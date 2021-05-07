Gold Digger: Prices are climbing, and these ASX explorers scored some big hits this week

Gold prices have risen sharply past the US$1,800 ($2,313) an ounce mark on bullish sentiment that was buoyed by a lower US dollar index and US Treasury bond yields backing off from this week’s highs.

Inflationary pressure has also been flagged as another cause of gold buying, with shipping giant Maersk warning there were not enough ships available globally to meet a surge in consumer demand.

Kitco.com quoted TD Securities head of commodity strategy Bark Melek as saying that while gold has moved solidly above a resistance work, more work was required to sustain the new momentum

“In this environment, we are never completely out of the woods, but we are setting up for a nice little rally as momentum picks up,” he added.

Independent market analyst Robin Bhar added the next major hurdle for gold will be for prices to push above their 200-day moving average of about US$1,868/oz.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK CHANGE % 1 MONTH CHANGE % 6 MONTH CHANGE % 1 YEAR CHANGE % PRICE MARKET CAP GBR Greatbould Resources 111 191 107 199 0.099 $ 26,302,248.44 TAR Taruga Minerals 54 83 69 529 0.088 $ 36,002,967.47 SLZ Sultan Resources Ltd 35 38 15 260 0.27 $ 17,731,269.20 PGD Peregrine Gold 30 26 0.39 $ 10,455,548.40 BAR Barra Resources 26 20 -37 20 0.024 $ 16,262,594.42 DRE Drednought Resources 24 37 8 420 0.026 $ 56,131,824.48 CAZ Cazaly Resources 21 43 30 148 0.057 $ 20,695,542.95 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd 21 26 4 81 0.145 $ 47,540,781.85 MRR Minrex Resources Ltd 19 14 4 178 0.025 $ 13,227,289.32 OKR Okapi Resources 18 32 13 73 0.225 $ 9,594,148.59 S2R S2 Resources 18 30 -28 97 0.195 $ 58,254,868.12 KRM Kingsrose Mining Ltd 18 37 74 64 0.059 $ 43,800,441.12 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd 17 22 -10 244 0.31 $ 143,240,083.47 NMR Native Mineral Res 17 8 0.35 $ 10,084,725.00 DLC Delecta Limited 17 17 17 75 0.007 $ 7,060,348.44 ALK Alkane Resources Ltd 16 19 -39 14 0.85 $ 503,103,536.00 YRL Yandal Resources 15 32 2 216 0.575 $ 51,606,787.10 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 13 24 30 333 0.026 $ 3,326,480.14 ONX Orminexltd 13 39 141 2 0.053 $ 28,489,384.82 CHZ Chesser Resources 12 -3 -42 88 0.145 $ 65,467,808.13 IDA Indiana Resources 11 13 48 336 0.089 $ 25,318,851.06 TMX Terrain Minerals 10 -15 0 120 0.011 $ 8,093,371.10 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 10 -8 -8 -21 0.0055 $ 10,642,758.25 TTM Titan Minerals 10 15 -8 109 0.115 $ 125,339,767.74 DEX Duke Exploration 9 17 0.41 $ 24,738,174.51 PRX Prodigy Gold NL 9 7 7 33 0.048 $ 26,708,869.88 TNR Torian Resources Ltd 9 17 63 219 0.049 $ 42,033,433.87 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 9 56 150 400 0.025 $ 57,127,874.42 RSG Resolute Mining 9 17 -37 -42 0.53 $ 579,543,670.65 CHN Chalice Mining Ltd 9 29 144 499 7.55 $ 2,531,432,404.68 MZZ Matador Mining Ltd 8 23 -14 108 0.395 $ 70,815,590.15 CXU Cauldron Energy Ltd 8 -2 -15 64 0.041 $ 18,079,980.48 CAI