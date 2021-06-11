Home Finance Gold Digger: Sizzling oil prices suggest gold will hit US$2000/oz soon
Written by: Posted on: June 11, 2021

Gold Digger: Sizzling oil prices suggest gold will hit US$2000/oz soon

Category: Finance

Gold is re-starting its bull rally as two major obstacles — higher US Treasury yields and Bitcoin — fizzle.

“Strong headwinds from parabolic Bitcoin and rising bond yields appear to have run their course,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone said in a note.

“Weaker-than-consensus April and May U.S. unemployment reports [also] support our key takeaway that gold and silver are ripe to resume their bull markets.

“About $US2,000 is key gold resistance, which we expect to eventually be breached.”
 

Oil prices indicate gold is due a breakout

Gold and oil usually (not always) rise and fall in loose tandem.

The belief is that rising oil prices push up inflation, increasing demand for gold as an investment hedge.

Gold Prices (blue) vs Oil Prices (orange) since the 1970s. Pic: macrotrends.net/

Right now, gold is running at “an unsustainably steep discount” to crude oil which is booming, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It’s the battle between the most significant commodity with low elasticity of supply, gold, vs. a highest, crude oil, and we expect trend resumption favouring the metal,” McGlone says.
 

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK RETURN %1 MONTH RETURN %6 MONTH RETURN %1 YEAR RETURN %PRICE MARKET CAP
TRNTorrens Mining77900.275 $ 18,418,033.26
STKStrickland Metals3278-21810.041 $ 27,204,343.76
XTCXantippe Res250000.0025 $ 10,186,411.01
ADNAndromeda Metals2535-143100.25 $ 561,789,235.02
SPQSuperior Resources1813-241600.013 $ 16,576,029.49
FFXFirefinch17141933400.44 $ 333,642,100.30
MM8Medallion Metals.17350.345 $ 25,659,005.12
THRThor Mining PLC1740172500.021 $ 11,796,977.64
PUAPeak Minerals155-26640.023 $ 13,523,458.34
REDRed 5 Limited15-5-17-320.195 $ 434,069,800.70
ADTAdriatic Metals1411391002.84 $ 517,169,492.76
PKOPeako Limited1411682460.042 $ 8,258,329.61
IPTImpact Minerals130-15210.017 $ 32,380,718.70
ARLArdea Resources131732770.5825 $ 66,388,702.64
AAUAntilles Gold131124530.071 $ 18,424,366.92
RDNRaiden Resources1115-34000.03 $ 37,581,398.61
CHZChesser Resources1010-26900.16 $ 72,400,340.00
REZResourc & En Grp10-16-361000.032 $ 13,813,785.25
VRCVolt Resources940218670.035 $ 83,311,483.54
WWIWest Wits Mining916627550.094 $ 123,292,963.64
KTAKrakatoa Resources9-2-13670.06 $ 16,179,100.00
GMLGateway Mining94-23850.024 $ 43,783,618.80
MSRManas Res9711001400.012 $ 36,471,859.58
KCCKincora Copper8-30.32 $ 22,587,486.68
SAUSouthern Gold8-11-27-470.08 $ 16,426,314.21
AL8Alderan Resource8-20-40-550.056 $ 17,578,524.43
MVLMarvel Gold Limited8481350.057 $ 30,009,999.42
AQXAlice Queen7-11-41-300.016 $ 19,785,386.32
VANVango Mining6-6-14-330.067 $ 69,231,622.67
MTCMetalstech610421650.255 $ 39,223,497.69
BBXBBX Minerals6-401500.275 $ 115,907,252.64
GSMGolden State Mining648-8-290.185 $ 13,239,737.28
GWRGWR Group6-15163320.285 $ 86,294,136.26
EM2Eagle Mountain5-21895901.07 $ 210,695,355.15
ADVArdiden5-5-381630.0105 $ 21,493,542.16
ALKAlkane Resources5167111.05 $ 595,388,800.00
NMLNavarre Minerals5-16-46-300.105 $ 64,624,215.10
E2ME2 Metals52-501440.33 $ 49,552,273.98
