Gold Digger: Prices are climbing, and these ASX explorers scored some big hits this week

Gold prices have risen sharply past the US$1,800 ($2,313) an ounce mark on bullish sentiment that was buoyed by a lower US dollar index and US Treasury bond yields backing off from this week’s highs.
Inflationary pressure has also been flagged as another cause of gold buying, with shipping giant Maersk warning there were not enough ships available globally to meet a surge in consumer demand.
Kitco.com quoted TD Securities head of commodity strategy Bark Melek as saying that while gold has moved solidly above a resistance work, more work was required to sustain the new momentum
“In this environment, we are never completely out of the woods, but we are setting up for a nice little rally as momentum picks up,” he added.
Independent market analyst Robin Bhar added the next major hurdle for gold will be for prices to push above their 200-day moving average of about US$1,868/oz.
Winners & Losers
Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop
|CODE
|COMPANY
|1 WEEK CHANGE %
|1 MONTH CHANGE %
|6 MONTH CHANGE %
|1 YEAR CHANGE %
|PRICE
| MARKET CAP
|GBR
|Greatbould Resources
|111
|191
|107
|199
|0.099
| $ 26,302,248.44
|TAR
|Taruga Minerals
|54
|83
|69
|529
|0.088
| $ 36,002,967.47
|SLZ
|Sultan Resources Ltd
|35
|38
|15
|260
|0.27
| $ 17,731,269.20
|PGD
|Peregrine Gold
|30
|26
|0.39
| $ 10,455,548.40
|BAR
|Barra Resources
|26
|20
|-37
|20
|0.024
| $ 16,262,594.42
|DRE
|Drednought Resources
|24
|37
|8
|420
|0.026
| $ 56,131,824.48
|CAZ
|Cazaly Resources
|21
|43
|30
|148
|0.057
| $ 20,695,542.95
|AQI
|Alicanto Min Ltd
|21
|26
|4
|81
|0.145
| $ 47,540,781.85
|MRR
|Minrex Resources Ltd
|19
|14
|4
|178
|0.025
| $ 13,227,289.32
|OKR
|Okapi Resources
|18
|32
|13
|73
|0.225
| $ 9,594,148.59
|S2R
|S2 Resources
|18
|30
|-28
|97
|0.195
| $ 58,254,868.12
|KRM
|Kingsrose Mining Ltd
|18
|37
|74
|64
|0.059
| $ 43,800,441.12
|BBX
|BBX Minerals Ltd
|17
|22
|-10
|244
|0.31
| $ 143,240,083.47
|NMR
|Native Mineral Res
|17
|8
|0.35
| $ 10,084,725.00
|DLC
|Delecta Limited
|17
|17
|17
|75
|0.007
| $ 7,060,348.44
|ALK
|Alkane Resources Ltd
|16
|19
|-39
|14
|0.85
| $ 503,103,536.00
|YRL
|Yandal Resources
|15
|32
|2
|216
|0.575
| $ 51,606,787.10
|TRM
|Truscott Mining Corp
|13
|24
|30
|333
|0.026
| $ 3,326,480.14
|ONX
|Orminexltd
|13
