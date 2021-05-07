Home Finance Gold Digger: Prices are climbing, and these ASX explorers scored some big hits this week
Gold prices have risen sharply past the US$1,800 ($2,313) an ounce mark on bullish sentiment that was buoyed by a lower US dollar index and US Treasury bond yields backing off from this week’s highs.

Inflationary pressure has also been flagged as another cause of gold buying, with shipping giant Maersk warning there were not enough ships available globally to meet a surge in consumer demand.

Kitco.com quoted TD Securities head of commodity strategy Bark Melek as saying that while gold has moved solidly above a resistance work, more work was required to sustain the new momentum

“In this environment, we are never completely out of the woods, but we are setting up for a nice little rally as momentum picks up,” he added.

Independent market analyst Robin Bhar added the next major hurdle for gold will be for prices to push above their 200-day moving average of about US$1,868/oz.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK CHANGE %1 MONTH CHANGE %6 MONTH CHANGE %1 YEAR CHANGE %PRICE MARKET CAP
GBRGreatbould Resources1111911071990.099 $ 26,302,248.44
TARTaruga Minerals5483695290.088 $ 36,002,967.47
SLZSultan Resources Ltd3538152600.27 $ 17,731,269.20
PGDPeregrine Gold30260.39 $ 10,455,548.40
BARBarra Resources2620-37200.024 $ 16,262,594.42
DREDrednought Resources243784200.026 $ 56,131,824.48
CAZCazaly Resources2143301480.057 $ 20,695,542.95
AQIAlicanto Min Ltd21264810.145 $ 47,540,781.85
MRRMinrex Resources Ltd191441780.025 $ 13,227,289.32
OKROkapi Resources183213730.225 $ 9,594,148.59
S2RS2 Resources1830-28970.195 $ 58,254,868.12
KRMKingsrose Mining Ltd183774640.059 $ 43,800,441.12
BBXBBX Minerals Ltd1722-102440.31 $ 143,240,083.47
NMRNative Mineral Res1780.35 $ 10,084,725.00
DLCDelecta Limited171717750.007 $ 7,060,348.44
ALKAlkane Resources Ltd1619-39140.85 $ 503,103,536.00
YRLYandal Resources153222160.575 $ 51,606,787.10
TRMTruscott Mining Corp1324303330.026 $ 3,326,480.14
ONXOrminexltd133914120.053 $ 28,489,384.82
CHZChesser Resources12-3-42880.145 $ 65,467,808.13
IDAIndiana Resources1113483360.089 $ 25,318,851.06
TMXTerrain Minerals10-1501200.011 $ 8,093,371.10
TSCTwenty Seven Co. Ltd10-8-8-210.0055 $ 10,642,758.25
TTMTitan Minerals1015-81090.115 $ 125,339,767.74
DEXDuke Exploration9170.41 $ 24,738,174.51
PRXProdigy Gold NL977330.048 $ 26,708,869.88
TNRTorian Resources Ltd917632190.049 $ 42,033,433.87
VRCVolt Resources Ltd9561504000.025 $ 57,127,874.42
RSGResolute Mining917-37-420.53 $ 579,543,670.65
CHNChalice Mining Ltd9291444997.55 $ 2,531,432,404.68
MZZMatador Mining Ltd823-141080.395 $ 70,815,590.15
CXUCauldron Energy Ltd8-2-15640.041 $ 18,079,980.48
CAICalidus Resources8-3-34380.415 $ 163,515,661.67
SVLSilver Mines Limited81352020.25 $ 285,184,857.84
WWIWest Wits Mining Ltd8-2-106730.085 $ 117,688,738.02
ANXAnax Metals Ltd7221385600.088 $ 30,115,814.54
TLMTalisman Mining736361000.15 $ 27,061,115.83
MHCManhattan Corp Ltd70-44360.015 $ 21,367,901.70
CMMCapricorn Metals717-1401.83 $ 637,035,451.78
M2RMiramar72-360.245 $ 11,190,292.80
GORGold Road Res Ltd716-7-151.35 $ 1,136,336,023.02
ASOAston Minerals Ltd6322758710.165 $ 152,547,050.08
SSRSSR Mining Inc.612-2122.05 $ 383,393,993.00
NESNelson Resources.6-14211870.085 $ 11,783,328.55
