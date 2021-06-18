Home Finance Gold Digger: Feds inflation warning sends prices diving
The market giveth and the market taketh. Truer words have never been spoken with gold prices diving nearly US$100 in less than a day after the US Federal Reserve signalled higher inflation and that interest rates could rise twice by 2023.

Gold is currently trading at about US$1,783.27 per ounce, a reversal from weeks of trading above US$1,800/oz that had analysts forecasting that US$2,000/oz gold was within reach.

The Fed’s forecast sent both the US dollar and 10-year US treasury yield up, which rather predictably led to an exodus away from gold.

USD gold price over the past 2 years

All this despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell noting that the risk of two rate hikes should be taken with a “big grain of salt”, as the Reserve did view the spike in inflation as transitory.

“If inflation turns out to be truly transitory, the Fed should be happy to walk the hiking signals back,” Kitco News quoted TD Securities strategists as saying.

“Unfortunately for gold bugs, underlying inflation trends will remain distorted for months — which removes the immediate impetus for buying the yellow metal.”

Others considered the drop in gold prices to be excessive with Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch saying that rate hikes in two years’ time are “too far off to warrant any such slump in price”.
 

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK RETURN %1 MONTH RETURN %6 MONTH RETURN %1 YEAR RETURN %PRICE MARKET CAP
TRMTruscott Mining Corp64641281930.041$5,888,486.39
ANLAmani Gold Ltd331001001000.002$18,580,495.12
STKStrickland Metals1963282420.044$32,351,111.50
MDIMiddle Island Res160-56-670.115$14,078,095.53
AYMAustralia United Min140-113000.008$14,740,619.88
DTRDateline Resources13471201200.11$39,666,501.00
MTHMithril Resources130-11130.017$39,953,961.70
DREDrednought Resources138184200.026$69,112,169.31
TMXTerrain Minerals110-17670.01$7,357,610.09
NSMNorthstaw103-310.325$13,000,000.00
NAGNagambie Resources10-873280.069$34,495,331.87
AVWAvira Resources Ltd9-14-141000.006$8,250,240.00
GEDGolden Deeps8248860.013$10,073,068.72
ALKAlkane Resources Ltd82310211.075$631,112,128.00
BGLBellevue Gold Ltd7-8-37-130.825$693,585,960.03
ARLArdea Resources Ltd712291020.555$71,495,525.92
FFRFirefly Resources5-5-242540.105$35,344,045.95
PF1Pathfinder Resources58330.325$16,160,361.75
SMISantana Minerals Ltd5-15-41-180.115$13,113,753.14
PNRPantoro Limited520150.23$330,973,583.58
VANVango Mining Ltd41113-330.07$75,629,315.14
RNDRand Mining Ltd45-17-251.495$85,029,561.70
AXEArcher Materials4645280.76$169,527,409.50
DEXDuke Exploration4-130.38$23,833,119.35
FFXFirefinch Ltd442143440.44$372,911,644.35
AAJAruma Resources Ltd37-3880.065$6,993,421.18
BNRBulletin Res Ltd33-13-180.072$12,909,101.33
CXUCauldron Energy Ltd31714710.041$18,695,979.99
HRNHorizon Gold Ltd25-6880.44$46,944,487.04
NWMNorwest Minerals2-31-390.092$9,795,616.11
RSGResolute Mining2-15-37-480.53$601,621,524.77
CAZCazaly Resources2215860.054$19,586,853.15
PGDPeregrine Gold110.345$10,022,984.85
GIBGibb River Diamonds116-57830.073$15,440,189.49
SFMSanta Fe Minerals1-8-5480.089$6,480,872.22
FG1Flynngold0.15$9,299,999.69
AQIAlicanto Min Ltd04131170.13$42,622,769.93
AGSAlliance Resources00-1210.145$30,162,484.43
