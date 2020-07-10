Gold Digger: The number of multi-bagger stocks is rocketing higher

Over the past year, 101 of the 147 gold-focused stocks on our list have made gains – 60 of these by 100 per cent or more.

That’s a big jump from last month, when 38 gold stocks had recorded 12-month gains of 100 per cent or more.

Amazing stuff.

This week, the precious metal held its ground above ~$US1,800/oz ($2,599/oz), and just 34 of the stocks on our list finished in negative territory.

Commodities analyst Barani Krishnan says gold is being propped up “on the lower end” by expectations of more COVID-19 based stimulus for the US economy.

“[But] that could ultimately debase the currency and prop up alternatives like the precious metal,” he says.

“Gold, at best, can be described as being torn between its safe-haven bona fides — which are prompting money managers to sell on risk-on behaviour in markets — and its inflation-hedge characteristics — which are driving a swarm of capital to seek refuge in the yellow metal.

“Ultimately, real rates could continue to drive gold prices higher as normalising inflation expectations and suppressed rates will provide fuel for the trade.”

In other words — $US1,900/oz here we come.

TICKER NAME 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE [intraday Friday] MARKET CAP ONX ORMINEX 13 -77 0.035 $ 17,790,372.00 AMG AUSMEX MINING GROUP 3 -74 0.03 $ 16,427,049.00 GED GOLDEN DEEPS 11 -64 0.01 $ 3,507,607.00 GWR GWR GROUP 15 -50 0.07 $ 16,045,862.00 DHR DARK HORSE RESOURCES 0 -50 0.0025 $ 7,360,157.50 SMI SANTANA MINERALS 0 -50 0.002 $ 6,709,864.00 PRX PRODIGY GOLD 22 -38 0.071 $ 36,579,540.00 DGR DGR GLOBAL 7 -36 0.06 $ 42,922,748.00 GBR GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES 36 -33 0.038 $ 4,937,798.00 SFM SANTA FE MINERALS 13 -30 0.07 $ 5,097,315.00 BBX BBX MINERALS 16 -29 0.185 $ 70,948,088.00 RND RAND MINING 5 -27 2.19 $ 130,522,192.00 CGN CRATER GOLD MINING 0 -25 0.009 $ 12,274,959.00 ANL AMANI GOLD 0 -25 0.0015 $ 11,757,295.00 E2M E2 METALS -3 -25 0.175 $ 21,648,030.00 VAN VANGO MINING 14 -24 0.125 $ 99,767,344.00 BRB BREAKER RESOURCES -4 -24 0.27 $ 61,299,820.00 LNY LANEWAY RESOURCES -7 -22 0.007 $ 33,615,592.00 TTM TITAN MINERALS 48 -22 0.135 $ 109,204,264.00 DTR DATELINE RESOURCES 33 -20 0.002 $ 16,420,156.00 MLL MALI LITHIUM 24 -18 0.13 $ 41,255,256.00 BYH BRYAH RESOURCES 30 -14 0.07 $ 7,284,288.00 ARL ARDEA RESOURCES 2 -13 0.29 $ 31,671,118.00 KWR KINGWEST RESOURCES -10 -13 0.14 $ 16,761,989.00 RSG RESOLUTE MINING 3 -10 1.21 $ 1,339,934,720.00 NWM NORWEST MINERALS 20 -10 0.18 $ 15,091,232.00 GMN GOLD MOUNTAIN 0 -9 0.068 $ 47,576,368.00 BAR BARRA RESOURCES 18 -5 0.02 $ 11,930,315.00 FML FOCUS MINERALS 11 -4 0.27 $ 43,859,656.00 A1G AFRICAN GOLD 15 -3 0.15 $ 9,119,471.00 PUA PURE ALUMINA 43 -3 0.03 $ 8,116,248.50 VKA VIKING MINES 10 0 0.011 $ 3,450,896.50 MLS METALS AUSTRALIA 0 0 0.002 $ 4,811,029.00 ERM EMMERSON RESOURCES -4 0 0.11 $ 46,733,928.00 CTO CITIGOLD CORP -9 0 0.005 $ 13,005,866.00 KGM KALNORTH GOLD MINES -18 0 0.009 $ 8,048,160.50 VRC VOLT RESOURCES -5 1 0.02 $ 39,875,572.00 TRY TROY RESOURCES -2 1 0.087 $ 53,725,420.00 RRL REGIS RESOURCES 4 8 5.55 $ 2,800,404,736.00 NCM NEWCREST MINING 3 9 33.15 $ 27,028,301,824.00 RED RED 5 7 9 0.24 $ 450,534,432.00 TBR TRIBUNE RESOURCES 2 11 7.15 $ 375,146,752.00 MML MEDUSA MINING -1 13 0.715 $ 145,456,016.00 OKR OKAPI RESOURCES 16 16 0.185 $ 6,848,144.50 DAU DAMPIER GOLD 7 16 0.029 $ 7,235,622.00 GMR GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES -7 18 0.014 $ 19,131,946.00 MAT MATSA RESOURCES 7 19 0.16 $ 34,060,104.00 SBM ST BARBARA 13 21 3.66 $ 2,545,202,432.00 WMX WILUNA MINING -1 21 1.42 $ 145,411,360.00 WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES 2 25 2.255 $ 928,708,928.00 NAG NAGAMBIE RESOURCES 6 25 0.055 $ 25,996,482.00 AAJ ARUMA RESOURCES 0 25 0.005 $ 4,107,069.50 SAU SOUTHERN GOLD 4 27 0.125 $ 17,324,382.00 LEX LEFROY EXPLORATION 26 29 0.28 $ 27,131,422.00 NST NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES 5 30 14.49 $ 10,983,841,792.00 TAM TANAMI GOLD 5 31 0.063 $ 76,381,304.00 DCN DACIAN GOLD -6 32 0.415 $ 228,068,560.00 AQI ALICANTO MINERALS -2 33 0.064 $ 15,201,271.00 CYL CATALYST METALS 6 38 2.8 $ 223,303,184.00 HRZ HORIZON MINERALS 22 41 0.145 $ 67,946,280.00 KRM KINGSROSE MINING 19 43 0.05 $ 34,310,344.00 CXU CAULDRON ENERGY 38 47 0.022 $ 8,278,376.50 EVN EVOLUTION MINING 5 47 6.12 $ 10,328,749,056.00 MSR MANAS RESOUCES 0 50 0.006 $ 15,858,975.00 BCN BEACON MINERALS 5 52 0.04 $ 117,435,456.00 ALY ALCHEMY RESOURCES -13 56 0.022 $ 11,010,487.00 NES NELSON RESOURCES 15 60 0.054 $ 6,199,315.50 KCN KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED 4 60 0.42 $ 95,014,896.00 GOR GOLD ROAD RESOURCES 9 63 1.8625 $ 1,631,868,928.00 EMR EMERALD RESOURCES 9 64 0.625 $ 295,836,480.00 NXM NEXUS MINERALS 27 65 0.075 $ 11,809,822.00 MEI METEORIC RESOURCES -10 65 0.036 $ 44,327,316.00 AVW AVIRA RESOURCES 67 67 0.005 $ 6,875,000.00 MKG MAKO GOLD 30 67 0.16 $ 16,952,584.00 AOP APOLLO CONSOLIDATED 12 67 0.385 $ 102,256,328.00 BDC BARDOC GOLD 0 68 0.088 $ 118,635,784.00 BGL BELLEVUE GOLD 14 70 1.08 $ 766,697,920.00 AYR ALLOY RESOURCES 31 70 0.033 $ 9,725,670.00 GML GATEWAY MINING -5 73 0.019 $ 25,452,704.00 TAR TARUGA MINERALS 16 75 0.037 $ 15,230,859.00 SAR SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS 10 75 6.05 $ 6,739,277,824.00 CDV CARDINAL RESOURCES -6 76 0.595 $ 310,354,464.00 VMC VENUS METALS -7 84 0.285 $ 45,323,604.00 SLR SILVER LAKE RESOURCES 3 85 2.29 $ 1,970,850,816.00 CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES 6 86 0.63 $ 123,033,304.00 DTM DART MINING 23 90 0.19 $ 11,618,662.00 HMX HAMMER METALS 2 91 0.044 $ 23,150,262.00 OAU ORA GOLD 20 100 0.017 $ 11,480,952.00 SIH SIHAYO GOLD 4 100 0.028 $ 54,542,020.00 NUS NUSANTARA RESOURCES 3 100 0.34 $ 64,813,172.00 AME ALTO METALS -5 103 0.069 $ 19,949,418.00 TSO TESORO RESOURCES 12 109 0.081 $ 36,047,976.00 ARM AURORA MINERALS 0 110 0.023 $ 5,153,864.50 CWX CARAWINE RESOURCES 14 112 0.19 $ 16,226,463.00 AGS ALLIANCE RESOURCES 6 113 0.18 $ 30,311,014.00 TNR TORIAN RESOURCES 4 120 0.019 $ 13,597,243.00 AAR ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES -13 130 0.14 $ 74,685,784.00 STN SATURN METALS 1 130 0.775 $ 67,723,560.00 TLM TALISMAN MINING 13 131 0.18 $ 33,593,108.00 SVL SILVER MINES 9 131 0.115 $ 111,027,184.00 ARS ALT RESOURCES -2 135 0.047 $ 28,580,744.00 RML RESOLUTION MINERALS 10 137 0.09 $ 20,230,502.00 GNM GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS 20 140 0.025 $ 17,263,830.00 ARV ARTEMIS RESOURCES 11 141 0.075 $ 64,096,808.00 NVA NOVA MINERALS 0 148 0.057 $ 58,317,148.00 GBZ GBM RESOURCES -2 148 0.086 $ 24,766,038.00 PRU PERSEUS MINING 14 149 1.465 $ 1,652,210,432.00 TSC TWENTY SEVEN CO 0 150 0.0055 $ 8,917,925.00 OKU OKLO RESOURCES 9 154 0.31 $ 139,332,384.00 PGI PANTERRA GOLD -6 161 0.048 $ 10,147,366.00 RMS RAMELIUS RESOURCES 6 166 2.05 $ 1,668,325,760.00 CMM CAPRICORN METALS 4 168 1.865 $ 602,948,736.00 HAW HAWTHORN RESOURCES -3 173 0.155 $ 51,694,920.00 GUL GULLEWA -6 174 0.085 $ 13,790,022.00 MOH MOHO RESOURCES 33 175 0.145 $ 8,279,822.00 AWV ANOVA METALS 7 184 0.03 $ 36,164,204.00 AUC AUSGOLD 10 188 0.048 $ 45,354,180.00 ADN ANDROMEDA METALS -6 194 0.051 $ 78,252,528.00 WAF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES 16 194 1.0275 $ 839,839,360.00 MAU MAGNETIC RESOURCES 11 195 1.42 $ 288,970,976.00 MDI MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES 9 200 0.023 $ 52,959,940.00 CDT CASTLE MINERALS 7 200 0.015 $ 5,838,469.00 BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE 4 200 1 $ 83,433,616.00 ALK ALKANE RESOURCES 0 206 1.26 $ 742,442,624.00 CY5 CYGNUS GOLD 11 213 0.15 $ 11,737,662.00 WWI WEST WITS MINING 0 214 0.023 $ 23,531,904.00 HRN HORIZON GOLD 13 230 0.495 $ 36,734,696.00 SLZ SULTAN RESOURCES 20 240 0.18 $ 10,552,554.00 MEU MARMOTA -8 253 0.06 $ 50,723,532.00 TIE TIETTO MINERALS 16 273 0.625 $ 208,648,704.00 BRV BIG RIVER GOLD 13 278 0.034 $ 38,221,544.00 RGL RIVERSGOLD -14 305 0.065 $ 20,955,988.00 MTH MITHRIL RESOURCES 0 317 0.025 $ 38,286,508.00 MCT METALICITY -3 333 0.0305 $ 41,933,816.00 GSN GREAT SOUTHERN MINING 18 346 0.17 $ 63,254,844.00 TMX TERRAIN MINERALS 13 350 0.009 $ 5,785,288.00 KZR KALAMAZOO RESOURCES 0 382 0.78 $ 101,004,608.00 DGO DGO GOLD -17 392 3.2 $ 197,555,488.00 SKY SKY METALS -8 400 0.225 $ 76,225,280.00 GSM GOLDEN STATE MINING -25 418 0.425 $ 24,749,208.00 KTA KRAKATOA RESOURCES 59 426 0.1 $ 21,875,000.00 BNR BULLETIN RESOURCES 8 463 0.085 $ 16,136,377.00 RXL ROX RESOURCES 1 538 0.083 $ 171,062,672.00 PDI PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY 6 635 0.087 $ 68,382,560.00 CHN CHALICE GOLD MINES 26 670 1.15 $ 318,714,048.00 DEG DE GREY MINING -13 1083 0.835 $ 1,079,228,928.00 AUT AUTECO 26.7 3700 0.19 $260,470,000

Small Cap Highlights

Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) is adding to its portfolio of Lachlan Fold Belt copper-gold projects.

The junior explorer has an application over the Rand project, which its believes is prospective for multi-million-ounce gold deposits.

Rand includes the historic Bulgandra Goldfield, where old timers dug out high grades up to 265 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from exposed quartz veins.

Krakatoa been a quiet bolter, up 59 per cent this week for a strong 12-month return of +426 per cent.

Advanced explorer Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) has made two key personnel appointments designed to fast-track exploration at its gold projects in Ecuador.

“The appointment of highly experienced Freddy Villao, as vice president of government affairs, will strengthen the company’s position within Ecuador and support all aspects of engagement with both local and national government departments,” Titan says.

“In addition, Sinisa Glisic has been appointed as the in-country exploration manager, who brings a cache of technical experience and a strong track record in resource definition and project development in Ecuador.”

The Dynasty project has a non-JORC resource estimate of 2.1 million ounces at 4.5g/t gold.

Titan plans to conduct a drilling campaign across Dynasty and deliver a JORC resource during Q4 2020.

The stock was up 48 per cent for the week.

Minnow Dart Mining (ASX:DTM) reckons it has identified a new style of gold mineralisation at the historic Sandy Creek and Tallandoon gold fields in northeast Victoria.

Dart’s exploration focus has now shifted from the extremely high grade but narrow gold veins to the lower grade but higher volume stuff.

The former lithium stock is now up 23 per cent for the week and 90 per cent over the last 12 months.

Sultan Resources (ASX:SLZ) got a nice 20 per cent bump after defining a 1km by 0.4km low-grade gold and copper soil anomaly during initial sampling at the Ringaroo project in NSW’s Lachlan Fold Belt.

The high-priority Ringaroo porphyry target is undrilled and remains open to the south, west and north, the explorer says.

And launching new drilling campaigns this week were WA explorers Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) +36 per cent, Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) +33 per cent, and Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) +30 per cent.