LEXLefroy Exploration4505745581.315 $ 151,212,180.42
BNRBulletin Res46-11-140.073 $ 12,550,515.18
GTRGti Resources444-380.025 $ 14,823,913.95
DREDrednought Resources4-7143170.025 $ 56,770,710.50
HRZHorizon41717290.135 $ 70,996,900.00
HWKHawkstone Mng3-142102880.031 $ 49,076,799.21
AGCAGC3110.155 $ 10,497,729.02
AGCAGC3110.155 $ 10,497,729.02
RXLRox Resources3-11-38290.031 $ 73,287,539.49
TINTnt Mines Limited3-9-47-110.155 $ 14,945,596.00
PF1Pathfinder Resources347170.315 $ 15,663,119.85
WGXWestgold Resources.35-11102.27 $ 940,958,699.40
HCHHot Chili39-12900.038 $ 117,958,442.18
BMOBastion Minerals350.2 $ 11,490,852.00
RNDRand Mining31-23-291.435 $ 81,617,004.04
MATMatsa Resources20-28-330.083 $ 24,329,131.37
PRUPerseus Mining21328281.46 $ 1,704,775,049.30
CBYCanterbury Resources2-3-830.097 $ 10,850,924.11
CWXCarawine Resources2-16-2360.245 $ 26,133,576.48
AXEArcher Materials2-435250.75 $ 165,006,678.58
KRMKingsrose Mining2-582460.06 $ 43,800,441.12
KCNKingsgate Consolid.26111140.9 $ 196,816,567.80
RRLRegis Resources1-2-25-462.65 $ 1,930,293,532.16
AMEAlto Metals Limited1-9-4280.091 $ 40,523,376.15
DCNDacian Gold1-18-18-410.2825 $ 254,975,160.16
MAUMagnetic Resources1827321.51 $ 329,215,469.90
MMLMedusa Mining11521400.935 $ 193,322,169.93
RGLRiversgold0-8520.044 $ 17,777,856.62
MDIMiddle Island Res0-23-62-710.1 $ 12,119,403.98
KWRKingwest Resources0-8-43-350.092 $ 18,182,447.19
MRZMont Royal Resources0-170710.3 $ 11,363,014.50
TMXTerrain Minerals00-171000.01 $ 6,621,849.08
SBRSabre Resources0-17-44250.005 $ 8,415,318.25
BTRBrightstar Resources00-356000.035 $ 15,391,276.74
SI6SI6 Metals Limited00-722000.012 $ 15,325,862.90
DLCDelecta Limited000200.006 $ 6,051,727.23
HAWHawthorn Resources04-43-490.052 $ 17,342,811.88
AWVAnova Metals00-19-90.021 $ 30,094,978.20
GEDGolden Deeps09-14500.012 $ 9,298,217.28
GBZGBM Rsources01201090.14 $ 60,654,465.48
OKUOklo Resources0-4-43-550.125 $ 60,483,577.44
RMLResolution Minerals0-11-37-670.024 $ 10,744,310.74
ENREncounter Resources021-3350.175 $ 56,836,174.14
AWJAuric Mining0-90.155 $ 6,276,389.89
AUCAusgold Limited016131830.051 $ 77,682,127.51
NVANova Minerals00-121420.145 $ 257,756,730.29
ARNAldoro Resources051393530.335 $ 28,110,671.05
BRVBig River Gold010-4520.4 $ 87,732,281.20
MCTMetalicity Limited0-8-33-140.012 $ 21,492,768.85
AYMAustralia United Min0-22-222500.007 $ 12,898,042.40
CTOCitigold Corp00-151200.011 $ 30,580,000.00
NPMNewpeak Metals0-20-33-330.002 $ 11,408,322.60
MLSMetals Australia0-33331000.002 $ 8,454,376.09
LNYLaneway Res00-29250.005 $ 18,875,329.67
KGMKalnorth Gold000630.013 $ 11,625,120.78
DDD3D Resources Limited00341020.005 $ 19,401,860.46
FMLFocus Minerals0-3-13260.29 $ 52,083,341.03
MBKMetal Bank0-9-17160.01 $ 10,701,614.74
A8GAustralasian Gold00.17 $ 5,463,965.27
GORGold Road Res072511.505 $ 1,272,872,521.91
HMXHammer Metals0162142240.11 $ 84,698,514.50
TMZThomson Res021485290.145 $ 67,160,738.95
TNRTorian Resources0-4214230.033 $ 27,820,388.86
AVWAvira Resources0-14-251000.006 $ 8,250,240.00
DCXDiscovex Res08-7180.0065 $ 16,696,316.49
NSTNorthern Star01-7-1211.45 $ 12,809,502,134.19
NCMNewcrest Mining-1-13-227.885 $ 22,467,293,633.08
TBRTribune Res-1-2-17-234.96 $ 270,210,596.55
WRMWhite Rock Min-13414210.605 $ 52,373,849.58
CYLCatalyst Metals-1-5-23-271.98 $ 194,134,052.93
BNZBenzmining-1110.9 $ 34,136,451.90
HXGHexagon Energy-1-2228480.086 $ 37,911,175.30