Calidus Resources 8 -3 -34 38 0.415 $ 163,515,661.67 SVL Silver Mines Limited 8 13 5 202 0.25 $ 285,184,857.84 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd 8 -2 -10 673 0.085 $ 117,688,738.02 ANX Anax Metals Ltd 7 22 138 560 0.088 $ 30,115,814.54 TLM Talisman Mining 7 36 36 100 0.15 $ 27,061,115.83 MHC Manhattan Corp Ltd 7 0 -44 36 0.015 $ 21,367,901.70 CMM Capricorn Metals 7 17 -1 40 1.83 $ 637,035,451.78 M2R Miramar 7 2 -36 0.245 $ 11,190,292.80 GOR Gold Road Res Ltd 7 16 -7 -15 1.35 $ 1,136,336,023.02 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd 6 32 275 871 0.165 $ 152,547,050.08 SSR SSR Mining Inc. 6 12 -21 22.05 $ 383,393,993.00 NES Nelson Resources. 6 -14 21 187 0.085 $ 11,783,328.55 TIN Tnt Mines Limited 6 9 -33 280 0.175 $ 15,427,712.00 SLR Silver Lake Resource 6 15 -16 -1 1.88 $ 1,586,835,567.00 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 6 36 24 112 0.36 $ 11,955,913.20 SBM St Barbara Limited 6 -3 -30 -21 2 $ 1,348,785,318.05 RED Red 5 Limited 5 18 -32 0 0.195 $ 445,801,416.93 CWX Carawine Resources 5 20 -6 43 0.3 $ 32,122,521.09 SVY Stavely Minerals Ltd 5 -7 -24 54 0.61 $ 160,491,292.98 MBK Metal Bank Ltd 5 -5 -19 37 0.0105 $ 12,437,337.19 OAU Ora Gold Limited 5 0 -22 24 0.021 $ 16,816,904.44 ADT Adriatic Metals 5 7 -2 81 2.33 $ 416,911,087.44 GUL Gullewa Limited 5 10 -25 43 0.086 $ 15,684,086.60 FFR Firefly Resources 5 -4 -41 402 0.11 $ 33,807,348.30 PAK Pacific American Hld 5 10 -12 130 0.023 $ 6,690,282.90 GTR Gti Resources 4 0 41 4 0.024 $ 16,757,467.95 ICG Inca Minerals Ltd 4 14 136 551 0.125 $ 48,510,288.00 MVL Marvel Gold Limited 4 -11 -22 106 0.05 $ 25,432,202.90 BYH Bryah Resources Ltd 4 10 13 171 0.076 $ 11,515,538.10 TAM Tanami Gold NL 4 -1 1 86 0.078 $ 91,657,569.59 DTM Dart Mining NL 4 -16 -32 124 0.13 $ 12,992,911.88 AUT Auteco Minerals 3 0 -33 84 0.09 $ 141,046,104.24 AGG AngloGold Ashanti 3 -2 -22 -31 5.71 $ 499,563,484.00 GWR GWR Group Ltd 3 25 100 433 0.32 $ 92,349,865.12 MML Medusa Mining Ltd 3 4 2 20 0.83 $ 168,377,373.81 EMR Emerald Res NL 3 25 57 113 1 $ 515,397,207.00 BNR Bulletin Res Ltd 3 -1 1 42 0.071 $ 12,729,808.25 RMS Ramelius Resources 3 13 -20 32 1.79 $ 1,396,039,611.19 BMO Bastion Minerals 3 -3 0.195 $ 11,203,580.70 REZ Resourc & En Grp Ltd 3 -5 -56 129 0.039 $ 15,972,189.19 TMZ Thomson Res Ltd 2 7 61 776 0.12 $ 52,849,858.97 PRU Perseus Mining Ltd 2 12 -5 27 1.26 $ 1,496,277,381.40 BGL Bellevue Gold Ltd 2 6 -29 59 0.97 $ 809,183,620.04 MEI Meteoric Resources 2 -2 -3 346 0.058 $ 72,313,534.65 RRL Regis Resources 2 -9 -35 -40 2.7 $ 1,832,279,832.61 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd 1 20 71 100 0.36 $ 200,705,318.28 FFX Firefinch Ltd 1 59 125 462 0.365 $ 277,996,594.65 VAN Vango Mining Ltd 1 -8 -16 -42 0.073 $ 76,464,777.27 NST Northern Star 1 8 -33 -14 11.04 $ 12,425,566,102.92 BNZ Benzmining 1 7 0.84 $ 28,686,404.94 ARL Ardea Resources Ltd 1 6 9 94 0.495 $ 60,005,173.54 WAF West African Res Ltd 1 15 -6 22 0.995 $ 856,556,438.75 DGO DGO Gold Limited 1 12 3 90 3.54 $ 259,637,670.44 IVR Investigator Res Ltd 1 16 53 709 0.089 $ 113,859,408.20 EVN Evolution Mining Ltd 1 11 -24 -9 4.77 $ 7,894,041,932.70 NCM Newcrest