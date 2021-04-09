Home Finance Gold Digger: Is gold starting its climb back up to the top?
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: April 9, 2021

Gold continues to trend upwards on the back of US dollar’s ongoing weakness and concerns about inflation, so it’s unsurprising that the majority of gold plays on our watchlist have marked gains this week.

The previous metal is currently trading above the $US1,750 ($2,297.6) an ounce mark, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a return to “more-enduring upward trajectories in gold and bond prices” as the bounce in crude oil ends.

Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch added that gold would be the winner if concerns emerge that the US economy might overheat as a result of the fiscal stimulus.

Meanwhile, Citibank analysts expect gold to average about $US1,800 an ounce this year.
 

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
CODECOMPANY1 WEEK CHANGE %1 MONTH CHANGE %6 MONTH CHANGE %1 YEAR CHANGE %PRICE MARKET CAP
ANLAmani Gold Ltd5050-2500.0015 $ 10,786,996.75
MLSMetals Australia5050202000.003 $ 10,477,258.94
SBRSabre Resources4040-226000.007 $ 11,781,445.54
LCLLos Cerros Limited315296600.19 $ 87,167,754.25
XTCXantippe Res Ltd25250250.0025 $ 10,186,411.01
NAENew Age Exploration2155217500.017 $ 17,073,600.74
AZSAzure Minerals2123624760.38 $ 127,855,574.22
LNYLaneway Res Ltd2020-14500.006 $ 20,762,862.63
EM2Eagle Mountain20581098060.815 $ 149,358,785.10
PF1Pathfinder Resources19400.28 $ 12,431,047.50
WAFWest African Res Ltd1926-141150.98 $ 852,141,199.38
KWRKingwest Resources18-13-1030.13 $ 19,743,262.92
GEDGolden Deeps1818-7630.013 $ 9,298,217.28
AAJAruma Resources Ltd1725-301470.074 $ 7,311,303.96
IVRInvestigator Res Ltd172805770.088 $ 113,859,408.20
SLRSilver Lake Resource1720-26180.18 $ 1,507,493,788.65
PUAPeak Minerals Ltd1717-182920.028 $ 16,596,971.60
TSCTwenty Seven Co. Ltd17170400.007 $ 14,899,861.54
MCTMetalicity Limited178-393040.014 $ 22,972,615.32
KAIKairos Minerals Ltd1644-523820.036 $ 60,351,873.26
YRLYandal Resources168301470.475 $ 43,607,100.15
KZRKalamazoo Resources162-2970.48 $ 59,373,645.30
DEGDe Grey Mining154213941.24 $ 1,534,327,762.59
GULGullewa Limited150-181250.09 $ 16,413,579.00
BNZBenzmining1540.85 $ 25,504,514.35
ARVArtemis Resources1531-383230.093 $ 103,445,552.85
CHNChalice Mining Ltd155213210086.26 $ 2,140,651,172.81
HCHHot Chili Ltd154272020.047 $ 135,015,146.82
ALYAlchemy Resource Ltd1414-11640.016 $ 10,755,895.25
MRZMont Royal Resources148-20750.28 $ 9,299,043.60
PKOPeako Limited144502110.032 $ 6,337,787.84
FFXFirefinch Ltd1426484700.25 $ 179,919,256.51
PURPursuit Minerals145086623150.09 $ 61,788,184.33
MZZMatador Mining Ltd1412-241230.335 $ 58,192,618.52
PNMPacific Nickel Mines13-1124-490.051 $ 6,739,856.46
RDNRaiden Resources Ltd1318244200.026 $ 29,095,276.34
HXGHexagon Energy135114910.105 $ 42,718,644.65
DTRDateline Resources1350801250.0045 $ 43,700,390.38
AMEAlto Metals Limited1329-14640.09 $ 40,073,116.42
HMXHammer Metals Ltd12-51384880.1 $ 73,508,505.62
BGLBellevue Gold Ltd1218-18860.91 $ 774,932,461.52
AARAnglo Australian1222-2900.11 $ 64,790,922.24
SMISantana Minerals Ltd128-33-330.14 $ 15,394,405.86
RMSRamelius Resources1218-20651.69 $ 1,334,988,316.24
