Gold Digger: Quality small cap stories are still being rewarded by investors

The cooling gold price is reflected in the performance of ASX-listed gold stocks. Of the 177 on our list, 92 will probably end the week in negative territory.

But there’s no need to panic, yet. So far this barely makes a dent in the heady share price gains enjoyed by miners and explorers in recent months.

And when it comes to sentiment, this week’s major winners show that investors are still keen to reward good stories.

Here’s how ASX-listed gold stocks performed for the period August 24-28 [intraday]:

TICKER NAME 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE INTRADAY FRIDAY MARKET CAP SI6 SIX SIGMA METALS 75 250 0.014 $ 13,585,041.00 MHC MANHATTAN CORP 29 620 0.036 $ 50,398,592.00 MTH MITHRIL RESOURCES 24 667 0.046 $ 79,308,856.00 RDS REDSTONE RESOURCES 24 133 0.021 $ 8,842,210.00 NXM NEXUS MINERALS 23 85 0.087 $ 10,924,086.00 SBR SABRE RESOURCES 20 20 0.006 $ 6,253,231.50 TSC TWENTY SEVEN CO 20 20 0.006 $ 7,431,604.50 DEG DE GREY MINING 19 1515 0.985 $ 1,057,486,528.00 CEL CHALLENGER EXPLORATION 18 634 0.235 $ 158,937,536.00 AGS ALLIANCE RESOURCES 15 75 0.23 $ 37,443,016.00 CLA CELSIUS RESOURCES 13 -11 0.017 $ 12,483,489.00 ARL ARDEA RESOURCES 13 47 0.565 $ 68,034,256.00 AAR ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES 13 205 0.18 $ 88,906,512.00 KRM KINGSROSE MINING 12 -21 0.037 $ 24,090,242.00 PUA PEAK MINERALS 12 26 0.028 $ 12,946,149.00 HRN HORIZON GOLD 11 28 0.5 $ 39,577,260.00 SLZ SULTAN RESOURCES 11 251 0.2 $ 11,138,807.00 GBZ GBM RESOURCES 10 475 0.16 $ 51,003,364.00 DGO DGO GOLD 10 363 3.24 $ 200,605,072.00 BBX BBX MINERALS 9 24 0.235 $ 95,988,592.00 CGN CRATER GOLD MINING 9 -20 0.012 $ 14,729,950.00 CHN CHALICE GOLD MINES 9 786 1.64 $ 461,256,704.00 PRX PRODIGY GOLD 9 -38 0.074 $ 43,547,072.00 AWV ANOVA METALS 8 146 0.039 $ 46,299,108.00 GML GATEWAY MINING 8 44 0.026 $ 41,323,620.00 NWM NORWEST MINERALS 8 -35 0.13 $ 11,737,625.00 OKR OKAPI RESOURCES 8 0 0.215 $ 7,749,216.00 GED GOLDEN DEEPS 7 -44 0.015 $ 8,076,610.50 STN SATURN METALS 6 102 0.85 $ 73,440,488.00 ADV ARDIDEN 6 386 0.017 $ 35,221,512.00 BYH BRYAH RESOURCES 6 -28 0.052 $ 6,593,692.00 ALY ALCHEMY RESOURCES 6 32 0.018 $ 11,946,839.00 MGV MUSGRAVE MINERALS 4 709 0.615 $ 271,654,304.00 SKY SKY METALS 4 29 0.125 $ 39,637,144.00 CMM CAPRICORN METALS 4 62 1.99 $ 670,516,864.00 MKR MANUKA RESOURCES 4 0.58 $ 152,833,184.00 AXE ARCHER MATERIALS 3 296 0.475 $ 107,690,312.00 MAU MAGNETIC RESOURCES NL 3 298 1.67 $ 341,702,912.00 AQI ALICANTO MINERALS 3 183 0.17 $ 44,922,180.00 AUC AUSGOLD 3 122 0.04 $ 52,013,980.00 EMR EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2 63 0.635 $ 316,583,232.00 MZZ MATADOR MINING LIMITED 2 69 0.44 $ 68,332,528.00 CY5 CYGNUS GOLD 2 233 0.22 $ 17,215,238.00 GMN GOLD MOUNTAIN 2 -6 0.048 $ 31,944,134.00 ERM EMMERSON RESOURCES 2 -21 0.099 $ 48,285,388.00 NAG NAGAMBIE RESOURCES 2 -11 0.054 $ 26,996,346.00 G88 GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES 2 -20 0.06 $ 5,350,960.00 SBM ST BARBARA 1 10 3.44 $ 2,328,694,016.00 RMS RAMELIUS RESOURCES 0 60 2.02 $ 1,592,383,872.00 ARV ARTEMIS RESOURCES 0 196 0.083 $ 88,467,464.00 VMC VENUS METALS CORP 0 0 0.23 $ 35,503,492.00 