Mining 0 6 -12 -5 27.12 $ 21,511,064,693.44 TRN Torrens Mining 0 -3 0.145 $ 9,843,243.37 BTR Brightstar Resources 0 0 -15 580 0.034 $ 14,951,525.98 GSN Great Southern 0 -4 -39 13 0.054 $ 25,026,123.10 GMR Golden Rim Resources 0 10 -15 57 0.011 $ 29,373,846.47 GNM Great Northern 0 0 -41 43 0.01 $ 10,579,196.04 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 0 21 -19 58 0.017 $ 10,755,895.25 THR Thor Mining PLC 0 7 -25 150 0.015 $ 9,052,012.69 NAG Nagambie Resources 0 -1 43 57 0.08 $ 40,494,520.03 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd 0 13 -21 350 0.027 $ 31,519,882.71 MEG Megado 0 6 -16 0.18 $ 6,935,795.66 AOP Apollo Consolidated 0 -1 -4 38 0.33 $ 95,244,794.70 GED Golden Deeps 0 -8 -27 -15 0.011 $ 8,523,365.84 KGM Kalnorth Gold Ltd 0 0 0 44 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0 0 0 50 0.006 $ 16,561,641.59 MLS Metals Australia 0 -20 0 100 0.002 $ 8,454,376.09 NPM Newpeak Metals 0 -33 -50 -20 0.002 $ 14,185,403.25 PNX PNX Metals Limited 0 0 -27 0 0.008 $ 25,565,354.58 RML Resolution Minerals 0 8 -39 -58 0.027 $ 11,639,669.96 NUS Nusantara Resources 0 -4 -14 11 0.255 $ 58,464,616.79 AGS Alliance Resources 0 0 -22 104 0.17 $ 35,362,912.78 MAT Matsa Resources 0 -3 -44 -35 0.075 $ 23,218,341.60 CYL Catalyst Metals 0 2 -19 -31 2.09 $ 204,455,103.84 KAI Kairos Minerals Ltd 0 0 -27 192 0.03 $ 48,616,786.80 BDC Bardoc Gold Ltd 0 5 3 1 0.078 $ 133,614,817.95 TIE Tietto Minerals 0 -9 -33 -16 0.29 $ 130,012,854.96 MOH Moho Resources 0 -6 -25 12 0.075 $ 7,729,323.90 SKY SKY Metals Ltd 0 4 -22 -55 0.145 $ 36,997,474.20 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 0 -9 -9 249 0.15 $ 16,263,014.70 NVA Nova Minerals Ltd 0 -12 -15 174 0.145 $ 242,142,263.82 MDI Middle Island Res 0 -52 -64 -55 0.125 $ 15,911,446.59 RDS Redstone Resources 0 -8 -14 100 0.012 $ 8,627,988.76 RMX Red Mount Min Ltd 0 -9 -29 233 0.01 $ 12,513,224.89 SRN Surefire Rescs NL 0 4 -7 1250 0.027 $ 28,526,170.66 KSN Kingston Resources 0 -9 -22 33 0.2 $ 53,910,019.74 SPQ Superior Resources 0 9 -37 220 0.012 $ 16,576,029.49 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0 0 -30 250 0.007 $ 8,250,240.00 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -1 -1 -48 -6 0.985 $ 123,060,118.35 MM8 Medallion Metals. -1 5 0.26 $ 20,447,019.71 HMX Hammer Metals Ltd -1 10 120 341 0.097 $ 75,608,245.18 NWM Norwest Minerals -1 3 -18 -54 0.082 $ 8,924,894.68 MGV Musgrave Minerals -1 9 -32 236 0.37 $ 197,292,491.13 BCN Beacon Minerals -1 -1 -2 -2 0.0345 $ 123,631,652.00 KTA Krakatoa Resources -2 -2 -21 103 0.061 $ 16,179,100.00 KCC Kincora Copper -2 34 0.295 $ 20,349,638.67 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines -2 11 -21 -18 0.05 $ 10,739,041.87 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd -2 -4 20 23 0.049 $ 27,160,493.17 MKG Mako Gold -2 8 -15 133 0.098 $ 25,209,677.00 EMU EMU NL -2 0 -17 182 0.048 $ 20,815,552.42 KZR Kalamazoo Resources -2 10 -30 -4 0.45 $ 55,415,402.28 GMN Gold Mountain Ltd -2 5 -2 -7 0.042 $ 31,238,021.81 PNR Pantoro Limited -2 5 5 52 0.205 $ 281,679,645.60 ZAG Zuleika Gold Ltd -2 -2 -42 67 0.04 $ 16,813,828.29 GRL Godolphin Resources -3 -5 -30 15 0.19 $ 15,980,980.18 