
-16
0.76
$ 23,104,089.47
MRZ
Mont Royal Resources
2
4
-26
39
0.265
$ 9,132,989.25
G88
Golden Mile Res Ltd
2
6
-21
121
0.053
$ 7,228,953.06
BBX
BBX Minerals Ltd
2
-8
-44
157
0.27
$ 115,026,127.64
AUC
Ausgold Limited
2
10
42
440
0.054
$ 67,618,176.13
GSN
Great Southern
2
-22
-49
62
0.059
$ 25,936,163.94
WGX
Westgold Resources.
2
9
-9
31
2.15
$ 902,811,725.10
CEL
Challenger Exp Ltd
2
-3
48
269
0.325
$ 176,776,697.28
PDI
Predictive Disc Ltd
1
24
4
943
0.072
$ 75,263,319.27
NWM
Norwest Minerals
1
2
-29
-43
0.085
$ 9,251,415.22
MAU
Magnetic Resources
0
6
36
192
1.58
$ 340,469,918.78
MRR
Minrex Resources Ltd
0
0
-26
283
0.023
$ 12,676,152.27
IDA
Indiana Resources
0
-13
70
370
0.08
$ 23,550,686.56
IPT
Impact Minerals
0
9
0
500
0.024
$ 42,741,274.58
SFM
Santa Fe Minerals
0
-13
25
96
0.1
$ 7,281,878.90
FFR
Firefly Resources
0
7
-12
666
0.13
$ 41,490,836.55
TRM
Truscott Mining Corp
0
-28
5
320
0.021
$ 2,686,772.42
AMG
Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd
0
-23
4
25
0.05
$ 27,714,788.95
PUA
Peak Minerals Ltd
0
-27
-20
236
0.024
$ 14,138,161.00
ALY
Alchemy Resource Ltd
0
-24
-38
33
0.013
$ 8,739,164.89
FAU
First Au Ltd
0
-6
-16
129
0.016
$ 10,427,438.82
WCN
White Cliff Min Ltd
0
0
46
850
0.019
$ 9,826,731.58
NAG
Nagambie Resources
0
7
0
82
0.062
$ 29,995,940.76
CWX
Carawine Resources
0
-6
28
71
0.3
$ 31,578,071.58
OBM
Ora Banda Mining Ltd
0
2
-27
98
0.245
$ 206,344,379.47
DGO
DGO Gold Limited
0
13
-7
75
3.15
$ 226,539,383.84
BAR
Barra Resources
0
-13
-13
50
0.021
$ 14,229,770.12
GED
Golden Deeps
0
-15
-27
38
0.011
$ 9,298,217.28
KGM
Kalnorth Gold Ltd
0
0
0
225
0.013
$ 11,625,120.78
LNY
Laneway Res Ltd
0
-17
-33
67
0.005
$ 18,875,329.67
MLS
Metals Australia
0
-20
0
100
0.002
$ 10,477,258.94
RVR
Red River Resources
0
-6
88
400
0.245
$ 126,854,719.92
RML
Resolution Minerals
0
0
-53
-46
0.026
$ 11,014,741.43
S2R
S2 Resources
0
6
-31
119
0.175
$ 53,531,500.43
SIH
Sihayo Gold Limited
0
17
-36
190
0.014
$ 51,596,459.78
XTC
Xantippe Res Ltd
0
0
-33
0
0.002
$ 12,223,693.21
NUS
Nusantara Resources
0
2
-5
13
0.27
$ 61,903,711.89
NCM
Newcrest Mining
0
2
-21
-3
25.06
$ 20,618,052,483.50
CY5
Cygnus Gold Limited
0
-6
-8
450
0.165
$ 17,831,566.17
MDI
Middle Island Res
0
15
-32
65
0.265
$ 32,419,098.30
CTO
Citigold Corp Ltd
0
0
18
550
0.013
$ 35,368,751.72
TAR
Taruga Minerals
0
-6
-25
557
0.046
$ 20,574,067.77
RXL
Rox Resources
0
24
-25
163
0.042
$ 84,042,966.98
A1G
African Gold Ltd.
