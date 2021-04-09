Gold Digger: Is gold starting its climb back up to the top?

Gold continues to trend upwards on the back of US dollar’s ongoing weakness and concerns about inflation, so it’s unsurprising that the majority of gold plays on our watchlist have marked gains this week.

The previous metal is currently trading above the $US1,750 ($2,297.6) an ounce mark, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a return to “more-enduring upward trajectories in gold and bond prices” as the bounce in crude oil ends.

Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch added that gold would be the winner if concerns emerge that the US economy might overheat as a result of the fiscal stimulus.

Meanwhile, Citibank analysts expect gold to average about $US1,800 an ounce this year.



Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK CHANGE % 1 MONTH CHANGE % 6 MONTH CHANGE % 1 YEAR CHANGE % PRICE MARKET CAP ANL Amani Gold Ltd 50 50 -25 0 0.0015 $ 10,786,996.75 MLS Metals Australia 50 50 20 200 0.003 $ 10,477,258.94 SBR Sabre Resources 40 40 -22 600 0.007 $ 11,781,445.54 LCL Los Cerros Limited 31 52 9 660 0.19 $ 87,167,754.25 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 25 25 0 25 0.0025 $ 10,186,411.01 NAE New Age Exploration 21 55 21 750 0.017 $ 17,073,600.74 AZS Azure Minerals 21 23 62 476 0.38 $ 127,855,574.22 LNY Laneway Res Ltd 20 20 -14 50 0.006 $ 20,762,862.63 EM2 Eagle Mountain 20 58 109 806 0.815 $ 149,358,785.10 PF1 Pathfinder Resources 19 40 0.28 $ 12,431,047.50 WAF West African Res Ltd 19 26 -14 115 0.98 $ 852,141,199.38 KWR Kingwest Resources 18 -13 -10 3 0.13 $ 19,743,262.92 GED Golden Deeps 18 18 -7 63 0.013 $ 9,298,217.28 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd 17 25 -30 147 0.074 $ 7,311,303.96 IVR Investigator Res Ltd 17 2 80 577 0.088 $ 113,859,408.20 SLR Silver Lake Resource 17 20 -26 18 0.18 $ 1,507,493,788.65 PUA Peak Minerals Ltd 17 17 -18 292 0.028 $ 16,596,971.60 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 17 17 0 40 0.007 $ 14,899,861.54 MCT Metalicity Limited 17 8 -39 304 0.014 $ 22,972,615.32 KAI Kairos Minerals Ltd 16 44 -52 382 0.036 $ 60,351,873.26 YRL Yandal Resources 16 8 30 147 0.475 $ 43,607,100.15 KZR Kalamazoo Resources 16 2 -29 7 0.48 $ 59,373,645.30 DEG De Grey Mining 15 42 1 394 1.24 $ 1,534,327,762.59 GUL Gullewa Limited 15 0 -18 125 0.09 $ 16,413,579.00 BNZ Benzmining 15 4 0.85 $ 25,504,514.35 ARV Artemis Resources 15 31 -38 323 0.093 $ 103,445,552.85 CHN Chalice Mining Ltd 15 52 132 1008 6.26 $ 2,140,651,172.81 HCH Hot Chili Ltd 15 4 27 202 0.047 $ 135,015,146.82 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 14 14 -11 64 0.016 $ 10,755,895.25 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 14 8 -20 75 0.28 $ 9,299,043.60 PKO Peako Limited 14 45 0 211 0.032 $ 6,337,787.84 FFX Firefinch Ltd 14 26 48 470 0.25 $ 179,919,256.51 PUR Pursuit Minerals 14 50 866 2315 0.09 $ 61,788,184.33 MZZ Matador Mining Ltd 14 12 -24 123 0.335 $ 58,192,618.52 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 13 -11 24 -49 0.051 $ 6,739,856.46 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd 13 18 24 420 0.026 $ 29,095,276.34 HXG Hexagon Energy 13 5 114 91 0.105 $ 42,718,644.65 DTR Dateline Resources 13 50 80 125 0.0045 $ 43,700,390.38 AME Alto Metals Limited 13 29 -14 64 0.09 $ 40,073,116.42 HMX Hammer Metals Ltd 12 -5 138 488 0.1 $ 73,508,505.62 BGL Bellevue Gold Ltd 12 18 -18 86 0.91 $ 774,932,461.52 AAR Anglo Australian 12 22 -29 0 0.11 $ 64,790,922.24 SMI Santana Minerals Ltd 12 8 -33 -33 0.14 $ 15,394,405.86 RMS Ramelius Resources 12 18 -20 65 1.69 $ 1,334,988,316.24 DGO DGO Gold Limited 12 23 -3 84 3.35 $ 235,365,593.60 PRU Perseus Mining Ltd 11 8 -13 26 1.22 $ 1,459,483,675.30 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd 11 5 -29 14 0.2 $ 27,949,556.36 NES Nelson Resources. 11 -4 62 242 0.11 $ 15,168,069.84 CST Castile Resources 11 49 -25 172 0.25 $ 51,924,631.46 NST Northern Star 11 15 -30 -8 10.88 $ 12,541,910,354.82 MGV Musgrave Minerals 11 22 -36 213 0.36 $ 202,624,720.62 OAU Ora Gold Limited 11 0 -9 62 0.021 $ 18,498,594.88 WGX Westgold Resources. 10 14 -14 24 2.27 $ 924,004,488.60 DCN Dacian Gold Ltd 10 1 -9 -56 0.375 $ 292,090,986.36 AUT Auteco Minerals 10 11 -30 292 0.098 $ 142,613,283.18 CDT Castle Minerals 10 38 -8 175 0.011 $ 8,057,509.00 GOR Gold Road Res Ltd 10 13 -18 -14 1.24 $ 1,065,865,571.98 BRB Breaker Res NL 10 22 0 25 0.225 $ 68,426,595.09 WRM White Rock Min Ltd 10 5 14 55 0.62 $ 45,078,516.08 MML Medusa Mining Ltd 10 -1 13 79 0.85 $ 174,613,572.84 ARN Aldoro Resources 10 73 326 165 0.345 $ 24,168,685.07 M24 Mamba Exploration 9 28 0.3 $ 9,620,000.00 HRZ Horizon 9 20 14 90 0.12 $ 62,477,272.00 RMX Red Mount Min Ltd 9 20 33 300 0.012 $ 13,764,547.38 AMI Aurelia Metals Ltd 9 20 -12 41 0.425 $ 499,902,242.63 KSN Kingston Resources 9 26 0 88 0.245 $ 69,472,676.77 ANX Anax Metals Ltd 9 17 211 1040 0.076 $ 26,613,975.64 AWV Anova Metals Ltd 8 30 -7 195 0.026 $ 34,394,260.80 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited 8 8 -35 4 0.013 $ 47,910,998.37 TMX Terrain Minerals 8 30 0 225 0.013 $ 9,564,893.12 EVN Evolution Mining Ltd 8 16 -23 2 4.55 $ 7,637,741,869.95 RDS Redstone Resources 8 8 -13 160 0.013 $ 9,346,987.82 AQX Alice Queen Ltd 8 -23 -53 0 0.02 $ 19,738,144.24 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd 8 297 238 694 0.135 $ 117,679,152.92 HAW Hawthorn Resources 8 -24 -49 -33 0.054 $ 17,676,327.49 RND Rand Mining Ltd 8 1 -22 -10 1.62 $ 97,440,529.50 PNR Pantoro Limited 8 -5 -9 116 0.205 $ 274,637,654.46 EMR Emerald Res NL 8 5 32 134 0.82 $ 417,471,737.67 CTO Citigold Corp Ltd 8 17 0 367 0.014 $ 35,368,751.72 RRL Regis Resources 7 4 -36 -18 3.19 $ 1,611,669,856.70 BYH Bryah Resources Ltd 7 26 18 181 0.073 $ 10,747,835.56 ADT Adriatic Metals 7 4 4 108 2.22 $ 408,446,864.28 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate 7 18 -6 113 0.745 $ 80,564,746.91 NML Navarre Minerals Ltd 7 7 -17 79 0.15 $ 81,936,322.65 MHC Manhattan Corp Ltd 7 -17 -67 200 0.015 $ 21,367,901.70 SKY SKY Metals Ltd 7 -6 3 -30 0.155 $ 36,997,474.20 CMM Capricorn Metals 7 10 -6 59 1.64 $ 550,871,691.20 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 7 14 33 167 0.016 $ 38,085,249.62 THR Thor Mining PLC 7 14 0 433 0.016 $ 8,046,233.50 FAU First Au Ltd 7 0 -6 167 0.016 $ 9,814,060.06 RVR Red River Resources 7 4 50 275 0.24 $ 124,265,848.08 KRM Kingsrose Mining Ltd 7 7 41 78 0.048 $ 32,120,323.49 RSG Resolute Mining 6 -24 -49 -45 0.48 $ 513,310,108.29 BRV Big River Gold Ltd 6 7 -9 186 0.435 $ 95,405,533.28 AGC AGC Ltd 6 -3 0.175 $ 11,852,274.70 SSR SSR Mining Inc. 6 8 -17 20.5 $ 361,710,882.15 OZM Ozaurum Resources 6 -5 0.18 $ 9,363,600.00 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd 6 40 74 152 0.073 $ 79,704,431.11 NCM Newcrest Mining 6 11 -13 3 26.47 $ 21,592,793,662.64 RGL Riversgold 6 22 -18 600 0.056 $ 22,773,905.17 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited 6 0 58 850 0.019 $ 25,074,229.75 SBM St Barbara Limited 5 8 -29 -7 2.13 $ 1,493,930,194.79 ARL Ardea Resources Ltd 5 -8 -7 80 0.485 $ 63,196,938.09 MEI Meteoric Resources 5 -3 5 436 0.059 $ 78,887,492.34 DRE Drednought Resources 5 25 -29 471 0.02 $ 45,236,948.82 CLA Celsius Resource Ltd 5 -9 32 273 0.041 $ 33,448,287.08 TTM Titan Minerals 5 0 -25 57 0.105 $ 113,945,243.40 CAI Calidus Resources 5 1 -31 79 0.42 $ 162,337,848.54 MEU Marmota Limited 5 0 -10 16 0.044 $ 42,615,482.36 AXE Archer Materials 5 -3 76 424 0.89 $ 203,432,891.40 RED Red 5 Limited 5 1 -45 -14 0.17 $ 365,674,175.13 KCC Kincora Copper 5 0.225 $ 11,000,000.00 GTR Gti Resources 5 15 10 360 0.023 $ 13,534,877.96 PRX Prodigy Gold NL 4 15 -8 27 0.047 $ 26,708,869.88 ICG Inca Minerals Ltd 4 21 126 525 0.12 $ 50,426,550.00 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd 4 131 100 362 0.12 $ 15,987,107.72 BNR Bulletin Res Ltd 4 4 6 161 0.073 $ 13,088,394.40 ALK Alkane Resources Ltd 4 7 -48 1 0.735 $ 428,679,936.00 BDC Bardoc Gold Ltd 4 3 -6 25 0.074 $ 124,938,531.07 PRS Prospech Limited 4 -14 0 0.125 $ 8,127,573.63 CWX Carawine Resources 4 -28 11 68 0.26 $ 28,311,374.52 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd 4 18 18 294 0.13 $ 35,323,203.60 GWR GWR Group Ltd 4 4 38 343 0.27 $ 78,724,475.18 A1G African Gold Ltd. 4 17 70 586 0.27 $ 25,040,907.10 MTC Metalstech Ltd 4 4 -23 8 0.135 $ 19,053,792.94 STN Saturn Metals 4 12 -42 31 0.42 $ 47,235,094.20 FML Focus Minerals Ltd 4 -8 -29 43 0.285 $ 52,997,083.85 OKU Oklo Resources Ltd 3 -12 -44 -38 0.15 $ 65,523,875.56 TRN Torrens Mining 3 -3 0.155 $ 10,522,087.74 SAU Southern Gold 3 7 -26 -15 0.093 $ 19,839,574.31 E2M E2 Metals 3 2 32 408 0.31 $ 47,299,897.89 ENR Encounter Resources 3 6 -38 72 0.165 $ 53,645,829.51 AOP Apollo Consolidated 3 -1 2 86 0.335 $ 98,131,000.60 BCN Beacon Minerals 3 2 5 32 0.035 $ 128,851,505.24 RXL Rox Resources 3 3 -38 95 0.039 $ 87,472,224.55 IDA Indiana Resources 3 -4 58 322 0.079 $ 23,256,302.98 BMO Bastion Minerals 3 0.2 $ 10,916,309.40 GRL Godolphin Resources 3 0 -5 105 0.205 $ 16,822,084.40 CXU Cauldron Energy Ltd 2 14 11 163 0.042 $ 19,435,979.02 VKA Viking Mines Ltd 2 2 155 708 0.042 $ 38,226,187.44 CAZ Cazaly Resources 2 0 -19 100 0.042 $ 15,521,657.21 SVL Silver Mines Limited 2 5 8 156 0.215 $ 249,342,240.63 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd 2 -10 88 350 0.0225 $ 42,866,744.36 NXM Nexus Minerals Ltd 2 0 -19 107 0.093 $ 22,217,802.06 TMZ Thomson Res Ltd 2 -13 93 614 0.12 $ 49,570,930.64 M2R Miramar 2 9 0.235 $ 9,923,467.20 TAR Taruga Minerals 2 4 -33 500 0.048 $ 21,945,672.29 OBM Ora Banda Mining Ltd 2 -4 -31 74 0.25 $ 218,977,708.82 AGG AngloGold Ashanti 2 4 -18 -9 5.82 $ 522,757,502.90 PGD Peregrine Gold 2 0.3 $ 8,085,426.44 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd 2 2 36 209 0.3 $ 165,728,153.70 SNG Siren Gold 1 -8 -14 0.37 $ 22,066,086.24 PDI Predictive Disc Ltd 1 29 19 1167 0.075 $ 78,314,534.91 ERM Emmerson Resources 1 27 -15 -1 0.076 $ 37,367,886.68 NAG Nagambie Resources 1 54 48 82 0.08 $ 38,994,722.99 VAN Vango Mining Ltd 1 22 -17 -34 0.083 $ 87,831,163.09 TBR Tribune Res Ltd 0 6 -27 -9 5.26 $ 277,031,446.56 MBK Metal Bank Ltd 0 0 16 92 0.011 $ 13,029,591.34 TIN Tnt Mines Limited 0 -9 -18 191 0.16 $ 15,186,654.00 MRR Minrex Resources Ltd 0 0 -4 92 0.023 $ 12,676,152.27 IPT Impact Minerals 0 -4 -15 214 0.022 $ 39,179,501.70 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 0 -3 8 84 0.092 $ 6,699,328.59 REZ Resourc & En Grp Ltd 0 14 74 400 0.04 $ 18,130,593.14 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 0 -13 31 320 0.021 $ 2,686,772.42 GMR Golden Rim Resources 0 25 -41 100 0.01 $ 26,703,496.79 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp Ltd 0 8 20 20 0.053 $ 28,823,380.51 GMN Gold Mountain Ltd 0 -2 -2 -25 0.04 $ 29,750,496.96 GNM Great Northern 0 0 -50 67 0.01 $ 10,579,196.04 ZAG Zuleika Gold Ltd 0 -5 41 86 0.041 $ 17,223,921.67 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd 0 -5 -33 500 0.018 $ 9,309,535.18 TRY Troy Resources Ltd 0 7 -35 0 0.072 $ 55,302,155.06 STK Strickland Metals 0 -8 -76 53 0.023 $ 9,686,484.98 MEG Megado 0 0 0.17 $ 6,935,795.66 DDD 3D Resources Limited 0 21 1 303 0.005 $ 18,101,860.46 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd 0 5 -32 180 0.115 $ 39,230,095.32 CBY Canterbury Resources 0 10 -4 64 0.115 $ 12,864,497.66 DCX Discovex Res Ltd 0 0 17 75 0.007 $ 17,980,648.53 GBR Greatbould Resources 0 -3 -51 6 0.035 $ 9,690,302.06 KGM Kalnorth Gold Ltd 0 0 0 333 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 MKG Mako Gold 0 -3 -11 145 0.093 $ 22,380,019.37 MSR Manas Res Ltd 0 30 8 225 0.0065 $ 19,321,915.19 NPM Newpeak Metals 0 0 -20 0 0.002 $ 11,348,322.60 RML Resolution Minerals 0 13 -41 -57 0.026 $ 10,591,097.53 NUS Nusantara Resources 0 -2 -10 20 0.265 $ 60,757,346.86 AGS Alliance Resources 0 -6 -28 83 0.17 $ 35,362,912.78 MAT Matsa Resources 0 -9 -47 -19 0.077 $ 20,607,149.88 MOH Moho Resources 0 3 -23 -2 0.081 $ 8,141,554.51 SLZ Sultan Resources Ltd 0 8 -13 167 0.2 $ 14,254,549.75 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 0 -6 -11 302 0.165 $ 17,831,566.17 HRN Horizon Gold Ltd 0 -2 -17 98 0.375 $ 33,802,517.60 GBZ GBM Rsources Ltd 0 0 -29 61 0.1 $ 43,301,806.00 GML Gateway Mining 0 4 33 133 0.028 $ 53,301,796.80 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0 17 91 91 0.021 $ 27,004,909.07 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd 0 -9 87 835 0.29 $ 626,611,069.83 MTH Mithril Resources 0 6 -41 217 0.019 $ 42,304,194.74 SPQ Superior Resources 0 -8 26 540 0.012 $ 15,194,693.70 ADV Ardiden Ltd 0 13 -22 800 0.018 $ 38,688,375.89 AYM Australia United Min 0 0 200 350 0.009 $ 16,583,197.37 MAU Magnetic Resources -1 3 33 166 1.58 $ 341,550,775.66 TAM Tanami Gold NL -1 0 27 93 0.079 $ 92,832,666.63 DEX Duke Exploration -1 3 0.335 $ 20,212,898.69 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -1 -8 -40 0 1 $ 127,477,661.06 AUC Ausgold Limited -2 13 34 364 0.051 $ 66,317,826.59 TNR Torian Resources Ltd -2 -22 73 486 0.045 $ 36,880,351.38 CYL Catalyst Metals -2 8 -25 -2 2.01 $ 196,591,446.00 OKR Okapi Resources -3 -6 0 262 0.17 $ 8,364,129.54 NVA Nova Minerals Ltd -3 10 67 452 0.16 $ 275,541,196.76 CHZ Chesser Resources -3 3 -42 158 0.155 $ 65,467,808.13 LCY Legacy Iron Ore -3 4 190 1350 0.0145 $ 96,071,077.76 DTM Dart Mining NL -3 -35 -15 302 0.14 $ 13,992,366.64 GSN Great Southern -4 -12 -47 29 0.053 $ 24,116,082.26 MDI Middle Island Res -4 13 -26 39 0.255 $ 31,822,893.18 AAU Antilles Gold Ltd -4 7 153 336 0.096 $ 18,733,598.30 MM8 Medallion Metals. -4 0.235 $ 19,244,253.84 AL8 Alderan Resource Ltd -4 -25 -50 423 0.068 $ 20,259,994.26 MKR Manuka Resources. -4 22 -10 0.45 $ 41,988,088.80 LEX Lefroy Exploration -4 146 530 663 1.45 $ 168,613,582.14 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd -4 22 147 790 0.099 $ 126,095,076.45 FFR Firefly Resources -4 -12 -23 523 0.11 $ 30,733,953.00 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -4 0 7 117 0.88 $ 202,472,216.30 ONX Orminexltd -5 40 75 31 0.042 $ 22,745,923.49 KAU Kaiser Reef -5 -16 -24 94 0.31 $ 29,526,547.97 BAR Barra Resources -5 -5 -13 67 0.02 $ 12,874,553.92 NWM Norwest Minerals -5 -2 -20 -53 0.08 $ 8,489,533.96 NSM Northstaw -5 -13 -8 0.395 $ 16,000,000.00 TSO Tesoro Resources Ltd -5 -8 -52 381 0.185 $ 92,411,942.78 EMU EMU NL -6 -15 11 285 0.05 $ 21,249,209.76 NMR Native Mineral Res -6 0 0.305 $ 8,788,117.50 S2R S2 Resources -6 -3 -44 67 0.15 $ 48,808,132.75 KTA Krakatoa Resources -6 -8 -33 35 0.058 $ 16,179,100.00 GSM Golden State Mining -7 0 -50 56 0.14 $ 10,619,287.50 HWK Hawkstone Mng Ltd -7 8 215 925 0.041 $ 68,658,518.88 AWJ Auric Mining -7 14 0.2 $ 8,908,424.36 TIE Tietto Minerals -7 3 -39 49 0.32 $ 147,854,023.20 SRN Surefire Rescs NL -7 4 19 1150 0.025 $ 26,331,849.84 SVY Stavely Minerals Ltd -8 -16 17 29 0.645 $ 172,234,558.32 GIB Gibb River Diamonds -8 3 -51 200 0.078 $ 15,863,208.38 BTR Brightstar Resources -8 -27 14 1000 0.033 $ 14,511,775.21 MVL Marvel Gold Limited -9 8 -10 118 0.053 $ 26,958,135.07 TLM Talisman Mining -9 11 -19 69 0.105 $ 19,595,980.43 PAK Pacific American Hld -9 0 5 53 0.021 $ 6,690,282.90 PNX PNX Metals Limited -13 0 -30 0 0.007 $ 27,391,451.33 AVW Avira Resources Ltd -13 40 -13 600 0.007 $ 11,000,320.00 DLC Delecta Limited -14 0 0 20 0.006 $ 6,051,727.23 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd -26 -30 -57 76 0.185 $ 82,471,563.21





Notable small caps

With the bulls back in the gold game, here are some of the companies that made gains this week.

Amani Gold (ASX:ANL) +50%, Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) +50%

The two leaders on Stockhead’s watchlist were up on no news.

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) +31%

Colombia-focused Los Cerros is up after making a super thick 582m intercept grading 0.94 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface at its Quinchia gold project.

This includes the highest porphyry gold grade of 3.03g/t ever recorded at Tesorito across a 34m interval.

The results highlights the potential for higher grade envelopes extending at depth to the southwest.

New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE) +21%

The company has completed a research review that highlights potential additional mineralisation at its Marlborough and Manorburn gold projects in New Zealand.

At Marlborough, a series of interpreted ductile shears may have the potential to host old mineralisation that have previously not been tested while down-dip and along strike extensions of the historical Gold Bar mine also remain untested.

At Manorburn the target areas which have been identified are associated with historical anomalous stream sediment and soil samples that coincide with electromagnetic lineaments.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) +18%

Golden Deeps’ re-analysis of rock samples taken from its Tuckers Hill project in New South Wales have returned high-grades topping up at 15.61g/t gold.

This is up from the previous assay of 9.46g/t gold and further justifies the company’s planned diamond drilling program.

Twenty Seven Co (ASX:TSC) +17%

Final assays from the February 2021 drilling campaign at the company’s Mt Dimer mining lease have returned results of up to 23g/t gold and 33g/t silver.

The latest results validate legacy results and significantly extends known mineralisation.

With this data in the bag, the company will now expedite modelling of a JORC resource at the project.