HRN Horizon Gold Ltd -3 -1 -12 69 0.38 $ 42,143,346.32 RXL Rox Resources -3 0 -36 54 0.037 $ 82,743,996.20 PKO Peako Limited -3 28 32 466 0.037 $ 7,106,004.55 AWJ Auric Mining -3 -20 0.175 $ 7,086,246.65 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd -3 -3 -27 9 0.175 $ 27,194,162.94 SFM Santa Fe Minerals -3 5 -31 94 0.097 $ 7,063,422.53 FML Focus Minerals Ltd -3 11 -21 13 0.305 $ 54,824,569.50 CST Castile Resources -3 12 -10 81 0.28 $ 53,921,732.67 TBR Tribune Res Ltd -4 -2 -28 -28 5.16 $ 272,834,000.40 GSM Golden State Mining -4 -13 -49 -13 0.13 $ 10,757,286.54 PRS Prospech Limited -4 8 0 0 0.13 $ 8,452,676.57 A1G African Gold Ltd. -4 -2 74 215 0.26 $ 21,398,593.34 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate -4 5 6 79 0.76 $ 82,772,000.25 NML Navarre Minerals Ltd -4 -17 -48 19 0.125 $ 65,549,058.12 HRZ Horizon -4 14 9 50 0.12 $ 68,157,024.00 DEG De Grey Mining -4 31 16 300 1.42 $ 1,817,984,996.01 AMI Aurelia Metals Ltd -4 2 -19 29 0.4 $ 487,558,977.38 STK Strickland Metals -4 12 -74 71 0.022 $ 9,265,333.46 MEU Marmota Limited -4 -2 -4 0 0.044 $ 41,646,948.67 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd -4 0 -38 44 0.065 $ 6,887,460.26 KWR Kingwest Resources -5 -9 -48 -23 0.105 $ 16,452,719.10 RVR Red River Resources -5 -11 -11 239 0.21 $ 106,143,745.24 CLA Celsius Resource Ltd -5 20 27 367 0.042 $ 45,030,807.48 GIB Gibb River Diamonds -5 -28 -52 77 0.062 $ 13,113,585.59 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -5 -8 5 109 0.825 $ 190,029,789.60 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd -5 5 -31 400 0.02 $ 8,792,338.78 HCH Hot Chili Ltd -5 -8 -27 90 0.037 $ 110,790,995.94 TSO Tesoro Resources Ltd -5 -10 -48 245 0.18 $ 87,416,702.63 AQX Alice Queen Ltd -5 0 -42 -10 0.018 $ 19,738,144.24 LEX Lefroy Exploration -5 -36 296 439 0.89 $ 107,408,651.97 NXM Nexus Minerals Ltd -5 -9 -56 115 0.086 $ 20,997,043.71 AAR Anglo Australian -6 -6 -42 -34 0.099 $ 55,955,796.48 AZS Azure Minerals -6 7 -10 358 0.325 $ 100,127,859.33 MTH Mithril Resources -6 -16 -48 129 0.016 $ 35,253,495.62 RND Rand Mining Ltd -6 -7 -41 -25 1.42 $ 80,763,864.62 OZM Ozaurum Resources -6 -14 0.155 $ 7,803,000.00 PUR Pursuit Minerals -6 -22 336 1537 0.061 $ 55,097,569.24 BRV Big River Gold Ltd -6 -11 -19 71 0.37 $ 82,246,149.38 WGX Westgold Resources. -7 -1 -25 -5 2.09 $ 856,187,645.40 AUC Ausgold Limited -7 -17 -27 231 0.043 $ 68,215,379.80 ARV Artemis Resources -7 17 -27 216 0.098 $ 119,360,253.29 DCN Dacian Gold Ltd -7 -3 -11 -16 0.34 $ 267,750,070.83 STN Saturn Metals -7 -5 -45 1 0.405 $ 46,672,771.65 MKR Manuka Resources. -7 -17 -7 0.4 $ 35,923,142.64 TRY Troy Resources Ltd -7 -7 -43 -12 0.066 $ 49,999,208.69 VKA Viking Mines Ltd -7 -18 85 362 0.032 $ 32,680,269.79 HWK Hawkstone Mng Ltd -8 -12 208 429 0.037 $ 62,163,945.67 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited -8 -33 20 500 0.012 $ 16,719,123.17 LCL Los Cerros Limited -8 9 6 246 0.18 $ 82,695,372.38 PDI Predictive Disc Ltd -8 17 33 44 0.084 $ 83,531,094.32 GML Gateway Mining -8 -11 41 118 0.024 $ 43,783,618.80 MTC Metalstech Ltd -8 -11 -25 -20 0.12 $ 18,458,116.56 ADV Ardiden Ltd -8 -29 -63 200 0.012 $ 