0
39
66
645
0.265
$ 24,130,328.66
PKO
Peako Limited
0
-4
-32
235
0.025
$ 4,993,408.60
CGN
Crater Gold Min Ltd
0
-9
62
163
0.021
$ 28,232,404.94
MTH
Mithril Resources
0
-5
-51
150
0.02
$ 44,654,427.78
SPQ
Superior Resources
0
8
86
593
0.013
$ 17,957,365.28
ADV
Ardiden Ltd
0
6
-24
533
0.019
$ 42,886,362.68
AVW
Avira Resources Ltd
0
40
-18
600
0.007
$ 9,625,280.00
KCN
Kingsgate Consolid.
-1
-11
-6
159
0.855
$ 194,554,308.40
BC8
Black Cat Syndicate
-1
1
-10
170
0.675
$ 75,598,426.90
HXG
Hexagon Energy
-1
-1
64
213
0.097
$ 38,835,131.50
CAI
Calidus Resources
-1
0
-26
110
0.43
$ 147,214,952.22
TAM
Tanami Gold NL
-1
-2
44
95
0.082
$ 94,007,763.68
AME
Alto Metals Limited
-1
0
-13
21
0.074
$ 32,418,700.92
BDC
Bardoc Gold Ltd
-1
3
-4
48
0.074
$ 128,409,045.82
CYL
Catalyst Metals
-1
5
-19
-5
2.02
$ 194,134,052.93
MEI
Meteoric Resources
-2
-7
32
675
0.062
$ 82,831,866.96
KTA
Krakatoa Resources
-2
-10
-46
100
0.062
$ 17,294,900.00
EMR
Emerald Res NL
-2
-1
36
168
0.805
$ 409,740,779.57
RMS
Ramelius Resources
-2
29
-22
45
1.61
$ 1,298,357,539.27
GWR
GWR Group Ltd
-2
-12
33
356
0.26
$ 78,724,475.18
MEU
Marmota Limited
-2
-7
-10
72
0.043
$ 41,646,948.67
VKA
Viking Mines Ltd
-2
-9
178
846
0.041
$ 37,316,040.12
BRB
Breaker Res NL
-2
5
-9
37
0.205
$ 66,797,390.45
GRL
Godolphin Resources
-2
-11
5
90
0.2
$ 16,822,084.40
WRM
White Rock Min Ltd
-3
-5
-11
92
0.575
$ 42,894,199.47
SNG
Siren Gold
-3
-18
0.36
$ 21,796,086.24
OKR
Okapi Resources
-3
-8
-10
338
0.175
$ 7,869,763.13
GOR
Gold Road Res Ltd
-3
3
-18
-11
1.21
$ 1,070,269,975.17
MEG
Megado
-3
-11
0.17
$ 6,935,795.66
CHZ
Chesser Resources
-3
-14
-22
256
0.16
$ 74,388,703.13
SKY
SKY Metals Ltd
-3
-3
19
3
0.155
$ 38,230,723.34
RND
Rand Mining Ltd
-3
-3
-22
-9
1.55
$ 93,230,136.25
AGG
AngloGold Ashanti
-3
1
-26
-13
5.42
$ 482,614,008.65
SVL
Silver Mines Limited
-3
-1
14
175
0.22
$ 254,650,999.61
BGL
Bellevue Gold Ltd
-3
20
-16
110
0.87
$ 749,244,092.63
SLR
Silver Lake Resource
-3
20
-31
7
1.63
$ 1,419,336,257.15
GSM
Golden State Mining
-3
0
-35
87
0.14
$ 10,265,311.25
AXE
Archer Materials
-4
-6
72
506
0.94
$ 209,083,805.05
AWV
Anova Metals Ltd
-4
14
0
216
0.025
$ 35,827,355.00
AQX
Alice Queen Ltd
-4
-19
-36
92
0.025
$ 27,414,089.23
TIE
Tietto Minerals
-4
4
-22
128
0.365
$ 161,502,086.88
GBZ
GBM Rsources Ltd
-4
-21
-34
71
0.095
$ 40,270,679.58
BNR
Bulletin Res Ltd
-4
0
0
250
0.07
$ 12,550,515.18
RMX
Red Mount Min Ltd
-4
-12
64
475
0.0115
$ 13,764,547.38
AUT
Auteco Minerals
-4
-9
-33
400
