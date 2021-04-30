Gold Digger: Australia’s big gold miners are getting bigger, and investors should reap the benefits

“When you stop growing you start dying,” is a saying the ASX’s largest gold miners have apparently taken to heart.

While hopefully remaining cognisant of the expensive, value-destroying deals which occurred when gold last peaked in the 2010s, cashed-up majors are stepping up the push for cheap ounces via mergers and acquisitions (M&A), project development, and greenfields exploration.

Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) produced 512,000oz gold, 35,000t copper in the March quarter at a very low all in sustaining cost (AISC) of $891/oz. That represented a 49% profit on every ounce sold.

Meanwhile, construction at the mammoth 13 million ounce gold, 3.7 million tonne copper ‘Red Chris’ project in Canada and the 3.4moz Haverion project in WA “is progressing to plan”.

This was Northern Star’s (ASX:NST) first quarterly report following the ‘merger of equals’ with Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR).

The miner produced 368,273oz at an AISC of $1,598/oz. That’s a solid profit margin per ounce of 28%.

An extensive exploration campaign will feed into the May Reserve and Resource update, which will—in turn – be a central plank of the company’s ‘Strategy Day’ in July.

“We are still three months away from completing this detailed plan, but the huge opportunities we have in so many areas are already very clear and demonstrate the significant benefits of combining the Groups’ assets and people,” Northern Star says.

Following the end of the quarter Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) announced a game changing acquisition — a 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine for $903m.

Tropicana is a tier-one asset with a production outlook of 380,000oz to 430,000oz in FY21. It has a current 10 year life with additional upside.

The immediate impact is clear: Regis solidifies its position as a top 5 Aussie gold miner with annual, low cost production of ~500,000oz per year.

Then there’s ~700,000oz per annum behemoth Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), which acquired TSX-listed Battle North for about $360m in cash.

This expands Evolution’s footprint in the Red Lake region of Canada.

The additional processing capacity from Battle North’s new Bateman mill will accelerate Evolution’s long-term objective of producing +300,000 ounces of gold per year from Red Lake (currently ~140,000oz).

