Gold Digger: Strong inflation could pump gold price to $US8,900/oz by the end of the decade, experts say

Over the past two months the gold price has turned a corner, up ~12.7% to a high of $US1898/oz.

That’s a four month high, erasing almost all of 2021’s losses. The share prices of local gold stocks have responded in kind.

Over the past month big producers Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) +10%, Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) +10%, Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) +11%, and Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) +15% have all made solid gains.

This gold bull run is far from over, experts say.

“We have entered a new paradigm that will be dominated by deeply negative real interest rates, high inflation, and low nominal rates — an extremely supportive environment for gold,” Diego Parrilla, who runs the Quadriga Igneo fund told Bloomberg.

Incrementum’s ‘In Gold We Trust’ report goes a step (or ten) further, predicting that should inflation rise significantly in the coming years, “we believe that five-digit gold prices are conceivable at the end of the decade”.

A ~$US5,000/oz gold price, they say.

“The conservative base scenario, (i.e.) without any extraordinary inflationary tendencies, results in a price target of USD 4,800 for gold,” the report says.

“If the decade was plagued by stronger inflation, a price of USD 8,900 could be expected at the end of the decade.”

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 MONTH RETURN % 6 MONTH RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP GBR Greatbould Resources 30 135 146 335 0.12 $ 42,284,151.72 TAR Taruga Minerals 23 74 105 688 0.1025 $ 48,020,268.07 GNM Great Northern 0 70 0 70 0.017 $ 19,344,815.62 TLM Talisman Mining -4 61 88 145 0.225 $ 42,924,528.55 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 35 52 84 169 0.035 $ 4,477,954.04 MSR Manas Res Ltd 29 50 50 125 0.009 $ 27,602,735.98 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 50 50 0 0 0.0015 $ 12,386,996.75 VRC Volt Resources Ltd -3 48 270 68 0.037 $ 92,832,795.94 RDS Redstone Resources 13 42 31 183 0.017 $ 12,222,984.07 SLZ Sultan Resources Ltd -4 38 4 76 0.255 $ 18,426,613.09 DRE Drednought Resources 4 37 13 333 0.026 $ 61,707,294.03 CAZ Cazaly Resources 23 36 39 129 0.064 $ 20,695,542.95 PF1 Pathfinder Resources -2 35 67 0.325 $ 16,160,361.75 PRX Prodigy Gold NL 13 34 2 18 0.059 $ 32,515,145.94 NWM Norwest Minerals 3 33 6 -44 0.1 $ 10,884,017.90 MTC Metalstech Ltd 14 32 -21 6 0.165 $ 25,379,910.27 PGD Peregrine Gold 11 31 0.36 $ 10,165,116.50 THR Thor Mining PLC -14 29 -10 200 0.018 $ 8,577,423.39 TIE Tietto Minerals 14 28 3 14 0.365 $ 164,226,764.16 ICG Inca Minerals Ltd 33 28 162 455 0.16 $ 60,637,860.00 GBZ GBM Rsources Ltd 8 27 -7 80 0.14 $ 58,457,438.10 MZZ Matador Mining Ltd 22 27 42 100 0.47 $ 80,720,022.14 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd 27 27 352 850 0.19 $ 166,984,550.08 IVR Investigator Res Ltd 17 26 89 572 0.1075 $ 132,394,660.70 HRN Horizon Gold Ltd 13 26 19 132 0.49 $ 52,279,087.84 SVL Silver Mines Limited 0 26 48 157 0.295 $ 351,308,176.33 STK Strickland Metals -11 25 -73 94 0.025 $ 18,381,313.35 OKR Okapi Resources 12 24 35 64 0.23 $ 11,622,508.92 CHN Chalice Mining Ltd 11 23 124 815 8.65 $ 3,019,044,384.27 TMZ Thomson Res Ltd -7 22 69 845 0.14 $ 62,528,963.85 KCC Kincora Copper -14 21 0.315 $ 22,764,002.58 OAU Ora Gold Limited 0 20 -4 26 0.024 $ 19,368,190.11 RSG Resolute Mining -5 19 -27 -45 0.5775 $ 634,738,305.95 CDT Castle Minerals 36 19 73 111 0.019 $ 12,452,513.91 WRM White Rock Min Ltd 6 17 35 15 0.575 $ 50,135,650.88 ALK Alkane Resources Ltd 1 17 -14 -1 0.865 $ 535,849,920.00 M24 Mamba Exploration 33 17 0.28 $ 9,620,000.00 BAR Barra Resources 10 16 -31 29 0.022 $ 14,229,770.12 ENR Encounter Resources 37 16 9 37 0.185 $ 61,534,922.09 SSR SSR Mining Inc. 0 15 -2 24 $ 443,427,881.66 DEX Duke Exploration 8 15 14 0.415 $ 25,039,859.57 GOR Gold Road Res Ltd 4 15 20 -9 1.4975 $ 1,338,938,569.76 AUC Ausgold Limited 15 15 6 286 0.054 $ 82,438,176.13 CHZ Chesser Resources 24 15 -31 87 0.155 $ 65,467,808.13 YRL Yandal Resources -7 15 28 107 0.59 $ 59,299,241.98 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd -4 14 -14 46 0.12 $ 37,704,758.02 FFR Firefly Resources 4 14 -25 385 0.12 $ 35,344,045.95 PRS Prospech Limited 7 14 0 0 0.16 $ 9,753,088.35 MM8 Medallion Metals. 12 14 0.285 $ 22,852,551.44 HRZ Horizon 8 13 24 18 0.13 $ 73,836,776.00 MGV Musgrave Minerals 10 13 9 230 0.445 $ 229,285,868.07 PNX PNX Metals Limited 13 13 13 13 0.009 $ 29,217,548.09 ADT Adriatic Metals -2 12 13 87 2.51 $ 454,361,685.12 MVL Marvel Gold Limited 8 12 -2 131 0.056 $ 26,958,135.07 AGG AngloGold Ashanti -5 12 7 -15 6.28 $ 575,390,084.25 PNR Pantoro Limited 2 12 17 20 0.24 $ 345,057,565.86 MAT Matsa Resources -7 11 -35 -32 0.078 $ 24,633,287.09 PRU Perseus Mining Ltd 6 11 21 19 1.415 $ 1,723,171,902.35 DDD 3D Resources Limited 25 11 10 102 0.005 $ 18,101,860.46 ANX Anax Metals Ltd -4 11 38 225 0.094 $ 33,267,469.55 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd 5 11 -5 223 0.021 $ 41,846,107.59 FFX Firefinch Ltd -23 10 142 299 0.375 $ 301,985,356.37 SLR Silver Lake Resource 3 10 11 -6 1.975 $ 1,754,334,876.85 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines -2 10 4 31 0.055 $ 11,819,226.98 EVN Evolution Mining Ltd 1 10 3 -6 5.27 $ 9,055,935,550.50 NUS Nusantara Resources 6 10 4 -10 0.285 $ 68,781,902.10 TTM Titan Minerals -8 10 0 46 0.115 $ 131,037,029.91 MRR Minrex Resources Ltd 0 10 0 156 0.023 $ 12,676,152.27 CMM Capricorn Metals 2 9 15 26 1.91 $ 670,287,302.29 WAF West African Res Ltd -1 9 19 43 1.075 $ 989,013,620.00 GED Golden Deeps 20 9 -20 100 0.012 $ 8,523,365.84 SNG Siren Gold 52 9 -38 83 0.365 $ 20,164,522.30 RMS Ramelius Resources 1 9 13 13 1.95 $ 1,603,614,014.02 DCX Discovex Res Ltd -7 8 8 8 0.0065 $ 16,696,316.49 MOH Moho Resources -2 8 -24 3 0.08 $ 8,262,032.16 NMR Native Mineral Res 2 8 28 0.3125 $ 7,779,645.00 CLA Celsius Resource Ltd -2 8 2 258 0.043 $ 42,936,351.32 MEI Meteoric Resources 7 7 -12 181 0.059 $ 77,572,700.80 ERM Emmerson Resources 11 7 4 -30 0.08 $ 39,859,079.12 OZM Ozaurum Resources -15 6 0.17 $ 8,323,200.00 CAI Calidus Resources 4 6 -21 8 0.43 $ 167,503,848.54 GUL Gullewa Limited 1 6 -17 34 0.087 $ 15,866,459.70 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -1 6 -27 -24 1.06 $ 157,588,590.92 ONX Orminexltd 4 6 96 0 0.053 $ 26,297,893.68 KRM Kingsrose Mining Ltd 4 6 56 33 