|39
|141
|2
|0.053
| $ 28,489,384.82
|CHZ
|Chesser Resources
|12
|-3
|-42
|88
|0.145
| $ 65,467,808.13
|IDA
|Indiana Resources
|11
|13
|48
|336
|0.089
| $ 25,318,851.06
|TMX
|Terrain Minerals
|10
|-15
|0
|120
|0.011
| $ 8,093,371.10
|TSC
|Twenty Seven Co. Ltd
|10
|-8
|-8
|-21
|0.0055
| $ 10,642,758.25
|TTM
|Titan Minerals
|10
|15
|-8
|109
|0.115
| $ 125,339,767.74
|DEX
|Duke Exploration
|9
|17
|0.41
| $ 24,738,174.51
|PRX
|Prodigy Gold NL
|9
|7
|7
|33
|0.048
| $ 26,708,869.88
|TNR
|Torian Resources Ltd
|9
|17
|63
|219
|0.049
| $ 42,033,433.87
|VRC
|Volt Resources Ltd
|9
|56
|150
|400
|0.025
| $ 57,127,874.42
|RSG
|Resolute Mining
|9
|17
|-37
|-42
|0.53
| $ 579,543,670.65
|CHN
|Chalice Mining Ltd
|9
|29
|144
|499
|7.55
| $ 2,531,432,404.68
|MZZ
|Matador Mining Ltd
|8
|23
|-14
|108
|0.395
| $ 70,815,590.15
|CXU
|Cauldron Energy Ltd
|8
|-2
|-15
|64
|0.041
| $ 18,079,980.48
|CAI
|Calidus Resources
|8
|-3
|-34
|38
|0.415
| $ 163,515,661.67
|SVL
|Silver Mines Limited
|8
|13
|5
|202
|0.25
| $ 285,184,857.84
|WWI
|West Wits Mining Ltd
|8
|-2
|-10
|673
|0.085
| $ 117,688,738.02
|ANX
|Anax Metals Ltd
|7
|22
|138
|560
|0.088
| $ 30,115,814.54
|TLM
|Talisman Mining
|7
|36
|36
|100
|0.15
| $ 27,061,115.83
|MHC
|Manhattan Corp Ltd
|7
|0
|-44
|36
|0.015
| $ 21,367,901.70
|CMM
|Capricorn Metals
|7
|17
|-1
|40
|1.83
| $ 637,035,451.78
|M2R
|Miramar
|7
|2
|-36
|0.245
| $ 11,190,292.80
|GOR
|Gold Road Res Ltd
|7
|16
|-7
|-15
|1.35
| $ 1,136,336,023.02
|ASO
|Aston Minerals Ltd
|6
|32
|275
|871
|0.165
| $ 152,547,050.08
|SSR
|SSR Mining Inc.
|6
|12
|-21
|22.05
| $ 383,393,993.00
|NES
|Nelson Resources.
|6
|-14
|21
|187
|0.085
| $ 11,783,328.55
|TIN
|Tnt Mines Limited
|6
|9
|-33
|280
|0.175
| $ 15,427,712.00
|SLR
|Silver Lake Resource
|6
|15
|-16
|-1
|1.88
| $ 1,586,835,567.00
|MRZ
|Mont Royal Resources
|6
|36
|24
|112
|0.36
| $ 11,955,913.20
|SBM
|St Barbara Limited
|6
|-3
|-30
|-21
|2
| $ 1,348,785,318.05
|RED
|Red 5 Limited
|5
|18
|-32
|0
|0.195
| $ 445,801,416.93
|CWX
|Carawine Resources
|5
|20
|-6
|43
|0.3
| $ 32,122,521.09
|SVY
|Stavely Minerals Ltd
|5
|-7
|-24
|54
|0.61
| $ 160,491,292.98
|MBK
|Metal Bank Ltd
|5
|-5
|-19
|37
|0.0105
| $ 12,437,337.19
|OAU
|Ora Gold Limited
|5
|0
|-22
|24
|0.021
| $ 16,816,904.44
|ADT
|Adriatic Metals
|5
|7
|-2
|81
|2.33
| $ 416,911,087.44
|GUL
|Gullewa Limited
|5
|10
|-25
|43
|0.086