Newcrest, Northern Star, Regis and Evolution share price charts

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 MONTH RETURN % 6 MONTH RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP FAU First Au 50 41 4 118 0.024 $ 13,521,832.59 ARV Artemis Resources 40 62 -20 264 0.12 $ 119,360,253.29 GBR Great Boulder Resources 31 31 -21 55 0.047 $ 13,012,691.33 HXG Hexagon Energy 30 52 213 114 0.15 $ 58,447,528.65 CDT Castle Minerals 25 15 15 200 0.015 $ 10,987,512.27 CST Castile Resources 25 43 -29 71 0.3 $ 57,915,935.09 SMI Santana Minerals 23 19 -24 -24 0.16 $ 18,245,221.76 BBX BBX Minerals 20 -2 -32 152 0.265 $ 115,026,127.64 RGL Riversgold 19 17 28 750 0.068 $ 26,369,784.94 LCL Los Cerros 18 26 22 427 0.195 $ 91,893,954.75 CLA Celsius Resources 18 21 52 370 0.047 $ 38,729,595.56 MZZ Matador Mining 17 29 -10 108 0.375 $ 63,403,897.79 NAG Nagambie Resources 17 4 45 65 0.084 $ 39,994,587.68 RDN Raiden Resources 17 22 -24 367 0.028 $ 32,732,185.89 DRE Dreadnought Resources 17 5 -16 250 0.021 $ 51,250,796.27 ZNC Zenith Minerals 16 142 142 504 0.29 $ 91,251,609.30 EMR Emerald Resources 16 24 65 98 0.99 $ 499,935,290.79 SLZ Sultan Resources 16 7 -20 214 0.22 $ 13,906,877.80 AL8 Alderan Resources 15 12 -22 382 0.082 $ 24,431,169.54 STK Strickland Metals 15 28 -71 68 0.023 $ 9,686,484.98 NMR Native Mineral Resources 15 -11 0.31 $ 8,644,050.00 AQI Alicanto Minerals 14 -11 -23 60 0.12 $ 39,344,095.32 BNZ Benz Mining 14 14 0.885 $ 30,330,848.53 PUA Peak Minerals 13 18 0 152 0.026 $ 15,367,566.30 KCC Kincora Copper 12 38 0.275 $ 15,000,000.00 FFX Firefinch 12 74 142 436 0.375 $ 281,847,236.04 GNM Great Northern 11 11 -38 100 0.01 $ 10,579,196.04 CGN Crater Gold Mines 11 -5 82 122 0.02 $ 24,549,917.34 WCN White Cliff Minerals 11 11 -43 320 0.021 $ 10,861,124.38 BAR Barra Resources 11 0 -34 50 0.021 $ 12,874,553.92 NAE New Age Exploration 11 50 62 600 0.021 $ 24,390,858.20 AAU Antilles Gold 10 -5 107 239 0.095 $ 18,538,456.66 VRC Volt Resources 10 38 100 340 0.022 $ 54,747,546.32 CWX Carawine Resources 10 0 -14 37 0.28 $ 31,033,622.07 BMO Bastion Minerals 10 5 0.23 $ 10,916,309.40 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 10 10 15 360 0.023 $ 2,942,655.51 TTM Titan Minerals 10 10 0 92 0.115 $ 119,642,505.57 AZS Azure Minerals 9 11 3 327 0.35 $ 106,289,573.75 ANX Anax Metals 9 5 240 434 0.083 $ 28,715,078.98 PGD Peregrine Gold 9 0.3 $ 8,712,957.00 SAU Southern Gold 9 8 -9 -23 0.096 $ 20,692,889.33 TMX Terrain Minerals 9 9 0 100 0.012 $ 7,357,610.09 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 9 29 3 140 0.36 $ 11,291,695.80 PAK Pacific American Hld 9 9 -4 118 0.024 $ 7,008,867.80 GBZ GBM Rsources 9 20 -25 38 0.12 $ 54,127,257.50 DEG De Grey Mining 9 36 28 310 1.46 $ 1,908,239,570.28 PKO Peako Limited 9 46 15 352 0.038 $ 7,298,058.73 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 9 6 -19 -49 0.051 $ 10,532,521.84 BDC Bardoc Gold 8 8 7 5 0.078 $ 135,350,075.33 CXU Cauldron Energy 8 8 -29 90 0.04 $ 17,175,981.46 SRN Surefire Rescs NL 8 -4 -29 1250 0.027 $ 29,623,331.07 YRL Yandal Resources 8 11 -21 162 0.49 $ 46,915,261.00 CTO Citigold Corp 8 8 8 250 0.014 $ 36,140,000.00 DEX Duke Exploration 7 7 0.375 $ 22,626,379.13 VAN Vango Mining 7 -4 -14 -40 0.078 $ 74,398,161.67 EM2 Eagle Mountain 7 157 241 707 1.21 $ 242,322,053.16 S2R S2 Resources 6 -3 -38 79 0.165 $ 51,957,044.54 MKG Mako Gold 6 10 -9 138 0.1 $ 25,724,160.20 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate 6 13 10 98 0.79 $ 87,186,506.93 MEG Megado 6 6 -25 0.18 $ 7,343,783.64 IPT Impact Minerals 6 -21 -10 138 0.019 $ 33,836,842.38 TAR Taruga Minerals 5 28 11 490 0.059 $ 26,060,485.84 BAT Battery Minerals 5 -17 -26 233 0.02 $ 42,866,744.36 CHN Chalice Mining 5 33 156 524 6.99 $ 2,403,477,488.05 FML Focus Minerals 5 9 -17 29 0.315 $ 53,910,826.68 FFR Firefly Resources 5 -8 -44 476 0.11 $ 33,807,348.30 GTR Gti Resources 5 -4 10 69 0.022 $ 16,112,949.95 NXM Nexus Minerals 5 -2 -30 128 0.091 $ 22,217,802.06 MEU Marmota Limited 5 7 -2 31 0.046 $ 44,552,549.74 SVL Silver Mines Limited 4 9 21 173 0.235 $ 273,302,155.43 CEL Challenger Exp 4 8 58 223 0.355 $ 197,917,744.42 ARN Aldoro Resources 4 52 109 192 0.365 $ 26,891,917.19 CAZ Cazaly Resources 4 20 14 123 0.049 $ 17,369,473.55 DTM Dart Mining NL 4 -17 -36 119 0.125 $ 12,493,184.50 NWM Norwest Minerals 4 -6 -30 -52 0.077 $ 9,033,734.86 CHZ Chesser Resources 4 -13 -44 118 0.135 $ 58,695,276.25 MTC Metalstech 4 -10 -16 -16 0.135 $ 19,053,792.94 KTA Krakatoa Resources 3 3 -23 100 0.062 $ 17,294,900.00 NVA Nova Minerals 3 -6 -14 223 0.155 $ 242,142,263.82 TIN Tnt Mines Limited 3 -9 -35 233 0.16 $ 15,909,828.00 ENR Encounter Resources 3 -3 -18 43 0.165 $ 52,856,920.25 TAM Tanami Gold NL 3 -7 -1 67 0.075 $ 88,132,278.45 RXL Rox Resources 3 -5 -32 36 0.038 $ 89,836,338.73 REZ Resourc & En Grp 3 -7 -61 160 0.039 $ 16,403,869.98 IDA Indiana Resources 3 -4 40 276 0.08 $ 23,829,506.88 GUL Gullewa Limited 3 5 -22 82 0.082 $ 14,954,594.20 GMN Gold Mountain 2 16 2 -12 0.044 $ 31,981,784.23 KZR Kalamazoo Resources 2 6 -28 11 0.45 $ 60,693,059.64 ADN Andromeda Metals 2 -29 47 390 0.235 $ 496,967,400.21 BYH Bryah Resources 1 24 24 152 0.073 $ 11,208,457.08 HRN Horizon Gold 1 -6 -12 99 0.395 $ 41,609,886.24 DGO DGO Gold Limited 1 13 2 68 3.52 $ 258,902,152.96 OZM Ozaurum Resources 0 -6 0.17 $ 8,583,300.00 MRR Minrex Resources 0 -4 -19 120 0.022 $ 11,573,878.16 BTR Brightstar Resources 0 -13 6 600 0.035 $ 14,951,525.98 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 0 0 -9 100 0.1 $ 7,281,878.90 ZAG Zuleika Gold 0 0 -41 64 0.041 $ 16,813,828.29 MEI Meteoric Resources 0 -11 -19 331 0.056 $ 74,943,117.72 ALY Alchemy Resource 0 23 -16 36 0.016 $ 11,428,138.70 THR Thor Mining PLC 0 0 -35 67 0.015 $ 7,543,343.91 STN Saturn Metals 0 12 -41 6 0.415 $ 48,922,061.85 OKR Okapi Resources 0 6 -3 42 0.185 $ 9,348,144.78 GWR GWR Group 0 17 107 319 0.31 $ 93,863,797.33 DDD 3D Resources Limited 0 0 1 303 0.005 $ 18,101,860.46 AOP Apollo Consolidated 0 -3 -3 43 0.33 $ 95,244,794.70 CBY Canterbury Resources 0 5 -12 57 0.11 $ 13,423,823.64 DTR Dateline Resources 0 0 60 100 0.004 $ 30,908,773.27 HRZ Horizon 0 24 9 43 0.12 $ 70,996,900.00 KGM Kalnorth Gold 0 0 0 8 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 LNY Laneway Res 0 20 -14 50 0.006 $ 22,650,395.60 PNX PNX Metals Limited 0 14 -20 0 0.008 $ 29,217,548.09 PRX Prodigy Gold NL 0 -4 -2 19 0.044 $ 25,547,614.66 RVR Red River Resources 0 -12 -2 261 0.22 $ 113,910,360.74 TMZ Thomson Res 0 -8 39 722 0.115 $ 54,541,678.92 BCN Beacon Minerals 0 3 10 -1 0.035 $ 125,278,878.06 KAI Kairos Minerals 0 3 -26 177 0.031 $ 50,293,227.72 MHC Manhattan Corp 0 -7 -44 75 0.014 $ 21,367,901.70 AQX Alice Queen 0 0 -32 0 0.019 $ 20,834,707.81 SPQ Superior Resources 0 -8 -37 327 0.012 $ 17,957,365.28 MCT Metalicity Limited 0 0 -28 400 0.013 $ 22,972,615.32 AVW Avira Resources 0 -13 -36 250 0.007 $ 9,625,280.00 ADT Adriatic Metals 0 9 1 93 2.24 $ 408,446,864.28 AXE Archer Materials -1 -7 92 375 0.855 $ 197,781,977.75 IVR Investigator Res -1 10 72 617 0.086 $ 117,169,274.72 MKR Manuka Resources. -1 -4 -11 0.425 $ 40,121,951.52 MOH Moho Resources -1 -15 -31 1 0.076 $ 7,729,323.90 BNR Bulletin Res -1 1 9 58 0.071 $ 12,371,222.11 TBR Tribune Res -2 -1 -26 -18 5.23 $ 280,704,211.95 GIB Gibb River Diamonds -2 -26 -50 160 0.065 $ 13,748,113.93 TIE Tietto Minerals -2 -18 -33 -5 0.29 $ 132,293,782.24 MML Medusa Mining -2 -2 -1 15 0.805 $ 167,338,007.31 NUS Nusantara Resources -2 -6 -12 11 0.255 $ 58,464,616.79 MGV Musgrave Minerals -2 15 -26 194 0.37 $ 199,958,605.88 M24 Mamba Exploration -2 -22 0.235 $ 9,250,000.00 EMU EMU NL -2 -13 -15 213 0.047 $ 21,249,209.76 WWI West Wits Mining -2 -27 3 700 0.08 $ 110,683,456.00 TSO Tesoro Resources -3 -10 -45 229 0.185 $ 94,909,562.85 AWJ Auric Mining -3 -36 0.18 $ 7,288,710.84 CMM Capricorn Metals -3 13 0 28 1.73 $ 598,533,309.09 AGC AGC -3 -3 0.165 $ 11,513,638.28 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -3 -1 -44 -2 0.985 $ 124,953,350.94 MAU Magnetic Resources -3 0 37 107 1.55 $ 346,955,060.09 E2M E2 Metals -3 2 -58 239 0.305 $ 45,798,313.83 SLR Silver Lake Resource -3 9 -19 -12 1.75 $ 1,564,796,184.13 TRN Torrens Mining -3 -12 0.145 $ 9,843,243.37 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -3 -1 7 113 0.85 $ 195,685,438.10 GOR Gold Road Res -3 9 -6 -23 1.27 $ 1,114,314,007.07 HAW Hawthorn Resources -3 -3 -45 -41 0.056 $ 19,010,389.94 EVN Evolution Mining -4 10 -16 -11 4.65 $ 8,099,081,982.90 NES Nelson Resources. -4 -37 14 211 0.079 $ 11,637,855.36 PRS Prospech Limited -4 -4 0 0 0.13 $ 8,777,779.52 MDI Middle Island Res -4 -54 -62 -53 0.13 $ 15,299,467.88 KRM Kingsrose Mining -4 11 55 50 0.051 $ 36,500,367.60 MM8 Medallion Metals. -4 2 0.25 $ 20,847,941.66 ALK Alkane Resources -4 3 -42 -1 0.735 $ 437,610,768.00 NSM Northstaw -4 -11 -22 0.365 $ 15,000,000.00 MVL Marvel Gold Limited -4 -19 -25 98 0.048 $ 24,414,914.78 VMC Venus Metals Cor -4 -5 -25 -5 0.18 $ 27,194,162.94 PF1 Pathfinder Resources -4 2 0.23 $ 11,933,805.60 AWV Anova Metals -4 -15 -15 175 0.022 $ 32,961,166.60 RSG Resolute Mining -4 7 -39 -48 0.49 $ 540,907,425.94 SSR SSR Mining Inc. -5 7 -20 20.23 $ 374,158,787.82 HWK Hawkstone Mng -5 -7 179 550 0.039 $ 65,435,732.28 RMS Ramelius Resources -5 9 -12 32 1.72 $ 1,412,319,956.51 HCH Hot Chili -5 -10 -27 86 0.038 $ 120,023,578.94 ERM Emmerson Resources -5 -6 -9 -13 0.075 $ 36,869,648.19 LCY Legacy Iron Ore -5 20 100 1700 0.018 $ 115,285,293.31 GRL Godolphin Resources -5 -5 -37 50 0.18 $ 16,401,532.29 GSN Great Southern -5 -9 -41 26 0.053 $ 24,571,102.68 A1G African Gold . -5 -7 77 186 0.265 $ 24,585,617.88 G88 Golden Mile Res -5 -27 44 226 0.088 $ 12,928,704.50 AAJ Aruma Resources -6 13 -35 127 0.068 $ 7,205,343.04 AGS Alliance Resources -6 0 -24 104 0.17 $ 35,362,912.78 MTH Mithril Resources -6 -11 -39 183 0.017 $ 39,953,961.70 AMI Aurelia Metals -6 5 -10 20 0.42 $ 518,417,140.50 WAF West African Res -6 15 -4 29 0.96 $ 869,802,156.88 BGL Bellevue Gold -6 14 -18 62 0.95 $ 813,465,014.85 BRV Big River Gold -6 -8 -12 98 0.395 $ 86,632,610.68 AUC Ausgold Limited -6 -10 -8 213 0.047 $ 59,816,078.89 PRU Perseus Mining -6 11 0 21 1.24 $ 1,514,674,234.45 CAI Calidus Resources -6 -10 -35 26 0.385 $ 150,349,694.50 MAT Matsa Resources -6 -4 -41 -41 0.076 $ 23,532,102.98 ASO Aston Minerals -6 11 233 782 0.15 $ 135,113,101.50 SKY SKY Metals -6 0 -27 -53 0.15 $ 35,764,225.06 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited -6 -9 -12 317 0.15 $ 16,263,014.70 RND Rand Mining -6 -2 -36 -19 1.5 $ 90,781,808.53 AUT Auteco Minerals -6 0 -26 93 0.089 $ 136,344,567.43 PDI Predictive Disc -6 11 47 27 0.088 $ 92,699,141.26 AME Alto Metals Limited -6 27 -15 49 0.094 $ 44,125,454.03 NCM Newcrest Mining -7 7 -9 -3 26.74 $ 22,140,377,756.28 TLM Talisman Mining -7 22 22 82 0.14 $ 26,127,973.90 PNR Pantoro Limited -7 5 3 37 0.205 $ 295,763,627.88 KSN Kingston Resources -7 -16 -21 46 0.205 $ 56,747,389.20 XAM Xanadu Mines -7 -13 62 134 0.068 $ 74,245,223.50 TRY Troy Resources -7 0 -44 -14 0.067 $ 53,787,027.53 ONX Orminex -7 51 165 -21 0.053 $ 25,750,020.90 GSM Golden State Mining -7 -10 -50 -19 0.13 $ 11,171,028.33 ICG Inca Minerals -7 19 127 334 0.125 $ 48,409,488.00 RED Red 5 Limited -8 9 -35 -3 0.185 $ 434,069,800.70 MSR Manas Res -8 0 0 140 0.006 $ 16,561,641.59 RDS Redstone Resources -8 9 -25 140 0.012 $ 8,627,988.76 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp -8 -8 15 4 0.047 $ 27,714,788.95 CYL Catalyst Metals -8 3 -10 -27 2.07 $ 205,438,061.07 NST Northern Star -8 4 -29 -19 10.58 $ 12,669,889,031.91 RRL Regis Resources -8 -11 -35 -40 2.62 $ 1,846,213,519.55 GMR Golden Rim Resources -8 22 0 83 0.011 $ 32,044,196.15 SBR Sabre Resources -8 -8 -21 450 0.0055 $ 10,098,381.89 VKA Viking Mines -8 -20 112 444 0.033 $ 35,233,415.87 AGG AngloGold Ashanti -9 -2 -18 -32 5.39 $ 492,426,862.80 OAU Ora Gold Limited -9 11 -13 17 0.021 $ 16,816,904.44 M2R Miramar -9 -5 -44 0.21 $ 9,712,329.60 KAU Kaiser Reef -9 -13 -24 29 0.31 $ 32,914,840.36 MBK Metal Bank -9 -9 -17 49 0.01 $ 11,845,083.04 RMX Red Mount Min -9 -9 -38 233 0.01 $ 12,513,224.89 SVY Stavely Minerals -10 -3 -19 58 0.57 $ 151,357,642.16 WGX Westgold Resources. -10 3 -15 -1 2.17 $ 945,197,252.10 OKU Oklo Resources -10 -15 -45 -51 0.14 $ 73,084,322.74 TNR Torian Resources -10 -12 45 261 0.045 $ 38,602,133.15 GML Gateway Mining -10 -4 44 117 0.026 $ 49,494,525.60 OBM Ora Banda Mining -10 -14 -31 11 0.215 $ 197,922,159.90 RML Resolution Minerals -11 -4 -38 -60 0.025 $ 11,493,349.58 KWR Kingwest Resources -12 0 -44 -25 0.11 $ 18,097,991.01 ARL Ardea Resources -12 0 -3 84 0.46 $ 62,558,585.18 BRB Breaker Res NL -13 0 14 -11 0.21 $ 68,426,595.09 ADV Ardiden -13 -22 -66 250 0.014 $ 27,941,604.81 AAR Anglo Australian -13 0 -33 -29 0.1 $ 61,845,880.32 SBM St Barbara Limited -13 -9 -29 -26 1.87 $ 1,338,164,961.21 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited -13 -24 30 550 0.013 $ 18,109,165.93 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited -13 -7 -48 -16 0.013 $ 51,596,459.78 PUR Pursuit Minerals -14 -24 458 1698 0.067 $ 58,710,524.60 DLC Delecta Limited -14 -14 0 20 0.006 $ 6,051,727.23 NML Navarre Minerals -14 -25 -50 9 0.12 $ 71,011,479.63 DCX Discovex Res -14 -14 0 50 0.006 $ 15,411,984.46 HMX Hammer Metals -15 8 124 395 0.094 $ 73,508,505.62 GED Golden Deeps -15 0 -27 120 0.011 $ 8,523,365.84 DCN Dacian Gold -16 0 -1 -5 0.35 $ 296,147,805.62 WRM White Rock Min -16 -21 -8 15 0.46 $ 35,626,569.16 NPM Newpeak Metals -17 -17 -38 0 0.0025 $ 14,185,403.25 XTC Xantippe Res -17 25 -17 25 0.0025 $ 10,186,411.01 TSC Twenty Seven Co. -17 -29 -29 -29 0.005 $ 10,642,758.25 AYM Australia United Min -18 -10 -18 350 0.009 $ 18,425,774.85 LEX Lefroy Exploration -19 -10 338 536 1.05 $ 112,809,086.98 SNG Siren Gold -24 -25 -32 0.28 $ 19,307,825.46 ANL Amani Gold -33 -50 -50 -50 0.001 $ 21,573,993.49 MLS Metals Australia -33 -20 0 100 0.002 $ 10,567,970.12

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

FIRST AU (ASX:FAU) +50%

Drilling results are about due from the ‘Snowstorm’ gold project in the Victorian goldfields, where initial assays – including 3.1m at 11.6g/t gold from 53m — have been very promising.

FAU geologists anticipated the diamond drilling campaign to be completed in late April 2021 “with results following”.

Snowstorm is part of the historic Swifts Creek goldfields, which produced over 100,000 ounces of gold between 1845-1926.

Many of the workings were producing over an ounce a tonne, FAU says.

ARTEMIS RESOURCES (ASX:ARV) +40%

It has been a busy 7 days for explorer Artemis.

On Friday, it announced high grade drilling results like 5m at 24.32g/t gold, 3.39% copper and 0.24% cobalt from 166m at the 418,000oz ‘Carlow Castle’ project in the Pilbara.

A resource upgrade is due this quarter.

On Tuesday, it kicked off drilling at the 70%-owned Munni Munni project, “one of Australia’s largest undeveloped palladium deposits”.

And on Thursday it said advanced planning was underway to drill test high priority exploration targets in the Paterson Province.

All these targets are interpreted to sit within the same geological and structural corridor as the Havieron gold-copper discovery that is now under development, Artemis says.

GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES (ASX:GBR) +31%

The explorer has picked up a major zinc-lead project right next door to the Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR)—Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) Earaheedy discovery in WA.

Rumble’s recent drilling results underpin a shallow, mammoth exploration target of 40 to 100 million tonnes at 3.5% to 4.5% Zn and Pb over 40km of strike.

Great Boulder’s 1,134sqkm ‘Wellington’ project covers ~60km of prospective rocks.

‘Nearology’ for the win.

But while this project is an “exciting addition” to Great Boulder’s exploration portfolio, its focus remains on the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects.