0.056 $ 39,420,397.01 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 6 6 6 39 0.019 $ 10,083,651.80 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd 18 5 -5 11 0.2 $ 28,704,949.77 KSN Kingston Resources -4 5 -24 22 0.225 $ 65,259,497.58 GIB Gibb River Diamonds -5 4 -50 40 0.07 $ 14,805,661.15 AMI Aurelia Metals Ltd 12 4 5 42 0.4475 $ 530,938,146.25 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -1 4 17 109 0.9 $ 203,603,346.00 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd 0 4 -18 157 0.27 $ 113,720,323.34 MCT Metalicity Limited 23 4 -25 69 0.0135 $ 23,267,582.92 DTM Dart Mining NL -7 4 -22 150 0.14 $ 13,992,366.64 GSM Golden State Mining 12 4 -39 -30 0.14 $ 11,584,770.12 MML Medusa Mining Ltd 6 4 16 29 0.85 $ 178,771,038.86 STN Saturn Metals 2 4 -41 13 0.43 $ 48,359,739.30 KAI Kairos Minerals Ltd 0 3 -11 80 0.032 $ 53,647,026.37 E2M E2 Metals -6 3 -56 113 0.32 $ 48,050,689.92 MEG Megado 14 3 -6 0.16 $ 6,527,807.68 AGS Alliance Resources 17 3 -4 -2 0.175 $ 33,282,741.44 BTR Brightstar Resources 17 3 -36 600 0.035 $ 15,391,276.74 NAG Nagambie Resources -4 3 39 25 0.071 $ 35,495,196.57 BCN Beacon Minerals -3 3 14 8 0.036 $ 132,590,467.37 BYH Bryah Resources Ltd 13 3 12 48 0.077 $ 11,973,078.61 NST Northern Star 2 2 -11 -15 11.45 $ 13,495,933,220.40 NCM Newcrest Mining -1 2 3 -5 28 $ 22,761,517,922.20 LEX Lefroy Exploration 38 2 498 513 1.225 $ 138,011,117.05 AUT Auteco Minerals -6 1 -6 65 0.091 $ 144,180,462.11 PDI Predictive Disc Ltd 7 1 58 6 0.093 $ 115,432,749.71 EMR Emerald Res NL 2 1 52 119 0.985 $ 502,512,276.83 BGL Bellevue Gold Ltd 6 1 -25 31 0.945 $ 813,465,014.85 RVR Red River Resources 2 0 -17 255 0.22 $ 108,732,617.07 HMX Hammer Metals Ltd 6 0 184 320 0.105 $ 79,051,946.86 FML Focus Minerals Ltd -2 0 -17 20 0.295 $ 53,910,826.68 CST Castile Resources -9 0 -4 100 0.26 $ 50,926,080.86 CTO Citigold Corp Ltd 0 0 -8 140 0.012 $ 33,360,000.00 AWV Anova Metals Ltd 5 0 -19 5 0.021 $ 28,661,884.00 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 30 0 -23 173 0.15 $ 16,263,014.70 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 3 0 18 78 0.355 $ 13,446,233.83 KGM Kalnorth Gold Ltd 0 0 0 86 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 SBR Sabre Resources 10 0 -50 38 0.0055 $ 8,415,318.25 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 0 0 -20 0 0.002 $ 8,149,128.80 DLC Delecta Limited 0 0 -14 0 0.006 $ 6,051,727.23 DEG De Grey Mining 2 -1 53 288 1.59 $ 2,045,301,531.69 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd 4 -1 8 655 0.083 $ 117,688,738.02 WGX Westgold Resources. 3 -2 -2 -2 2.23 $ 953,674,357.50 MEU Marmota Limited -4 -2 -2 -17 0.043 $ 43,584,016.05 BNZ Benzmining 13 -2 0.85 $ 30,835,600.62 RRL Regis Resources 1 -2 -30 -46 2.615 $ 1,975,534,786.82 PKO Peako Limited -12 -3 65 139 0.038 $ 7,298,058.73 BRV Big River Gold Ltd 3 -3 -19 56 0.375 $ 83,345,667.14 TAM Tanami Gold NL -1 -3 1 46 0.073 $ 85,782,084.36 CXU Cauldron Energy Ltd 3 -3 9 29 0.036 $ 16,271,982.43 RXL Rox Resources 0 -3 -31 40 0.035 $ 82,743,996.20 SKY SKY Metals Ltd 3 -3 -18 -45 0.16 $ 39,463,972.48 S2R S2 Resources -6 -3 -44 48 0.155 $ 48,808,132.75 RND Rand Mining Ltd 3 -3 -23 -26 1.5 $ 85,313,941.50 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd -3 -3 -18 227 0.2225 $ 442,949,204.54 NXM Nexus Minerals Ltd -11 -3 -37 70 0.085 $ 21,729,498.72 MKR Manuka Resources. -5 -4 -9 0.385 $ 35,668,909.09 ARL Ardea Resources Ltd 4 -4 14 61 0.5 $ 63,196,938.09 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd 4 -4 23 20 0.048 $ 27,160,493.17 SRN Surefire Rescs NL 0 -4 -23 700 0.024 $ 26,331,849.84 BNR Bulletin Res Ltd -3 -4 -8 13 0.069 $ 12,371,222.11 HCH Hot Chili Ltd 3 -5 -22 153 0.038 $ 114,181,808.82 BMO Bastion Minerals 0 -5 0.19 $ 11,490,852.00 PUR Pursuit Minerals 20 -5 387 1467 0.073 $ 67,297,525.87 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0 -5 -14 100 0.018 $ 22,094,925.61 FAU First Au Ltd -5 -5 -14 80 0.018 $ 11,063,317.57 DGO DGO Gold Limited 2 -5 21 52 3.58 $ 263,315,257.84 GSN Great Southern 0 -5 -26 -40 0.053 $ 25,026,123.10 KZR Kalamazoo Resources -10 -5 -22 -26 0.43 $ 59,373,645.30 LCY Legacy Iron Ore 7 -6 167 700 0.016 $ 102,475,816.27 MTH Mithril Resources 0 -6 -38 7 0.016 $ 37,603,728.66 SBM St Barbara Limited 5 -7 -25 -36 1.895 $ 1,338,164,961.21 NVA Nova Minerals Ltd 0 -7 -22 180 0.14 $ 233,792,530.58 VAN Vango Mining Ltd -6 -7 -7 -30 0.067 $ 72,331,546.07 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd -7 -7 -36 -11 0.067 $ 7,099,382.11 GMN Gold Mountain Ltd 0 -7 -7 -26 0.04 $ 30,708,996.96 HAW Hawthorn Resources 11 -7 -50 -53 0.052 $ 15,675,233.81 CWX Carawine Resources -4 -7 2 34 0.255 $ 27,222,475.50 RML Resolution Minerals 4 -7 -38 -62 0.025 $ 10,744,310.74 BDC Bardoc Gold Ltd 4 -8 4 -13 0.074 $ 130,144,303.20 AOP Apollo Consolidated -3 -8 3 13 0.305 $ 88,029,279.95 KAU Kaiser Reef -8 -8 -26 -8 0.305 $ 30,494,631.51 TBR Tribune Res Ltd -5 -8 -21 -29 5 $ 261,028,683.08 MAU Magnetic Resources 4 -8 26 21 1.45 $ 321,584,647.75 LCL Los Cerros Limited 3 -8 40 280 0.175 $ 80,404,050.34 AME Alto Metals Limited -4 -8 -10 45 0.09 $ 40,073,116.42 GTR Gti Resources 0 -8 29 -44 0.022 $ 13,534,877.96 TMX Terrain Minerals 0 -8 0 83 0.011 $ 8,093,371.10 SVY Stavely Minerals Ltd -3 -9 -35 3 0.58 $ 153,967,256.68 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate -2 -9 9 49 0.73 $ 101,253,433.82 AGC AGC Ltd 3 -9 0.155 $ 10,836,365.44 AGC AGC Ltd 3 -9 0.155 $ 10,836,365.44 A1G African Gold Ltd. 4 -9 47 203 0.255 $ 23,245,250.22 SFM Santa Fe Minerals -9 -9 -7 52 0.091 $ 6,626,509.80 GMR Golden Rim Resources 0 -9 -9 25 0.01 $ 26,703,496.79 MBK Metal Bank Ltd -9 -9 -9 16 0.01 $ 13,029,591.34 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 25 -9 -17 -17 0.005 $ 11,973,103.02 PAK Pacific American Hld 0 -9 -17 100 0.02 $ 6,371,698.00 CYL Catalyst Metals 3 -10 -21 -29 2.04 $ 204,455,103.84 TRN Torrens Mining 4 -10 0.14 $ 9,503,821.18 OKU Oklo Resources Ltd -4 -10 -40 -53 0.135 $ 68,044,024.62 ARN Aldoro Resources 17 -10 141 100 0.35 $ 27,307,509.02 SAU Southern Gold -6 -11 -28 -46 0.076 $ 16,852,971.72 NSM Northstaw 5 -11 -28 0.335 $ 13,600,000.00 EM2 Eagle Mountain -14 -11 217 567 1 $ 209,511,138.90 NML Navarre Minerals Ltd -12 -12 -47 -28 0.115 $ 62,817,847.37 MDI Middle Island Res 15 -12 -62 -58 0.115 $ 14,075,510.45 CBY Canterbury Resources 8 -12 -3 39 0.097 $ 10,850,924.11 TSO Tesoro Resources Ltd -9 -12 -43 139 0.1675 $ 79,923,842.40 ZAG Zuleika Gold Ltd 0 -12 -40 32 0.037 $ 15,173,454.80 AZS Azure