DGODGO Gold Limited1223-3843.35 $ 235,365,593.60
PRUPerseus Mining Ltd118-13261.22 $ 1,459,483,675.30
VMCVenus Metals Cor Ltd115-29140.2 $ 27,949,556.36
NESNelson Resources.11-4622420.11 $ 15,168,069.84
CSTCastile Resources1149-251720.25 $ 51,924,631.46
NSTNorthern Star1115-30-810.88 $ 12,541,910,354.82
MGVMusgrave Minerals1122-362130.36 $ 202,624,720.62
OAUOra Gold Limited110-9620.021 $ 18,498,594.88
WGXWestgold Resources.1014-14242.27 $ 924,004,488.60
DCNDacian Gold Ltd101-9-560.375 $ 292,090,986.36
AUTAuteco Minerals1011-302920.098 $ 142,613,283.18
CDTCastle Minerals1038-81750.011 $ 8,057,509.00
GORGold Road Res Ltd1013-18-141.24 $ 1,065,865,571.98
BRBBreaker Res NL10220250.225 $ 68,426,595.09
WRMWhite Rock Min Ltd10514550.62 $ 45,078,516.08
MMLMedusa Mining Ltd10-113790.85 $ 174,613,572.84
ARNAldoro Resources10733261650.345 $ 24,168,685.07
M24Mamba Exploration9280.3 $ 9,620,000.00
HRZHorizon92014900.12 $ 62,477,272.00
RMXRed Mount Min Ltd920333000.012 $ 13,764,547.38
AMIAurelia Metals Ltd920-12410.425 $ 499,902,242.63
KSNKingston Resources9260880.245 $ 69,472,676.77
ANXAnax Metals Ltd91721110400.076 $ 26,613,975.64
AWVAnova Metals Ltd830-71950.026 $ 34,394,260.80
SIHSihayo Gold Limited88-3540.013 $ 47,910,998.37
TMXTerrain Minerals83002250.013 $ 9,564,893.12
EVNEvolution Mining Ltd816-2324.55 $ 7,637,741,869.95
RDSRedstone Resources88-131600.013 $ 9,346,987.82
AQXAlice Queen Ltd8-23-5300.02 $ 19,738,144.24
ASOAston Minerals Ltd82972386940.135 $ 117,679,152.92
HAWHawthorn Resources8-24-49-330.054 $ 17,676,327.49
RNDRand Mining Ltd81-22-101.62 $ 97,440,529.50
PNRPantoro Limited8-5-91160.205 $ 274,637,654.46
EMREmerald Res NL85321340.82 $ 417,471,737.67
CTOCitigold Corp Ltd81703670.014 $ 35,368,751.72
RRLRegis Resources74-36-183.19 $ 1,611,669,856.70
BYHBryah Resources Ltd726181810.073 $ 10,747,835.56
ADTAdriatic Metals7441082.22 $ 408,446,864.28
BC8Black Cat Syndicate718-61130.745 $ 80,564,746.91
NMLNavarre Minerals Ltd77-17790.15 $ 81,936,322.65
MHCManhattan Corp Ltd7-17-672000.015 $ 21,367,901.70
SKYSKY Metals Ltd7-63-300.155 $ 36,997,474.20
CMMCapricorn Metals710-6591.64 $ 550,871,691.20
VRCVolt Resources Ltd714331670.016 $ 38,085,249.62
THRThor Mining PLC71404330.016 $ 8,046,233.50
FAUFirst Au Ltd70-61670.016 $ 9,814,060.06
RVRRed River Resources74502750.24 $ 124,265,848.08
KRMKingsrose Mining Ltd7741780.048 $ 32,120,323.49
RSGResolute Mining6-24-49-450.48 $ 513,310,108.29
BRVBig River Gold Ltd67-91860.435 $ 95,405,533.28
AGCAGC Ltd6-30.175 $ 11,852,274.70
SSRSSR Mining Inc.68-1720.5 $ 361,710,882.15
OZMOzaurum Resources6-50.18 $ 9,363,600.00
XAMXanadu Mines Ltd640741520.073 $ 79,704,431.11
NCMNewcrest Mining611-13326.47 $ 21,592,793,662.64
RGLRiversgold622-186000.056 $ 22,773,905.17
SI6SI6 Metals Limited60588500.019 $ 25,074,229.75
SBMSt Barbara Limited58-29-72.13 $ 1,493,930,194.79
ARLArdea Resources Ltd5-8-7800.485 $ 63,196,938.09
MEIMeteoric Resources5-354360.059 $ 78,887,492.34
DREDrednought Resources525-294710.02 $ 45,236,948.82
CLACelsius Resource Ltd5-9322730.041 $ 33,448,287.08
TTMTitan Minerals50-25570.105 $ 113,945,243.40
CAICalidus Resources51-31790.42 $ 162,337,848.54
MEUMarmota Limited50-10160.044 $ 42,615,482.36
AXEArcher Materials5-3764240.89 $ 203,432,891.40
REDRed 5 Limited51-45-140.17 $ 365,674,175.13
KCCKincora Copper50.225 $ 11,000,000.00
GTRGti Resources515103600.023 $ 13,534,877.96
PRXProdigy Gold NL415-8270.047 $ 26,708,869.88
ICGInca Minerals Ltd4211265250.12 $ 50,426,550.00
G88Golden Mile Res Ltd41311003620.12 $ 15,987,107.72
BNRBulletin Res Ltd4461610.073 $ 13,088,394.40
ALKAlkane Resources Ltd47-4810.735 $ 428,679,936.00
BDCBardoc Gold Ltd43-6250.074 $ 124,938,531.07
PRSProspech Limited4-1400.125 $ 8,127,573.63
CWXCarawine Resources4-2811680.26 $ 28,311,374.52
ZNCZenith Minerals Ltd418182940.13 $ 35,323,203.60
GWRGWR Group Ltd44383430.27 $ 78,724,475.18
A1GAfrican Gold Ltd.417705860.27 $ 25,040,907.10
MTCMetalstech Ltd44-2380.135 $ 19,053,792.94
STNSaturn Metals412-42310.42 $ 47,235,094.20
FMLFocus Minerals Ltd4-8-29430.285 $ 52,997,083.85
OKUOklo Resources Ltd3-12-44-380.15 $ 65,523,875.56
TRNTorrens Mining3-30.155 $ 10,522,087.74
SAUSouthern Gold37-26-150.093 $ 19,839,574.31
E2ME2 Metals32324080.31 $ 47,299,897.89
ENREncounter Resources36-38720.165 $ 53,645,829.51
AOPApollo Consolidated3-12860.335 $ 98,131,000.60
BCNBeacon Minerals325320.035 $ 128,851,505.24
RXLRox Resources33-38950.039 $ 87,472,224.55
IDAIndiana Resources3-4583220.079 $ 23,256,302.98
BMOBastion Minerals30.2 $ 10,916,309.40
GRLGodolphin Resources30-51050.205 $ 16,822,084.40
CXUCauldron Energy Ltd214111630.042 $ 19,435,979.02
VKAViking Mines Ltd221557080.042 $ 38,226,187.44
CAZCazaly Resources20-191000.042 $ 15,521,657.21
SVLSilver Mines Limited2581560.215 $ 249,342,240.63
BATBattery Minerals Ltd2-10883500.0225 $ 42,866,744.36
NXMNexus Minerals Ltd20-191070.093 $ 22,217,802.06
TMZThomson Res Ltd2-13936140.12 $ 49,570,930.64
M2RMiramar290.235 $ 9,923,467.20
TARTaruga Minerals24-335000.048 $ 21,945,672.29
OBMOra Banda Mining Ltd2-4-31740.25 $ 218,977,708.82
AGGAngloGold Ashanti24-18-95.82 $ 522,757,502.90
PGDPeregrine Gold20.3 $ 8,085,426.44
CELChallenger Exp Ltd22362090.3 $ 165,728,153.70
SNGSiren Gold1-8-140.37 $ 22,066,086.24
PDIPredictive Disc Ltd1291911670.075 $ 78,314,534.91
ERMEmmerson Resources127-15-10.076 $ 37,367,886.68
NAGNagambie Resources15448820.08 $ 38,994,722.99
VANVango Mining Ltd122-17-340.083 $ 87,831,163.09
TBRTribune Res Ltd06-27-95.26 $ 277,031,446.56
MBKMetal Bank Ltd0016920.011 $ 13,029,591.34
TINTnt Mines Limited0-9-181910.16 $ 15,186,654.00
MRRMinrex Resources Ltd00-4920.023 $ 12,676,152.27
IPTImpact Minerals0-4-152140.022 $ 39,179,501.70
SFMSanta Fe Minerals0-38840.092 $ 6,699,328.59
REZResourc & En Grp Ltd014744000.04 $ 18,130,593.14
TRMTruscott Mining Corp0-13313200.021 $ 2,686,772.42
GMRGolden Rim Resources025-411000.01 $ 26,703,496.79
AMGAusmex Mining Gp Ltd0820200.053 $ 28,823,380.51
GMNGold Mountain Ltd0-2-2-250.04 $ 29,750,496.96
GNMGreat Northern00-50670.01 $ 10,579,196.04
ZAGZuleika Gold Ltd0-541860.041 $ 17,223,921.67
WCNWhite Cliff Min Ltd0-5-335000.018 $ 9,309,535.18
TRYTroy Resources Ltd07-3500.072 $ 55,302,155.06
STKStrickland Metals0-8-76530.023 $ 9,686,484.98
MEGMegado000.17 $ 6,935,795.66
DDD3D Resources Limited02113030.005 $ 18,101,860.46
AQIAlicanto Min Ltd05-321800.115 $ 39,230,095.32
CBYCanterbury Resources010-4640.115 $ 12,864,497.66
DCXDiscovex Res Ltd0017750.007 $ 17,980,648.53
GBRGreatbould Resources0-3-5160.035 $ 9,690,302.06
KGMKalnorth Gold Ltd0003330.013 $ 11,625,120.78
MKGMako Gold0-3-111450.093 $ 22,380,019.37
MSRManas Res Ltd03082250.0065 $ 19,321,915.19
NPMNewpeak Metals00-2000.002 $ 11,348,322.60
RMLResolution Minerals013-41-570.026 $ 10,591,097.53
NUSNusantara Resources0-2-10200.265 $ 60,757,346.86
AGSAlliance Resources0-6-28830.17 $ 35,362,912.78
MATMatsa Resources0-9-47-190.077 $ 20,607,149.88
MOHMoho Resources03-23-20.081 $ 8,141,554.51
SLZSultan Resources Ltd08-131670.2 $ 14,254,549.75
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited0-6-113020.165 $ 17,831,566.17
HRNHorizon Gold Ltd0-2-17980.375 $ 33,802,517.60
GBZGBM Rsources Ltd00-29610.1 $ 43,301,806.00
GMLGateway Mining04331330.028 $ 53,301,796.80
CGNCrater Gold Min Ltd01791910.021 $ 27,004,909.07
ADNAndromeda Metals Ltd0-9878350.29 $ 626,611,069.83
MTHMithril Resources06-412170.019 $ 42,304,194.74
SPQSuperior Resources0-8265400.012 $ 15,194,693.70
ADVArdiden Ltd013-228000.018 $ 38,688,375.89
AYMAustralia United Min002003500.009 $ 16,583,197.37
MAUMagnetic Resources-13331661.58 $ 341,550,775.66
TAMTanami Gold NL-1027930.079 $ 92,832,666.63
DEXDuke Exploration-130.335 $ 20,212,898.69
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-1-8-4001 $ 127,477,661.06
AUCAusgold Limited-213343640.051 $ 66,317,826.59
TNRTorian Resources Ltd-2-22734860.045 $ 36,880,351.38
CYLCatalyst Metals-28-25-22.01 $ 196,591,446.00
OKROkapi Resources-3-602620.17 $ 8,364,129.54
NVANova Minerals Ltd-310674520.16 $ 275,541,196.76
CHZChesser Resources-33-421580.155 $ 65,467,808.13
LCYLegacy Iron Ore-3419013500.0145 $ 96,071,077.76
DTMDart Mining NL-3-35-153020.14 $ 13,992,366.64
GSNGreat Southern-4-12-47290.053 $ 24,116,082.26
MDIMiddle Island Res-413-26390.255 $ 31,822,893.18
AAUAntilles Gold Ltd-471533360.096 $ 18,733,598.30
MM8Medallion Metals.-40.235 $ 19,244,253.84
AL8Alderan Resource Ltd-4-25-504230.068 $ 20,259,994.26
MKRManuka Resources.-422-100.45 $ 41,988,088.80
LEXLefroy Exploration-41465306631.45 $ 168,613,582.14
WWIWest Wits Mining Ltd-4221477900.099 $ 126,095,076.45
FFRFirefly Resources-4-12-235230.11 $ 30,733,953.00
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-4071170.88 $ 202,472,216.30
ONXOrminexltd-54075310.042 $ 22,745,923.49
KAUKaiser Reef-5-16-24940.31 $ 29,526,547.97
BARBarra Resources-5-5-13670.02 $ 12,874,553.92
NWMNorwest Minerals-5-2-20-530.08 $ 8,489,533.96
NSMNorthstaw-5-13-80.395 $ 16,000,000.00
TSOTesoro Resources Ltd-5-8-523810.185 $ 92,411,942.78
EMUEMU NL-6-15112850.05 $ 21,249,209.76
NMRNative Mineral Res-600.305 $ 8,788,117.50
S2RS2 Resources-6-3-44670.15 $ 48,808,132.75
KTAKrakatoa Resources-6-8-33350.058 $ 16,179,100.00
GSMGolden State Mining-70-50560.14 $ 10,619,287.50
HWKHawkstone Mng Ltd-782159250.041 $ 68,658,518.88
AWJAuric Mining-7140.2 $ 8,908,424.36
TIETietto Minerals-73-39490.32 $ 147,854,023.20
SRNSurefire Rescs NL-741911500.025 $ 26,331,849.84
SVYStavely Minerals Ltd-8-1617290.645 $ 172,234,558.32
GIBGibb River Diamonds-83-512000.078 $ 15,863,208.38
BTRBrightstar Resources-8-271410000.033 $ 14,511,775.21
MVLMarvel Gold Limited-98-101180.053 $ 26,958,135.07
TLMTalisman Mining-911-19690.105 $ 19,595,980.43
PAKPacific American Hld-905530.021 $ 6,690,282.90
PNXPNX Metals Limited-130-3000.007 $ 27,391,451.33
AVWAvira Resources Ltd-1340-136000.007 $ 11,000,320.00
DLCDelecta Limited-1400200.006 $ 6,051,727.23
BBXBBX Minerals Ltd-26-30-57760.185 $ 82,471,563.21