GULGullewa Limited-10-18320.086 $ 15,684,086.60
LCLLos Cerros Limited-1-7733420.1725 $ 80,494,580.44
OZMOzaurum Resources-250.1575 $ 8,193,150.00
AAJAruma Resources-2-3-3050.063 $ 6,675,538.40
G88Golden Mile Res-2-3222500.06 $ 8,401,099.68
M24Mamba Exploration-2130.255 $ 9,250,000.00
ZNCZenith Minerals-2-14751880.245 $ 70,646,407.20
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-2-2-16290.049 $ 10,529,856.76
CSTCastile Resources-2-10-15740.235 $ 46,931,878.44
SBMSt Barbara Limited-2-11-25-391.84 $ 1,277,982,939.15
KSNKingston Resources-212-23480.23 $ 65,259,497.58
MKGMako Gold-2-14-25220.09 $ 23,666,227.38
TBATombola Gold-2-8-4380.044 $ 24,389,014.28
MEUMarmota Limited-2-2-6-200.044 $ 43,584,016.05
AMIAurelia Metals-2-50-90.41 $ 506,243,348.75
RMSRamelius Resources-3217151.9 $ 1,485,581,510.45
IDAIndiana Resources-3-13312120.077 $ 23,769,617.87
ZAGZuleika Gold-33-38410.038 $ 15,173,454.80
PGDPeregrine Gold-300.36 $ 9,876,647.76
KAIKairos Minerals-329-8480.036 $ 58,676,435.09
AZSAzure Minerals-3-18-642220.2675 $ 81,642,716.07
BCNBeacon Minerals-33550.035 $ 129,006,941.22
GRLGodolphin Resources-3-8-35-60.17 $ 14,298,771.74
CAICalidus Resources-325-730.495 $ 193,965,248.30
LCYLegacy Iron Ore-331214170.0155 $ 96,071,077.76
SVLSilver Mines Limited-37552130.31 $ 347,040,797.74
CMMCapricorn Metals-3422201.995 $ 693,038,568.42
KAUKaiser Reef-33-27150.3 $ 28,558,464.43
EMREmerald Res NL-35601101.03 $ 530,859,123.21
AGSAlliance Resources-3-9-1510.145 $ 30,162,484.43
KZRKalamazoo Resources-3-4-23-300.43 $ 57,394,523.79
CAZCazaly Resources-3012900.057 $ 19,586,853.15
STNSaturn Metals-31-37-180.425 $ 47,797,416.75
EVNEvolution Mining-304-45.08 $ 8,440,815,399.90
YRLYandal Resources-3-724960.56 $ 54,398,478.18
SKYSKY Metals-4-13-33-560.135 $ 34,530,975.92
BGLBellevue Gold-4-17-40-80.805 $ 659,334,801.51
SSRSSR Mining Inc.-44-822.86 $ 421,790,789.64
AQIAlicanto Min-408910.13 $ 42,622,769.93
BDCBardoc Gold-4-7-4-200.07 $ 119,732,758.94
MRRMinrex Resources-4-851200.022 $ 12,125,015.21
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-41-35-400.99 $ 154,321,519.95
PNRPantoro Limited-40050.22 $ 309,847,610.16
TTMTitan Minerals-40-8690.11 $ 131,037,029.91
AARAnglo Australian-4-13-39-310.086 $ 50,654,721.02
BARBarra Resources-5-13-28240.021 $ 14,907,378.22
IVRInvestigator Res-58945180.105 $ 131,070,714.09
NUSNusantara Resources-5192-20.315 $ 72,220,997.21
TLMTalisman Mining-55110830.21 $ 41,058,244.70
FFRFirefly Resources-5-5-282010.1 $ 30,733,953.00
BATBattery Minerals-50-52330.02 $ 40,825,470.82
AOPApollo Consolidated-5-11-11-20.285 $ 82,541,868.15
NWMNorwest Minerals-5180-490.094 $ 9,795,616.11
CELChallenger Exp-5-2230120.28 $ 198,244,136.44
GMNGold Mountain-5-8-10-260.037 $ 28,405,822.19
RSGResolute Mining-50-26-490.545 $ 574,024,207.12
BRBBreaker Res NL-5-8-10-240.175 $ 55,392,957.93
TAMTanami Gold NL-5-19-12300.069 $ 84,606,987.31
CGNCrater Gold Min-6-6-11890.017 $ 20,867,429.74
CHNChalice Mining-6101067628.66 $ 2,951,756,414.43
DGODGO Gold Limited-6-517253.38 $ 246,398,355.80
TIETietto Minerals-614-23-200.33 $ 150,541,200.48
DEXDuke Exploration-6540.41 $ 22,023,009.02
MGVMusgrave Minerals-69-5-20.405 $ 218,621,409.09
FAUFirst Au-6-20-6230.016 $ 9,834,060.06
ONXOrminex-6-1392170.048 $ 26,845,766.47
PRSProspech Limited-614-3200.16 $ 10,403,294.24
GBRGreatbould Resources-6-221052790.094 $ 33,178,800.33
CDTCastle Minerals-6767670.015 $ 10,987,512.27