Minerals 9 -12 -71 215 0.29 $ 87,804,430.49 TIN Tnt Mines Limited -9 -12 -46 -9 0.145 $ 13,981,364.00 AXE Archer Materials 13 -12 46 14 0.78 $ 180,829,236.80 OBM Ora Banda Mining Ltd -11 -13 -30 -17 0.21 $ 164,233,281.62 GRL Godolphin Resources -11 -13 -31 -11 0.17 $ 14,298,771.74 KTA Krakatoa Resources -21 -13 -11 54 0.054 $ 15,342,250.00 M2R Miramar 0 -13 -41 0.2 $ 8,445,504.00 MHC Manhattan Corp Ltd -7 -13 -52 -7 0.013 $ 21,367,901.70 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd -14 -14 104 197 0.255 $ 83,892,608.55 AVW Avira Resources Ltd -14 -14 -33 200 0.006 $ 8,250,240.00 IDA Indiana Resources -11 -14 8 198 0.071 $ 22,226,136.19 RED Red 5 Limited -15 -15 -35 -38 0.165 $ 387,143,335.76 MKG Mako Gold -5 -15 -15 52 0.093 $ 24,695,193.79 AWJ Auric Mining 0 -16 0.16 $ 6,478,854.08 LNY Laneway Res Ltd 0 -17 -29 25 0.005 $ 18,875,329.67 SPQ Superior Resources -9 -17 -33 100 0.01 $ 13,813,357.91 NPM Newpeak Metals 25 -17 -29 25 0.0025 $ 11,348,322.60 VKA Viking Mines Ltd -12 -17 29 318 0.029 $ 29,616,494.50 IPT Impact Minerals 10 -18 -25 18 0.0165 $ 32,380,718.70 AYM Australia United Min 0 -18 -10 350 0.009 $ 16,583,197.37 RMX Red Mount Min Ltd 0 -18 -25 80 0.009 $ 11,261,902.40 AQX Alice Queen Ltd 3 -18 -45 -38 0.0155 $ 18,548,799.68 BRB Breaker Res NL 6 -19 3 -30 0.19 $ 63,538,981.16 EMU EMU NL -5 -20 -7 193 0.041 $ 19,514,580.39 AAR Anglo Australian 6 -20 -34 -35 0.092 $ 54,188,771.33 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited -14 -20 -40 -17 0.012 $ 44,225,536.96 DTRDA Dateline Resources -20 -20 113 60 0.08 $ 28,259,449.84 MLS Metals Australia 0 -20 0 0 0.002 $ 8,454,376.09 GML Gateway Mining -8 -21 -15 77 0.023 $ 43,783,618.80 AAU Antilles Gold Ltd 14 -21 32 50 0.074 $ 14,440,482.03 ADV Ardiden Ltd 0 -21 -48 175 0.011 $ 21,493,542.16 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited 0 -21 -8 120 0.011 $ 15,325,862.90 KWR Kingwest Resources 0 -22 -47 -42 0.09 $ 14,807,447.19 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd 3 -22 46 24 0.2925 $ 208,864,358.04 RGL Riversgold 0 -25 5 43 0.043 $ 16,969,772.23 NES Nelson Resources. -15 -25 -2 50 0.061 $ 9,019,337.90 HWK Hawkstone Mng Ltd -3 -26 190 222 0.029 $ 49,076,799.21 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd -4 -26 -12 360 0.023 $ 27,882,973.16 AL8 Alderan Resource Ltd 0 -26 -39 0 0.06 $ 17,876,465.52 TNR Torian Resources Ltd -28 -28 6 18 0.034 $ 29,559,163.17 SMI Santana Minerals Ltd -8 -28 -41 -59 0.115 $ 13,113,753.14 DCN Dacian Gold Ltd -16 -28 -18 -36 0.28 $ 235,295,516.79 REZ Resourc & En Grp Ltd -18 -28 -48 75 0.028 $ 12,518,742.88 GWR GWR Group Ltd -16 -28 30 248 0.24 $ 74,182,678.54 PUA Peak Minerals Ltd -5 -30 -24 50 0.019 $ 11,064,647.74 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd -16 -30 29 11 0.049 $ 75,337,065.00 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd 7 -30 -48 129 0.016 $ 8,275,142.38 TRY Troy Resources Ltd -8 -35 -49 -51 0.044 $ 33,332,805.79 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 3 -36 19 34 0.063 $ 8,681,136.34 NAE New Age Exploration -6 -36 33 220 0.016 $ 21,023,143.65 ARV Artemis Resources -5 -37 -51 111 0.059 $ 67,069,094.70 HXG Hexagon Energy -1 -42 43 36 0.087 $ 41,033,272.08 A8G Australasian Gold 6 0.18 $ 5,629,539.97