TINTnt Mines Limited69-332800.175 $ 15,427,712.00
SLRSilver Lake Resource615-16-11.88 $ 1,586,835,567.00
MRZMont Royal Resources636241120.36 $ 11,955,913.20
SBMSt Barbara Limited6-3-30-212 $ 1,348,785,318.05
REDRed 5 Limited518-3200.195 $ 445,801,416.93
CWXCarawine Resources520-6430.3 $ 32,122,521.09
SVYStavely Minerals Ltd5-7-24540.61 $ 160,491,292.98
MBKMetal Bank Ltd5-5-19370.0105 $ 12,437,337.19
OAUOra Gold Limited50-22240.021 $ 16,816,904.44
ADTAdriatic Metals57-2812.33 $ 416,911,087.44
GULGullewa Limited510-25430.086 $ 15,684,086.60
FFRFirefly Resources5-4-414020.11 $ 33,807,348.30
PAKPacific American Hld510-121300.023 $ 6,690,282.90
GTRGti Resources404140.024 $ 16,757,467.95
ICGInca Minerals Ltd4141365510.125 $ 48,510,288.00
MVLMarvel Gold Limited4-11-221060.05 $ 25,432,202.90
BYHBryah Resources Ltd410131710.076 $ 11,515,538.10
TAMTanami Gold NL4-11860.078 $ 91,657,569.59
DTMDart Mining NL4-16-321240.13 $ 12,992,911.88
AUTAuteco Minerals30-33840.09 $ 141,046,104.24
AGGAngloGold Ashanti3-2-22-315.71 $ 499,563,484.00
GWRGWR Group Ltd3251004330.32 $ 92,349,865.12
MMLMedusa Mining Ltd342200.83 $ 168,377,373.81
EMREmerald Res NL325571131 $ 515,397,207.00
BNRBulletin Res Ltd3-11420.071 $ 12,729,808.25
RMSRamelius Resources313-20321.79 $ 1,396,039,611.19
BMOBastion Minerals3-30.195 $ 11,203,580.70
REZResourc & En Grp Ltd3-5-561290.039 $ 15,972,189.19
TMZThomson Res Ltd27617760.12 $ 52,849,858.97
PRUPerseus Mining Ltd212-5271.26 $ 1,496,277,381.40
BGLBellevue Gold Ltd26-29590.97 $ 809,183,620.04
MEIMeteoric Resources2-2-33460.058 $ 72,313,534.65
RRLRegis Resources2-9-35-402.7 $ 1,832,279,832.61
CELChallenger Exp Ltd120711000.36 $ 200,705,318.28
FFXFirefinch Ltd1591254620.365 $ 277,996,594.65
VANVango Mining Ltd1-8-16-420.073 $ 76,464,777.27
NSTNorthern Star18-33-1411.04 $ 12,425,566,102.92
BNZBenzmining170.84 $ 28,686,404.94
ARLArdea Resources Ltd169940.495 $ 60,005,173.54
WAFWest African Res Ltd115-6220.995 $ 856,556,438.75
DGODGO Gold Limited1123903.54 $ 259,637,670.44
IVRInvestigator Res Ltd116537090.089 $ 113,859,408.20
EVNEvolution Mining Ltd111-24-94.77 $ 7,894,041,932.70
NCMNewcrest Mining06-12-527.12 $ 21,511,064,693.44
TRNTorrens Mining0-30.145 $ 9,843,243.37
BTRBrightstar Resources00-155800.034 $ 14,951,525.98
GSNGreat Southern0-4-39130.054 $ 25,026,123.10
GMRGolden Rim Resources010-15570.011 $ 29,373,846.47
GNMGreat Northern00-41430.01 $ 10,579,196.04
ALYAlchemy Resource Ltd021-19580.017 $ 10,755,895.25
THRThor Mining PLC07-251500.015 $ 9,052,012.69
NAGNagambie Resources0-143570.08 $ 40,494,520.03
RDNRaiden Resources Ltd013-213500.027 $ 31,519,882.71
MEGMegado06-160.18 $ 6,935,795.66
AOPApollo Consolidated0-1-4380.33 $ 95,244,794.70
GEDGolden Deeps0-8-27-150.011 $ 8,523,365.84
KGMKalnorth Gold Ltd000440.013 $ 11,625,120.78
MSRManas Res Ltd000500.006 $ 16,561,641.59
MLSMetals Australia0-2001000.002 $ 8,454,376.09
NPMNewpeak Metals0-33-50-200.002 $ 14,185,403.25
PNXPNX Metals Limited00-2700.008 $ 25,565,354.58
RMLResolution Minerals08-39-580.027 $ 11,639,669.96
NUSNusantara Resources0-4-14110.255 $ 58,464,616.79
AGSAlliance Resources00-221040.17 $ 35,362,912.78
MATMatsa Resources0-3-44-350.075 $ 23,218,341.60
CYLCatalyst Metals02-19-312.09 $ 204,455,103.84
KAIKairos Minerals Ltd00-271920.03 $ 48,616,786.80
BDCBardoc Gold Ltd05310.078 $ 133,614,817.95
TIETietto Minerals0-9-33-160.29 $ 130,012,854.96
MOHMoho Resources0-6-25120.075 $ 7,729,323.90
SKYSKY Metals Ltd04-22-550.145 $ 36,997,474.20
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited0-9-92490.15 $ 16,263,014.70
NVANova Minerals Ltd0-12-151740.145 $ 242,142,263.82
MDIMiddle Island Res0-52-64-550.125 $ 15,911,446.59
RDSRedstone Resources0-8-141000.012 $ 8,627,988.76
RMXRed Mount Min Ltd0-9-292330.01 $ 12,513,224.89
SRNSurefire Rescs NL04-712500.027 $ 28,526,170.66
KSNKingston Resources0-9-22330.2 $ 53,910,019.74
SPQSuperior Resources09-372200.012 $ 16,576,029.49
AVWAvira Resources Ltd00-302500.007 $ 8,250,240.00
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-1-1-48-60.985 $ 123,060,118.35
MM8Medallion Metals.-150.26 $ 20,447,019.71
HMXHammer Metals Ltd-1101203410.097 $ 75,608,245.18
NWMNorwest Minerals-13-18-540.082 $ 8,924,894.68
MGVMusgrave Minerals-19-322360.37 $ 197,292,491.13
BCNBeacon Minerals-1-1-2-20.0345 $ 123,631,652.00
KTAKrakatoa Resources-2-2-211030.061 $ 16,179,100.00
KCCKincora Copper-2340.295 $ 20,349,638.67
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-211-21-180.05 $ 10,739,041.87
AMGAusmex Mining Gp Ltd-2-420230.049 $ 27,160,493.17
MKGMako Gold-28-151330.098 $ 25,209,677.00
EMUEMU NL-20-171820.048 $ 20,815,552.42
KZRKalamazoo Resources-210-30-40.45 $ 55,415,402.28
GMNGold Mountain Ltd-25-2-70.042 $ 31,238,021.81
PNRPantoro Limited-255520.205 $ 281,679,645.60
ZAGZuleika Gold Ltd-2-2-42670.04 $ 16,813,828.29
GRLGodolphin Resources-3-5-30150.19 $ 15,980,980.18
HRNHorizon Gold Ltd-3-1-12690.38 $ 42,143,346.32
RXLRox Resources-30-36540.037 $ 82,743,996.20
PKOPeako Limited-328324660.037 $ 7,106,004.55
AWJAuric Mining-3-200.175 $ 7,086,246.65
VMCVenus Metals Cor Ltd-3-3-2790.175 $ 27,194,162.94
SFMSanta Fe Minerals-35-31940.097 $ 7,063,422.53
FMLFocus Minerals Ltd-311-21130.305 $ 54,824,569.50
CSTCastile Resources-312-10810.28 $ 53,921,732.67
TBRTribune Res Ltd-4-2-28-285.16 $ 272,834,000.40
GSMGolden State Mining-4-13-49-130.13 $ 10,757,286.54
PRSProspech Limited-48000.13 $ 8,452,676.57
A1GAfrican Gold Ltd.-4-2742150.26 $ 21,398,593.34
BC8Black Cat Syndicate-456790.76 $ 82,772,000.25
NMLNavarre Minerals Ltd-4-17-48190.125 $ 65,549,058.12
HRZHorizon-4149500.12 $ 68,157,024.00
DEGDe Grey Mining-431163001.42 $ 1,817,984,996.01
AMIAurelia Metals Ltd-42-19290.4 $ 487,558,977.38
STKStrickland Metals-412-74710.022 $ 9,265,333.46
MEUMarmota Limited-4-2-400.044 $ 41,646,948.67
AAJAruma Resources Ltd-40-38440.065 $ 6,887,460.26
KWRKingwest Resources-5-9-48-230.105 $ 16,452,719.10
RVRRed River Resources-5-11-112390.21 $ 106,143,745.24
CLACelsius Resource Ltd-520273670.042 $ 45,030,807.48
GIBGibb River Diamonds-5-28-52770.062 $ 13,113,585.59
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-5-851090.825 $ 190,029,789.60
WCNWhite Cliff Min Ltd-55-314000.02 $ 8,792,338.78
HCHHot Chili Ltd-5-8-27900.037 $ 110,790,995.94
TSOTesoro Resources Ltd-5-10-482450.18 $ 87,416,702.63
AQXAlice Queen Ltd-50-42-100.018 $ 19,738,144.24
LEXLefroy Exploration-5-362964390.89 $ 107,408,651.97
NXMNexus Minerals Ltd-5-9-561150.086 $ 20,997,043.71
AARAnglo Australian-6-6-42-340.099 $ 55,955,796.48
AZSAzure Minerals-67-103580.325 $ 100,127,859.33
MTHMithril Resources-6-16-481290.016 $ 35,253,495.62
RNDRand Mining Ltd-6-7-41-251.42 $ 80,763,864.62
OZMOzaurum Resources-6-140.155 $ 7,803,000.00
PURPursuit Minerals-6-2233615370.061 $ 55,097,569.24
BRVBig River Gold Ltd-6-11-19710.37 $ 82,246,149.38
WGXWestgold Resources.-7-1-25-52.09 $ 856,187,645.40
AUCAusgold Limited-7-17-272310.043 $ 68,215,379.80
ARVArtemis Resources-717-272160.098 $ 119,360,253.29
DCNDacian Gold Ltd-7-3-11-160.34 $ 267,750,070.83
STNSaturn Metals-7-5-4510.405 $ 46,672,771.65
MKRManuka Resources.-7-17-70.4 $ 35,923,142.64
TRYTroy Resources Ltd-7-7-43-120.066 $ 49,999,208.69
VKAViking Mines Ltd-7-18853620.032 $ 32,680,269.79
HWKHawkstone Mng Ltd-8-122084290.037 $ 62,163,945.67
SI6SI6 Metals Limited-8-33205000.012 $ 16,719,123.17
LCLLos Cerros Limited-8962460.18 $ 82,695,372.38
PDIPredictive Disc Ltd-81733440.084 $ 83,531,094.32
GMLGateway Mining-8-11411180.024 $ 43,783,618.80
MTCMetalstech Ltd-8-11-25-200.12 $ 18,458,116.56
ADVArdiden Ltd-8-29-632000.012 $ 23,642,896.38
MCTMetalicity Limited-8-8-433000.012 $ 21,205,491.06
M24Mamba Exploration-8-120.23 $ 8,325,000.00
PUAPeak Minerals Ltd-8-12-121070.023 $ 13,523,458.34
AXEArcher Materials-8-8691400.805 $ 189,870,698.64
GBZGBM Rsources Ltd-815-28550.115 $ 49,797,076.90
ERMEmmerson Resources-8-6-18-240.068 $ 33,880,217.25
AMEAlto Metals Limited-811-22450.09 $ 39,172,596.95
SBRSabre Resources-8-8-502670.0055 $ 9,256,850.07
CTOCitigold Corp Ltd-8-8-212670.011 $ 30,580,000.00
PF1Pathfinder Resources-80130.22 $ 10,939,321.80
AWVAnova Metals Ltd-9-19-321630.021 $ 30,094,978.20
FAUFirst Au Ltd-95-201500.02 $ 11,063,317.57
BATBattery Minerals Ltd-10-17-272170.019 $ 34,701,650.20
DDD3D Resources Limited-1013-9810.0045 $ 16,291,674.41
NAENew Age Exploration-1029388000.018 $ 21,951,772.38
CGNCrater Gold Min Ltd-10-14641000.018 $ 23,322,421.47
WRMWhite Rock Min Ltd-10-24-11100.44 $ 39,392,297.12
XAMXanadu Mines Ltd-10-16451260.061 $ 75,337,065.00
OKUOklo Resources Ltd-10-4-49-600.13 $ 65,523,875.56
ENREncounter Resources-10-9-27360.15 $ 47,334,555.45
AL8Alderan Resource Ltd-113-303560.073 $ 21,451,758.62
MAUMagnetic Resources-12-926861.42 $ 309,593,355.80
G88Golden Mile Res Ltd-12-17372570.082 $ 11,621,521.22
BRBBreaker Res NL-12-8-3-160.185 $ 60,280,571.87
SMISantana Minerals Ltd-138-38-330.14 $ 15,964,569.04
IPTImpact Minerals-13-28-18830.0165 $ 32,372,970.93
AGCAGC Ltd-13-130.15 $ 9,820,456.18
CDTCastle Minerals-13188860.013 $ 10,255,011.45
SAUSouthern Gold-13-9-33-270.084 $ 17,919,615.50
ARNAldoro Resources-14191961720.34 $ 27,307,509.02
HAWHawthorn Resources-14-13-52-480.049 $ 16,342,265.04
DTRDateline Resources-14-25502000.003 $ 30,908,773.27
DCXDiscovex Res Ltd-1400710.006 $ 17,980,648.53
SIHSihayo Gold Limited-140-45-170.012 $ 47,910,998.37
ZNCZenith Minerals Ltd-15121963080.265 $ 82,420,808.40
ADNAndromeda Metals Ltd-15-3303150.195 $ 410,538,287.13
LCYLegacy Iron Ore-16141007000.016 $ 108,880,554.79
EM2Eagle Mountain-16501927541.11 $ 189,084,632.39
KAUKaiser Reef-16-8-30100.285 $ 28,558,464.43
E2ME2 Metals-16-16-69340.255 $ 42,044,353.68
CBYCanterbury Resources-17-13-13250.1 $ 11,186,519.70
LNYLaneway Res Ltd-17-9-29110.005 $ 18,875,329.67
XTCXantippe Res Ltd-170-1700.0025 $ 10,186,411.01
OBMOra Banda Mining Ltd-17-24-4090.195 $ 164,233,281.62
AYMAustralia United Min-180-103500.009 $ 16,583,197.37
NSMNorthstaw-20-25-380.3 $ 13,200,000.00
SNGSiren Gold-21-32-430.25 $ 15,821,394.42
RGLRiversgold-24-4115250.05 $ 21,175,736.39
ANLAmani Gold Ltd-255050-250.0015 $ 10,786,996.75
HXGHexagon Energy-2716139770.11 $ 51,291,590.11
AAUAntilles Gold Ltd-31-34471360.065 $ 13,074,490.48

Notable gold small caps

With gold breaking past the US$1,800/oz mark, here are some notable announcements over the past week.

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) +111%

Everyone likes the big numbers when it comes to gold exploration and that is certainly the case for Great Boulder, which intersected bonanza grades in initial reverse circulation results at the Mulga Bill prospect within its Side Well project in Western Australia.

Highlights from the drilling are 1m at 136 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 132m within a broader 6m intersection grading 31.2g/t gold from 130m and 3m at 34.5g/t gold from 32m.

Further assays from the 4,000m RC program are expected in the coming weeks.

Barra Resources (ASX:BAR) +26%

The company kicked off underground mining at its Burbanks project just south of Coolgardie, Western Australia, under its Stage 1 trial mining targeting the Main Lode Initial Licence Area.

Stage 1 objectives are to understand the orebody behaviour and use of preferred mining methods to maximise mining performance over the longer term, as well as develop underground drilling platforms to enable exploration targeting areas down-dip and below historical mining areas.

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) +16%

Drilling at Alkane’s Boda project has confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold-copper breccia that it had previously intersected.

Notable results were 70m grading 3.04g/t gold and 0.92 per cent copper from 829m, within a thick intercept of 383.2m at 0.8g/t gold and 0.31 per cent copper from 775m.

Drilling to test extensions and adding definition to the identified mineralised systems is continuing at Boda and Boda Two.

The company is also mobilising an aircore rig and a high-capacity RC rig to support the ongoing diamond drilling program.

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) +15%

Meanwhile, Yandal’s drilling has returned the highest gold grades to date at the Gordons Dam gold prospect, which sits within the Gordons gold project in WA’s highly prospective Kalgoorlie-Boulder region.

Notable results included 19m at 2.86 g/t gold from 36m, including 1m at 38.07g/t gold from 37m, and a 2m zone grading 10.83g/t gold from 118m to end-of-hole, including 1m at 20.68g/t.

During the current quarter, the company plans to release the remaining assay results from the RC drilling; start diamond drilling to test for porphyry related mineralisation down dip of the Main Zone; receive and release remaining aircore results; commence follow-up RC testing at Malone and Gordons Dam South East; and release RC results from the Star of Gordons prospect.