| $ 15,684,086.60
|FFR
|Firefly Resources
|5
|-4
|-41
|402
|0.11
| $ 33,807,348.30
|PAK
|Pacific American Hld
|5
|10
|-12
|130
|0.023
| $ 6,690,282.90
|GTR
|Gti Resources
|4
|0
|41
|4
|0.024
| $ 16,757,467.95
|ICG
|Inca Minerals Ltd
|4
|14
|136
|551
|0.125
| $ 48,510,288.00
|MVL
|Marvel Gold Limited
|4
|-11
|-22
|106
|0.05
| $ 25,432,202.90
|BYH
|Bryah Resources Ltd
|4
|10
|13
|171
|0.076
| $ 11,515,538.10
|TAM
|Tanami Gold NL
|4
|-1
|1
|86
|0.078
| $ 91,657,569.59
|DTM
|Dart Mining NL
|4
|-16
|-32
|124
|0.13
| $ 12,992,911.88
|AUT
|Auteco Minerals
|3
|0
|-33
|84
|0.09
| $ 141,046,104.24
|AGG
|AngloGold Ashanti
|3
|-2
|-22
|-31
|5.71
| $ 499,563,484.00
|GWR
|GWR Group Ltd
|3
|25
|100
|433
|0.32
| $ 92,349,865.12
|MML
|Medusa Mining Ltd
|3
|4
|2
|20
|0.83
| $ 168,377,373.81
|EMR
|Emerald Res NL
|3
|25
|57
|113
|1
| $ 515,397,207.00
|BNR
|Bulletin Res Ltd
|3
|-1
|1
|42
|0.071
| $ 12,729,808.25
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|3
|13
|-20
|32
|1.79
| $ 1,396,039,611.19
|BMO
|Bastion Minerals
|3
|-3
|0.195
| $ 11,203,580.70
|REZ
|Resourc & En Grp Ltd
|3
|-5
|-56
|129
|0.039
| $ 15,972,189.19
|TMZ
|Thomson Res Ltd
|2
|7
|61
|776
|0.12
| $ 52,849,858.97
|PRU
|Perseus Mining Ltd
|2
|12
|-5
|27
|1.26
| $ 1,496,277,381.40
|BGL
|Bellevue Gold Ltd
|2
|6
|-29
|59
|0.97
| $ 809,183,620.04
|MEI
|Meteoric Resources
|2
|-2
|-3
|346
|0.058
| $ 72,313,534.65
|RRL
|Regis Resources
|2
|-9
|-35
|-40
|2.7
| $ 1,832,279,832.61
|CEL
|Challenger Exp Ltd
|1
|20
|71
|100
|0.36
| $ 200,705,318.28
|FFX
|Firefinch Ltd
|1
|59
|125
|462
|0.365
| $ 277,996,594.65
|VAN
|Vango Mining Ltd
|1
|-8
|-16
|-42
|0.073
| $ 76,464,777.27
|NST
|Northern Star
|1
|8
|-33
|-14
|11.04
| $ 12,425,566,102.92
|BNZ
|Benzmining
|1
|7
|0.84
| $ 28,686,404.94
|ARL
|Ardea Resources Ltd
|1
|6
|9
|94
|0.495
| $ 60,005,173.54
|WAF
|West African Res Ltd
|1
|15
|-6
|22
|0.995
| $ 856,556,438.75
|DGO
|DGO Gold Limited
|1
|12
|3
|90
|3.54
| $ 259,637,670.44
|IVR
|Investigator Res Ltd
|1
|16
|53
|709
|0.089
| $ 113,859,408.20
|EVN
|Evolution Mining Ltd
|1
|11
|-24
|-9
|4.77
| $ 7,894,041,932.70
|NCM
|Newcrest Mining
|0
|6
|-12
|-5
|27.12
| $ 21,511,064,693.44
|TRN
|Torrens Mining
|0
|-3
|0.145
| $ 9,843,243.37
|BTR
|Brightstar Resources
|0
|0
|-15
|580
|0.034
| $ 14,951,525.98
|GSN
|Great Southern
|0
|-4
|-39
|13
|0.054
| $ 25,026,123.10
|GMR
|Golden Rim Resources
|0
|10
|-15
|57
|0.011
| $ 29,373,846.47
|GNM
|Great Northern
|0
|0
|-41
|43
|0.01
| $ 10,579,196.04
|ALY
|Alchemy Resource Ltd
|0
|21
|-19
|58
|0.017
| $ 10,755,895.25
|THR
|Thor Mining PLC
|0
|7
|-25
|150
|0.015
| $ 9,052,012.69
|NAG
|Nagambie Resources
|0
|-1
|43
|57
|0.08
| $ 40,494,520.03
|RDN
|Raiden Resources Ltd
|0
|13
|-21
|350
|0.027
| $ 31,519,882.71
|MEG
|Megado
|0
|6
|-16
|0.18
| $ 6,935,795.66
|AOP
|Apollo Consolidated
|0
|-1
|-4
|38
|0.33
| $ 95,244,794.70
|GED
|Golden Deeps
|0
|-8
|-27
|-15
|0.011
| $ 8,523,365.84
|KGM
|Kalnorth Gold Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|44
|0.013
| $ 11,625,120.78
|MSR
|Manas Res Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|50
|0.006
| $ 16,561,641.59
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|0
|-20
|0
|100
|0.002
| $ 8,454,376.09
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|0
|-33
|-50
|-20
|0.002
| $ 14,185,403.25
|PNX
|PNX Metals Limited
|0
|0
|-27
|0
|0.008
| $ 25,565,354.58
|RML
|Resolution Minerals
|0
|8
|-39
|-58
|0.027
| $ 11,639,669.96
|NUS
|Nusantara Resources
|0
|-4
|-14
|11
|0.255
| $ 58,464,616.79
|AGS
|Alliance Resources
|0
|0
|-22
|104
|0.17
| $ 35,362,912.78
|MAT
|Matsa Resources
|0
|-3
|-44
|-35
|0.075
| $ 23,218,341.60
|CYL
|Catalyst Metals
|0
|2
|-19
|-31
|2.09
| $ 204,455,103.84
|KAI
|Kairos Minerals Ltd
|0
|0
|-27
|192
|0.03
| $ 48,616,786.80
|BDC
|Bardoc Gold Ltd
|0
|5
|3
|1
|0.078
| $ 133,614,817.95
|TIE
|Tietto Minerals
|0
|-9
|-33
|-16
|0.29
| $ 130,012,854.96
|MOH
|Moho Resources
|0
|-6
|-25
|12
|0.075
| $ 7,729,323.90
|SKY
|SKY Metals Ltd
|0
|4
|-22
|-55
|0.145
| $ 36,997,474.20
|CY5
|Cygnus Gold Limited
|0
|-9
|-9
|249
|0.15
| $ 16,263,014.70
|NVA
|Nova Minerals Ltd
|0
|-12
|-15
|174
|0.145
| $ 242,142,263.82
|MDI
|Middle Island Res
|0
|-52
|-64
|-55
|0.125
| $ 15,911,446.59
|RDS
|Redstone Resources
|0
|-8
|-14
|100
|0.012
| $ 8,627,988.76
|RMX
|Red Mount Min Ltd
|0
|-9
|-29
|233
|0.01
| $ 12,513,224.89
|SRN
|Surefire Rescs NL
|0
|4
|-7
|1250
|0.027
| $ 28,526,170.66
|KSN
|Kingston Resources
|0
|-9
|-22
|33
|0.2
| $ 53,910,019.74
|SPQ
|Superior Resources
|0
|9
|-37
|220
|0.012
| $ 16,576,029.49
|AVW
|Avira Resources Ltd
|0
|0
|-30
|250
|0.007
| $ 8,250,240.00
|WMX
|Wiluna Mining Corp
|-1
|-1
|-48
|-6
|0.985
| $ 123,060,118.35
|MM8
|Medallion Metals.
