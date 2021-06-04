Gold Digger: ASX gold stocks making gains on good news stories

Gold’s rally ran out of puff this week, with the precious metal dropping about 2% below ~$1US1,870/oz at Thursday close.

Kitco’s Jim Wyckoff calls it “routine profit taking”.

“Importantly, the price uptrend in gold on the daily chart remains in place, and the bulls are still in firm technical control,” he says.

Even if a stronger-than-expected US jobs report continues to put pressure on the price, Wyckoff reckons it is unlikely we will see $1,700/oz again in the near future.

“I’m not too worried if I’m a gold market bull, just yet.”

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 MONTH RETURN % 6 MONTH RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % PRICE MARKET CAP MTC Metalstech Ltd 45 92 20 55 0.24 $ 36,916,233.12 STK Strickland Metals 28 52 -38 187 0.032 $ 22,792,828.55 NPM Newpeak Metals 25 25 -17 25 0.0025 $ 14,185,403.25 DTR Dateline Resources 25 0 100 167 0.1 $ 41,555,382.00 AQI Alicanto Min Ltd 22 17 17 100 0.14 $ 44,262,107.24 MSR Manas Res Ltd 20 100 100 140 0.012 $ 36,471,859.58 ASO Aston Minerals Ltd 19 34 419 529 0.2075 $ 209,923,434.38 GSM Golden State Mining 18 22 -27 -15 0.165 $ 14,480,962.65 VKA Viking Mines Ltd 17 10 17 292 0.034 $ 34,722,786.65 ARV Artemis Resources 17 -34 -40 123 0.069 $ 79,573,502.19 CXU Cauldron Energy Ltd 17 11 17 68 0.042 $ 19,151,979.50 MZZ Matador Mining Ltd 16 43 60 114 0.535 $ 99,145,244.59 KAI Kairos Minerals Ltd 16 23 9 109 0.037 $ 63,705,843.81 RVR Red River Resources 15 10 -16 285 0.2425 $ 126,854,719.92 PDI Predictive Disc Ltd 15 17 84 5 0.105 $ 139,534,093.05 RGL Riversgold 14 -25 7 45 0.048 $ 17,777,856.62 CAI Calidus Resources 14 26 -17 -3 0.48 $ 203,716,280.37 NAE New Age Exploration 13 -23 42 209 0.017 $ 22,424,686.56 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 13 13 -11 34 0.017 $ 10,755,895.25 PRS Prospech Limited 13 31 -15 0 0.17 $ 11,053,500.13 RDN Raiden Resources Ltd 13 4 -4 333 0.026 $ 32,732,185.89 WCN White Cliff Min Ltd 13 -5 -36 50 0.018 $ 9,309,535.18 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 12 0 2 67 0.1 $ 7,281,878.90 HMX Hammer Metals Ltd 12 17 197 233 0.11 $ 88,731,777.09 THR Thor Mining PLC 12 23 0 73 0.019 $ 9,109,977.71 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 11 0 -17 -17 0.005 $ 13,303,447.81 PUA Peak Minerals Ltd 11 -23 -26 43 0.02 $ 12,294,053.04 BNZ Benzmining 11 6 0.91 $ 34,219,995.81 PUR Pursuit Minerals 11 33 286 1142 0.081 $ 78,360,132.86 TRN Torrens Mining 11 0 0.155 $ 10,573,315.39 DTM Dart Mining NL 11 7 -14 132 0.155 $ 15,491,548.78 GWR GWR Group Ltd 10 -5 38 297 0.27 $ 81,752,339.61 M2R Miramar 10 5 -34 0.22 $ 8,867,779.20 RMX Red Mount Min Ltd 10 10 -8 175 0.011 $ 13,764,547.38 ADV Ardiden Ltd 10 -15 -48 120 0.011 $ 23,642,896.38 SPQ Superior Resources 10 -8 -27 175 0.011 $ 15,194,693.70 AWV Anova Metals Ltd 10 0 -15 0 0.022 $ 30,094,978.20 GTR Gti Resources 10 5 28 -39 0.023 $ 15,468,431.95 NMR Native Mineral Res 9 -8 -13 0.295 $ 8,355,915.00 VMC Venus Metals Cor Ltd 9 9 -12 22 0.2075 $ 31,726,523.43 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited 9 0 -20 300 0.012 $ 17,415,753.30 GED Golden Deeps 9 9 -17 50 0.012 $ 9,298,217.28 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited 8 -7 -35 -21 0.013 $ 47,910,998.37 A1G African Gold Ltd. 8 2 53 155 0.275 $ 25,068,407.10 KRM Kingsrose Mining Ltd 7 12 53 38 0.058 $ 43,070,433.77 NVA Nova Minerals Ltd 7 3 -14 142 0.15 $ 242,142,263.82 OKR Okapi Resources 7 24 38 74 0.235 $ 12,536,928.29 HWK Hawkstone Mng Ltd 7 -16 220 300 0.032 $ 49,076,799.21 EMR Emerald Res NL 7 4 65 112 1.04 $ 548,898,025.46 MAT Matsa Resources 6 15 -31 -28 0.083 $ 26,212,343.96 MTH Mithril Resources 6 13 -23 21 0.017 $ 42,304,194.74 ONX Orminexltd 6 -7 96 4 0.051 $ 27,941,512.04 TSO Tesoro Resources Ltd 6 -3 -41 121 0.17 $ 87,416,702.63 PNX PNX Metals Limited 6 13 42 -6 0.0085 $ 36,521,935.11 RDS Redstone Resources 6 50 50 157 0.018 $ 14,379,981.26 SLZ Sultan Resources Ltd 6 17 14 75 0.28 $ 19,469,628.92 LEX Lefroy Exploration 6 18 508 575 1.215 $ 151,212,180.42 IDA Indiana Resources 6 -6 17 208 0.076 $ 24,387,010.54 MKR Manuka Resources. 5 -5 -11 0.39 $ 39,525,007.37 CAZ Cazaly Resources 5 11 31 90 0.059 $ 21,804,232.75 WRM White Rock Min Ltd 5 34 4 18 0.59 $ 54,612,048.28 BRV Big River Gold Ltd 5 11 -15 47 0.4 $ 87,732,281.20 PKO Peako Limited 5 11 67 152 0.04 $ 7,106,004.55 MML Medusa Mining Ltd 5 9 17 29 0.905 $ 193,322,169.93 OBM Ora Banda Mining Ltd 5 -11 -32 -25 0.205 $ 172,655,501.19 PAK Pacific American Hld 5 -9 -5 75 0.021 $ 7,008,867.80 IVR Investigator Res Ltd 5 21 81 483 0.105 $ 145,634,126.77 BAT Battery Minerals Ltd 5 17 -13 200 0.021 $ 42,866,744.36 STN Saturn Metals 5 11 -37 -10 0.45 $ 49,484,384.40 ALK Alkane Resources Ltd 4 -2 -10 -1 0.94 $ 595,388,800.00 HAW Hawthorn Resources 4 -5 -47 -49 0.052 $ 17,342,811.88 BYH Bryah Resources Ltd 4 5 18 32 0.079 $ 12,445,700.13 BBX BBX Minerals Ltd 4 -13 -11 170 0.27 $ 113,720,323.34 DEX Duke Exploration 4 8 13 0.43 $ 26,246,599.79 MM8 Medallion Metals. 4 20 0.295 $ 23,654,395.35 S2R S2 Resources 3 -6 -35 60 0.16 $ 50,382,588.64 GRL Godolphin Resources 3 -6 -37 -17 0.17 $ 14,719,323.85 LCL Los Cerros Limited 3 -5 46 338 0.175 $ 82,768,875.35 GIB Gibb River Diamonds 3 11 -55 60 0.072 $ 16,286,227.27 HCH Hot Chili Ltd 3 6 -16 138 0.038 $ 114,181,808.82 CMM Capricorn Metals 3 16 16 23 1.965 $ 721,040,126.74 SVL Silver Mines Limited 3 29 44 175 0.3025 $ 381,080,055.68 CLA Celsius Resource Ltd 2 -7 -11 200 0.042 $ 45,030,807.48 TRY Troy Resources Ltd 2 -34 -46 -47 0.045 $ 34,090,369.56 AME Alto Metals Limited 2 -1 -13 25 0.091 $ 40,523,376.15 KWR Kingwest Resources 2 -12 -46 -37 0.092 $ 15,136,501.57 CHN Chalice Mining Ltd 2 31 124 821 8.93 $ 3,180,682,293.81 SMI Santana Minerals Ltd 2 -22 -36 -44 0.1175 $ 13,683,916.32 AUT Auteco Minerals 2 9 -6 77 0.094 $ 156,714,819.98 HRN Horizon Gold Ltd 2 28 19 127 0.5 $ 52,812,547.92 TIN Tnt Mines Limited 2 -8 -48 -11 0.1475 $ 14,222,422.00 MAU Magnetic Resources 2 -1 28 25 1.5 $ 327,035,235.00 RED Red 5 Limited 2 -14 -35 -40 0.1675 $ 398,874,951.99 BNR Bulletin Res Ltd 1 -5 -4 -7 0.07 $ 12,550,515.18 ADT Adriatic Metals 1 11 13 76 2.495 $ 461,749,680.00 TBR Tribune Res Ltd 1 -3 -19 -21 5.04 $ 262,340,385.00 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd 1 4 16 673 0.085 $ 120,490,850.83 ARL Ardea Resources Ltd 1 3 11 82 0.5 $ 65,750,349.73 HXG Hexagon Energy 0 -32 51 46 0.092 $ 38,803,202.95 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 0 0 -14 168 0.15 $ 16,263,014.70 GNM Great Northern 0 78 -6 33 0.016 $ 21,762,917.57 ZAG Zuleika Gold Ltd 0 -5 -42 32 0.037 $ 15,173,454.80 TMX Terrain Minerals 0 -9 -17 100 0.01 $ 7,357,610.09 SBR Sabre Resources 0 -17 -55 67 0.005 $ 8,415,318.25 GMR Golden Rim Resources 0 -9 -5 11 0.01 $ 29,373,846.47 BTR Brightstar Resources 0 0 -48 775 0.035 $ 15,391,276.74 DLC Delecta Limited 0 0 0 20 0.006 $ 6,051,727.23 LCY Legacy Iron Ore 0 0 129 700 0.016 $ 102,475,816.27 AQX Alice Queen Ltd 0 -12 -44 -35 0.015 $ 18,548,799.68 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0 0 -14 100 0.018 $ 22,094,925.61 GBZ GBM Rsources Ltd 0 23 0 59 0.135 $ 60,654,465.48 HRZ Horizon 0 13 24 18 0.13 $ 73,836,776.00 BAR Barra Resources 0 0 -30 24 0.021 $ 14,907,378.22 PGD Peregrine Gold 0 17 0.35 $ 10,748,116.68 OZM Ozaurum Resources 0 -6 0.16 $ 8,323,200.00 M24 Mamba Exploration 0 18 0.26 $ 9,620,000.00 MHC Manhattan Corp Ltd 0 -7 -52 0 0.014 $ 21,367,901.70 XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 0 -20 0 0 0.002 $ 10,186,411.01 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 0 10 4 20 0.055 $ 10,744,751.80 LNY Laneway Res Ltd 0 -9 -33 0 0.005 $ 18,875,329.67 KGM Kalnorth Gold Ltd 0 0 0 86 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 GUL Gullewa Limited 0 6 -11 34 0.087 $ 15,866,459.70 DDD 3D Resources Limited 0 25 21 102 0.005 $ 19,401,860.46 REZ Resourc & En Grp Ltd 0 -28 -47 53 0.029 $ 12,518,742.88 IPT Impact Minerals 0 -6 -27 33 0.016 $ 30,356,923.79 MRR Minrex Resources Ltd 0 -4 -8 109 0.023 $ 12,676,152.27 TAM Tanami Gold NL 0 -9 -3 43 0.073 $ 85,782,084.36 KTA Krakatoa Resources 0 -8 -17 53 0.055 $ 15,342,250.00 TMZ Thomson Res Ltd 0 8 57 811 0.135 $ 67,160,738.95 AVW Avira Resources Ltd 0 -14 -33 100 0.006 $ 8,250,240.00 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0 0 0 -50 0.001 $ 12,386,996.75 DGO DGO Gold Limited -1 2 18 49 3.55 $ 263,315,257.84 ANX Anax Metals Ltd -1 8 42 225 0.094 $ 35,018,389.00 KZR Kalamazoo Resources -1 1 -16 -29 0.445 $ 58,713,938.13 NXM Nexus Minerals Ltd -1 -2 -32 76 0.088 $ 21,973,650.39 SNG Siren Gold -2 14 -54 0.32 $ 21,095,192.56 E2M E2 Metals -2 5 -55 110 0.315 $ 47,299,897.89 G88 Golden Mile Res Ltd -2 -22 22 53 0.061 $ 8,541,118.01 YRL Yandal Resources -2 19 27 112 0.595 $ 56,848,860.08 FML Focus Minerals Ltd -2 -11 -14 18 0.295 $ 52,997,083.85 MVL Marvel Gold Limited -2 0 -4 114 0.052 $ 26,958,135.07 CYL Catalyst Metals -2 0 -24 -29 2.04 $ 196,591,446.00 NCM Newcrest Mining -2 4 -1 -9 27.305 $ 22,916,802,963.68 CBY Canterbury Resources -2 -10 -14 6 0.095 $ 10,627,193.72 MKG Mako Gold -2 -10 -18 18 0.094 $ 23,666,227.38 AAR Anglo Australian -2 -3 -40 -31 0.09 $ 53,010,754.56 KSN Kingston Resources -2 18 -24 45 0.225 $ 66,678,182.31 TLM Talisman Mining -2 55 105 147 0.225 $ 41,058,244.70 MEU Marmota Limited -2 -2 -8 -12 0.044 $ 43,584,016.05 RRL Regis Resources -3 -1 -33 -48 2.55 $ 1,975,534,786.82 GMN Gold Mountain Ltd -3 -13 -11 -22 0.039 $ 29,941,272.04 MOH Moho Resources -3 5 -22 -13 0.078 $ 8,158,756.76 BDC Bardoc Gold Ltd -3 -6 -3 -19 0.072 $ 126,673,788.45 BCN Beacon Minerals -3 6 10 10 0.036 $ 129,006,941.22 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate -3 -8 4 1 0.71 $ 102,640,467.16 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -3 5 11 111 0.875 $ 200,209,956.90 TIE Tietto Minerals -3 21 -18 0 0.35 $ 159,664,909.60 SSR SSR Mining Inc. -3 13 -13 23.05 $ 443,614,903.12 A8G Australasian Gold -3 0.165 $ 5,629,539.97 TNR Torian Resources Ltd -3 -30 3 -10 0.033 $ 28,689,776.02 PF1 Pathfinder Resources -3 26 62 0.315 $ 15,165,877.95 AWJ Auric Mining -3 -11 0.155 $ 6,276,389.89 NES Nelson Resources. -3 -25 2 73 0.06 $ 8,873,864.71 ICG Inca Minerals Ltd -3 26 154 655 0.145 $ 60,637,860.00 CEL Challenger Exp Ltd -3 -17 36 21 0.285 $ 208,864,358.04 MGV Musgrave Minerals -3 14 1 60 0.415 $ 229,285,868.07 WGX Westgold Resources. -3 5 -13 -2 2.18 $ 932,481,594.00 EM2 Eagle Mountain -4 -13 181 552 1.01 $ 202,527,434.27 AUC Ausgold Limited -4 11 0 285 0.05 $ 80,852,826.59 CWX Carawine Resources -4 -13 -9 41 0.24 $ 26,133,576.48 RML Resolution Minerals -4 -8 -43 -67 0.024 $ 10,744,310.74 DRE Drednought Resources -4 4 0 300 0.024 $ 59,239,002.26 TBA Tombola Gold Ltd -4 0 2 47 0.047 $ 24,943,310.06 TTM Titan Minerals -4 -4 0 67 0.11 $ 131,037,029.91 OAU Ora Gold Limited -4 5 -15 47 0.022 $ 20,210,285.33 SBM St Barbara Limited -4 0 -31 -42 1.805 $ 1,331,084,723.32 ARN Aldoro Resources -4 -7 117 287 0.325 $ 26,905,928.01 KAU Kaiser Reef -5 -5 -27 15 0.3 $ 30,010,589.74 ADN Andromeda Metals Ltd -5 -7 -19 268 0.195 $ 432,145,565.40 AOP Apollo Consolidated -5 -12 -5 -2 0.29 $ 86,586,177.00 BMO Bastion Minerals -5 -10 0.19 $ 11,203,580.70 NUS Nusantara Resources -5 12 -5 -11 0.285 $ 75,660,092.31 NWM Norwest Minerals -5 22 1 -44 0.095 $ 10,775,177.72 MEI Meteoric Resources -5 4 -7 195 0.056 $ 74,943,117.72 BRB Breaker Res NL -5 -8 9 -24 0.185 $ 60,280,571.87 DCN Dacian Gold Ltd -5 -19 -23 -43 0.275 $ 227,181,878.28 AZS Azure Minerals -5 -23 -67 187 0.27 $ 84,723,573.28 EVN Evolution Mining Ltd -5 10 -2 -14 5.02 $ 8,987,588,867.10 PRX Prodigy Gold NL -5 23 -5 0 0.053 $ 31,934,518.33 AGG AngloGold Ashanti -5 17 -1 -19 6.1 $ 548,627,754.75 FAU First Au Ltd -6 -15 -15 31 0.017 $ 10,448,688.82 NAG Nagambie Resources -6 -20 40 3 0.067 $ 35,495,196.57 PRU Perseus Mining Ltd -6 10 12 13 1.325 $ 1,747,701,039.75 AMI Aurelia Metals Ltd -6 -2 -6 -7 0.405 $ 518,590,747.50 CDT Castle Minerals -6 14 45 78 0.016 $ 12,452,513.91 SVY Stavely Minerals Ltd -6 -5 -39 2 0.555 $ 148,748,027.64 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd -6 -6 -40 5 0.063 $ 6,781,499.33 AGS Alliance Resources -6 -12 -26 -5 0.15 $ 31,202,570.10 AGC AGC Ltd -6 -3 0.15 $ 10,159,092.60 GOR Gold Road Res Ltd -6 15 12 -16 1.425 $ 1,325,725,360.19 ERM Emmerson Resources -6 7 -3 -35 0.075 $ 37,367,886.68 TAR Taruga Minerals -6 -15 82 394 0.089 $ 45,998,362.05 SAU Southern Gold -6 -14 -30 -49 0.074 $ 15,786,327.94 NST Northern Star -6 4 -16 -24 10.86 $ 13,333,051,267.74 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp -7 5 -32 -45 0.99 $ 163,818,228.87 RND Rand Mining Ltd -7 -1 -30 -27 1.4 $ 79,626,345.40 CHZ Chesser Resources -7 -4 -39 63 0.135 $ 65,467,808.13 RSG Resolute Mining -7 13 -32 -52 0.535 $ 634,738,305.95 VAN Vango Mining Ltd -7 -12 -10 -38 0.065 $ 67,165,007.07 GSN Great Southern -7 -4 -29 -40 0.051 $ 23,661,061.84 OKU Oklo Resources Ltd -7 -7 -46 -53 0.125 $ 63,003,726.50 MCT Metalicity Limited -8 -8 -29 -8 0.012 $ 21,492,768.85 DCX Discovex Res Ltd -8 -14 0 0 0.006 $ 16,696,316.49 FFX Firefinch Ltd -8 -3 129 266 0.355 $ 294,141,580.88 PNR Pantoro Limited -8 10 7 15 0.225 $ 323,931,592.44 SRN Surefire Rescs NL -8 -19 -57 633 0.022 $ 24,137,529.02 CTO Citigold Corp Ltd -8 -15 -21 120 0.011 $ 30,580,000.00 MDI Middle Island Res -9 -19 -62 -71 0.105 $ 12,241,822.20 FFR Firefly Resources -9 -9 -24 271 0.105 $ 32,270,650.65 NSM Northstaw -9 -21 -35 0.31 $ 12,400,000.00 MBK Metal Bank Ltd -9 -5 -17 -5 0.01 $ 11,890,683.04 NML Navarre Minerals Ltd -9 -13 -53 -38 0.1 $ 64,624,215.10 KCC Kincora Copper -9 11 0.3 $ 20,502,487.91 MEG Megado -9 -9 -22 0.145 $ 5,915,825.71 SKY SKY Metals Ltd -9 0 -28 -51 0.145 $ 34,530,975.92 RMS Ramelius Resources -9 9 -1 5 1.785 $ 1,587,333,668.70 DEG De Grey Mining -9 3 28 250 1.435 $ 2,029,094,785.77 CST Castile Resources -10 -21 -13 77 0.23 $ 47,930,429.04 ENR Encounter Resources -10 6 3 25 0.175 $ 55,257,391.53 WAF West African Res Ltd -10 4 4 16 1.005 $ 967,068,403.74 AXE Archer Materials -11 -16 34 20 0.71 $ 166,136,861.31 RXL Rox Resources -11 -14 -43 19 0.031 $ 70,923,425.31 VRC Volt Resources Ltd -13 42 209 89 0.034 $ 76,170,499.23 GML Gateway Mining -13 -29 -38 43 0.02 $ 41,879,983.20 EMU EMU NL -13 -24 -7 179 0.039 $ 16,912,636.34 AL8 Alderan Resource Ltd -13 -31 -45 -57 0.052 $ 15,492,936.78 SLR Silver Lake Resource -14 1 -6 -17 1.72 $ 1,661,769,468.78 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd -14 -13 63 172 0.245 $ 73,590,007.50 MRZ Mont Royal Resources -15 -20 -2 54 0.3 $ 11,363,014.50 AAU Antilles Gold Ltd -16 -10 5 43 0.062 $ 15,900,481.04 BGL Bellevue Gold Ltd -16 -13 -42 -5 0.795 $ 714,992,934.11 GBR Greatbould Resources -17 117 113 318 0.1 $ 35,296,596.10 AYM Australia United Min -22 -30 -22 250 0.007 $ 12,898,042.40 TRM Truscott Mining Corp -23 4 50 108 0.027 $ 3,697,421.69 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd -23 -28 35 5 0.046 $ 60,269,652.00 MLS Metals Australia -25 -25 -25 50 0.0015 $ 8,454,376.09

WINNERS

MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) led the winners with a one of the most impressive gold intercepts of 2021 – 70m at 9.23g/t.

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) now owns 100% of the ‘Horse Well’ project after buying out minority partner Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) for $1.7m.

Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) sold a non-core gold project for $5.1m to help to fund ‘aggressive’ exploration at the Greater Falun project in Sweden.

A new survey uncovered two 600-800m long, 100-150m wide anomalies at Newpeak Metals (ASX:NPM) Las Opeñas gold project in Argentina. Best intercepts from historic drilling appear to have hit the edges of these anomalies, the company says.

Dateline Resources’ (ASX:DTR) historic, abandoned ‘Colosseum’ gold mine in California gets better at depth, data shows.

Canada-based explorer Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) gained after high profile investor Tolga Kumova increased his stake.

Golden State Mining (ASX:SGN) picked up more ground 15km from De Grey’s Hemi project.

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) raised $7m to accelerate drilling at the ‘Paterson Central’ and ‘Carlow Castle’ gold-copper projects.

And Matador Mining (ASX:MZZ) increased its landholding in the red hot gold jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada — one of North America’s most exciting jurisdictions for gold exploration, largely due to the recent high-grade ‘Queensway’ gold discovery by TSX-listed New Found Gold.

Since listing in August last year, New Found has rocketed ~675% from $1.54 to $11.96 per share on insane intersections at Queensway, like 26.5m at 146g/t gold.

LOSERS

High profile, high grade mine developer Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) has been on a downtrend since hitting $1.49 per share in November last year.

In February, it released a project Feasibility Study (FS) – a detailed look at whether a project is economic to build — which the market did not like. Why? Probably the short mine life of 7.4 years.

Simon Popple said it was oversold. Here’s why.