Small Cap Standouts

SIREN GOLD (ASX:SNG) +52%

Siren is exploring the rich Reefton gold district on the South Island of New Zealand, an area which has already delivered 2Moz across 84 historical mines.

This week, drilling has pulled up high grades like 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t gold at the top of the ‘Loftus McKay’ shoot, part of the Alexander River project.

More results are incoming.

The company has generated a combined exploration target for Alexander River of 250koz-500koz of gold at 5 to 6 g/t.

AMANI GOLD (ASX:ANL) +50%

The Klaus Eckhof-managed tiddler owns the mammoth 4.4moz Giro gold project in the DRC.

It sits in the same rocks as Randgold Resources’ 17 million-ounce, 600,000 oz per annum Kibali group of deposits, 35km away.

An update to the 4.21moz Kebigda deposit Feasibility Study at Giro commenced in December.

LEFROY EXPLORATION (ASX:LEX) +38%

Kalgoorlie explorer Lefroy has gained 480% since the ‘Burns’ copper-gold discovery was first made in February.

New drilling has now extended the mineralised porphyry zone to at least 100m below an impressive earlier strike of 8m at 7.63g/t of gold and 0.56 per cent copper from 134m.

It is the first news flow from an accelerated 14-hole, 3000m diamond drill program.

ENCOUNTER RESOURCES (ASX:ENR) +37%

Last week, Encounter locked in a lucrative farm-in deal over the ‘Elliot’ copper project in the NT with major miner BHP (ASX:BHP).

This week, the company announced a drilling program would kick off in June at the wholly owned ‘Lamil’ and ‘East Thompson’ gold-copper projects in the Paterson Province of WA.

“Assays from the broad spaced RC drill program in February 2021 indicate that we are approaching the core of the copper-gold system at ‘Dune’ [Lamil project],” Encounter managing director Will Robinson says.

“With copper-gold mineralisation strengthening towards the end of a number of RC holes we are eager to test in the downhole extents.

“The program will also seek to extend the high grade 45 Reef identified at East Thomson’s Dome located just 5km from Telfer.”

The post Gold Digger: Strong inflation could pump gold price to $US8,900/oz by the end of the decade, experts say appeared first on Stockhead.