|-1
|5
|0.26
| $ 20,447,019.71
|HMX
|Hammer Metals Ltd
|-1
|10
|120
|341
|0.097
| $ 75,608,245.18
|NWM
|Norwest Minerals
|-1
|3
|-18
|-54
|0.082
| $ 8,924,894.68
|MGV
|Musgrave Minerals
|-1
|9
|-32
|236
|0.37
| $ 197,292,491.13
|BCN
|Beacon Minerals
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-2
|0.0345
| $ 123,631,652.00
|KTA
|Krakatoa Resources
|-2
|-2
|-21
|103
|0.061
| $ 16,179,100.00
|KCC
|Kincora Copper
|-2
|34
|0.295
| $ 20,349,638.67
|PNM
|Pacific Nickel Mines
|-2
|11
|-21
|-18
|0.05
| $ 10,739,041.87
|AMG
|Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd
|-2
|-4
|20
|23
|0.049
| $ 27,160,493.17
|MKG
|Mako Gold
|-2
|8
|-15
|133
|0.098
| $ 25,209,677.00
|EMU
|EMU NL
|-2
|0
|-17
|182
|0.048
| $ 20,815,552.42
|KZR
|Kalamazoo Resources
|-2
|10
|-30
|-4
|0.45
| $ 55,415,402.28
|GMN
|Gold Mountain Ltd
|-2
|5
|-2
|-7
|0.042
| $ 31,238,021.81
|PNR
|Pantoro Limited
|-2
|5
|5
|52
|0.205
| $ 281,679,645.60
|ZAG
|Zuleika Gold Ltd
|-2
|-2
|-42
|67
|0.04
| $ 16,813,828.29
|GRL
|Godolphin Resources
|-3
|-5
|-30
|15
|0.19
| $ 15,980,980.18
|HRN
|Horizon Gold Ltd
|-3
|-1
|-12
|69
|0.38
| $ 42,143,346.32
|RXL
|Rox Resources
|-3
|0
|-36
|54
|0.037
| $ 82,743,996.20
|PKO
|Peako Limited
|-3
|28
|32
|466
|0.037
| $ 7,106,004.55
|AWJ
|Auric Mining
|-3
|-20
|0.175
| $ 7,086,246.65
|VMC
|Venus Metals Cor Ltd
|-3
|-3
|-27
|9
|0.175
| $ 27,194,162.94
|SFM
|Santa Fe Minerals
|-3
|5
|-31
|94
|0.097
| $ 7,063,422.53
|FML
|Focus Minerals Ltd
|-3
|11
|-21
|13
|0.305
| $ 54,824,569.50
|CST
|Castile Resources
|-3
|12
|-10
|81
|0.28
| $ 53,921,732.67
|TBR
|Tribune Res Ltd
|-4
|-2
|-28
|-28
|5.16
| $ 272,834,000.40
|GSM
|Golden State Mining
|-4
|-13
|-49
|-13
|0.13
| $ 10,757,286.54
|PRS
|Prospech Limited
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|0.13
| $ 8,452,676.57
|A1G
|African Gold Ltd.
|-4
|-2
|74
|215
|0.26
| $ 21,398,593.34
|BC8
|Black Cat Syndicate
|-4
|5
|6
|79
|0.76
| $ 82,772,000.25
|NML
|Navarre Minerals Ltd
|-4
|-17
|-48
|19
|0.125
| $ 65,549,058.12
|HRZ
|Horizon
|-4
|14
|9
|50
|0.12
| $ 68,157,024.00
|DEG
|De Grey Mining
|-4
|31
|16
|300
|1.42
| $ 1,817,984,996.01
|AMI
|Aurelia Metals Ltd
|-4
|2
|-19
|29
|0.4
| $ 487,558,977.38
|STK
|Strickland Metals
|-4
|12
|-74
|71
|0.022
| $ 9,265,333.46
|MEU
|Marmota Limited
|-4
|-2
|-4
|0
|0.044
| $ 41,646,948.67
|AAJ
|Aruma Resources Ltd
|-4
|0
|-38
|44
|0.065
| $ 6,887,460.26
|KWR
|Kingwest Resources
|-5
|-9
|-48
|-23
|0.105
| $ 16,452,719.10
|RVR
|Red River Resources
|-5
|-11
|-11
|239
|0.21
| $ 106,143,745.24
|CLA
|Celsius Resource Ltd
|-5
|20
|27
|367
|0.042
| $ 45,030,807.48
|GIB
|Gibb River Diamonds
|-5
|-28
|-52
|77
|0.062
| $ 13,113,585.59
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolid.
|-5
|-8
|5
|109
|0.825
| $ 190,029,789.60
|WCN
|White Cliff Min Ltd
|-5
|5
|-31
|400
|0.02
| $ 8,792,338.78
|HCH
|Hot Chili Ltd
|-5
|-8
|-27
|90
|0.037
| $ 110,790,995.94
|TSO
|Tesoro Resources Ltd
|-5
|-10
|-48
|245
|0.18
| $ 87,416,702.63
|AQX
|Alice Queen Ltd
|-5
|0
|-42
|-10
|0.018
| $ 19,738,144.24
|LEX
|Lefroy Exploration
|-5
|-36
|296
|439
|0.89
| $ 107,408,651.97
|NXM
|Nexus Minerals Ltd
|-5
|-9
|-56
|115
|0.086
| $ 20,997,043.71
|AAR
|Anglo Australian
|-6
|-6
|-42
|-34
|0.099
| $ 55,955,796.48
|AZS
|Azure Minerals
|-6
|7
|-10
|358
|0.325
| $ 100,127,859.33
|MTH
|Mithril Resources
|-6
|-16
|-48
|129
|0.016
| $ 35,253,495.62
|RND
|Rand Mining Ltd
|-6
|-7
|-41
|-25
|1.42
| $ 80,763,864.62
|OZM
|Ozaurum Resources
|-6
|-14
|0.155
| $ 7,803,000.00
|PUR
|Pursuit Minerals
|-6
|-22
|336
|1537
|0.061
| $ 55,097,569.24
|BRV
|Big River Gold Ltd
|-6
|-11
|-19
|71
|0.37
| $ 82,246,149.38
|WGX
|Westgold Resources.
|-7
|-1
|-25
|-5
|2.09
| $ 856,187,645.40
|AUC
|Ausgold Limited
|-7
|-17
|-27
|231
|0.043
| $ 68,215,379.80
|ARV
|Artemis Resources
|-7
|17
|-27
|216
|0.098
| $ 119,360,253.29
|DCN
|Dacian Gold Ltd
|-7
|-3
|-11
|-16
|0.34
| $ 267,750,070.83
|STN
|Saturn Metals
|-7
|-5
|-45
|1
|0.405
| $ 46,672,771.65
|MKR
|Manuka Resources.
|-7
|-17
|-7
|0.4
| $ 35,923,142.64
|TRY
|Troy Resources Ltd
|-7
|-7
|-43
|-12
|0.066
| $ 49,999,208.69
|VKA
|Viking Mines Ltd
|-7
|-18
|85
|362
|0.032
| $ 32,680,269.79
|HWK
|Hawkstone Mng Ltd
|-8
|-12
|208
|429
|0.037
| $ 62,163,945.67
|SI6
|SI6 Metals Limited
|-8
|-33
|20
|500
|0.012
| $ 16,719,123.17
|LCL
|Los Cerros Limited
|-8
|9
|6
|246
|0.18
| $ 82,695,372.38
|PDI
|Predictive Disc Ltd
|-8
|17
|33
|44
|0.084
| $ 83,531,094.32
|GML
|Gateway Mining
|-8
|-11
|41
|118
|0.024
| $ 43,783,618.80
|MTC
|Metalstech Ltd
|-8
|-11
|-25
|-20
|0.12
| $ 18,458,116.56
|ADV
|Ardiden Ltd
|-8
|-29
|-63
|200
|0.012
| $ 23,642,896.38
|MCT
|Metalicity Limited
|-8
|-8
|-43
|300
|0.012
| $ 21,205,491.06
|M24
|Mamba Exploration
|-8
|-12
|0.23
| $ 8,325,000.00
|PUA
|Peak Minerals Ltd
|-8
|-12
|-12
|107
|0.023
| $ 13,523,458.34
|AXE
|Archer Materials
|-8
|-8
|69
|140
|0.805
| $ 189,870,698.64
|GBZ
|GBM Rsources Ltd
|-8
|15
|-28
|55
|0.115
| $ 49,797,076.90
|ERM
|Emmerson Resources
|-8
|-6
|-18
|-24
|0.068
| $ 33,880,217.25
|AME
|Alto Metals Limited
|-8
|11
|-22
|45
|0.09
| $ 39,172,596.95
|SBR
|Sabre Resources
|-8
|-8
|-50
|267
|0.0055
| $ 9,256,850.07
|CTO
|Citigold Corp Ltd
|-8
|-8
|-21
|267
|0.011
| $ 30,580,000.00
|PF1
|Pathfinder Resources
|-8
|0
|13
|0.22
| $ 10,939,321.80
|AWV
|Anova Metals Ltd
|-9
|-19
|-32
|163
|0.021
| $ 30,094,978.20
|FAU
|First Au Ltd
|-9
|5
|-20
|150
|0.02
| $ 11,063,317.57
|BAT
|Battery Minerals Ltd
|-10
|-17
|-27