23,642,896.38 MCT Metalicity Limited -8 -8 -43 300 0.012 $ 21,205,491.06 M24 Mamba Exploration -8 -12 0.23 $ 8,325,000.00 PUA Peak Minerals Ltd -8 -12 -12 107 0.023 $ 13,523,458.34 AXE Archer Materials -8 -8 69 140 0.805 $ 189,870,698.64 GBZ GBM Rsources Ltd -8 15 -28 55 0.115 $ 49,797,076.90 ERM Emmerson Resources -8 -6 -18 -24 0.068 $ 33,880,217.25 AME Alto Metals Limited -8 11 -22 45 0.09 $ 39,172,596.95 SBR Sabre Resources -8 -8 -50 267 0.0055 $ 9,256,850.07 CTO Citigold Corp Ltd -8 -8 -21 267 0.011 $ 30,580,000.00 PF1 Pathfinder Resources -8 0 13 0.22 $ 10,939,321.80 AWV Anova Metals Ltd -9 -19 -32 163 0.021 $ 30,094,978.20 FAU First Au Ltd -9 5 -20 150 0.02 $ 11,063,317.57 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd -10 -17 -27 217 0.019 $ 34,701,650.20 DDD 3D Resources Limited -10 13 -9 81 0.0045 $ 16,291,674.41 NAE New Age Exploration -10 29 38 800 0.018 $ 21,951,772.38 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd -10 -14 64 100 0.018 $ 23,322,421.47 WRM White Rock Min Ltd -10 -24 -11 10 0.44 $ 39,392,297.12 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd -10 -16 45 126 0.061 $ 75,337,065.00 OKU Oklo Resources Ltd -10 -4 -49 -60 0.13 $ 65,523,875.56 ENR Encounter Resources -10 -9 -27 36 0.15 $ 47,334,555.45 AL8 Alderan Resource Ltd -11 3 -30 356 0.073 $ 21,451,758.62 MAU Magnetic Resources -12 -9 26 86 1.42 $ 309,593,355.80 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd -12 -17 37 257 0.082 $ 11,621,521.22 BRB Breaker Res NL -12 -8 -3 -16 0.185 $ 60,280,571.87 SMI Santana Minerals Ltd -13 8 -38 -33 0.14 $ 15,964,569.04 IPT Impact Minerals -13 -28 -18 83 0.0165 $ 32,372,970.93 AGC AGC Ltd -13 -13 0.15 $ 9,820,456.18 CDT Castle Minerals -13 18 8 86 0.013 $ 10,255,011.45 SAU Southern Gold -13 -9 -33 -27 0.084 $ 17,919,615.50 ARN Aldoro Resources -14 19 196 172 0.34 $ 27,307,509.02 HAW Hawthorn Resources -14 -13 -52 -48 0.049 $ 16,342,265.04 DTR Dateline Resources -14 -25 50 200 0.003 $ 30,908,773.27 DCX Discovex Res Ltd -14 0 0 71 0.006 $ 17,980,648.53 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited -14 0 -45 -17 0.012 $ 47,910,998.37 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd -15 121 96 308 0.265 $ 82,420,808.40 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd -15 -33 0 315 0.195 $ 410,538,287.13 LCY Legacy Iron Ore -16 14 100 700 0.016 $ 108,880,554.79 EM2 Eagle Mountain -16 50 192 754 1.11 $ 189,084,632.39 KAU Kaiser Reef -16 -8 -30 10 0.285 $ 28,558,464.43 E2M E2 Metals -16 -16 -69 34 0.255 $ 42,044,353.68 CBY Canterbury Resources -17 -13 -13 25 0.1 $ 11,186,519.70 LNY Laneway Res Ltd -17 -9 -29 11 0.005 $ 18,875,329.67 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd -17 0 -17 0 0.0025 $ 10,186,411.01 OBM Ora Banda Mining Ltd -17 -24 -40 9 0.195 $ 164,233,281.62 AYM Australia United Min -18 0 -10 350 0.009 $ 16,583,197.37 NSM Northstaw -20 -25 -38 0.3 $ 13,200,000.00 SNG Siren Gold -21 -32 -43 0.25 $ 15,821,394.42 RGL Riversgold -24 -4 11 525 0.05 $ 21,175,736.39 ANL Amani Gold Ltd -25 50 50 -25 0.0015 $ 10,786,996.75 HXG Hexagon Energy -27 16 139 77 0.11 $ 51,291,590.11 AAU Antilles Gold Ltd -31 -34 47 136 0.065 $ 13,074,490.48