ALYAlchemy Resource-6-12-12180.015 $ 9,411,408.34
MOHMoho Resources-6-6-25-10.075 $ 7,745,655.15
ERMEmmerson Resources-64-6-340.073 $ 36,371,409.70
NSMNorthstaw-6-6-360.29 $ 11,800,000.00
SLRSilver Lake Resource-7-10-1-91.76 $ 1,494,270,158.93
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited-7-7-221220.14 $ 15,178,813.72
AGGAngloGold Ashanti-70-3-205.73 $ 512,944,648.75
M2RMiramar-7-19-410.195 $ 8,234,366.40
CXUCauldron Energy-7-33560.039 $ 18,239,980.48
MHCManhattan Corp-7-19-5480.013 $ 19,841,623.01
CLACelsius Resource-7-15-112250.039 $ 39,794,667.08
SLZSultan Resources-7-1011790.26 $ 18,078,941.14
TRMTruscott Mining Corp-7-439920.025 $ 3,423,538.60
SIHSihayo Gold Limited-8-14-33-220.012 $ 44,225,536.96
NXMNexus Minerals-8-17-41660.083 $ 20,752,892.04
GIBGibb River Diamonds-88-60750.07 $ 15,228,680.04
PURPursuit Minerals-83828111270.08 $ 73,750,713.28
NESNelson Resources.-8-36-28230.057 $ 8,291,971.94
BC8Black Cat Syndicate-8-11090.68 $ 93,624,750.45
WAFWest African Res-8-2961.005 $ 847,840,792.32
SMISantana Minerals-8-24-39-480.11 $ 12,543,589.96
XAMXanadu Mines-8-323320.044 $ 53,991,563.25
AUTAuteco Minerals-9-9-12690.086 $ 143,377,388.50
DEGDe Grey Mining-9-3391261.435 $ 1,815,845,970.71
NMRNative Mineral Res-9-13-500.265 $ 8,572,016.25
SVYStavely Minerals-9-22-39-120.52 $ 138,309,569.56
MZZMatador Mining-92656810.515 $ 92,097,620.68
RMXRed Mount Min-90-171500.01 $ 13,196,636.13
GMRGolden Rim Resources-9-50250.01 $ 28,038,671.63
PAKPacific American Hld-9-13-91000.02 $ 6,371,698.00
A1GAfrican Gold .-9-4111670.25 $ 25,594,196.32
PDIPredictive Disc-9979150.1 $ 126,849,175.50
RVRRed River Resources-9-1-131560.2225 $ 113,910,360.74
S2RS2 Resources-9-19-19260.145 $ 44,084,765.06
VMCVenus Metals Cor-109-17120.19 $ 30,971,130.02
GSNGreat Southern-10-11-31-530.047 $ 21,385,959.74
DTMDart Mining NL-10-7-28860.14 $ 13,992,366.64
NAGNagambie Resources-10-1747-30.063 $ 31,495,737.80
TSCTwenty Seven Co.-10-10-25-250.0045 $ 10,642,758.24
ICGInca Minerals-10131416030.135 $ 53,446,112.59
TSOTesoro Resources-10-21-441100.1575 $ 74,928,602.25
MEIMeteoric Resources-11-9-191680.051 $ 68,369,160.03
MTHMithril Resources-11-6-16140.016 $ 35,253,495.62
WCNWhite Cliff Min-11-11-38600.016 $ 8,275,142.38
BYHBryah Resources-11-188190.07 $ 11,185,376.07
ARVArtemis Resources-11-35-54590.062 $ 69,342,623.34
VKAViking Mines-123-92850.03 $ 31,659,011.36
SFMSanta Fe Minerals-12-9-6470.088 $ 6,408,053.43
MKRManuka Resources.-12-10-170.36 $ 34,704,884.52
OBMOra Banda Mining-12-8-35-330.18 $ 143,177,732.69
DTRDateline Resources-13-492920.096 $ 36,644,291.40
PRXProdigy Gold NL-13-40-40.048 $ 27,870,125.09
HRNHorizon Gold-13162910.43 $ 45,877,566.88
SRNSurefire Rescs NL-14-24-573750.019 $ 20,780,497.79
ASOAston Minerals-14234004140.19 $ 176,526,524.37
MEGMegado-14-24-290.125 $ 5,303,843.74
SNGSiren Gold-1526-640.29 $ 17,062,288.10
OKROkapi Resources-15-5-2430.2 $ 10,669,726.20
PNXPNX Metals Limited-152121-60.0085 $ 32,869,741.60
ANXAnax Metals-15-15332330.085 $ 30,115,814.54
OAUOra Gold Limited-17-13-9330.02 $ 18,526,094.88
NAENew Age Exploration-19-2881600.013 $ 18,220,057.83
RDSRedstone Resources-2045231290.016 $ 11,503,985.01
TRYTroy Resources-20-49-61-590.036 $ 26,514,731.88
EMUEMU NL-21-39-33820.031 $ 14,608,463.49
GNMGreat Northern-2256-780.014 $ 20,553,866.59
ANLAmani Gold-25-255000.0015 $ 18,580,495.12
TARTaruga Minerals-33-39392210.061 $ 30,328,590.36