|217
|0.019
| $ 34,701,650.20
|DDD
|3D Resources Limited
|-10
|13
|-9
|81
|0.0045
| $ 16,291,674.41
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|-10
|29
|38
|800
|0.018
| $ 21,951,772.38
|CGN
|Crater Gold Min Ltd
|-10
|-14
|64
|100
|0.018
| $ 23,322,421.47
|WRM
|White Rock Min Ltd
|-10
|-24
|-11
|10
|0.44
| $ 39,392,297.12
|XAM
|Xanadu Mines Ltd
|-10
|-16
|45
|126
|0.061
| $ 75,337,065.00
|OKU
|Oklo Resources Ltd
|-10
|-4
|-49
|-60
|0.13
| $ 65,523,875.56
|ENR
|Encounter Resources
|-10
|-9
|-27
|36
|0.15
| $ 47,334,555.45
|AL8
|Alderan Resource Ltd
|-11
|3
|-30
|356
|0.073
| $ 21,451,758.62
|MAU
|Magnetic Resources
|-12
|-9
|26
|86
|1.42
| $ 309,593,355.80
|G88
|Golden Mile Res Ltd
|-12
|-17
|37
|257
|0.082
| $ 11,621,521.22
|BRB
|Breaker Res NL
|-12
|-8
|-3
|-16
|0.185
| $ 60,280,571.87
|SMI
|Santana Minerals Ltd
|-13
|8
|-38
|-33
|0.14
| $ 15,964,569.04
|IPT
|Impact Minerals
|-13
|-28
|-18
|83
|0.0165
| $ 32,372,970.93
|AGC
|AGC Ltd
|-13
|-13
|0.15
| $ 9,820,456.18
|CDT
|Castle Minerals
|-13
|18
|8
|86
|0.013
| $ 10,255,011.45
|SAU
|Southern Gold
|-13
|-9
|-33
|-27
|0.084
| $ 17,919,615.50
|ARN
|Aldoro Resources
|-14
|19
|196
|172
|0.34
| $ 27,307,509.02
|HAW
|Hawthorn Resources
|-14
|-13
|-52
|-48
|0.049
| $ 16,342,265.04
|DTR
|Dateline Resources
|-14
|-25
|50
|200
|0.003
| $ 30,908,773.27
|DCX
|Discovex Res Ltd
|-14
|0
|0
|71
|0.006
| $ 17,980,648.53
|SIH
|Sihayo Gold Limited
|-14
|0
|-45
|-17
|0.012
| $ 47,910,998.37
|ZNC
|Zenith Minerals Ltd
|-15
|121
|96
|308
|0.265
| $ 82,420,808.40
|ADN
|Andromeda Metals Ltd
|-15
|-33
|0
|315
|0.195
| $ 410,538,287.13
|LCY
|Legacy Iron Ore
|-16
|14
|100
|700
|0.016
| $ 108,880,554.79
|EM2
|Eagle Mountain
|-16
|50
|192
|754
|1.11
| $ 189,084,632.39
|KAU
|Kaiser Reef
|-16
|-8
|-30
|10
|0.285
| $ 28,558,464.43
|E2M
|E2 Metals
|-16
|-16
|-69
|34
|0.255
| $ 42,044,353.68
|CBY
|Canterbury Resources
|-17
|-13
|-13
|25
|0.1
| $ 11,186,519.70
|LNY
|Laneway Res Ltd
|-17
|-9
|-29
|11
|0.005
| $ 18,875,329.67
|XTC
|Xantippe Res Ltd
|-17
|0
|-17
|0
|0.0025
| $ 10,186,411.01
|OBM
|Ora Banda Mining Ltd
|-17
|-24
|-40
|9
|0.195
| $ 164,233,281.62
|AYM
|Australia United Min
|-18
|0
|-10
|350
|0.009
| $ 16,583,197.37
|NSM
|Northstaw
|-20
|-25
|-38
|0.3
| $ 13,200,000.00
|SNG
|Siren Gold
|-21
|-32
|-43
|0.25
| $ 15,821,394.42
|RGL
|Riversgold
|-24
|-4
|11
|525
|0.05
| $ 21,175,736.39
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|-25
|50
|50
|-25
|0.0015
| $ 10,786,996.75
|HXG
|Hexagon Energy
|-27
|16
|139
|77
|0.11
| $ 51,291,590.11
|AAU
|Antilles Gold Ltd
|-31
|-34
|47
|136
|0.065
| $ 13,074,490.48
Notable gold small caps
With gold breaking past the US$1,800/oz mark, here are some notable announcements over the past week.
Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) +111%
Everyone likes the big numbers when it comes to gold exploration and that is certainly the case for Great Boulder, which intersected bonanza grades in initial reverse circulation results at the Mulga Bill prospect within its Side Well project in Western Australia.
Highlights from the drilling are 1m at 136 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 132m within a broader 6m intersection grading 31.2g/t gold from 130m and 3m at 34.5g/t gold from 32m.
Further assays from the 4,000m RC program are expected in the coming weeks.
Barra Resources (ASX:BAR) +26%
The company kicked off underground mining at its Burbanks project just south of Coolgardie, Western Australia, under its Stage 1 trial mining targeting the Main Lode Initial Licence Area.
Stage 1 objectives are to understand the orebody behaviour and use of preferred mining methods to maximise mining performance over the longer term, as well as develop underground drilling platforms to enable exploration targeting areas down-dip and below historical mining areas.
Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) +16%
Drilling at Alkane’s Boda project has confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold-copper breccia that it had previously intersected.
Notable results were 70m grading 3.04g/t gold and 0.92 per cent copper from 829m, within a thick intercept of 383.2m at 0.8g/t gold and 0.31 per cent copper from 775m.
Drilling to test extensions and adding definition to the identified mineralised systems is continuing at Boda and Boda Two.
The company is also mobilising an aircore rig and a high-capacity RC rig to support the ongoing diamond drilling program.
Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) +15%
Meanwhile, Yandal’s drilling has returned the highest gold grades to date at the Gordons Dam gold prospect, which sits within the Gordons gold project in WA’s highly prospective Kalgoorlie-Boulder region.
Notable results included 19m at 2.86 g/t gold from 36m, including 1m at 38.07g/t gold from 37m, and a 2m zone grading 10.83g/t gold from 118m to end-of-hole, including 1m at 20.68g/t.
During the current quarter, the company plans to release the remaining assay results from the RC drilling; start diamond drilling to test for porphyry related mineralisation down dip of the Main Zone; receive and release remaining aircore results; commence follow-up RC testing at Malone and Gordons Dam South East; and release RC results from the Star of Gordons prospect.
The post Gold Digger: Prices are climbing, and these ASX explorers scored some big hits this week appeared first on Stockhead.