0.09
$ 144,180,462.11
MGV
Musgrave Minerals
-4
5
-38
272
0.335
$ 175,963,573.17
GIB
Gibb River Diamonds
-5
7
76
283
0.088
$ 18,612,831.16
CBY
Canterbury Resources
-5
-13
-19
5
0.105
$ 11,186,519.70
NSM
Northstaw
-5
-8
-14
0.42
$ 16,800,000.00
CAZ
Cazaly Resources
-5
-11
-21
133
0.042
$ 14,916,343.95
BRV
Big River Gold Ltd
-5
7
-15
213
0.4
$ 87,729,226.00
PNR
Pantoro Limited
-5
-12
-5
121
0.19
$ 267,595,663.32
DCN
Dacian Gold Ltd
-5
0
12
-56
0.37
$ 288,034,167.11
CMM
Capricorn Metals
-5
3
-23
50
1.55
$ 531,750,076.82
BCN
Beacon Minerals
-5
-1
2
47
0.035
$ 128,771,151.01
AOP
Apollo Consolidated
-5
-4
11
116
0.345
$ 101,017,206.50
TNR
Torian Resources Ltd
-6
-12
155
963
0.051
$ 40,844,567.92
DEG
De Grey Mining
-6
24
-14
358
1.1
$ 1,405,392,656.49
DTM
Dart Mining NL
-6
-3
-6
335
0.16
$ 15,991,276.16
NML
Navarre Minerals Ltd
-6
7
15
146
0.155
$ 90,129,954.92
NVA
Nova Minerals Ltd
-6
3
29
434
0.155
$ 267,191,463.52
HMX
Hammer Metals Ltd
-6
-22
131
718
0.09
$ 67,507,811.28
THR
Thor Mining PLC
-6
0
-25
275
0.015
$ 6,329,077.72
ARL
Ardea Resources Ltd
-6
-8
16
151
0.515
$ 62,558,585.18
PF1
Pathfinder Resources
-6
-12
0.22
$ 11,685,184.65
FML
Focus Minerals Ltd
-6
-15
-29
81
0.29
$ 54,824,569.50
WMX
Wiluna Mining Corp
-7
-14
-50
0
1
$ 118,745,654.00
YRL
Yandal Resources
-7
-5
71
255
0.42
$ 39,387,058.20
ADT
Adriatic Metals
-7
-9
-2
120
2.05
$ 373,743,257.37
ANX
Anax Metals Ltd
-7
-11
178
1124
0.068
$ 22,061,585.07
BAT
Battery Minerals Ltd
-7
-16
93
500
0.027
$ 51,031,838.53
CLA
Celsius Resource Ltd
-7
-22
33
400
0.04
$ 33,448,287.08
SSR
SSR Mining Inc.
-7
-3
-29
18.55
$ 335,732,644.23
NXM
Nexus Minerals Ltd
-7
-12
12
130
0.092
$ 22,461,953.73
SMI
Santana Minerals Ltd
-7
-13
-38
-26
0.13
$ 14,824,242.68
WAF
West African Res Ltd
-7
6
-21
78
0.83
$ 737,136,225.63
CXU
Cauldron Energy Ltd
-7
6
0
153
0.038
$ 17,627,980.97
ALK
Alkane Resources Ltd
-7
-1
-49
14
0.695
$ 416,772,160.00
E2M
E2 Metals
-8
-22
33
286
0.305
$ 45,047,521.80
KAU
Kaiser Reef
-8
-28
-20
118
0.33
$ 31,946,756.82
IVR
Investigator Res Ltd
-8
-20
60
471
0.08
$ 104,591,781.95
AGC
AGC Ltd
-8
-6
0.17
$ 11,513,638.28
AGS
Alliance Resources
-8
-3
-16
104
0.17
$ 35,362,912.78
AZS
Azure Minerals
-8
6
94
567
0.34
$ 103,208,716.54
MML
Medusa Mining Ltd
-8
-9
1
46
0.79
$ 163,180,541.29
AMI
Aurelia Metals Ltd
-8
-9
-22
38
0.36
$ 456,700,814.25
STK
Strickland Metals
-8
-19
-63
47
0.022
$ 9,265,333.46
RDS
Redstone Resources
-8
-27
-27
175
0.011
$ 7,908,989.69
HCH
Hot Chili Ltd