 

Notable small caps

With the bulls back in the gold game, here are some of the companies that made gains this week.

Amani Gold (ASX:ANL) +50%, Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) +50%

The two leaders on Stockhead’s watchlist were up on no news.

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) +31%

Colombia-focused Los Cerros is up after making a super thick 582m intercept grading 0.94 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface at its Quinchia gold project.

This includes the highest porphyry gold grade of 3.03g/t ever recorded at Tesorito across a 34m interval.

The results highlights the potential for higher grade envelopes extending at depth to the southwest.

New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE) +21%

The company has completed a research review that highlights potential additional mineralisation at its Marlborough and Manorburn gold projects in New Zealand.

At Marlborough, a series of interpreted ductile shears may have the potential to host old mineralisation that have previously not been tested while down-dip and along strike extensions of the historical Gold Bar mine also remain untested.

At Manorburn the target areas which have been identified are associated with historical anomalous stream sediment and soil samples that coincide with electromagnetic lineaments.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) +18%

Golden Deeps’ re-analysis of rock samples taken from its Tuckers Hill project in New South Wales have returned high-grades topping up at 15.61g/t gold.

This is up from the previous assay of 9.46g/t gold and further justifies the company’s planned diamond drilling program.

Twenty Seven Co (ASX:TSC) +17%

Final assays from the February 2021 drilling campaign at the company’s Mt Dimer mining lease have returned results of up to 23g/t gold and 33g/t silver.

The latest results validate legacy results and significantly extends known mineralisation.

With this data in the bag, the company will now expedite modelling of a JORC resource at the project.

The post Gold Digger: Is gold starting its climb back up to the top? appeared first on Stockhead.