HXG HEXAGON ENERGY MATERIALS 0 -31 0.057 $ 18,130,870.00 CXU CAULDRON ENERGY 0 65 0.028 $ 10,536,115.00 NAE NEW AGE EXPLORATION 0 167 0.008 $ 7,110,243.50 ERX EXORE RESOURCES 0 40 0.105 $ 60,409,000.00 MAT MATSA RESOURCES 0 -6 0.16 $ 37,466,116.00 DCX DISCOVEX RESOURCES 0 -20 0.008 $ 10,765,477.00 KGM KALNORTH GOLD MINES 0 30 0.013 $ 11,625,121.00 VAN VANGO MINING 0 -44 0.11 $ 104,327,240.00 SFM SANTA FE MINERALS 0 -22 0.072 $ 5,242,953.00 GSN GREAT SOUTHERN MINING 0 122 0.12 $ 49,091,492.00 XTC XANTIPPE RESOURCES 0 50 0.003 $ 14,260,975.00 VKA VIKING MINES 0 -14 0.012 $ 3,764,614.25 MEU MARMOTA 0 104 0.049 $ 48,401,684.00 DAU DAMPIER GOLD 0 54 0.037 $ 9,973,619.00 ANL AMANI GOLD 0 -43 0.002 $ 15,676,393.00 MLS METALS AUSTRALIA 0 0 0.0025 $ 6,414,705.50 ARM AURORA MINERALS 0 69 0.022 $ 5,153,864.50 MAR MALACHITE RESOURCES 0 -56 0.044 $ 4,587,292.00 AZS AZURE MINERALS 0 38 0.165 $ 29,630,818.00 OAU ORA GOLD 0 100 0.018 $ 15,135,214.00 HAW HAWTHORN RESOURCES 0 184 0.145 $ 46,692,184.00 LNY LANEWAY RESOURCES 0 -11 0.008 $ 30,200,528.00 CDV CARDINAL RESOURCES 0 55 0.72 $ 378,737,664.00 DHR DARK HORSE RESOURCES 0 -50 0.002 $ 8,072,737.00 STK STRICKLAND METALS 0 67 0.05 $ 20,420,824.00 MLL MALI LITHIUM 0 14 0.13 $ 39,668,512.00 MSR MANAS RESOUCES 0 25 0.005 $ 13,215,812.00 BAR BARRA RESOURCES 0 37 0.026 $ 15,509,409.00 GSM GOLDEN STATE MINING 0 275 0.3 $ 17,557,222.00 TRY TROY RESOURCES 0 4 0.12 $ 79,007,968.00 A1G AFRICAN GOLD 0 -3 0.16 $ 9,573,647.00 SMI SANTANA MINERALS 0 0 0.003 $ 8,051,836.50 KTA KRAKATOA RESOURCES 0 264 0.08 $ 18,821,250.00 TBR TRIBUNE RESOURCES -1 2 7.9 $ 420,269,312.00 BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE -1 47 0.78 $ 85,824,624.00 GWR GWR GROUP -1 -32 0.075 $ 19,102,216.00 DTM DART MINING NL -1 112 0.205 $ 14,991,821.00 WMX WILUNA MINING CORP -2 -11 1.24 $ 122,573,480.00 RED RED 5 -2 -16 0.28 $ 538,887,168.00 OKU OKLO RESOURCES -2 100 0.27 $ 138,479,872.00 ARS ALT RESOURCES -2 104 0.049 $ 32,631,146.00 PRU PERSEUS MINING -2 83 1.42 $ 1,613,661,952.00 KZR KALAMAZOO RESOURCES -2 174 0.685 $ 87,730,760.00 RRL REGIS RESOURCES -2 9 5.42 $ 2,760,366,080.00 RSG RESOLUTE MINING -2 -34 1.11 $ 1,213,109,632.00 GRL GODOLPHIN RESOURCES -2 0.21 $ 13,619,175.00 AME ALTO METALS -2 159 0.083 $ 25,593,106.00 KCN KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED -2 57 0.59 $ 128,948,784.00 NCM NEWCREST MINING -3 -8 32.16 $ 25,820,514,304.00 CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES -3 68 0.555 $ 150,596,288.00 ALK ALKANE RESOURCES -3 184 1.08 $ 619,058,816.00 BCN BEACON MINERALS -3 -22 0.035 $ 103,114,216.00 WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES -3 -8 2.09 $ 865,674,368.00 TSO TESORO RESOURCES -3 318 0.17 $ 80,969,968.00 EVN EVOLUTION MINING -3 14 5.6 $ 9,396,384,768.00 NST NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES -3 20 13.71 $ 9,889,221,632.00 BRV BIG RIVER GOLD -3 220 0.064 $ 86,970,064.00 RGL RIVERSGOLD -3 233 0.059 $ 23,580,886.00 BGL BELLEVUE GOLD -3 63 0.995 $ 835,697,984.00 SAU SOUTHERN GOLD -4 -21 0.135 $ 16,682,738.00 TIE TIETTO MINERALS -4 157 0.54 $ 212,639,088.00 NVA NOVA MINERALS -4 -9 0.051 $ 65,805,696.00 MEI METEORIC RESOURCES -4 -9 0.05 $ 61,685,716.00 SLR SILVER LAKE RESOURCES -4 93 2.16 $ 1,850,459,392.00 SVL SILVER MINES -4 92 0.24 $ 224,528,976.00 BRB BREAKER RESOURCES -4 -35 0.24 $ 63,793,364.00 TAR TARUGA MINERALS -4 225 0.066 $ 25,775,300.00 SAR SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS -4 45 5.23 $ 5,648,903,168.00 WWI WEST WITS MINING -5 163 0.021 $ 24,886,402.00 AUT AUTECO MINERALS -5 3700 0.19 $ 297,764,000.00 NES NELSON RESOURCES -5 89 0.072 $ 7,921,348.00 TTM TITAN MINERALS -5 -30 0.13 $ 137,859,024.00 VRC VOLT RESOURCES -6 32 0.017 $ 34,349,440.00 CHZ CHESSER RESOURCES -6 146 0.17 $ 59,477,060.00 DCN DACIAN GOLD -6 -53 0.335 $ 183,584,512.00 WAF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES -6 100 0.92 $ 775,131,520.00 AOP APOLLO CONSOLIDATED -6 27 0.33 $ 91,492,504.00 BDC BARDOC GOLD -6 -17 0.076 $ 134,464,768.00 ADN ANDROMEDA METALS -6 -22 0.045 $ 74,263,352.00 PUR PURSUIT MINERALS -6 67 0.015 $ 7,016,483.50 TMX TERRAIN MINERALS -6 275 0.015 $ 10,124,254.00 FML FOCUS MINERALS -7 28 0.43 $ 74,013,168.00 TNR TORIAN RESOURCES -7 33 0.014 $ 10,239,456.00 GMR GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES -7 -7 0.014 $ 24,951,564.00 CWX CARAWINE RESOURCES -7 50 0.21 $ 16,226,463.00 GOR GOLD ROAD RESOURCES -7 18 1.59 $ 1,377,082,240.00 RXL ROX RESOURCES -7 96 0.055 $ 110,204,736.00 DGR DGR GLOBAL -7 -15 0.068 $ 52,120,480.00 KWR KINGWEST RESOURCES -7 -52 0.145 $ 19,504,860.00 MCT METALICITY -7 329 0.026 $ 36,685,408.00 TAM TANAMI GOLD -7 16 0.065 $ 82,256,792.00 HRZ HORIZON MINERALS -7 -13 0.13 $ 66,361,776.00 RML RESOLUTION MINERALS -7 150 0.065 $ 18,445,072.00 AMG AUSMEX MINING GROUP -8 -48 0.049 $ 26,283,278.00 MOH MOHO RESOURCES -8 85 0.12 $ 8,961,980.00 AVW AVIRA RESOURCES -8 132 0.006 $ 9,625,000.00 CTO CITIGOLD CORP -8 140 0.012 $ 31,214,078.00 AMI AURELIA METALS -8 0 0.515 $ 436,991,904.00 CYL CATALYST METALS -9 -1 2.47 $ 205,999,248.00 MDI MIDDLE ISLAND RESOURCES -10 138 0.019 $ 44,981,648.00 MML MEDUSA MINING -10 12 0.895 $ 185,975,904.00 PDI PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY -10 373 0.07 $ 57,672,036.00 NUS NUSANTARA RESOURCES -11 17 0.28 $ 61,647,996.00 PGI PANTERRA GOLD -11 38 0.04 $ 8,195,949.50 BNR BULLETIN RESOURCES -11 209 0.071 $ 12,729,808.00 CST CASTILE RESOURCES -11 0.275 $ 57,915,936.00 GBR GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES -11 3 0.047 $ 8,188,908.50 RND RAND MINING -12 -32 2 $ 120,296,952.00 GNM GREAT NORTHERN MINERALS -13 5 0.021 $ 17,264,828.00 ONX ORMINEX -13 -68 0.042 $ 24,259,598.00 GUL GULLEWA -13 235 0.087 $ 16,237,310.00 CDT CASTLE MINERALS -14 50 0.012 $ 5,838,469.00 MKG MAKO GOLD -14 56 0.12 $ 20,178,352.00 HMX HAMMER METALS -15 38 0.047 $ 29,135,498.00 DRE DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES -15 144 0.011 $ 25,150,170.00 LEX LEFROY EXPLORATION -16 38 0.27 $ 26,126,554.00 TLM TALISMAN MINING -16 8 0.105 $ 25,194,832.00 E2M E2 METALS -16 -7 0.21 $ 28,864,040.00 ARN ALDORO RESOURCES -17 -29 0.096 $ 6,474,805.50 SIH SIHAYO GOLD -19 62 0.025 $ 60,299,760.00 MTC METALSTECH -21 844 0.17 $ 26,579,204.00 RMX RED MOUNTAIN MINING -22 40 0.007 $ 8,104,294.00 AAJ ARUMA RESOURCES -25 20 0.006 $ 6,836,483.50 DTR DATELINE RESOURCES -33 -33 0.002 $ 16,420,156.00 ZNC ZENITH MINERALS -12 36 0.096 $ 29,400,000.00

SIX SIGMA METALS (ASX:SI6)

Junior explorer Six Sigma Metals (ASX:SI6) is looking to buy a gold project next door to Dacian Gold’s (ASX:DCN) 2.1-million-ounce Mt Morgan operation in WA.

Previous exploration at the Monument gold project (MGP) has highlighted multiple untouched targets, the explorer says.

It also comes with a handy 50,000oz resource.

MITHRIL RESOURCES (ASX:MTH)

Mithril has hit high-grade gold and silver in the first two holes of maiden drilling at the Copalquin project in Mexico.

The highlight drill intercept at the La Soledad area was 3m at 34.72 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 3,129g/t silver, 112m from surface.

Copalquin contains over 32 historic mines and workings. It can be challenging drilling around old workings and relying on historic information, Mithril chief exec John Skeet says.

“These first two holes have given us valuable information not just for gold and silver grades but also the location of old workings and the La Soledad vein itself, which we have continued to intercept with the subsequent six completed holes,” he says.

DE GREY MINING (ASX:DEG)

The potential scale of De Grey’s gold discovery at Hemi continues to surprise.

This week it was a spectacular 19m intercept grading 42g/t gold from the project’s recently discovered ‘Crow’ intrusion.

Managing director Glenn Jardine said the result is “the best to date” at Hemi.

“The significance of the new RC results at Crow goes beyond the results in HERC238,” he says.

“They demonstrate the potential for Crow to significantly add to the overall gold endowment at Hemi and to meaningfully contribute to a potential large-scale, near-surface open pit production scenario.

“The mineralised footprint at Crow is currently approximately 1,000m by 400m and remains open.”