-9
-12
10
268
0.043
$ 125,809,568.62
M2R
Miramar
-9
-11
0.215
$ 8,867,779.20
EMU
EMU NL
-9
-19
65
143
0.051
$ 22,983,839.13
TTM
Titan Minerals
-9
-13
-26
170
0.1
$ 113,945,243.40
MZZ
Matador Mining Ltd
-9
-8
-32
146
0.295
$ 51,225,661.16
LCL
Los Cerros Limited
-9
0
-26
753
0.145
$ 65,941,334.62
ONX
Orminexltd
-9
-22
26
-12
0.029
$ 15,685,655.58
FFX
Firefinch Ltd
-9
-5
40
430
0.22
$ 164,242,461.60
MKG
Mako Gold
-10
-14
-4
217
0.095
$ 24,180,710.59
PRU
Perseus Mining Ltd
-9
2
-18
8
1.14
$ 1,398,160,831.80
DDD
3D Resources Limited
-10
9
-22
263
0.0045
$ 18,101,860.46
GML
Gateway Mining
-10
-10
29
125
0.027
$ 53,301,796.80
MAT
Matsa Resources
-10
-17
-39
-14
0.079
$ 21,149,443.30
TRY
Troy Resources Ltd
-10
-13
-22
0
0.07
$ 53,029,463.76
GBR
Greatbould Resources
-10
-19
-27
31
0.035
$ 9,690,302.06
KZR
Kalamazoo Resources
-10
-3
-37
38
0.435
$ 56,304,816.62
EM2
Eagle Mountain
-11
-14
59
345
0.445
$ 81,551,729.29
BTR
Brightstar Resources
-11
-18
33
1233
0.04
$ 18,469,532.09
MHC
Manhattan Corp Ltd
-11
-11
-65
433
0.016
$ 21,220,459.09
GTR
Gti Resources
-12
10
5
475
0.023
$ 14,179,395.96
RDN
Raiden Resources Ltd
-13
-16
31
425
0.021
$ 26,670,669.98
OAU
Ora Gold Limited
-13
-16
-16
75
0.021
$ 17,657,749.66
TSO
Tesoro Resources Ltd
-13
5
-38
593
0.205
$ 99,904,803.00
HAW
Hawthorn Resources
-13
-27
-40
-6
0.061
$ 20,344,452.39
PRS
Prospech Limited
-13
-13
0
0.135
$ 9,102,882.46
MCT
Metalicity Limited
-13
8
-43
400
0.013
$ 22,972,615.32
RED
Red 5 Limited
-14
-9
-48
-30
0.16
$ 354,593,139.52
TMZ
Thomson Res Ltd
-14
-24
184
1419
0.125
$ 44,099,660.41
MTC
Metalstech Ltd
-14
0
0
297
0.155
$ 23,450,822.08
ARV
Artemis Resources
-14
-10
-34
265
0.073
$ 85,257,323.78
SVY
Stavely Minerals Ltd
-14
-25
10
79
0.6
$ 152,662,449.42
HRN
Horizon Gold Ltd
-14
7
15
192
0.42
$ 38,631,448.68
VRC
Volt Resources Ltd
-15
6
42
240
0.017
$ 38,085,249.62
NPM
Newpeak Metals
-17
-17
-17
25
0.0025
$ 17,022,483.89
TSC
Twenty Seven Co. Ltd
-17
-29
-29
0
0.005
$ 10,631,604.40
PNM
Pacific Nickel Mines
-18
-18
12
-53
0.047
$ 7,039,405.64
ADN
Andromeda Metals Ltd
-18
10
123
1280
0.345
$ 723,843,822.05
KWR
Kingwest Resources
-20
-39
-26
5
0.11
$ 15,369,385.80
ANL
Amani Gold Ltd
-25
50
-25
50
0.0015
$ 16,180,495.12
RSG
Resolute Mining
-29
-28
-49
-47
0.47
$ 513,310,108.29
Small cap standouts
Based on their share prices from a year ago at the start of the worldwide COVID pandemic, some ASX gold companies have made outsized share price gains. They are as follows:
