Gold Digger: Is gold starting its climb back up to the top?

Gold continues to trend upwards on the back of US dollar’s ongoing weakness and concerns about inflation, so it’s unsurprising that the majority of gold plays on our watchlist have marked gains this week.
The previous metal is currently trading above the $US1,750 ($2,297.6) an ounce mark, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a return to “more-enduring upward trajectories in gold and bond prices” as the bounce in crude oil ends.
Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch added that gold would be the winner if concerns emerge that the US economy might overheat as a result of the fiscal stimulus.
Meanwhile, Citibank analysts expect gold to average about $US1,800 an ounce this year.
Winners & Losers
Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
|CODE
|COMPANY
|1 WEEK CHANGE %
|1 MONTH CHANGE %
|6 MONTH CHANGE %
|1 YEAR CHANGE %
|PRICE
| MARKET CAP
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|50
|50
|-25
|0
|0.0015
| $ 10,786,996.75
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|50
|50
|20
|200
|0.003
| $ 10,477,258.94
|SBR
|Sabre Resources
|40
|40
|-22
|600
|0.007
| $ 11,781,445.54
|LCL
|Los Cerros Limited
|31
|52
|9
|660
|0.19
| $ 87,167,754.25
|XTC
|Xantippe Res Ltd
|25
|25
|0
|25
|0.0025
| $ 10,186,411.01
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|21
|55
|21
|750
|0.017
| $ 17,073,600.74
|AZS
|Azure Minerals
|21
|23
|62
|476
|0.38
| $ 127,855,574.22
|LNY
|Laneway Res Ltd
|20
|20
|-14
|50
|0.006
| $ 20,762,862.63
|EM2
|Eagle Mountain
|20
|58
|109
|806
|0.815
| $ 149,358,785.10
|PF1
|Pathfinder Resources
|19
|40
|0.28
| $ 12,431,047.50
|WAF
|West African Res Ltd
|19
|26
|-14
|115
|0.98
| $ 852,141,199.38
|KWR
|Kingwest Resources
|18
|-13
|-10
|3
|0.13
| $ 19,743,262.92
|GED
|Golden Deeps
|18
|18
|-7
|63
|0.013
| $ 9,298,217.28
|AAJ
|Aruma Resources Ltd
|17
|25
|-30
|147
|0.074
| $ 7,311,303.96
|IVR
|Investigator Res Ltd
|17
|2
|80
|577
|0.088
| $ 113,859,408.20
|SLR
|Silver Lake Resource
|17
|20
|-26
|18
|0.18
| $ 1,507,493,788.65
|PUA
|Peak Minerals Ltd
|17
|17
|-18
|292
|0.028
| $ 16,596,971.60
|TSC
|Twenty Seven Co. Ltd
|17
|17
|0
|40
|0.007
| $ 14,899,861.54
|MCT
|Metalicity Limited
|17
|8
|-39
|304
|0.014
| $ 22,972,615.32
|KAI
|Kairos Minerals Ltd
|16
|44
|-52
|382
|0.036
| $ 60,351,873.26
|YRL
|Yandal Resources
|16
|8
|30
|147
|0.475
| $ 43,607,100.15
|KZR
|Kalamazoo Resources
|16
|2
|-29
|7
|0.48
| $ 59,373,645.30
|DEG
|De Grey Mining
|15
|42
|1
|394
|1.24
| $ 1,534,327,762.59
|GUL
|Gullewa Limited
|15
|0
|-18
|125
|0.09
| $ 16,413,579.00
|BNZ
|Benzmining
|15
|4
|0.85
| $ 25,504,514.35
|ARV
|Artemis Resources
|15
|31
|-38
|323
|0.093
| $ 103,445,552.85
|CHN
|Chalice Mining Ltd
|15
|52
|132
|1008
|6.26
| $ 2,140,651,172.81
|HCH
|Hot Chili Ltd
|15
|4
|27
|202
|0.047
| $ 135,015,146.82
|ALY
|Alchemy Resource Ltd
|14
|14
|-11
|64
|0.016
| $ 10,755,895.25
|MRZ
|Mont Royal Resources
|14
|8
|-20
|75
|0.28
| $ 9,299,043.60
|PKO
|Peako Limited
|14
|45
|0
|211
|0.032
| $ 6,337,787.84
|FFX
|Firefinch Ltd
|14
|26
|48
|470
|0.25
| $ 179,919,256.51
|PUR
|Pursuit Minerals
|14
|50
|866
|2315
|0.09
| $ 61,788,184.33
|MZZ
|Matador Mining Ltd
|14
|12
|-24
|123
|0.335
| $ 58,192,618.52
|PNM
|Pacific Nickel Mines
|13
|-11
|24
|-49
|0.051
| $ 6,739,856.46
|RDN
|Raiden Resources Ltd
|13
|18
|24
|420
|0.026
| $ 29,095,276.34
|HXG
|Hexagon Energy
|13
|5
|114
|91
|0.105
| $ 42,718,644.65
|DTR
|Dateline Resources
|13
|50
|80
|125
|0.0045
| $ 43,700,390.38
|AME
|Alto Metals Limited
|13
|29
|-14
|64
|0.09
| $ 40,073,116.42
|HMX
|Hammer Metals Ltd
|12
|-5
|138
|488
|0.1
| $ 73,508,505.62
|BGL
|Bellevue Gold Ltd
|12
|18
|-18
|86
|0.91
| $ 774,932,461.52
|AAR
|Anglo Australian
|12
|22
|-29
|0
|0.11
| $ 64,790,922.24
|SMI
|Santana Minerals Ltd
|12
|8
|-33
|-33
|0.14
| $ 15,394,405.86
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|12
|18
|-20
|65
|1.69
| $ 1,334,988,316.24
|DGO
|DGO Gold Limited
|12
|23
|-3
|84
|3.35
| $ 235,365,593.60
|PRU
|Perseus Mining Ltd
|11
|8
|-13
|26
|1.22
| $ 1,459,483,675.30
|VMC
|Venus Metals Cor Ltd
|11
|5
|-29
|14
|0.2
| $ 27,949,556.36
|NES
|Nelson Resources.
|11
|-4
|62
|242
|0.11
| $ 15,168,069.84
|CST
|Castile Resources
|11
|49
|-25
|172
|0.25
| $ 51,924,631.46
|NST
|Northern Star
|11
|15
|-30
|-8
|10.88
| $ 12,541,910,354.82
|MGV
|Musgrave Minerals
|11
|22
|-36
|213
|0.36
| $ 202,624,720.62
|OAU
|Ora Gold Limited
|11
|0
|-9
|62
|0.021
| $ 18,498,594.88
|WGX
|Westgold Resources.
|10
|14
|-14
|24
|2.27
| $ 924,004,488.60
|DCN
|Dacian Gold Ltd
|10
|1
|-9
|-56
|0.375
| $ 292,090,986.36
|AUT
|Auteco Minerals
|10
|11
|-30
|292
|0.098
| $ 142,613,283.18
|CDT
|Castle Minerals
|10
|38
|-8
|175
|0.011
| $ 8,057,509.00
|GOR
|Gold Road Res Ltd
|10
|13
|-18
|-14
|1.24
| $ 1,065,865,571.98
|BRB
|Breaker Res NL
|10
|22
|0
|25
|0.225
| $ 68,426,595.09
|WRM
|White Rock Min Ltd
|10
|5
|14
|55
|0.62
| $ 45,078,516.08
|MML
|Medusa Mining Ltd
|10
|-1
|13
|79
|0.85
| $ 174,613,572.84
|ARN
|Aldoro Resources
|10
|73
|326
|165
|0.345
| $ 24,168,685.07
|M24
|Mamba Exploration
|9
|28
|0.3
| $ 9,620,000.00
|HRZ
|Horizon
|9
|20
|14
|90
|0.12
| $ 62,477,272.00
|RMX
|Red Mount Min Ltd
|9
|20
|33
|300
|0.012
| $ 13,764,547.38
|AMI
|Aurelia Metals Ltd
|9
|20
|-12
|41
|0.425
| $ 499,902,242.63
|KSN
|Kingston Resources
|9
|26
|0
|88
|0.245
| $ 69,472,676.77
|ANX
|Anax Metals Ltd
|9
|17
|211
|1040
|0.076
| $ 26,613,975.64
|AWV
|Anova Metals Ltd
|8
|30
|-7
|195
|0.026
| $ 34,394,260.80
|SIH
|Sihayo Gold Limited
|8
|8
|-35
|4
|0.013
| $ 47,910,998.37
|TMX
|Terrain Minerals
|8
|30
|0
|225
|0.013
| $ 9,564,893.12
|EVN
|Evolution Mining Ltd
|8
|16
|-23
|2
|4.55
| $ 7,637,741,869.95
|RDS
|Redstone Resources
|8
|8
|-13
|160
|0.013
| $ 9,346,987.82
|AQX
|Alice Queen Ltd
|8
|-23
|-53
|0
|0.02
| $ 19,738,144.24
|ASO
|Aston Minerals Ltd
|8
|297
|238
|694
|0.135
| $ 117,679,152.92
|HAW
|Hawthorn Resources
|8
|-24
|-49
|-33
|0.054
| $ 17,676,327.49
|RND
|Rand Mining Ltd
|8
|1
|-22
|-10
|1.62
| $ 97,440,529.50
|PNR
|Pantoro Limited
|8
|-5
|-9
|116
|0.205
| $ 274,637,654.46
|EMR
|Emerald Res NL
|8
|5
|32
|134
|0.82
| $ 417,471,737.67
|CTO
|Citigold Corp Ltd
|8
|17
|0
|367
|0.014
| $ 35,368,751.72
|RRL
|Regis Resources
|7
|4
|-36
|-18
|3.19
| $ 1,611,669,856.70
|BYH
|Bryah Resources Ltd
|7
|26
|18
|181
|0.073
| $ 10,747,835.56
|ADT
|Adriatic Metals
|7
|4
|4
|108
|2.22
| $ 408,446,864.28
|BC8
|Black Cat Syndicate
|7
|18
|-6
|113
|0.745
| $ 80,564,746.91
|NML
|Navarre Minerals Ltd
|7
|7
|-17
|79
|0.15
| $ 81,936,322.65
|MHC
|Manhattan Corp Ltd
|7
|-17
|-67
|200
|0.015
| $ 21,367,901.70
|SKY
|SKY Metals Ltd
|7
|-6
|3
|-30
|0.155
| $ 36,997,474.20
|CMM
|Capricorn Metals
|7
|10
|-6
|59
|1.64
| $ 550,871,691.20
|VRC
|Volt Resources Ltd
|7
|14
|33
|167
|0.016
| $ 38,085,249.62
|THR
|Thor Mining PLC
|7
|14
|0
|433
|0.016
| $ 8,046,233.50
|FAU
|First Au Ltd
|7
|0
|-6
|167
|0.016
| $ 9,814,060.06
|RVR
|Red River Resources
|7
|4
|50
|275
|0.24
| $ 124,265,848.08
|KRM
|Kingsrose Mining Ltd
|7
|7
|41
|78
|0.048
| $ 32,120,323.49
|RSG
|Resolute Mining
|6
|-24
|-49
|-45
|0.48
| $ 513,310,108.29
|BRV
|Big River Gold Ltd
|6
|7
|-9
|186
|0.435
| $ 95,405,533.28
|AGC
|AGC Ltd
|6
|-3
|0.175
| $ 11,852,274.70
|SSR
|SSR Mining Inc.
|6
|8
|-17
|20.5
| $ 361,710,882.15
|OZM
|Ozaurum Resources
|6
|-5
|0.18
| $ 9,363,600.00
|XAM
|Xanadu Mines Ltd
|6
|40
|74
|152
|0.073
| $ 79,704,431.11
|NCM
|Newcrest Mining
|6
|11
|-13
|3
|26.47
| $ 21,592,793,662.64
|RGL
|Riversgold
|6
|22
|-18
|600
|0.056
| $ 22,773,905.17
|SI6
|SI6 Metals Limited
|6
|0
|58
|850
|0.019
| $ 25,074,229.75
|SBM
|St Barbara Limited
|5
|8
|-29
|-7
|2.13
| $ 1,493,930,194.79
|ARL
|Ardea Resources Ltd
|5
|-8
|-7
|80
|0.485
| $ 63,196,938.09
|MEI
|Meteoric Resources
|5
|-3
|5
|436
|0.059
| $ 78,887,492.34
|DRE
|Drednought Resources
|5
|25
|-29
|471
|0.02
| $ 45,236,948.82
|CLA
|Celsius Resource Ltd
|5
|-9
|32
|273
|0.041
| $ 33,448,287.08
|TTM
|Titan Minerals
|5
|0
|-25
|57
|0.105
| $ 113,945,243.40
|CAI
|Calidus Resources
|5
|1
|-31
|79
|0.42
| $ 162,337,848.54
|MEU
|Marmota Limited
|5
|0
|-10
|16
|0.044
| $ 42,615,482.36
|AXE
|Archer Materials
|5
|-3
|76
|424
|0.89
| $ 203,432,891.40
|RED
|Red 5 Limited
|5
|1
|-45
|-14
|0.17
| $ 365,674,175.13
|KCC
|Kincora Copper
|5
|0.225
| $ 11,000,000.00
|GTR
|Gti Resources
|5
|15
|10
|360
|0.023
| $ 13,534,877.96
|PRX
|Prodigy Gold NL
|4
|15
|-8
|27
|0.047
| $ 26,708,869.88
|ICG
|Inca Minerals Ltd
|4
|21
|126
|525
|0.12
| $ 50,426,550.00
|G88
|Golden Mile Res Ltd
|4
|131
|100
|362
|0.12
| $ 15,987,107.72
|BNR
|Bulletin Res Ltd
|4
|4
|6
|161
|0.073
| $ 13,088,394.40
|ALK
|Alkane Resources Ltd
|4
|7
|-48
|1
|0.735
| $ 428,679,936.00
|BDC
|Bardoc Gold Ltd
|4
|3
|-6
|25
|0.074
| $ 124,938,531.07
|PRS
|Prospech Limited
|4
|-14
|0
|0.125
| $ 8,127,573.63
|CWX
|Carawine Resources
|4
|-28
|11
|68
|0.26
| $ 28,311,374.52
|ZNC
|Zenith Minerals Ltd
|4
|18
|18
|294
|0.13
| $ 35,323,203.60
|GWR
|GWR Group Ltd
|4
|4
|38
|343
|0.27
| $ 78,724,475.18
|A1G
|African Gold Ltd.
|4
|17
|70
|586
|0.27
| $ 25,040,907.10
|MTC
|Metalstech Ltd
|4
|4
|-23
|8
|0.135
| $ 19,053,792.94
|STN
|Saturn Metals
|4
|12
|-42
|31
|0.42
| $ 47,235,094.20
|FML
|Focus Minerals Ltd
|4
|-8
|-29
|43
|0.285
| $ 52,997,083.85
|OKU
|Oklo Resources Ltd
|3
|-12
|-44
|-38
|0.15
| $ 65,523,875.56
|TRN
|Torrens Mining
|3
|-3
|0.155
| $ 10,522,087.74
|SAU
|Southern Gold
|3
|7
|-26
|-15
|0.093
| $ 19,839,574.31
|E2M
|E2 Metals
|3
|2
|32
|408
|0.31
| $ 47,299,897.89
|ENR
|Encounter Resources
|3
|6
|-38
|72
|0.165
| $ 53,645,829.51
|AOP
|Apollo Consolidated
|3
|-1
|2
|86
|0.335
| $ 98,131,000.60
|BCN
|Beacon Minerals
|3
|2
|5
|32
|0.035
| $ 128,851,505.24
|RXL
|Rox Resources
|3
|3
|-38
|95
|0.039
| $ 87,472,224.55
|IDA
|Indiana Resources
|3
|-4
|58
|322
|0.079
| $ 23,256,302.98
|BMO
|Bastion Minerals
|3
|0.2
| $ 10,916,309.40
|GRL
|Godolphin Resources
|3
|0
|-5
|105
|0.205
| $ 16,822,084.40
|CXU
|Cauldron Energy Ltd
|2
|14
|11
|163
|0.042
| $ 19,435,979.02
|VKA
|Viking Mines Ltd
|2
|2
|155
|708
|0.042
| $ 38,226,187.44
|CAZ
|Cazaly Resources
|2
|0
|-19
|100
|0.042
| $ 15,521,657.21
|SVL
|Silver Mines Limited
|2
|5
|8
|156
|0.215
| $ 249,342,240.63
|BAT
|Battery Minerals Ltd
|2
|-10
|88
|350
|0.0225
| $ 42,866,744.36
|NXM
|Nexus Minerals Ltd
|2
|0
|-19
|107
|0.093
| $ 22,217,802.06
|TMZ
|Thomson Res Ltd
|2
|-13
|93
|614
|0.12
| $ 49,570,930.64
|M2R
|Miramar
|2
|9
|0.235
| $ 9,923,467.20
|TAR
|Taruga Minerals
|2
|4
|-33
|500
|0.048
| $ 21,945,672.29
|OBM
|Ora Banda Mining Ltd
|2
|-4
|-31
|74
|0.25
| $ 218,977,708.82
|AGG
|AngloGold Ashanti
|2
|4
|-18
|-9
|5.82
| $ 522,757,502.90
|PGD
|Peregrine Gold
|2
|0.3
| $ 8,085,426.44
|CEL
|Challenger Exp Ltd
|2
|2
|36
|209
|0.3
| $ 165,728,153.70
|SNG
|Siren Gold
|1
|-8
|-14
|0.37
| $ 22,066,086.24
|PDI
|Predictive Disc Ltd
|1
|29
|19
|1167
|0.075
| $ 78,314,534.91
|ERM
|Emmerson Resources
|1
|27
|-15
|-1
|0.076
| $ 37,367,886.68
|NAG
|Nagambie Resources
|1
|54
|48
|82
|0.08
| $ 38,994,722.99
|VAN
|Vango Mining Ltd
|1
|22
|-17
|-34
|0.083
| $ 87,831,163.09
|TBR
|Tribune Res Ltd
|0
|6
|-27
|-9
|5.26
| $ 277,031,446.56
|MBK
|Metal Bank Ltd
|0
|0
|16
|92
|0.011
| $ 13,029,591.34
|TIN
|Tnt Mines Limited
|0
|-9
|-18
|191
|0.16
| $ 15,186,654.00
|MRR
|Minrex Resources Ltd
|0
|0
|-4
|92
|0.023
| $ 12,676,152.27
|IPT
|Impact Minerals
|0
|-4
|-15
|214
|0.022
| $ 39,179,501.70
|SFM
|Santa Fe Minerals
|0
|-3
|8
|84
|0.092
| $ 6,699,328.59
|REZ
|Resourc & En Grp Ltd
|0
|14
|74
|400
|0.04
| $ 18,130,593.14
|TRM
|Truscott Mining Corp
|0
|-13
|31
|320
|0.021
| $ 2,686,772.42
|GMR
|Golden Rim Resources
|0
|25
|-41
|100
|0.01
| $ 26,703,496.79
|AMG
|Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd
|0
|8
|20
|20
|0.053
| $ 28,823,380.51
|GMN
|Gold Mountain Ltd
|0
|-2
|-2
|-25
|0.04
| $ 29,750,496.96
|GNM
|Great Northern
|0
|0
|-50
|67
|0.01
| $ 10,579,196.04
|ZAG
|Zuleika Gold Ltd
|0
|-5
|41
|86
|0.041
| $ 17,223,921.67
|WCN
|White Cliff Min Ltd
|0
|-5
|-33
|500
|0.018
| $ 9,309,535.18
|TRY
|Troy Resources Ltd
|0
|7
|-35
|0
|0.072
| $ 55,302,155.06
|STK
|Strickland Metals
|0
|-8
|-76
|53
|0.023
| $ 9,686,484.98
|MEG
|Megado
|0
|0
|0.17
| $ 6,935,795.66
|DDD
|3D Resources Limited
|0
|21
|1
|303
|0.005
| $ 18,101,860.46
|AQI
|Alicanto Min Ltd
|0
|5
|-32
|180
|0.115
| $ 39,230,095.32
|CBY
|Canterbury Resources
|0
|10
|-4
|64
|0.115
| $ 12,864,497.66
|DCX
|Discovex Res Ltd
|0
|0
|17
|75
|0.007
| $ 17,980,648.53
|GBR
|Greatbould Resources
|0
|-3
|-51
|6
|0.035
| $ 9,690,302.06
|KGM
|Kalnorth Gold Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|333
|0.013
| $ 11,625,120.78
|MKG
|Mako Gold
|0
|-3
|-11
|145
|0.093
| $ 22,380,019.37
|MSR
|Manas Res Ltd
|0
|30
|8
|225
|0.0065
| $ 19,321,915.19
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|0
|0
|-20
|0
|0.002
| $ 11,348,322.60
|RML
|Resolution Minerals
|0
|13
|-41
|-57
|0.026
| $ 10,591,097.53
|NUS
|Nusantara Resources
|0
|-2
|-10
|20
|0.265
| $ 60,757,346.86
|AGS
|Alliance Resources
|0
|-6
|-28
|83
|0.17
| $ 35,362,912.78
|MAT
|Matsa Resources
|0
|-9
|-47
|-19
|0.077
| $ 20,607,149.88
|MOH
|Moho Resources
|0
|3
|-23
|-2
|0.081
| $ 8,141,554.51
|SLZ
|Sultan Resources Ltd
|0
|8
|-13
|167
|0.2
| $ 14,254,549.75
|CY5
|Cygnus Gold Limited
|0
|-6
|-11
|302
|0.165
| $ 17,831,566.17
|HRN
|Horizon Gold Ltd
|0
|-2
|-17
|98
|0.375
| $ 33,802,517.60
|GBZ
|GBM Rsources Ltd
|0
|0
|-29
|61
|0.1
| $ 43,301,806.00
|GML
|Gateway Mining
|0
|4
|33
|133
|0.028
| $ 53,301,796.80
|CGN
|Crater Gold Min Ltd
|0
|17
|91
|91
|0.021
| $ 27,004,909.07
|ADN
|Andromeda Metals Ltd
|0
|-9
|87
|835
|0.29
| $ 626,611,069.83
|MTH
|Mithril Resources
|0
|6
|-41
|217
|0.019
| $ 42,304,194.74
|SPQ
|Superior Resources
|0
|-8
|26
|540
|0.012
| $ 15,194,693.70
|ADV
|Ardiden Ltd
|0
|13
|-22
|800
|0.018
| $ 38,688,375.89
|AYM
|Australia United Min
|0
|0
|200
|350
|0.009
| $ 16,583,197.37
|MAU
|Magnetic Resources
|-1
|3
|33
|166
|1.58
| $ 341,550,775.66
|TAM
|Tanami Gold NL
|-1
|0
|27
|93
|0.079
| $ 92,832,666.63
|DEX
|Duke Exploration
|-1
|3
|0.335
| $ 20,212,898.69
|WMX
|Wiluna Mining Corp
|-1
|-8
|-40
|0
|1
| $ 127,477,661.06
|AUC
|Ausgold Limited
|-2
|13
|34
|364
|0.051
| $ 66,317,826.59
|TNR
|Torian Resources Ltd
|-2
|-22
|73
|486
|0.045
| $ 36,880,351.38
|CYL
|Catalyst Metals
|-2
|8
|-25
|-2
|2.01
| $ 196,591,446.00
|OKR
|Okapi Resources
|-3
|-6
|0
|262
|0.17
| $ 8,364,129.54
|NVA
|Nova Minerals Ltd
|-3
|10
|67
|452
|0.16
| $ 275,541,196.76
|CHZ
|Chesser Resources
|-3
|3
|-42
|158
|0.155
| $ 65,467,808.13
|LCY
|Legacy Iron Ore
|-3
|4
|190
|1350
|0.0145
| $ 96,071,077.76
|DTM
|Dart Mining NL
|-3
|-35
|-15
|302
|0.14
| $ 13,992,366.64
|GSN
|Great Southern
|-4
|-12
|-47
|29
|0.053
| $ 24,116,082.26
|MDI
|Middle Island Res
|-4
|13
|-26
|39
|0.255
| $ 31,822,893.18
|AAU
|Antilles Gold Ltd
|-4
|7
|153
|336
|0.096
| $ 18,733,598.30
|MM8
|Medallion Metals.
|-4
|0.235
| $ 19,244,253.84
|AL8
|Alderan Resource Ltd
|-4
|-25
|-50
|423
|0.068
| $ 20,259,994.26
|MKR
|Manuka Resources.
|-4
|22
|-10
|0.45
| $ 41,988,088.80
|LEX
|Lefroy Exploration
|-4
|146
|530
|663
|1.45
| $ 168,613,582.14
|WWI
|West Wits Mining Ltd
|-4
|22
|147
|790
|0.099
| $ 126,095,076.45
|FFR
|Firefly Resources
|-4
|-12
|-23
|523
|0.11
| $ 30,733,953.00
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolid.
|-4
|0
|7
|117
|0.88
| $ 202,472,216.30
|ONX
|Orminexltd
|-5
|40
|75
|31
|0.042
| $ 22,745,923.49
|KAU
|Kaiser Reef
|-5
|-16
|-24
|94
|0.31
| $ 29,526,547.97
|BAR
|Barra Resources
|-5
|-5
|-13
|67
|0.02
| $ 12,874,553.92
|NWM
|Norwest Minerals
|-5
|-2
|-20
|-53
|0.08
| $ 8,489,533.96
|NSM
|Northstaw
|-5
|-13
|-8
|0.395
| $ 16,000,000.00
|TSO
|Tesoro Resources Ltd
|-5
|-8
|-52
|381
|0.185
| $ 92,411,942.78
|EMU
|EMU NL
|-6
|-15
|11
|285
|0.05
| $ 21,249,209.76
|NMR
|Native Mineral Res
|-6
|0
|0.305
| $ 8,788,117.50
|S2R
|S2 Resources
|-6
|-3
|-44
|67
|0.15
| $ 48,808,132.75
|KTA
|Krakatoa Resources
|-6
|-8
|-33
|35
|0.058
| $ 16,179,100.00
|GSM
|Golden State Mining
|-7
|0
|-50
|56
|0.14
| $ 10,619,287.50
|HWK
|Hawkstone Mng Ltd
|-7
|8
|215
|925
|0.041
| $ 68,658,518.88
|AWJ
|Auric Mining
|-7
|14
|0.2
| $ 8,908,424.36
|TIE
|Tietto Minerals
|-7
|3
|-39
|49
|0.32
| $ 147,854,023.20
|SRN
|Surefire Rescs NL
|-7
|4
|19
|1150
|0.025
| $ 26,331,849.84
|SVY
|Stavely Minerals Ltd
|-8
|-16
|17
|29
|0.645
| $ 172,234,558.32
|GIB
|Gibb River Diamonds
|-8
|3
|-51
|200
|0.078
| $ 15,863,208.38
|BTR
|Brightstar Resources
|-8
|-27
|14
|1000
|0.033
| $ 14,511,775.21
|MVL
|Marvel Gold Limited
|-9
|8
|-10
|118
|0.053
| $ 26,958,135.07
|TLM
|Talisman Mining
|-9
|11
|-19
|69
|0.105
| $ 19,595,980.43
|PAK
|Pacific American Hld
|-9
|0
|5
|53
|0.021
| $ 6,690,282.90
|PNX
|PNX Metals Limited
|-13
|0
|-30
|0
|0.007
| $ 27,391,451.33
|AVW
|Avira Resources Ltd
|-13
|40
|-13
|600
|0.007
| $ 11,000,320.00
|DLC
|Delecta Limited
|-14
|0
|0
|20
|0.006
| $ 6,051,727.23
|BBX
|BBX Minerals Ltd
|-26
|-30
|-57
|76
|0.185
| $ 82,471,563.21
Notable small caps
With the bulls back in the gold game, here are some of the companies that made gains this week.
Amani Gold (ASX:ANL) +50%, Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) +50%
The two leaders on Stockhead’s watchlist were up on no news.
Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) +31%
Colombia-focused Los Cerros is up after making a super thick 582m intercept grading 0.94 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface at its Quinchia gold project.
This includes the highest porphyry gold grade of 3.03g/t ever recorded at Tesorito across a 34m interval.
The results highlights the potential for higher grade envelopes extending at depth to the southwest.
New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE) +21%
The company has completed a research review that highlights potential additional mineralisation at its Marlborough and Manorburn gold projects in New Zealand.
At Marlborough, a series of interpreted ductile shears may have the potential to host old mineralisation that have previously not been tested while down-dip and along strike extensions of the historical Gold Bar mine also remain untested.
At Manorburn the target areas which have been identified are associated with historical anomalous stream sediment and soil samples that coincide with electromagnetic lineaments.
Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) +18%
Golden Deeps’ re-analysis of rock samples taken from its Tuckers Hill project in New South Wales have returned high-grades topping up at 15.61g/t gold.
This is up from the previous assay of 9.46g/t gold and further justifies the company’s planned diamond drilling program.
Twenty Seven Co (ASX:TSC) +17%
Final assays from the February 2021 drilling campaign at the company’s Mt Dimer mining lease have returned results of up to 23g/t gold and 33g/t silver.
The latest results validate legacy results and significantly extends known mineralisation.
With this data in the bag, the company will now expedite modelling of a JORC resource at the project.