Notable gold small caps

With gold breaking past the US$1,800/oz mark, here are some notable announcements over the past week.

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) +111%

Everyone likes the big numbers when it comes to gold exploration and that is certainly the case for Great Boulder, which intersected bonanza grades in initial reverse circulation results at the Mulga Bill prospect within its Side Well project in Western Australia.

Highlights from the drilling are 1m at 136 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 132m within a broader 6m intersection grading 31.2g/t gold from 130m and 3m at 34.5g/t gold from 32m.

Further assays from the 4,000m RC program are expected in the coming weeks.

Barra Resources (ASX:BAR) +26%

The company kicked off underground mining at its Burbanks project just south of Coolgardie, Western Australia, under its Stage 1 trial mining targeting the Main Lode Initial Licence Area.

Stage 1 objectives are to understand the orebody behaviour and use of preferred mining methods to maximise mining performance over the longer term, as well as develop underground drilling platforms to enable exploration targeting areas down-dip and below historical mining areas.

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) +16%

Drilling at Alkane’s Boda project has confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold-copper breccia that it had previously intersected.

Notable results were 70m grading 3.04g/t gold and 0.92 per cent copper from 829m, within a thick intercept of 383.2m at 0.8g/t gold and 0.31 per cent copper from 775m.

Drilling to test extensions and adding definition to the identified mineralised systems is continuing at Boda and Boda Two.

The company is also mobilising an aircore rig and a high-capacity RC rig to support the ongoing diamond drilling program.

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) +15%

Meanwhile, Yandal’s drilling has returned the highest gold grades to date at the Gordons Dam gold prospect, which sits within the Gordons gold project in WA’s highly prospective Kalgoorlie-Boulder region.

Notable results included 19m at 2.86 g/t gold from 36m, including 1m at 38.07g/t gold from 37m, and a 2m zone grading 10.83g/t gold from 118m to end-of-hole, including 1m at 20.68g/t.

During the current quarter, the company plans to release the remaining assay results from the RC drilling; start diamond drilling to test for porphyry related mineralisation down dip of the Main Zone; receive and release remaining aircore results; commence follow-up RC testing at Malone and Gordons Dam South East; and release RC results from the Star of Gordons prospect.

