Gold Digger: Australia’s big gold miners are getting bigger, and investors should reap the benefits

“When you stop growing you start dying,” is a saying the ASX’s largest gold miners have apparently taken to heart.
While hopefully remaining cognisant of the expensive, value-destroying deals which occurred when gold last peaked in the 2010s, cashed-up majors are stepping up the push for cheap ounces via mergers and acquisitions (M&A), project development, and greenfields exploration.
Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) produced 512,000oz gold, 35,000t copper in the March quarter at a very low all in sustaining cost (AISC) of $891/oz. That represented a 49% profit on every ounce sold.
Meanwhile, construction at the mammoth 13 million ounce gold, 3.7 million tonne copper ‘Red Chris’ project in Canada and the 3.4moz Haverion project in WA “is progressing to plan”.
This was Northern Star’s (ASX:NST) first quarterly report following the ‘merger of equals’ with Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR).
The miner produced 368,273oz at an AISC of $1,598/oz. That’s a solid profit margin per ounce of 28%.
An extensive exploration campaign will feed into the May Reserve and Resource update, which will—in turn – be a central plank of the company’s ‘Strategy Day’ in July.
“We are still three months away from completing this detailed plan, but the huge opportunities we have in so many areas are already very clear and demonstrate the significant benefits of combining the Groups’ assets and people,” Northern Star says.
Following the end of the quarter Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) announced a game changing acquisition — a 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine for $903m.
Tropicana is a tier-one asset with a production outlook of 380,000oz to 430,000oz in FY21. It has a current 10 year life with additional upside.
The immediate impact is clear: Regis solidifies its position as a top 5 Aussie gold miner with annual, low cost production of ~500,000oz per year.
Then there’s ~700,000oz per annum behemoth Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), which acquired TSX-listed Battle North for about $360m in cash.
This expands Evolution’s footprint in the Red Lake region of Canada.
The additional processing capacity from Battle North’s new Bateman mill will accelerate Evolution’s long-term objective of producing +300,000 ounces of gold per year from Red Lake (currently ~140,000oz).
Newcrest, Northern Star, Regis and Evolution share price charts
Winners & Losers
Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop
|CODE
|COMPANY