RMXRed Mount Min Ltd05-131630.0105$13,825,047.38
CBYCanterbury Resources03-12-80.097$10,850,924.11
BTRBrightstar Resources025-416000.035$15,391,276.74
SPQSuperior Resources09-141400.012$16,576,029.49
SI6SI6 Metals Limited0-8-582670.011$15,325,862.90
DLCDelecta Limited000200.006$6,051,727.23
GTRGti Resources0-45-150.023$14,823,913.95
GSMGolden State Mining033-9-470.16$13,653,479.07
AOPApollo Consolidated0-8-240.285$85,438,074.05
TRNTorrens Mining01000.27$18,418,033.26
LCYLegacy Iron Ore00-636500.015$96,071,077.76
CGNCrater Gold Min Ltd0-60700.017$20,867,429.74
HRZHorizon0925250.125$70,996,900.00
BRVBig River Gold Ltd010-9720.4$85,538,974.17
TSCTwenty Seven Co. Ltd00-33-200.004$10,642,758.24
CTOCitigold Corp Ltd0-8-81200.011$30,580,000.00
NPMNewpeak Metals00-3300.002$11,408,322.60
NAENew Age Exploration0-28181360.013$19,621,600.74
MLSMetals Australia00000.002$8,454,376.09
LNYLaneway Res Ltd00-29110.005$18,875,329.67
KGMKalnorth Gold Ltd000860.013$11,625,120.78
TRYTroy Resources Ltd0-36-60-590.035$26,514,731.88
ALYAlchemy Resource Ltd0-18-7-200.014$9,411,408.34
REZResourc & En Grp Ltd0-11-301000.032$14,245,466.04
MBKMetal Bank Ltd0-10-18180.009$10,701,614.74
A8GAustralasian Gold0-30.165$5,463,965.27
GWRGWR Group Ltd0-7-23750.28$84,780,204.04
NMLNavarre Minerals Ltd0-23-47-260.1$64,624,215.10
OKROkapi Resources03-5250.2$10,669,726.20
MATMatsa Resources0-1-33-470.077$24,013,168.62
DTMDart Mining NL00-18320.14$13,992,366.64
VRCVolt Resources Ltd0-10218840.035$83,311,483.54
PRUPerseus Mining Ltd-187231.38$1,661,849,058.85
AMEAlto Metals Limited-1-10-2200.089$40,973,635.89
STNSaturn Metals-15-34-160.42$49,484,384.40
GORGold Road Res Ltd-1311-21.425$1,259,659,312.34
BDCBardoc Gold Ltd-1-4-4-160.068$121,468,016.32
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-2-501210.8525$194,554,308.40
RRLRegis Resources-2-4-30-502.515$1,900,132,695.72
MKGMako Gold-2-10-18220.09$23,151,744.18
SBMSt Barbara Limited-2-14-29-421.765$1,263,822,463.37
HCHHot Chili Ltd-33-81060.037$114,854,272.65
MAUMagnetic Resources-3823261.47$320,715,030.30
BCNBeacon Minerals-3-3770.035$125,423,415.08
CYLCatalyst Metals-31-23-311.92$186,761,873.70
AZSAzure Minerals-3-1-642580.2575$81,642,716.07
KAIKairos Minerals Ltd-310-6350.034$58,676,435.09
LCLLos Cerros Limited-3-11683710.165$78,127,092.78
SLRSilver Lake Resource-3-14-13-131.645$1,467,822,899.48
TNRTorian Resources Ltd-3-381140.031$26,951,001.71
AWJAuric Mining-3-30.15$6,368,766.71
TINTnt Mines Limited-3-6-49-60.15$14,463,480.00
HWKHawkstone Mng Ltd-3-31903140.029$47,766,689.64
SVLSilver Mines Limited-34301920.28$347,040,797.74
AUTAuteco Minerals-3-8-14460.083$150,046,104.24
FMLFocus Minerals Ltd-4-5-17170.275$50,255,855.38
NESNelson Resources.-4-31-15310.055$8,001,025.56
S2RS2 Resources-4-188380.135$42,510,309.17
DCNDacian Gold Ltd-4-19-27-400.27$250,422,032.30
SSRSSR Mining Inc.-4-7-1421.63$422,918,572.50
ICGInca Minerals Ltd-441365510.125$51,390,492.88
CMMCapricorn Metals-4214191.9$689,538,373.63
OKUOklo Resources Ltd-4-8-44-570.115$55,443,279.32
TTMTitan Minerals-4-40750.11$119,642,505.57
BRBBreaker Res NL-4-14-17-380.1625$52,134,548.64
MEUMarmota Limited-4-2-2-280.043$40,678,414.98
RGLRiversgold-5-5-16-90.042$16,969,772.23
WWIWest Wits Mining Ltd-51537400.084$119,089,794.43
AWVAnova Metals Ltd-55-20-130.02$28,661,884.00
ARVArtemis Resources-5-45-50490.058$72,789,863.76
BMOBastion Minerals-560.19$10,916,309.40
WRMWhite Rock Min Ltd-5223230.555$51,030,930.36
CAICalidus Resources-516-770.46$187,966,323.09
ZAGZuleika Gold Ltd-5-5-33170.035$14,353,268.06
ENREncounter Resources-6263130.17$53,678,608.91
PNXPNX Metals Limited-6212100.0085$29,217,548.09
BYHBryah Resources Ltd-6-72370.067$13,387,421.19
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-6-10-38-280.92$148,781,773.08
EVNEvolution Mining Ltd-6-9-5-134.655$8,030,735,299.50
ARNAldoro Resources-6-11443580.33$26,504,346.99
RMSRamelius Resources-6-80-31.72$1,404,179,783.85
GRLGodolphin Resources-6-6-36-90.16$13,457,667.52
NCMNewcrest Mining-6-9-5-1525.84$21,862,499,261.00
TIETietto Minerals-65-22-210.31$148,260,273.20
CWXCarawine Resources-6-13-4350.23$24,500,227.95
FAUFirst Au Ltd-6-17-12250.015$9,219,431.31
ZNCZenith Minerals Ltd-6-1373960.225$67,702,806.90
RMLResolution Minerals-6-2-48-670.0225$10,296,631.12
IPTImpact Minerals-6-9-29150.015$30,356,923.79
PRXProdigy Gold NL-6-4000.045$24,966,987.06
WAFWest African Res Ltd-6-13-1250.9$821,345,767.56
WGXWestgold Resources.-6-2-2522.08$868,903,303.50
IDAIndiana Resources-6-15221560.072$22,308,743.52
CDTCastle Minerals-71756560.014$10,987,512.27
KWRKingwest Resources-7-8-48-360.084$16,768,256.85
REDRed 5 Limited-7-14-33-460.1725$410,606,568.23
KAUKaiser Reef-76-3340.275$27,106,339.12
TBRTribune Res Ltd-7-7-17-254.8$251,846,769.60
TBATombola Gold Ltd-7-15-11320.041$23,834,718.50
IVRInvestigator Res Ltd-7-1514410.092$125,774,927.67
SKYSKY Metals Ltd-7-21-37-510.13$30,831,228.50
A1GAfrican Gold Ltd.-711271640.26$21,480,843.34
BC8Black Cat Syndicate-7-10-2-20.625$87,383,100.42
DEGDe Grey Mining-7-8231291.305$1,693,066,349.91
MEGMegado-8-25-370.12$4,895,855.76
HAWHawthorn Resources-82-60-590.048$16,342,265.04
MEIMeteoric Resources-8-13-29920.048$65,739,576.95
MHCManhattan Corp Ltd-8-14-57-80.012$18,315,344.32
DCXDiscovex Res Ltd-8-14-1490.006$15,411,984.46
KCCKincora Copper-8-170.3$22,239,986.88
ONXOrminexltd-8-1796130.045$24,654,275.33
KRMKingsrose Mining Ltd-8053530.055$41,610,419.06
MCTMetalicity Limited-80-35-80.011$20,072,547.36
SIHSihayo Gold Limited-8-15-45-460.011$40,540,075.54
TAMTanami Gold NL-8-16-8120.066$79,906,599.13
SVYStavely Minerals Ltd-8-22-44-280.485$127,871,111.48
GSNGreat Southern-9-17-39-540.043$20,475,918.90
CSTCastile Resources-9-20-9720.215$44,934,777.23
MGVMusgrave Minerals-90-1-160.375$191,960,261.64
AMIAurelia Metals Ltd-9-9-13-150.375$481,548,551.25
KTAKrakatoa Resources-9-22-20470.053$14,784,350.00
OBMOra Banda Mining Ltd-9-28-45-410.155$149,698,567.40
ADTAdriatic Metals-9118942.52$483,562,810.92
SNGSiren Gold-911-650.25$16,833,617.84
SAUSouthern Gold-9-16-30-480.07$15,146,341.68
MRRMinrex Resources Ltd-9-33-51000.02$11,573,878.16
OAUOra Gold Limited-9-20-5430.02$16,841,904.44
MSRManas Res Ltd-943671000.01$33,156,235.98
TLMTalisman Mining-9-20104380.2$37,325,677.00
NSTNorthern Star-9-11-20-2410$11,797,307,142.66
EMREmerald Res NL-9-536950.935$489,627,346.65
NMRNative Mineral Res-9-13-420.27$7,491,510.00
CHZChesser Resources-921-36930.145$67,875,318.75
HXGHexagon Energy-9-1528200.077$35,235,092.33
BBXBBX Minerals Ltd-9-8-131180.24$107,159,535.46
HMXHammer Metals Ltd-10-31711710.095$76,631,989.31
AGGAngloGold Ashanti-10-13-13-285.2$474,585,309.80
GBRGreatbould Resources-10-7972560.085$30,355,072.65
RDNRaiden Resources Ltd-108-34600.028$33,944,489.07
RXLRox Resources-10-18-45-380.028$68,559,311.13
MTCMetalstech Ltd-107712640.23$36,916,233.12
MRZMont Royal Resources-10-21-10590.27$10,226,713.05
SBRSabre Resources-10-10-50500.0045$7,573,786.42
PAKPacific American Hld-10-10-25800.018$5,734,528.20
AGCAGC Ltd-10-160.135$9,481,819.76
DDD3D Resources Limited-1013361180.0045$17,461,674.41
TSOTesoro Resources Ltd-10-27-46990.135$72,430,982.18
TARTaruga Minerals-10-37292000.054$27,801,207.83
DGODGO Gold Limited-10-142103.01$231,688,006.20
MVLMarvel Gold Limited-1013-41180.053$25,940,846.96
AUCAusgold Limited-10221320.044$71,340,729.35
SRNSurefire Rescs NL-11-29-393250.017$18,593,076.97
MZZMatador Mining Ltd-111139790.465$84,919,749.46
MOHMoho Resources-11-11-29-60.067$7,332,553.54
GBZGBM Rsources Ltd-1190950.125$54,155,772.75
KSNKingston Resources-11-13-21410.205$61,003,443.39
AAUAntilles Gold Ltd-11016530.065$16,910,035.40
MKRManuka Resources.-11-24-170.32$32,294,823.10
NUSNusantara Resources-110-5-160.28$66,489,172.03
MMLMedusa Mining Ltd-1125250.825$176,692,305.85
NVANova Minerals Ltd-112-111410.1375$241,127,263.82
G88Golden Mile Res Ltd-11-118380.054$7,981,044.70
GULGullewa Limited-12-13-31-280.076$13,860,355.60
ASOAston Minerals Ltd-1253063920.1625$162,213,562.93
ERMEmmerson Resources-12-15-16-390.064$33,381,978.76
AQXAlice Queen Ltd-130-46-500.014$17,312,213.03
RDSRedstone Resources-1317171000.014$11,503,985.01
RVRRed River Resources-13-10-231570.1925$103,554,873.40
WCNWhite Cliff Min Ltd-13-13-52560.014$7,240,749.59
PRSProspech Limited-13-7-3300.14$9,102,882.46
PURPursuit Minerals-132326814030.07$67,297,525.87
KZRKalamazoo Resources-13-10-28-210.38$53,436,280.77
AARAnglo Australian-13-14-43-420.075$45,942,653.95
ANXAnax Metals Ltd-13-21632550.075$26,964,159.53
M2RMiramar-13-8-450.17$7,389,816.00
GMLGateway Mining-13-13-31540.02$38,072,712.00
EM2Eagle Mountain-13-171946000.91$188,622,508.42
SLZSultan Resources Ltd-13-24-2730.225$15,992,909.47
GMNGold Mountain Ltd-14-22-22-350.032$24,567,197.57
BARBarra Resources-14-10-17120.019$13,552,162.02
PUAPeak Minerals Ltd-14-5-3700.019$11,679,350.39
CHNChalice Mining Ltd-14-4957397.345$2,469,624,638.16
TMZThomson Res Ltd-14-4254000.125$60,213,076.30
XAMXanadu Mines Ltd-14-353-160.037$45,202,239.00
PKOPeako Limited-14-8612050.037$7,106,004.55
NXMNexus Minerals Ltd-14-14-42520.073$18,799,678.67
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited-14-14-33540.12$14,094,612.74
GMRGolden Rim Resources-14-10-10290.009$24,033,147.11
VMCVenus Metals Cor Ltd-153-17-220.175$29,460,343.19
PDIPredictive Disc Ltd-15-65590.085$110,358,782.69
BATBattery Minerals Ltd-15-6-151830.017$34,701,650.20
LEXLefroy Exploration-15194494351.07$134,410,827.04
MM8Medallion Metals.-15120.28$22,451,629.48
E2ME2 Metals-15-8-581000.28$41,293,561.65
YRLYandal Resources-15-2927570.47$45,577,103.34
ADNAndromeda Metals Ltd-1516-123230.22$486,163,761.08
EMUEMU NL-16-43-25500.027$12,325,891.07
CLACelsius Resource Ltd-16-30-301670.032$32,464,070.51
VKAViking Mines Ltd-16-16-163290.026$26,552,719.21
THRThor Mining PLC-17-1391690.0175$10,673,455.96
BNZBenzmining-17-60.75$29,584,924.98
AL8Alderan Resource Ltd-17-27-51-690.049$14,897,054.60
OZMOzaurum Resources-17-40.13$6,762,600.00
CELChallenger Exp Ltd-20-255-40.225$166,383,471.66
M24Mamba Exploration-20-70.2$7,770,000.00
XTCXantippe Res Ltd-200-20-200.002$8,149,128.80
GNMGreat Northern-240080.013$15,717,662.69
ADVArdiden Ltd-25-17-46880.0075$15,045,479.51
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-27-29-31200.036$7,736,221.30

 

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

Truscott Mining (ASX:TRM) +64%

Truscott was up on no news with the company telling the ASX that it was unaware of any reason for the increase in its share price or the volume of stocks traded.

Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH) +13%

It is not every day that one pulls out a gold intersection grading more than 200 grams per tonne (g/t), so when Mithril Resources reported a bonanza intersection of 2.1m at 235g/t gold and 2,554g/t silver within a broader 6.8m zone at 74g/t gold and 841g/t silver, punters reacted accordingly.

The result confirms bonanza grades in historical drilling at its Copalquin project in Mexico

Drilling at the equally exciting El Refugio discovery has also extended the structure to 650m long and 300m down-dip with drilling returning results such as 7.6m at 2.34g/t gold and 143.6g/t silver from 253.25m.

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) +10%

The grant of two new tenements that contain large-scale intrusive granites and diorites that have the potential to host intrusive-related gold mineralisation increased the size of North Stawell’s granted exploration tenure in Victoria up from 552.9sqkm to 601.9sqkm.

West Barrabool contains coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies situated around a diorite that cut through into the company’s neighbouring EL5443 and has the potential to host Wonga-style deposits.

The other tenement, Wimmera Park Granite, hosts another significant intrusive that cuts through the southern extension of the Wildwood basalt and may host significant remobilised gold targets around the alteration rim.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) +8%

Exceptional copper, lead and vanadium intersections were intersected at the first eight of 15 reverse circulation wells at Golden Deeps’ Nosib Block prospect in Namibia.

This featured a top hit of 24m grading 1.33% copper, 4.77% lead, 1.37 per cent vanadium oxide and 3.67g/t silver from just 3m including a 6m zone grading 3.67% copper, 14.9% lead, 4.4% vanadium oxide and 12.16g/t silver from 6m.

Nosib Block was a high-grade copper-vanadium mine located west of Khusib Springs and 20km along strike from the company’s Abenab high-grade vanadium project.

Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) +7%

Grade control drilling at Bellevue’s namesake project has returned results of up to 176.6g/t gold and demonstrated the excellent continuity of the orebody.

This drilling is key to the company’s strategy of development and further resource at the project.

Step-out and infill drilling is also continuing at the Marceline and Deacon North lodes with four surface rigs and two underground rigs targeting further resource growth.

 

