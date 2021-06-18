Gold Digger: Feds inflation warning sends prices diving

The market giveth and the market taketh. Truer words have never been spoken with gold prices diving nearly US$100 in less than a day after the US Federal Reserve signalled higher inflation and that interest rates could rise twice by 2023.

Gold is currently trading at about US$1,783.27 per ounce, a reversal from weeks of trading above US$1,800/oz that had analysts forecasting that US$2,000/oz gold was within reach.

The Fed’s forecast sent both the US dollar and 10-year US treasury yield up, which rather predictably led to an exodus away from gold.

All this despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell noting that the risk of two rate hikes should be taken with a “big grain of salt”, as the Reserve did view the spike in inflation as transitory.

“If inflation turns out to be truly transitory, the Fed should be happy to walk the hiking signals back,” Kitco News quoted TD Securities strategists as saying.

“Unfortunately for gold bugs, underlying inflation trends will remain distorted for months — which removes the immediate impetus for buying the yellow metal.”

Others considered the drop in gold prices to be excessive with Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch saying that rate hikes in two years’ time are “too far off to warrant any such slump in price”.



Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 MONTH RETURN % 6 MONTH RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP TRM Truscott Mining Corp 64 64 128 193 0.041 $5,888,486.39 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 33 100 100 100 0.002 $18,580,495.12 STK Strickland Metals 19 63 28 242 0.044 $32,351,111.50 MDI Middle Island Res 16 0 -56 -67 0.115 $14,078,095.53 AYM Australia United Min 14 0 -11 300 0.008 $14,740,619.88 DTR Dateline Resources 13 47 120 120 0.11 $39,666,501.00 MTH Mithril Resources 13 0 -11 13 0.017 $39,953,961.70 DRE Drednought Resources 13 8 18 420 0.026 $69,112,169.31 TMX Terrain Minerals 11 0 -17 67 0.01 $7,357,610.09 NSM Northstaw 10 3 -31 0.325 $13,000,000.00 NAG Nagambie Resources 10 -8 73 28 0.069 $34,495,331.87 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 9 -14 -14 100 0.006 $8,250,240.00 GED Golden Deeps 8 24 8 86 0.013 $10,073,068.72 ALK Alkane Resources Ltd 8 23 10 21 1.075 $631,112,128.00 BGL Bellevue Gold Ltd 7 -8 -37 -13 0.825 $693,585,960.03 ARL Ardea Resources Ltd 7 12 29 102 0.555 $71,495,525.92 FFR Firefly Resources 5 -5 -24 254 0.105 $35,344,045.95 PF1 Pathfinder Resources 5 8 33 0.325 $16,160,361.75 SMI Santana Minerals Ltd 5 -15 -41 -18 0.115 $13,113,753.14 PNR Pantoro Limited 5 2 0 15 0.23 $330,973,583.58 VAN Vango Mining Ltd 4 11 13 -33 0.07 $75,629,315.14 RND Rand Mining Ltd 4 5 -17 -25 1.495 $85,029,561.70 AXE Archer Materials 4 6 45 28 0.76 $169,527,409.50 DEX Duke Exploration 4 -1 3 0.38 $23,833,119.35 FFX Firefinch Ltd 4 4 214 344 0.44 $372,911,644.35 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd 3 7 -38 8 0.065 $6,993,421.18 BNR Bulletin Res Ltd 3 3 -13 -18 0.072 $12,909,101.33 CXU Cauldron Energy Ltd 3 17 14 71 0.041 $18,695,979.99 HRN Horizon Gold Ltd 2 5 -6 88 0.44 $46,944,487.04 NWM Norwest Minerals 2 -3 1 -39 0.092 $9,795,616.11 RSG Resolute Mining 2 -15 -37 -48 0.53 $601,621,524.77 CAZ Cazaly Resources 2 2 15 86 0.054 $19,586,853.15 PGD Peregrine Gold 1 1 0.345 $10,022,984.85 GIB Gibb River Diamonds 1 16 -57 83 0.073 $15,440,189.49 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 1 -8 -5 48 0.089 $6,480,872.22 FG1 Flynngold 0.15 $9,299,999.69 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd 0 4 13 117 0.13 $42,622,769.93 AGS Alliance Resources 0 0 -12 1 0.145 $30,162,484.43 RMX Red Mount Min Ltd 0 5 -13 163 0.0105 $13,825,047.38 CBY Canterbury Resources 0 3 -12 -8 0.097 $10,850,924.11 BTR Brightstar Resources 0 25 -41 600 0.035 $15,391,276.74 SPQ Superior Resources 0 9 -14 140 0.012 $16,576,029.49 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited 0 -8 -58 267 0.011 $15,325,862.90 DLC Delecta Limited 0 0 0 20 0.006 $6,051,727.23 GTR Gti Resources 0 -4 5 -15 0.023 $14,823,913.95 GSM Golden State Mining 0 33 -9 -47 0.16 $13,653,479.07 AOP Apollo Consolidated 0 -8 -2 4 0.285 $85,438,074.05 TRN Torrens Mining 0 100 0.27 $18,418,033.26 LCY Legacy Iron Ore 0 0 -63 650 0.015 $96,071,077.76 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0 -6 0 70 0.017 $20,867,429.74 HRZ Horizon 0 9 25 25 0.125 $70,996,900.00 BRV Big River Gold Ltd 0 10 -9 72 0.4 $85,538,974.17 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0 0 -33 -20 0.004 $10,642,758.24 CTO Citigold Corp Ltd 0 -8 -8 120 0.011 $30,580,000.00 NPM Newpeak Metals 0 0 -33 0 0.002 $11,408,322.60 NAE New Age Exploration 0 -28 18 136 0.013 $19,621,600.74 MLS Metals Australia 0 0 0 0 0.002 $8,454,376.09 LNY Laneway Res Ltd 0 0 -29 11 0.005 $18,875,329.67 KGM Kalnorth Gold Ltd 0 0 0 86 0.013 $11,625,120.78 TRY Troy Resources Ltd 0 -36 -60 -59 0.035 $26,514,731.88 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 0 -18 -7 -20 0.014 $9,411,408.34 REZ Resourc & En Grp Ltd 0 -11 -30 100 0.032 $14,245,466.04 MBK Metal Bank Ltd 0 -10 -18 18 0.009 $10,701,614.74 A8G Australasian Gold 0 -3 0.165 $5,463,965.27 GWR GWR Group Ltd 0 -7 -2 375 0.28 $84,780,204.04 NML Navarre Minerals Ltd 0 -23 -47 -26 0.1 $64,624,215.10 OKR Okapi Resources 0 3 -5 25 0.2 $10,669,726.20 MAT Matsa Resources 0 -1 -33 -47 0.077 $24,013,168.62 DTM Dart Mining NL 0 0 -18 32 0.14 $13,992,366.64 VRC Volt Resources Ltd 0 -10 218 84 0.035 $83,311,483.54 PRU Perseus Mining Ltd -1 8 7 23 1.38 $1,661,849,058.85 AME Alto Metals Limited -1 -10 -2 20 0.089 $40,973,635.89 STN Saturn Metals -1 5 -34 -16 0.42 $49,484,384.40 GOR Gold Road Res Ltd -1 3 11 -2 1.425 $1,259,659,312.34 BDC Bardoc Gold Ltd -1 -4 -4 -16 0.068 $121,468,016.32 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -2 -5 0 121 0.8525 $194,554,308.40 RRL Regis Resources -2 -4 -30 -50 2.515 $1,900,132,695.72 MKG Mako Gold -2 -10 -18 22 0.09 $23,151,744.18 SBM St Barbara Limited -2 -14 -29 -42 1.765 $1,263,822,463.37 HCH Hot Chili Ltd -3 3 -8 106 0.037 $114,854,272.65 MAU Magnetic Resources -3 8 23 26 1.47 $320,715,030.30 BCN Beacon Minerals -3 -3 7 7 0.035 $125,423,415.08 CYL Catalyst Metals -3 1 -23 -31 1.92 $186,761,873.70 AZS Azure Minerals -3 -1 -64 258 0.2575 $81,642,716.07 KAI Kairos Minerals Ltd -3 10 -6 35 0.034 $58,676,435.09 LCL Los Cerros Limited -3 -11 68 371 0.165 $78,127,092.78 SLR Silver Lake Resource -3 -14 -13 -13 1.645 $1,467,822,899.48 TNR Torian Resources Ltd -3 -38 11 4 0.031 $26,951,001.71 AWJ Auric Mining -3 -3 0.15 $6,368,766.71 TIN Tnt Mines Limited -3 -6 -49 -6 0.15 $14,463,480.00 HWK Hawkstone Mng Ltd -3 -3 190 314 0.029 $47,766,689.64 SVL Silver Mines Limited -3 4 30 192 0.28 $347,040,797.74 AUT Auteco Minerals -3 -8 -14 46 0.083 $150,046,104.24 FML Focus Minerals Ltd -4 -5 -17 17 0.275 $50,255,855.38 NES Nelson Resources. -4 -31 -15 31 0.055 $8,001,025.56 S2R S2 Resources -4 -18 8 38 0.135 $42,510,309.17 DCN Dacian Gold Ltd -4 -19 -27 -40 0.27 $250,422,032.30 SSR SSR Mining Inc. -4 -7 -14 21.63 $422,918,572.50 ICG Inca Minerals Ltd -4 4 136 551 0.125 $51,390,492.88 CMM Capricorn Metals -4 2 14 19 1.9 $689,538,373.63 OKU Oklo Resources Ltd -4 -8 -44 -57 0.115 $55,443,279.32 TTM Titan Minerals -4 -4 0 75 0.11 $119,642,505.57 BRB Breaker Res NL -4 -14 -17 -38 0.1625 $52,134,548.64 MEU Marmota Limited -4 -2 -2 -28 0.043 $40,678,414.98 RGL Riversgold -5 -5 -16 -9 0.042 $16,969,772.23 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd -5 1 53 740 0.084 $119,089,794.43 AWV Anova Metals Ltd -5 5 -20 -13 0.02 $28,661,884.00 ARV Artemis Resources -5 -45 -50 49 0.058 $72,789,863.76 BMO Bastion Minerals -5 6 0.19 $10,916,309.40 WRM White Rock Min Ltd -5 22 3 23 0.555 $51,030,930.36 CAI Calidus Resources -5 16 -7 7 0.46 $187,966,323.09 ZAG Zuleika Gold Ltd -5 -5 -33 17 0.035 $14,353,268.06 ENR Encounter Resources -6 26 3 13 0.17 $53,678,608.91 PNX PNX Metals Limited -6 21 21 0 0.0085 $29,217,548.09 BYH Bryah Resources Ltd -6 -7 2 37 0.067 $13,387,421.19 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -6 -10 -38 -28 0.92 $148,781,773.08 EVN Evolution Mining Ltd -6 -9 -5 -13 4.655 $8,030,735,299.50 ARN Aldoro Resources -6 -1 144 358 0.33 $26,504,346.99 RMS Ramelius Resources -6 -8 0 -3 1.72 $1,404,179,783.85 GRL Godolphin Resources -6 -6 -36 -9 0.16 $13,457,667.52 NCM Newcrest Mining -6 -9 -5 -15 25.84 $21,862,499,261.00 TIE Tietto Minerals -6 5 -22 -21 0.31 $148,260,273.20 CWX Carawine Resources -6 -13 -4 35 0.23 $24,500,227.95 FAU First Au Ltd -6 -17 -12 25 0.015 $9,219,431.31 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd -6 -13 73 96 0.225 $67,702,806.90 RML Resolution Minerals -6 -2 -48 -67 0.0225 $10,296,631.12 IPT Impact Minerals -6 -9 -29 15 0.015 $30,356,923.79 PRX Prodigy Gold NL -6 -4 0 0 0.045 $24,966,987.06 WAF West African Res Ltd -6 -13 -12 5 0.9 $821,345,767.56 WGX Westgold Resources. -6 -2 -25 2 2.08 $868,903,303.50 IDA Indiana Resources -6 -15 22 156 0.072 $22,308,743.52 CDT Castle Minerals -7 17 56 56 0.014 $10,987,512.27 KWR Kingwest Resources -7 -8 -48 -36 0.084 $16,768,256.85 RED Red 5 Limited -7 -14 -33 -46 0.1725 $410,606,568.23 KAU Kaiser Reef -7 6 -33 4 0.275 $27,106,339.12 TBR Tribune Res Ltd -7 -7 -17 -25 4.8 $251,846,769.60 TBA Tombola Gold Ltd -7 -15 -11 32 0.041 $23,834,718.50 IVR Investigator Res Ltd -7 -1 51 441 0.092 $125,774,927.67 SKY SKY Metals Ltd -7 -21 -37 -51 0.13 $30,831,228.50 A1G African Gold Ltd. -7 11 27 164 0.26 $21,480,843.34 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate -7 -10 -2 -2 0.625 $87,383,100.42 DEG De Grey Mining -7 -8 23 129 1.305 $1,693,066,349.91 MEG Megado -8 -25 -37 0.12 $4,895,855.76 HAW Hawthorn Resources -8 2 -60 -59 0.048 $16,342,265.04 MEI Meteoric Resources -8 -13 -29 92 0.048 $65,739,576.95 MHC Manhattan Corp Ltd -8 -14 -57 -8 0.012 $18,315,344.32 DCX Discovex Res Ltd -8 -14 -14 9 0.006 $15,411,984.46 KCC Kincora Copper -8 -17 0.3 $22,239,986.88 ONX Orminexltd -8 -17 96 13 0.045 $24,654,275.33 KRM Kingsrose Mining Ltd -8 0 53 53 0.055 $41,610,419.06 MCT Metalicity Limited -8 0 -35 -8 0.011 $20,072,547.36 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited -8 -15 -45 -46 0.011 $40,540,075.54 TAM Tanami Gold NL -8 -16 -8 12 0.066 $79,906,599.13 SVY Stavely Minerals Ltd -8 -22 -44 -28 0.485 $127,871,111.48 GSN Great Southern -9 -17 -39 -54 0.043 $20,475,918.90 CST Castile Resources -9 -20 -9 72 0.215 $44,934,777.23 MGV Musgrave Minerals -9 0 -1 -16 0.375 $191,960,261.64 AMI Aurelia Metals Ltd -9 -9 -13 -15 0.375 $481,548,551.25 KTA Krakatoa Resources -9 -22 -20 47 0.053 $14,784,350.00 OBM Ora Banda Mining Ltd -9 -28 -45 -41 0.155 $149,698,567.40 ADT Adriatic Metals -9 1 18 94 2.52 $483,562,810.92 SNG Siren Gold -9 11 -65 0.25 $16,833,617.84 SAU Southern Gold -9 -16 -30 -48 0.07 $15,146,341.68 MRR Minrex Resources Ltd -9 -33 -5 100 0.02 $11,573,878.16 OAU Ora Gold Limited -9 -20 -5 43 0.02 $16,841,904.44 MSR Manas Res Ltd -9 43 67 100 0.01 $33,156,235.98 TLM Talisman Mining -9 -20 104 38 0.2 $37,325,677.00 NST Northern Star -9 -11 -20 -24 10 $11,797,307,142.66 EMR Emerald Res NL -9 -5 36 95 0.935 $489,627,346.65 NMR Native Mineral Res -9 -13 -42 0.27 $7,491,510.00 CHZ Chesser Resources -9 21 -36 93 0.145 $67,875,318.75 HXG Hexagon Energy -9 -15 28 20 0.077 $35,235,092.33 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd -9 -8 -13 118 0.24 $107,159,535.46 HMX Hammer Metals Ltd -10 -3 171 171 0.095 $76,631,989.31 AGG AngloGold Ashanti -10 -13 -13 -28 5.2 $474,585,309.80 GBR Greatbould Resources -10 -7 97 256 0.085 $30,355,072.65 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd -10 8 -3 460 0.028 $33,944,489.07 RXL Rox Resources -10 -18 -45 -38 0.028 $68,559,311.13 MTC Metalstech Ltd -10 77 12 64 0.23 $36,916,233.12 MRZ Mont Royal Resources -10 -21 -10 59 0.27 $10,226,713.05 SBR Sabre Resources -10 -10 -50 50 0.0045 $7,573,786.42 PAK Pacific American Hld -10 -10 -25 80 0.018 $5,734,528.20 AGC AGC Ltd -10 -16 0.135 $9,481,819.76 AGC AGC Ltd -10 -16 0.135 $9,481,819.76 DDD 3D Resources Limited -10 13 36 118 0.0045 $17,461,674.41 TSO Tesoro Resources Ltd -10 -27 -46 99 0.135 $72,430,982.18 TAR Taruga Minerals -10 -37 29 200 0.054 $27,801,207.83 DGO DGO Gold Limited -10 -14 2 10 3.01 $231,688,006.20 MVL Marvel Gold Limited -10 13 -4 118 0.053 $25,940,846.96 AUC Ausgold Limited -10 2 2 132 0.044 $71,340,729.35 SRN Surefire Rescs NL -11 -29 -39 325 0.017 $18,593,076.97 MZZ Matador Mining Ltd -11 11 39 79 0.465 $84,919,749.46 MOH Moho Resources -11 -11 -29 -6 0.067 $7,332,553.54 GBZ GBM Rsources Ltd -11 9 0 95 0.125 $54,155,772.75 KSN Kingston Resources -11 -13 -21 41 0.205 $61,003,443.39 AAU Antilles Gold Ltd -11 0 16 53 0.065 $16,910,035.40 MKR Manuka Resources. -11 -24 -17 0.32 $32,294,823.10 NUS Nusantara Resources -11 0 -5 -16 0.28 $66,489,172.03 MML Medusa Mining Ltd -11 2 5 25 0.825 $176,692,305.85 NVA Nova Minerals Ltd -11 2 -11 141 0.1375 $241,127,263.82 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd -11 -11 8 38 0.054 $7,981,044.70 GUL Gullewa Limited -12 -13 -31 -28 0.076 $13,860,355.60 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd -12 5 306 392 0.1625 $162,213,562.93 ERM Emmerson Resources -12 -15 -16 -39 0.064 $33,381,978.76 AQX Alice Queen Ltd -13 0 -46 -50 0.014 $17,312,213.03 RDS Redstone Resources -13 17 17 100 0.014 $11,503,985.01 RVR Red River Resources -13 -10 -23 157 0.1925 $103,554,873.40 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd -13 -13 -52 56 0.014 $7,240,749.59 PRS Prospech Limited -13 -7 -33 0 0.14 $9,102,882.46 PUR Pursuit Minerals -13 23 268 1403 0.07 $67,297,525.87 KZR Kalamazoo Resources -13 -10 -28 -21 0.38 $53,436,280.77 AAR Anglo Australian -13 -14 -43 -42 0.075 $45,942,653.95 ANX Anax Metals Ltd -13 -21 63 255 0.075 $26,964,159.53 M2R Miramar -13 -8 -45 0.17 $7,389,816.00 GML Gateway Mining -13 -13 -31 54 0.02 $38,072,712.00 EM2 Eagle Mountain -13 -17 194 600 0.91 $188,622,508.42 SLZ Sultan Resources Ltd -13 -24 -2 73 0.225 $15,992,909.47 GMN Gold Mountain Ltd -14 -22 -22 -35 0.032 $24,567,197.57 BAR Barra Resources -14 -10 -17 12 0.019 $13,552,162.02 PUA Peak Minerals Ltd -14 -5 -37 0 0.019 $11,679,350.39 CHN Chalice Mining Ltd -14 -4 95 739 7.345 $2,469,624,638.16 TMZ Thomson Res Ltd -14 -4 25 400 0.125 $60,213,076.30 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd -14 -35 3 -16 0.037 $45,202,239.00 PKO Peako Limited -14 -8 61 205 0.037 $7,106,004.55 NXM Nexus Minerals Ltd -14 -14 -42 52 0.073 $18,799,678.67 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited -14 -14 -33 54 0.12 $14,094,612.74 GMR Golden Rim Resources -14 -10 -10 29 0.009 $24,033,147.11 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd -15 3 -17 -22 0.175 $29,460,343.19 PDI Predictive Disc Ltd -15 -6 55 9 0.085 $110,358,782.69 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd -15 -6 -15 183 0.017 $34,701,650.20 LEX Lefroy Exploration -15 19 449 435 1.07 $134,410,827.04 MM8 Medallion Metals. -15 12 0.28 $22,451,629.48 E2M E2 Metals -15 -8 -58 100 0.28 $41,293,561.65 YRL Yandal Resources -15 -29 27 57 0.47 $45,577,103.34 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd -15 16 -12 323 0.22 $486,163,761.08 EMU EMU NL -16 -43 -25 50 0.027 $12,325,891.07 CLA Celsius Resource Ltd -16 -30 -30 167 0.032 $32,464,070.51 VKA Viking Mines Ltd -16 -16 -16 329 0.026 $26,552,719.21 THR Thor Mining PLC -17 -13 9 169 0.0175 $10,673,455.96 BNZ Benzmining -17 -6 0.75 $29,584,924.98 AL8 Alderan Resource Ltd -17 -27 -51 -69 0.049 $14,897,054.60 OZM Ozaurum Resources -17 -4 0.13 $6,762,600.00 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd -20 -25 5 -4 0.225 $166,383,471.66 M24 Mamba Exploration -20 -7 0.2 $7,770,000.00 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd -20 0 -20 -20 0.002 $8,149,128.80 GNM Great Northern -24 0 0 8 0.013 $15,717,662.69 ADV Ardiden Ltd -25 -17 -46 88 0.0075 $15,045,479.51 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines -27 -29 -31 20 0.036 $7,736,221.30

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

Truscott Mining (ASX:TRM) +64%

Truscott was up on no news with the company telling the ASX that it was unaware of any reason for the increase in its share price or the volume of stocks traded.

Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH) +13%

It is not every day that one pulls out a gold intersection grading more than 200 grams per tonne (g/t), so when Mithril Resources reported a bonanza intersection of 2.1m at 235g/t gold and 2,554g/t silver within a broader 6.8m zone at 74g/t gold and 841g/t silver, punters reacted accordingly.

The result confirms bonanza grades in historical drilling at its Copalquin project in Mexico

Drilling at the equally exciting El Refugio discovery has also extended the structure to 650m long and 300m down-dip with drilling returning results such as 7.6m at 2.34g/t gold and 143.6g/t silver from 253.25m.

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) +10%

The grant of two new tenements that contain large-scale intrusive granites and diorites that have the potential to host intrusive-related gold mineralisation increased the size of North Stawell’s granted exploration tenure in Victoria up from 552.9sqkm to 601.9sqkm.

West Barrabool contains coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies situated around a diorite that cut through into the company’s neighbouring EL5443 and has the potential to host Wonga-style deposits.

The other tenement, Wimmera Park Granite, hosts another significant intrusive that cuts through the southern extension of the Wildwood basalt and may host significant remobilised gold targets around the alteration rim.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) +8%

Exceptional copper, lead and vanadium intersections were intersected at the first eight of 15 reverse circulation wells at Golden Deeps’ Nosib Block prospect in Namibia.

This featured a top hit of 24m grading 1.33% copper, 4.77% lead, 1.37 per cent vanadium oxide and 3.67g/t silver from just 3m including a 6m zone grading 3.67% copper, 14.9% lead, 4.4% vanadium oxide and 12.16g/t silver from 6m.

Nosib Block was a high-grade copper-vanadium mine located west of Khusib Springs and 20km along strike from the company’s Abenab high-grade vanadium project.

Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) +7%

Grade control drilling at Bellevue’s namesake project has returned results of up to 176.6g/t gold and demonstrated the excellent continuity of the orebody.

This drilling is key to the company’s strategy of development and further resource at the project.

Step-out and infill drilling is also continuing at the Marceline and Deacon North lodes with four surface rigs and two underground rigs targeting further resource growth.

At Stockhead we tell it like it is. While Mithril Resources is a Stockhead advertiser, it did not sponsor this article.

The post Gold Digger: Feds inflation warning sends prices diving appeared first on Stockhead.