|1 WEEK RETURN %
|1 MONTH RETURN %
|6 MONTH RETURN %
|1 YEAR RETURN %
|PRICE
| MARKET CAP
|FAU
|First Au
|50
|41
|4
|118
|0.024
| $ 13,521,832.59
|ARV
|Artemis Resources
|40
|62
|-20
|264
|0.12
| $ 119,360,253.29
|GBR
|Great Boulder Resources
|31
|31
|-21
|55
|0.047
| $ 13,012,691.33
|HXG
|Hexagon Energy
|30
|52
|213
|114
|0.15
| $ 58,447,528.65
|CDT
|Castle Minerals
|25
|15
|15
|200
|0.015
| $ 10,987,512.27
|CST
|Castile Resources
|25
|43
|-29
|71
|0.3
| $ 57,915,935.09
|SMI
|Santana Minerals
|23
|19
|-24
|-24
|0.16
| $ 18,245,221.76
|BBX
|BBX Minerals
|20
|-2
|-32
|152
|0.265
| $ 115,026,127.64
|RGL
|Riversgold
|19
|17
|28
|750
|0.068
| $ 26,369,784.94
|LCL
|Los Cerros
|18
|26
|22
|427
|0.195
| $ 91,893,954.75
|CLA
|Celsius Resources
|18
|21
|52
|370
|0.047
| $ 38,729,595.56
|MZZ
|Matador Mining
|17
|29
|-10
|108
|0.375
| $ 63,403,897.79
|NAG
|Nagambie Resources
|17
|4
|45
|65
|0.084
| $ 39,994,587.68
|RDN
|Raiden Resources
|17
|22
|-24
|367
|0.028
| $ 32,732,185.89
|DRE
|Dreadnought Resources
|17
|5
|-16
|250
|0.021
| $ 51,250,796.27
|ZNC
|Zenith Minerals
|16
|142
|142
|504
|0.29
| $ 91,251,609.30
|EMR
|Emerald Resources
|16
|24
|65
|98
|0.99
| $ 499,935,290.79
|SLZ
|Sultan Resources
|16
|7
|-20
|214
|0.22
| $ 13,906,877.80
|AL8
|Alderan Resources
|15
|12
|-22
|382
|0.082
| $ 24,431,169.54
|STK
|Strickland Metals
|15
|28
|-71
|68
|0.023
| $ 9,686,484.98
|NMR
|Native Mineral Resources
|15
|-11
|0.31
| $ 8,644,050.00
|AQI
|Alicanto Minerals
|14
|-11
|-23
|60
|0.12
| $ 39,344,095.32
|BNZ
|Benz Mining
|14
|14
|0.885
| $ 30,330,848.53
|PUA
|Peak Minerals
|13
|18
|0
|152
|0.026
| $ 15,367,566.30
|KCC
|Kincora Copper
|12
|38
|0.275
| $ 15,000,000.00
|FFX
|Firefinch
|12
|74
|142
|436
|0.375
| $ 281,847,236.04
|GNM
|Great Northern
|11
|11
|-38
|100
|0.01
| $ 10,579,196.04
|CGN
|Crater Gold Mines
|11
|-5
|82
|122
|0.02
| $ 24,549,917.34
|WCN
|White Cliff Minerals
|11
|11
|-43
|320
|0.021
| $ 10,861,124.38
|BAR
|Barra Resources
|11
|0
|-34
|50
|0.021
| $ 12,874,553.92
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|11
|50
|62
|600
|0.021
| $ 24,390,858.20
|AAU
|Antilles Gold
|10
|-5
|107
|239
|0.095
| $ 18,538,456.66
|VRC
|Volt Resources
|10
|38
|100
|340
|0.022
| $ 54,747,546.32
|CWX
|Carawine Resources
|10
|0
|-14
|37
|0.28
| $ 31,033,622.07
|BMO
|Bastion Minerals
|10
|5
|0.23
| $ 10,916,309.40
|TRM
|Truscott Mining Corp
|10
|10
|15
|360
|0.023
| $ 2,942,655.51
|TTM
|Titan Minerals
|10
|10
|0
|92
|0.115
| $ 119,642,505.57
|AZS
|Azure Minerals
|9
|11
|3
|327
|0.35
| $ 106,289,573.75
|ANX
|Anax Metals
|9
|5
|240
|434
|0.083
| $ 28,715,078.98
|PGD
|Peregrine Gold
|9
|0.3
| $ 8,712,957.00
|SAU
|Southern Gold
|9
|8
|-9
|-23
|0.096
| $ 20,692,889.33
|TMX
|Terrain Minerals
|9
|9
|0
|100
|0.012
| $ 7,357,610.09
|MRZ
|Mont Royal Resources
|9
|29
|3
|140
|0.36
| $ 11,291,695.80
|PAK
|Pacific American Hld
|9
|9
|-4
|118
|0.024
| $ 7,008,867.80
|GBZ
|GBM Rsources
|9
|20
|-25
|38
|0.12
| $ 54,127,257.50
|DEG
|De Grey Mining
|9
|36
|28
|310
|1.46
| $ 1,908,239,570.28
|PKO
|Peako Limited
|9
|46
|15
|352
|0.038
| $ 7,298,058.73
|PNM
|Pacific Nickel Mines
|9
|6
|-19
|-49
|0.051
| $ 10,532,521.84
|BDC
|Bardoc Gold
|8
|8
|7
|5
|0.078
| $ 135,350,075.33
|CXU
|Cauldron Energy
|8
|8
|-29
|90
|0.04
| $ 17,175,981.46
|SRN
|Surefire Rescs NL
|8
|-4
|-29
|1250
|0.027
| $ 29,623,331.07
|YRL
|Yandal Resources
|8
|11
|-21
|162
|0.49
| $ 46,915,261.00
|CTO
|Citigold Corp
|8
|8
|8
|250
|0.014
| $ 36,140,000.00
|DEX
|Duke Exploration
|7
|7
|0.375
| $ 22,626,379.13
|VAN
|Vango Mining
|7
|-4
|-14
|-40
|0.078
| $ 74,398,161.67
|EM2
|Eagle Mountain
|7
|157
|241
|707
|1.21
| $ 242,322,053.16
|S2R
|S2 Resources
|6
|-3
|-38
|79
|0.165
| $ 51,957,044.54
|MKG
|Mako Gold
|6
|10
|-9
|138
|0.1
| $ 25,724,160.20
|BC8
|Black Cat Syndicate
|6
|13
|10
|98
|0.79
| $ 87,186,506.93
|MEG
|Megado
|6
|6
|-25
|0.18
| $ 7,343,783.64
|IPT
|Impact Minerals
|6
|-21
|-10
|138
|0.019
| $ 33,836,842.38
|TAR
|Taruga Minerals
|5
|28
|11
|490
|0.059
| $ 26,060,485.84
|BAT
|Battery Minerals
|5
|-17
|-26
|233
|0.02
| $ 42,866,744.36
|CHN
|Chalice Mining
|5
|33
|156
|524
|6.99
| $ 2,403,477,488.05
|FML
|Focus Minerals
|5
|9
|-17
|29
|0.315
| $ 53,910,826.68
|FFR
|Firefly Resources
|5
|-8
|-44
|476
|0.11
| $ 33,807,348.30
|GTR
|Gti Resources
|5
|-4
|10
|69
|0.022
| $ 16,112,949.95
|NXM
|Nexus Minerals
|5
|-2
|-30
|128
|0.091
| $ 22,217,802.06
|MEU
|Marmota Limited
|5
|7
|-2
|31
|0.046
| $ 44,552,549.74
|SVL
|Silver Mines Limited
|4
|9
|21
|173
|0.235
| $ 273,302,155.43
|CEL
|Challenger Exp
|4
|8
|58
|223
|0.355
| $ 197,917,744.42
|ARN
|Aldoro Resources
|4
|52
|109
|192
|0.365
| $ 26,891,917.19
|CAZ
|Cazaly Resources
|4
|20
|14
|123
|0.049
| $ 17,369,473.55
|DTM
|Dart Mining NL
|4
|-17
|-36
|119
|0.125
| $ 12,493,184.50
|NWM
|Norwest Minerals
|4
|-6
|-30
|-52
|0.077
| $ 9,033,734.86
|CHZ
|Chesser Resources
|4
|-13
|-44
|118
|0.135
| $ 58,695,276.25
|MTC
|Metalstech
|4
|-10
|-16
|-16
|0.135
| $ 19,053,792.94
|KTA
|Krakatoa Resources
|3
|3
|-23
|100
|0.062
| $ 17,294,900.00
|NVA
|Nova Minerals
|3
|-6
|-14
|223
|0.155
| $ 242,142,263.82
|TIN
|Tnt Mines Limited
|3
|-9
|-35
|233
|0.16
| $ 15,909,828.00
|ENR
|Encounter Resources
|3
|-3
|-18
|43
|0.165
| $ 52,856,920.25
|TAM
|Tanami Gold NL
|3
|-7
|-1
|67
|0.075
| $ 88,132,278.45
|RXL
|Rox Resources
|3
|-5
|-32
|36
|0.038
| $ 89,836,338.73
|REZ
|Resourc & En Grp
|3
|-7
|-61
|160
|0.039
| $ 16,403,869.98
|IDA
|Indiana Resources
|3
|-4
|40
|276
|0.08
| $ 23,829,506.88
|GUL
|Gullewa Limited
|3
|5
|-22
|82
|0.082
| $ 14,954,594.20
|GMN
|Gold Mountain
|2
|16
|2
|-12
|0.044
| $ 31,981,784.23
|KZR
|Kalamazoo Resources
|2
|6
|-28
|11
|0.45
| $ 60,693,059.64
|ADN
|Andromeda Metals
|2
|-29
|47
|390
|0.235
| $ 496,967,400.21
|BYH
|Bryah Resources
|1
|24
|24
|152
|0.073
| $ 11,208,457.08
|HRN
|Horizon Gold
|1
|-6
|-12
|99
|0.395
| $ 41,609,886.24
|DGO
|DGO Gold Limited
|1
|13
|2
|68
|3.52
| $ 258,902,152.96
|OZM
|Ozaurum Resources
|0
|-6
|0.17
| $ 8,583,300.00
|MRR
|Minrex Resources
|0
|-4
|-19
|120
|0.022
| $ 11,573,878.16
|BTR
|Brightstar Resources
|0
|-13
|6
|600
|0.035
| $ 14,951,525.98
|SFM
|Santa Fe Minerals
|0
|0
|-9
|100
|0.1
| $ 7,281,878.90
|ZAG
|Zuleika Gold
|0
|0
|-41
|64
|0.041
| $ 16,813,828.29
|MEI
|Meteoric Resources
|0
|-11
|-19
|331
|0.056
| $ 74,943,117.72
|ALY
|Alchemy Resource
|0
|23
|-16
|36
|0.016
| $ 11,428,138.70
|THR
|Thor Mining PLC
|0
|0
|-35
|67
|0.015
| $ 7,543,343.91
|STN
|Saturn Metals
|0
|12
|-41
|6
|0.415
| $ 48,922,061.85
|OKR
|Okapi Resources
|0
|6
|-3
|42
|0.185
| $ 9,348,144.78
|GWR
|GWR Group
|0
|17
|107
|319
|0.31
| $ 93,863,797.33
|DDD
|3D Resources Limited
|0
|0
|1
|303
|0.005
| $ 18,101,860.46
|AOP
|Apollo Consolidated
|0
|-3
|-3
|43
|0.33
| $ 95,244,794.70
|CBY
|Canterbury Resources
|0
|5
|-12
|57
|0.11
| $ 13,423,823.64
|DTR
|Dateline Resources
|0
|0
|60
|100
|0.004
| $ 30,908,773.27
|HRZ
|Horizon
|0
|24
|9
|43
|0.12
| $ 70,996,900.00
|KGM
|Kalnorth Gold
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.013
| $ 11,625,120.78
|LNY
|Laneway Res
|0
|20
|-14
|50
|0.006
| $ 22,650,395.60
|PNX
|PNX Metals Limited
|0
|14
|-20
|0
|0.008
| $ 29,217,548.09
|PRX
|Prodigy Gold NL
|0
|-4
|-2
|19
|0.044
| $ 25,547,614.66
|RVR
|Red River Resources
|0
|-12
|-2
|261
|0.22
| $ 113,910,360.74
|TMZ
|Thomson Res
|0
|-8
|39
|722
|0.115
| $ 54,541,678.92
|BCN
|Beacon Minerals
|0
|3
|10
|-1
|0.035
| $ 125,278,878.06
|KAI
|Kairos Minerals
|0
|3
|-26
|177
|0.031
| $ 50,293,227.72
|MHC
|Manhattan Corp
|0
|-7
|-44
|75
|0.014
| $ 21,367,901.70
|AQX
|Alice Queen
|0
|0
|-32
|0
|0.019
| $ 20,834,707.81
|SPQ
|Superior Resources
|0
|-8
|-37
|327
|0.012
| $ 17,957,365.28
|MCT
|Metalicity Limited
|0
|0
|-28
|400
|0.013
| $ 22,972,615.32
|AVW
|Avira Resources
|0
|-13
|-36
|250
|0.007
| $ 9,625,280.00
|ADT
|Adriatic Metals
|0
|9
|1
|93
|2.24
| $ 408,446,864.28
|AXE
|Archer Materials
|-1
|-7
|92
|375
|0.855
| $ 197,781,977.75
|IVR
|Investigator Res
|-1
|10
|72
|617
|0.086
| $ 117,169,274.72
|MKR
|Manuka Resources.
|-1
|-4
|-11
|0.425
| $ 40,121,951.52
|MOH
|Moho Resources
|-1
|-15
|-31
|1
|0.076
| $ 7,729,323.90
|BNR
|Bulletin Res
|-1
|1
|9
|58
|0.071
| $ 12,371,222.11
|TBR
|Tribune Res
|-2
|-1
|-26
|-18
|5.23
| $ 280,704,211.95
|GIB
|Gibb River Diamonds
|-2
|-26
|-50
|160
|0.065
| $ 13,748,113.93
|TIE
|Tietto Minerals
|-2
|-18
|-33
|-5
|0.29
| $ 132,293,782.24
|MML
|Medusa Mining
|-2
|-2
|-1
|15
|0.805
| $ 167,338,007.31
|NUS
|Nusantara Resources
|-2
|-6
|-12
|11
|0.255
| $ 58,464,616.79
|MGV
|Musgrave Minerals
|-2
|15
|-26
|194
|0.37
| $ 199,958,605.88
|M24
|Mamba Exploration
|-2
|-22
|0.235
| $ 9,250,000.00
|EMU
|EMU NL
|-2
|-13
|-15
|213
|0.047
| $ 21,249,209.76
|WWI
|West Wits Mining
|-2
|-27
|3
|700
|0.08
| $ 110,683,456.00
|TSO
|Tesoro Resources
|-3
|-10
|-45
|229
|0.185
| $ 94,909,562.85
|AWJ
|Auric Mining
|-3
|-36
|0.18
| $ 7,288,710.84
|CMM
|Capricorn Metals
|-3
|13
|0
|28
|1.73
| $ 598,533,309.09
|AGC
|AGC
|-3
|-3
|0.165
| $ 11,513,638.28
|WMX
|Wiluna Mining Corp
|-3
|-1
|-44
|-2
|0.985
| $ 124,953,350.94
|MAU
|Magnetic Resources
|-3
|0
|37
|107
|1.55
| $ 346,955,060.09
|E2M
|E2 Metals
|-3
|2
|-58
|239
|0.305
| $ 45,798,313.83
|SLR
|Silver Lake Resource
|-3
|9
|-19
|-12
|1.75
| $ 1,564,796,184.13
|TRN
|Torrens Mining
|-3
|-12
|0.145
| $ 9,843,243.37
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolid.
|-3
|-1
|7
|113
|0.85
| $ 195,685,438.10
|GOR
|Gold Road Res
|-3
|9
|-6
|-23
|1.27
| $ 1,114,314,007.07
|HAW
|Hawthorn Resources
|-3
|-3
|-45
|-41
|0.056
| $ 19,010,389.94
|EVN
|Evolution Mining
|-4
|10
|-16
|-11
|4.65
| $ 8,099,081,982.90
|NES
|Nelson Resources.
|-4
|-37
|14
|211
|0.079
| $ 11,637,855.36
|PRS
|Prospech Limited
|-4
|-4
|0
|0
|0.13
| $ 8,777,779.52
|MDI
|Middle Island Res
|-4
|-54
|-62
|-53
|0.13
| $ 15,299,467.88
|KRM
|Kingsrose Mining
|-4
|11
|55
|50
|0.051
| $ 36,500,367.60
|MM8
|Medallion Metals.
|-4
|2
|0.25
| $ 20,847,941.66
|ALK
|Alkane Resources
|-4
|3
|-42
|-1
|0.735
| $ 437,610,768.00
|NSM
|Northstaw
|-4
|-11
|-22
|0.365
| $ 15,000,000.00
|MVL
|Marvel Gold Limited
|-4
|-19
|-25
|98
|0.048
| $ 24,414,914.78
|VMC
|Venus Metals Cor
|-4
|-5
|-25
|-5
|0.18
| $ 27,194,162.94
|PF1
|Pathfinder Resources
|-4
|2
|0.23
| $ 11,933,805.60
|AWV
|Anova Metals
|-4
|-15
|-15
|175
|0.022
| $ 32,961,166.60
|RSG
|Resolute Mining
|-4
|7
|-39
|-48
|0.49
| $ 540,907,425.94
|SSR
|SSR Mining Inc.
|-5
|7
|-20
|20.23
| $ 374,158,787.82
|HWK
|Hawkstone Mng
|-5
|-7
|179
|550
|0.039
| $ 65,435,732.28
|RMS
|Ramelius Resources
|-5
|9
|-12
|32
|1.72
| $ 1,412,319,956.51
|HCH
|Hot Chili
|-5
|-10
|-27
|86
|0.038
| $ 120,023,578.94
|ERM
|Emmerson Resources
|-5
|-6
|-9
|-13
|0.075
| $ 36,869,648.19
|LCY
|Legacy Iron Ore
|-5
|20
|100
|1700
|0.018
| $ 115,285,293.31
|GRL
|Godolphin Resources
|-5
|-5
|-37
|50
|0.18
| $ 16,401,532.29
|GSN
|Great Southern
|-5
|-9
|-41
|26
|0.053
| $ 24,571,102.68
|A1G
|African Gold .
|-5
|-7
|77
|186
|0.265
| $ 24,585,617.88
|G88
|Golden Mile Res
|-5
|-27
|44
|226
|0.088
| $ 12,928,704.50
|AAJ
|Aruma Resources
|-6
|13
|-35
|127
|0.068
| $ 7,205,343.04
|AGS
|Alliance Resources
|-6
|0
|-24
|104
|0.17
| $ 35,362,912.78
|MTH
|Mithril Resources
|-6
|-11
|-39
|183
|0.017
| $ 39,953,961.70
|AMI
|Aurelia Metals
|-6
|5
|-10
|20
|0.42
| $ 518,417,140.50
|WAF
|West African Res
|-6
|15
|-4
|29
|0.96
| $ 869,802,156.88
|BGL
|Bellevue Gold
|-6
|14
|-18
|62
|0.95
| $ 813,465,014.85
|BRV
|Big River Gold
|-6
|-8
|-12
|98
|0.395
| $ 86,632,610.68
|AUC
|Ausgold Limited
|-6
|-10
|-8
|213
|0.047
| $ 59,816,078.89
|PRU
|Perseus Mining
|-6
|11
|0
|21
|1.24
| $ 1,514,674,234.45
|CAI
|Calidus Resources
|-6
|-10
|-35
|26
|0.385
| $ 150,349,694.50
|MAT
|Matsa Resources
|-6
|-4
|-41
|-41
|0.076
| $ 23,532,102.98
|ASO
|Aston Minerals
|-6
|11
|233
|782
|0.15
| $ 135,113,101.50
|SKY
|SKY Metals
|-6
|0
|-27
|-53
|0.15
| $ 35,764,225.06
|CY5
|Cygnus Gold Limited
|-6
|-9
|-12
|317
|0.15
| $ 16,263,014.70
|RND
|Rand Mining
|-6
|-2
|-36
|-19
|1.5
| $ 90,781,808.53
|AUT
|Auteco Minerals
|-6
|0
|-26
|93
|0.089
| $ 136,344,567.43
|PDI
|Predictive Disc
|-6
|11
|47
|27
|0.088
| $ 92,699,141.26
|AME
|Alto Metals Limited
|-6
|27
|-15
|49
|0.094
| $ 44,125,454.03
|NCM
|Newcrest Mining
|-7
|7
|-9
|-3
|26.74
| $ 22,140,377,756.28
|TLM
|Talisman Mining
|-7
|22
|22
|82
|0.14
| $ 26,127,973.90
|PNR
|Pantoro Limited
|-7
|5
|3
|37
|0.205
| $ 295,763,627.88
|KSN
|Kingston Resources
|-7
|-16
|-21
|46
|0.205
| $ 56,747,389.20
|XAM
|Xanadu Mines
|-7
|-13
|62
|134
|0.068
| $ 74,245,223.50
|TRY
|Troy Resources
|-7
|0
|-44
|-14
|0.067
| $ 53,787,027.53
|ONX
|Orminex
|-7
|51
|165
|-21
|0.053
| $ 25,750,020.90
|GSM
|Golden State Mining
|-7
|-10
|-50
|-19
|0.13
| $ 11,171,028.33
|ICG
|Inca Minerals
|-7
|19
|127
|334
|0.125
| $ 48,409,488.00
|RED
|Red 5 Limited
|-8
|9
|-35
|-3
|0.185
| $ 434,069,800.70
|MSR
|Manas Res
|-8
|0
|0
|140
|0.006
| $ 16,561,641.59
|RDS
|Redstone Resources
|-8
|9
|-25
|140
|0.012
| $ 8,627,988.76
|AMG
|Ausmex Mining Gp
|-8
|-8
|15
|4
|0.047
| $ 27,714,788.95
|CYL
|Catalyst Metals
|-8
|3
|-10
|-27
|2.07
| $ 205,438,061.07
|NST
|Northern Star
|-8
|4
|-29
|-19
|10.58
| $ 12,669,889,031.91
|RRL
|Regis Resources
|-8
|-11
|-35
|-40
|2.62
| $ 1,846,213,519.55
|GMR
|Golden Rim Resources
|-8
|22
|0
|83
|0.011
| $ 32,044,196.15
|SBR
|Sabre Resources
|-8
|-8
|-21
|450
|0.0055
| $ 10,098,381.89
|VKA
|Viking Mines
|-8
|-20
|112
|444
|0.033
| $ 35,233,415.87
|AGG
|AngloGold Ashanti
|-9
|-2
|-18
|-32
|5.39
| $ 492,426,862.80
|OAU
|Ora Gold Limited
|-9
|11
|-13
|17
|0.021
| $ 16,816,904.44
|M2R
|Miramar
|-9
|-5
|-44
|0.21
| $ 9,712,329.60
|KAU
|Kaiser Reef
|-9
|-13
|-24
|29
|0.31
| $ 32,914,840.36
|MBK
|Metal Bank
|-9
|-9
|-17
|49
|0.01
| $ 11,845,083.04
|RMX
|Red Mount Min
|-9
|-9
|-38
|233
|0.01
| $ 12,513,224.89
|SVY
|Stavely Minerals
|-10
|-3
|-19
|58
|0.57
| $ 151,357,642.16
|WGX
|Westgold Resources.
|-10
|3
|-15
|-1
|2.17
| $ 945,197,252.10
|OKU
|Oklo Resources
|-10
|-15
|-45
|-51
|0.14
| $ 73,084,322.74
|TNR
|Torian Resources
|-10
|-12
|45
|261
|0.045
| $ 38,602,133.15
|GML
|Gateway Mining
|-10
|-4
|44
|117
|0.026
| $ 49,494,525.60
|OBM
|Ora Banda Mining
|-10
|-14
|-31
|11
|0.215
| $ 197,922,159.90
|RML
|Resolution Minerals
|-11
|-4
|-38
|-60
|0.025
| $ 11,493,349.58
|KWR
|Kingwest Resources
|-12
|0
|-44
|-25
|0.11
| $ 18,097,991.01
|ARL
|Ardea Resources
|-12
|0
|-3
|84
|0.46
| $ 62,558,585.18
|BRB
|Breaker Res NL
|-13
|0
|14
|-11
|0.21
| $ 68,426,595.09
|ADV
|Ardiden
|-13
|-22
|-66
|250
|0.014
| $ 27,941,604.81
|AAR
|Anglo Australian
|-13
|0
|-33
|-29
|0.1
| $ 61,845,880.32
|SBM
|St Barbara Limited
|-13
|-9
|-29
|-26
|1.87
| $ 1,338,164,961.21
|SI6
|SI6 Metals Limited
|-13
|-24
|30
|550
|0.013
| $ 18,109,165.93
|SIH
|Sihayo Gold Limited
|-13
|-7
|-48
|-16
|0.013
| $ 51,596,459.78
|PUR
|Pursuit Minerals
|-14
|-24
|458
|1698
|0.067
| $ 58,710,524.60
|DLC
|Delecta Limited
|-14
|-14
|0
|20
|0.006
| $ 6,051,727.23
|NML
|Navarre Minerals
|-14
|-25
|-50
|9
|0.12
| $ 71,011,479.63
|DCX
|Discovex Res
|-14
|-14
|0
|50
|0.006
| $ 15,411,984.46
|HMX
|Hammer Metals
|-15
|8
|124
|395
|0.094
| $ 73,508,505.62
|GED
|Golden Deeps
|-15
|0
|-27
|120
|0.011
| $ 8,523,365.84
|DCN
|Dacian Gold
|-16
|0
|-1
|-5
|0.35
| $ 296,147,805.62
|WRM
|White Rock Min
|-16
|-21
|-8
|15
|0.46
| $ 35,626,569.16
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|-17
|-17
|-38
|0
|0.0025
| $ 14,185,403.25
|XTC
|Xantippe Res
|-17
|25
|-17
|25
|0.0025
| $ 10,186,411.01
|TSC
|Twenty Seven Co.
|-17
|-29
|-29
|-29
|0.005
| $ 10,642,758.25
|AYM
|Australia United Min
|-18
|-10
|-18
|350
|0.009
| $ 18,425,774.85
|LEX
|Lefroy Exploration
|-19
|-10
|338
|536
|1.05
| $ 112,809,086.98
|SNG
|Siren Gold
|-24
|-25
|-32
|0.28
| $ 19,307,825.46
|ANL
|Amani Gold
|-33
|-50
|-50
|-50
|0.001
| $ 21,573,993.49
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|-33
|-20
|0
|100
|0.002
| $ 10,567,970.12
SMALL CAP STANDOUTS
FIRST AU (ASX:FAU) +50%
Drilling results are about due from the ‘Snowstorm’ gold project in the Victorian goldfields, where initial assays – including 3.1m at 11.6g/t gold from 53m — have been very promising.
FAU geologists anticipated the diamond drilling campaign to be completed in late April 2021 “with results following”.
Snowstorm is part of the historic Swifts Creek goldfields, which produced over 100,000 ounces of gold between 1845-1926.
Many of the workings were producing over an ounce a tonne, FAU says.
ARTEMIS RESOURCES (ASX:ARV) +40%
It has been a busy 7 days for explorer Artemis.
On Friday, it announced high grade drilling results like 5m at 24.32g/t gold, 3.39% copper and 0.24% cobalt from 166m at the 418,000oz ‘Carlow Castle’ project in the Pilbara.
A resource upgrade is due this quarter.
On Tuesday, it kicked off drilling at the 70%-owned Munni Munni project, “one of Australia’s largest undeveloped palladium deposits”.
And on Thursday it said advanced planning was underway to drill test high priority exploration targets in the Paterson Province.
All these targets are interpreted to sit within the same geological and structural corridor as the Havieron gold-copper discovery that is now under development, Artemis says.
GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES (ASX:GBR) +31%
The explorer has picked up a major zinc-lead project right next door to the Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR)—Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) Earaheedy discovery in WA.
Rumble’s recent drilling results underpin a shallow, mammoth exploration target of 40 to 100 million tonnes at 3.5% to 4.5% Zn and Pb over 40km of strike.
Great Boulder’s 1,134sqkm ‘Wellington’ project covers ~60km of prospective rocks.
‘Nearology’ for the win.
But while this project is an “exciting addition” to Great Boulder’s exploration portfolio, its focus remains on the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects.
The post Gold Digger: Australia’s big gold miners are getting bigger, and investors should reap the benefits appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.