 

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

CODA MINERALS (ASX:COD) & TORRENS MINING (ASX:TRN)

The junior joint venture partners hit 200m of “intense IOCG alteration”, including ~50m of copper sulphides in its first deep exploration hole at the ‘Elizabeth Creek’ project in South Australia.

Iron oxide copper gold ore deposits (IOCG) — like BHP’s Olympic Dam mine or more recent Oak Dam discovery  — can be tremendously large, and simple-to-process concentrations of copper, gold and other economic minerals.

 

STRICKLAND METALS (ASX:STK)

Renegade Exploration (ASX:RNX) will sell its ‘Yandal East’ project JV interest to fellow gold explorer Strickland for $800,000 cash, 40m shares and a 0.5% net smelter royalty on any future production.

For Strickland, this acquisition represents a major extension to its flagship ‘Horse Well project, ~30km from Northern Star’s (ASX:NST) 10moz Jundee operation.

 

FIREFINCH (ASX:FFX)

This emerging gold producer hit thick, high grades — including 6m grading 11.34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 74m – at ‘Viper’, part of the flagship Morila project in Mali.

“These are outstanding results. The scale of the mineralised system at Viper continues to grow with each drillhole,” managing director Dr Michael Anderson says.

“The delineation of surface mineralisation in the southern part of the deposit will provide another source of early oxide feed as we ramp up the Morila plant.”

Commencement of mining at Viper has been “expedited” with early works already underway and mining expected to begin in the coming weeks.

 

The post Gold Digger: Sizzling oil prices suggest gold will hit US$2000/oz soon appeared first on Stockhead.

Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.

You May Also Like

Creso Pharma US shares surge on dual-listing

Barry FitzGerald: One gold, one silver, one copper – the stocks that have helped LRT to 143pc gains in the last 12 months

Duo managing $315 million at Wells moves to Raymond James

SEC drills into dentist-turned-adviser for three frauds

State Street creates digital finance unit to support crypto assets

Russell, Wake Forest, Generac targeted in lawsuits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *