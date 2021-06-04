Home Finance Gold Digger: ASX gold stocks making gains on good news stories
Gold Digger: ASX gold stocks making gains on good news stories

Gold’s rally ran out of puff this week, with the precious metal dropping about 2% below ~$1US1,870/oz at Thursday close.

Kitco’s Jim Wyckoff calls it “routine profit taking”.

“Importantly, the price uptrend in gold on the daily chart remains in place, and the bulls are still in firm technical control,” he says.

Even if a stronger-than-expected US jobs report continues to put pressure on the price, Wyckoff reckons it is unlikely we will see $1,700/oz again in the near future.

“I’m not too worried if I’m a gold market bull, just yet.”

USD gold price over the past 2 years.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK RETURN %1 MONTH RETURN %6 MONTH RETURN %1 YEAR RETURN %PRICE MARKET CAP
MTCMetalstech Ltd459220550.24 $ 36,916,233.12
STKStrickland Metals2852-381870.032 $ 22,792,828.55
NPMNewpeak Metals2525-17250.0025 $ 14,185,403.25
DTRDateline Resources2501001670.1 $ 41,555,382.00
AQIAlicanto Min Ltd2217171000.14 $ 44,262,107.24
MSRManas Res Ltd201001001400.012 $ 36,471,859.58
ASOAston Minerals Ltd19344195290.2075 $ 209,923,434.38
GSMGolden State Mining1822-27-150.165 $ 14,480,962.65
VKAViking Mines Ltd1710172920.034 $ 34,722,786.65
ARVArtemis Resources17-34-401230.069 $ 79,573,502.19
CXUCauldron Energy Ltd171117680.042 $ 19,151,979.50
MZZMatador Mining Ltd1643601140.535 $ 99,145,244.59
KAIKairos Minerals Ltd162391090.037 $ 63,705,843.81
RVRRed River Resources1510-162850.2425 $ 126,854,719.92
PDIPredictive Disc Ltd15178450.105 $ 139,534,093.05
RGLRiversgold14-257450.048 $ 17,777,856.62
CAICalidus Resources1426-17-30.48 $ 203,716,280.37
NAENew Age Exploration13-23422090.017 $ 22,424,686.56
ALYAlchemy Resource Ltd1313-11340.017 $ 10,755,895.25
PRSProspech Limited1331-1500.17 $ 11,053,500.13
RDNRaiden Resources Ltd134-43330.026 $ 32,732,185.89
WCNWhite Cliff Min Ltd13-5-36500.018 $ 9,309,535.18
SFMSanta Fe Minerals1202670.1 $ 7,281,878.90
HMXHammer Metals Ltd12171972330.11 $ 88,731,777.09
THRThor Mining PLC12230730.019 $ 9,109,977.71
TSCTwenty Seven Co. Ltd110-17-170.005 $ 13,303,447.81
PUAPeak Minerals Ltd11-23-26430.02 $ 12,294,053.04
BNZBenzmining1160.91 $ 34,219,995.81
PURPursuit Minerals113328611420.081 $ 78,360,132.86
TRNTorrens Mining1100.155 $ 10,573,315.39
DTMDart Mining NL117-141320.155 $ 15,491,548.78
GWRGWR Group Ltd10-5382970.27 $ 81,752,339.61
M2RMiramar105-340.22 $ 8,867,779.20
RMXRed Mount Min Ltd1010-81750.011 $ 13,764,547.38
ADVArdiden Ltd10-15-481200.011 $ 23,642,896.38
SPQSuperior Resources10-8-271750.011 $ 15,194,693.70
AWVAnova Metals Ltd100-1500.022 $ 30,094,978.20
GTRGti Resources10528-390.023 $ 15,468,431.95
NMRNative Mineral Res9-8-130.295 $ 8,355,915.00
VMCVenus Metals Cor Ltd99-12220.2075 $ 31,726,523.43
SI6SI6 Metals Limited90-203000.012 $ 17,415,753.30
GEDGolden Deeps99-17500.012 $ 9,298,217.28
SIHSihayo Gold Limited8-7-35-210.013 $ 47,910,998.37
A1GAfrican Gold Ltd.82531550.275 $ 25,068,407.10
KRMKingsrose Mining Ltd71253380.058 $ 43,070,433.77
NVANova Minerals Ltd73-141420.15 $ 242,142,263.82
OKROkapi Resources72438740.235 $ 12,536,928.29
HWKHawkstone Mng Ltd7-162203000.032 $ 49,076,799.21
EMREmerald Res NL74651121.04 $ 548,898,025.46
MATMatsa Resources615-31-280.083 $ 26,212,343.96
MTHMithril Resources613-23210.017 $ 42,304,194.74
ONXOrminexltd6-79640.051 $ 27,941,512.04
TSOTesoro Resources Ltd6-3-411210.17 $ 87,416,702.63
PNXPNX Metals Limited61342-60.0085 $ 36,521,935.11
RDSRedstone Resources650501570.018 $ 14,379,981.26
SLZSultan Resources Ltd61714750.28 $ 19,469,628.92
LEXLefroy Exploration6185085751.215 $ 151,212,180.42
IDAIndiana Resources6-6172080.076 $ 24,387,010.54
MKRManuka Resources.5-5-110.39 $ 39,525,007.37
CAZCazaly Resources51131900.059 $ 21,804,232.75
WRMWhite Rock Min Ltd5344180.59 $ 54,612,048.28
BRVBig River Gold Ltd511-15470.4 $ 87,732,281.20
PKOPeako Limited511671520.04 $ 7,106,004.55
MMLMedusa Mining Ltd5917290.905 $ 193,322,169.93
OBMOra Banda Mining Ltd5-11-32-250.205 $ 172,655,501.19
PAKPacific American Hld5-9-5750.021 $ 7,008,867.80
IVRInvestigator Res Ltd521814830.105 $ 145,634,126.77
BATBattery Minerals Ltd517-132000.021 $ 42,866,744.36
STNSaturn Metals511-37-100.45 $ 49,484,384.40
ALKAlkane Resources Ltd4-2-10-10.94 $ 595,388,800.00
HAWHawthorn Resources4-5-47-490.052 $ 17,342,811.88
BYHBryah Resources Ltd4518320.079 $ 12,445,700.13
BBXBBX Minerals Ltd4-13-111700.27 $ 113,720,323.34
DEXDuke Exploration48130.43 $ 26,246,599.79
MM8Medallion Metals.4200.295 $ 23,654,395.35
S2RS2 Resources3-6-35600.16 $ 50,382,588.64
GRLGodolphin Resources3-6-37-170.17 $ 14,719,323.85
LCLLos Cerros Limited3-5463380.175 $ 82,768,875.35
GIBGibb River Diamonds311-55600.072 $ 16,286,227.27
HCHHot Chili Ltd36-161380.038 $ 114,181,808.82
CMMCapricorn Metals31616231.965 $ 721,040,126.74
SVLSilver Mines Limited329441750.3025 $ 381,080,055.68
CLACelsius Resource Ltd2-7-112000.042 $ 45,030,807.48
TRYTroy Resources Ltd2-34-46-470.045 $ 34,090,369.56
AMEAlto Metals Limited2-1-13250.091 $ 40,523,376.15
KWRKingwest Resources2-12-46-370.092 $ 15,136,501.57
CHNChalice Mining Ltd2311248218.93 $ 3,180,682,293.81
SMISantana Minerals Ltd2-22-36-440.1175 $ 13,683,916.32
AUTAuteco Minerals29-6770.094 $ 156,714,819.98
HRNHorizon Gold Ltd228191270.5 $ 52,812,547.92
TINTnt Mines Limited2-8-48-110.1475 $ 14,222,422.00
MAUMagnetic Resources2-128251.5 $ 327,035,235.00
REDRed 5 Limited2-14-35-400.1675 $ 398,874,951.99
BNRBulletin Res Ltd1-5-4-70.07 $ 12,550,515.18
ADTAdriatic Metals11113762.495 $ 461,749,680.00
TBRTribune Res Ltd1-3-19-215.04 $ 262,340,385.00
WWIWest Wits Mining Ltd14166730.085 $ 120,490,850.83
ARLArdea Resources Ltd1311820.5 $ 65,750,349.73
HXGHexagon Energy0-3251460.092 $ 38,803,202.95
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited00-141680.15 $ 16,263,014.70
GNMGreat Northern078-6330.016 $ 21,762,917.57
ZAGZuleika Gold Ltd0-5-42320.037 $ 15,173,454.80
TMXTerrain Minerals0-9-171000.01 $ 7,357,610.09
SBRSabre Resources0-17-55670.005 $ 8,415,318.25
GMRGolden Rim Resources0-9-5110.01 $ 29,373,846.47
BTRBrightstar Resources00-487750.035 $ 15,391,276.74
DLCDelecta Limited000200.006 $ 6,051,727.23
LCYLegacy Iron Ore001297000.016 $ 102,475,816.27
AQXAlice Queen Ltd0-12-44-350.015 $ 18,548,799.68
CGNCrater Gold Min Ltd00-141000.018 $ 22,094,925.61
GBZGBM Rsources Ltd0230590.135 $ 60,654,465.48
HRZHorizon01324180.13 $ 73,836,776.00
BARBarra Resources00-30240.021 $ 14,907,378.22
PGDPeregrine Gold0170.35 $ 10,748,116.68
OZMOzaurum Resources0-60.16 $ 8,323,200.00
M24Mamba Exploration0180.26 $ 9,620,000.00
MHCManhattan Corp Ltd0-7-5200.014 $ 21,367,901.70
XTCXantippe Res Ltd0-20000.002 $ 10,186,411.01
PNMPacific Nickel Mines0104200.055 $ 10,744,751.80
LNYLaneway Res Ltd0-9-3300.005 $ 18,875,329.67
KGMKalnorth Gold Ltd000860.013 $ 11,625,120.78
GULGullewa Limited06-11340.087 $ 15,866,459.70
DDD3D Resources Limited025211020.005 $ 19,401,860.46
REZResourc & En Grp Ltd0-28-47530.029 $ 12,518,742.88
IPTImpact Minerals0-6-27330.016 $ 30,356,923.79
MRRMinrex Resources Ltd0-4-81090.023 $ 12,676,152.27
TAMTanami Gold NL0-9-3430.073 $ 85,782,084.36
KTAKrakatoa Resources0-8-17530.055 $ 15,342,250.00
TMZThomson Res Ltd08578110.135 $ 67,160,738.95
AVWAvira Resources Ltd0-14-331000.006 $ 8,250,240.00
ANLAmani Gold Ltd000-500.001 $ 12,386,996.75
DGODGO Gold Limited-1218493.55 $ 263,315,257.84
ANXAnax Metals Ltd-18422250.094 $ 35,018,389.00
KZRKalamazoo Resources-11-16-290.445 $ 58,713,938.13
NXMNexus Minerals Ltd-1-2-32760.088 $ 21,973,650.39
SNGSiren Gold-214-540.32 $ 21,095,192.56
E2ME2 Metals-25-551100.315 $ 47,299,897.89
G88Golden Mile Res Ltd-2-2222530.061 $ 8,541,118.01
YRLYandal Resources-219271120.595 $ 56,848,860.08
FMLFocus Minerals Ltd-2-11-14180.295 $ 52,997,083.85
MVLMarvel Gold Limited-20-41140.052 $ 26,958,135.07
CYLCatalyst Metals-20-24-292.04 $ 196,591,446.00
NCMNewcrest Mining-24-1-927.305 $ 22,916,802,963.68
CBYCanterbury Resources-2-10-1460.095 $ 10,627,193.72
MKGMako Gold-2-10-18180.094 $ 23,666,227.38
AARAnglo Australian-2-3-40-310.09 $ 53,010,754.56
KSNKingston Resources-218-24450.225 $ 66,678,182.31
TLMTalisman Mining-2551051470.225 $ 41,058,244.70
MEUMarmota Limited-2-2-8-120.044 $ 43,584,016.05
RRLRegis Resources-3-1-33-482.55 $ 1,975,534,786.82
GMNGold Mountain Ltd-3-13-11-220.039 $ 29,941,272.04
MOHMoho Resources-35-22-130.078 $ 8,158,756.76
BDCBardoc Gold Ltd-3-6-3-190.072 $ 126,673,788.45
BCNBeacon Minerals-3610100.036 $ 129,006,941.22
BC8Black Cat Syndicate-3-8410.71 $ 102,640,467.16
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-35111110.875 $ 200,209,956.90
TIETietto Minerals-321-1800.35 $ 159,664,909.60
SSRSSR Mining Inc.-313-1323.05 $ 443,614,903.12
A8GAustralasian Gold-30.165 $ 5,629,539.97
TNRTorian Resources Ltd-3-303-100.033 $ 28,689,776.02
PF1Pathfinder Resources-326620.315 $ 15,165,877.95
AWJAuric Mining-3-110.155 $ 6,276,389.89
NESNelson Resources.-3-252730.06 $ 8,873,864.71
ICGInca Minerals Ltd-3261546550.145 $ 60,637,860.00
CELChallenger Exp Ltd-3-1736210.285 $ 208,864,358.04
MGVMusgrave Minerals-3141600.415 $ 229,285,868.07
WGXWestgold Resources.-35-13-22.18 $ 932,481,594.00
EM2Eagle Mountain-4-131815521.01 $ 202,527,434.27
AUCAusgold Limited-41102850.05 $ 80,852,826.59
CWXCarawine Resources-4-13-9410.24 $ 26,133,576.48
RMLResolution Minerals-4-8-43-670.024 $ 10,744,310.74
DREDrednought Resources-4403000.024 $ 59,239,002.26
TBATombola Gold Ltd-402470.047 $ 24,943,310.06
TTMTitan Minerals-4-40670.11 $ 131,037,029.91
OAUOra Gold Limited-45-15470.022 $ 20,210,285.33
SBMSt Barbara Limited-40-31-421.805 $ 1,331,084,723.32
ARNAldoro Resources-4-71172870.325 $ 26,905,928.01
KAUKaiser Reef-5-5-27150.3 $ 30,010,589.74
ADNAndromeda Metals Ltd-5-7-192680.195 $ 432,145,565.40
AOPApollo Consolidated-5-12-5-20.29 $ 86,586,177.00
BMOBastion Minerals-5-100.19 $ 11,203,580.70
NUSNusantara Resources-512-5-110.285 $ 75,660,092.31
NWMNorwest Minerals-5221-440.095 $ 10,775,177.72
MEIMeteoric Resources-54-71950.056 $ 74,943,117.72
BRBBreaker Res NL-5-89-240.185 $ 60,280,571.87
DCNDacian Gold Ltd-5-19-23-430.275 $ 227,181,878.28
AZSAzure Minerals-5-23-671870.27 $ 84,723,573.28
EVNEvolution Mining Ltd-510-2-145.02 $ 8,987,588,867.10
PRXProdigy Gold NL-523-500.053 $ 31,934,518.33
AGGAngloGold Ashanti-517-1-196.1 $ 548,627,754.75
FAUFirst Au Ltd-6-15-15310.017 $ 10,448,688.82
NAGNagambie Resources-6-204030.067 $ 35,495,196.57
PRUPerseus Mining Ltd-61012131.325 $ 1,747,701,039.75
AMIAurelia Metals Ltd-6-2-6-70.405 $ 518,590,747.50
CDTCastle Minerals-61445780.016 $ 12,452,513.91
SVYStavely Minerals Ltd-6-5-3920.555 $ 148,748,027.64
AAJAruma Resources Ltd-6-6-4050.063 $ 6,781,499.33
AGSAlliance Resources-6-12-26-50.15 $ 31,202,570.10
AGCAGC Ltd-6-30.15 $ 10,159,092.60
GORGold Road Res Ltd-61512-161.425 $ 1,325,725,360.19
ERMEmmerson Resources-67-3-350.075 $ 37,367,886.68
TARTaruga Minerals-6-15823940.089 $ 45,998,362.05
SAUSouthern Gold-6-14-30-490.074 $ 15,786,327.94
NSTNorthern Star-64-16-2410.86 $ 13,333,051,267.74
WMXWiluna Mining Corp-75-32-450.99 $ 163,818,228.87
RNDRand Mining Ltd-7-1-30-271.4 $ 79,626,345.40
CHZChesser Resources-7-4-39630.135 $ 65,467,808.13
RSGResolute Mining-713-32-520.535 $ 634,738,305.95
VANVango Mining Ltd-7-12-10-380.065 $ 67,165,007.07
GSNGreat Southern-7-4-29-400.051 $ 23,661,061.84
OKUOklo Resources Ltd-7-7-46-530.125 $ 63,003,726.50
MCTMetalicity Limited-8-8-29-80.012 $ 21,492,768.85
DCXDiscovex Res Ltd-8-14000.006 $ 16,696,316.49
FFXFirefinch Ltd-8-31292660.355 $ 294,141,580.88
PNRPantoro Limited-8107150.225 $ 323,931,592.44
SRNSurefire Rescs NL-8-19-576330.022 $ 24,137,529.02
CTOCitigold Corp Ltd-8-15-211200.011 $ 30,580,000.00
MDIMiddle Island Res-9-19-62-710.105 $ 12,241,822.20
FFRFirefly Resources-9-9-242710.105 $ 32,270,650.65
NSMNorthstaw-9-21-350.31 $ 12,400,000.00
MBKMetal Bank Ltd-9-5-17-50.01 $ 11,890,683.04
NMLNavarre Minerals Ltd-9-13-53-380.1 $ 64,624,215.10
KCCKincora Copper-9110.3 $ 20,502,487.91
MEGMegado-9-9-220.145 $ 5,915,825.71
SKYSKY Metals Ltd-90-28-510.145 $ 34,530,975.92
RMSRamelius Resources-99-151.785 $ 1,587,333,668.70
DEGDe Grey Mining-93282501.435 $ 2,029,094,785.77
CSTCastile Resources-10-21-13770.23 $ 47,930,429.04
ENREncounter Resources-1063250.175 $ 55,257,391.53
WAFWest African Res Ltd-1044161.005 $ 967,068,403.74
AXEArcher Materials-11-1634200.71 $ 166,136,861.31
RXLRox Resources-11-14-43190.031 $ 70,923,425.31
VRCVolt Resources Ltd-1342209890.034 $ 76,170,499.23
GMLGateway Mining-13-29-38430.02 $ 41,879,983.20
EMUEMU NL-13-24-71790.039 $ 16,912,636.34
AL8Alderan Resource Ltd-13-31-45-570.052 $ 15,492,936.78
SLRSilver Lake Resource-141-6-171.72 $ 1,661,769,468.78
ZNCZenith Minerals Ltd-14-13631720.245 $ 73,590,007.50
MRZMont Royal Resources-15-20-2540.3 $ 11,363,014.50
AAUAntilles Gold Ltd-16-105430.062 $ 15,900,481.04
BGLBellevue Gold Ltd-16-13-42-50.795 $ 714,992,934.11
GBRGreatbould Resources-171171133180.1 $ 35,296,596.10
AYMAustralia United Min-22-30-222500.007 $ 12,898,042.40
TRMTruscott Mining Corp-234501080.027 $ 3,697,421.69
XAMXanadu Mines Ltd-23-283550.046 $ 60,269,652.00
MLSMetals Australia-25-25-25500.0015 $ 8,454,376.09

WINNERS

MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) led the winners with a one of the most impressive gold intercepts of 2021 – 70m at 9.23g/t.

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) now owns 100% of the ‘Horse Well’ project after buying out minority partner Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) for $1.7m.

Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) sold a non-core gold project for $5.1m to help to fund ‘aggressive’ exploration at the Greater Falun project in Sweden.

A new survey uncovered two 600-800m long, 100-150m wide anomalies at Newpeak Metals (ASX:NPM) Las Opeñas gold project in Argentina. Best intercepts from historic drilling appear to have hit the edges of these anomalies, the company says.

Dateline Resources’ (ASX:DTR) historic, abandoned ‘Colosseum’ gold mine in California gets better at depth, data shows.

Canada-based explorer Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) gained after high profile investor Tolga Kumova increased his stake.

Golden State Mining (ASX:SGN) picked up more ground 15km from De Grey’s Hemi project.

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) raised $7m to accelerate drilling at the ‘Paterson Central’ and ‘Carlow Castle’ gold-copper projects.

And Matador Mining (ASX:MZZ) increased its landholding in the red hot gold jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada — one of North America’s most exciting jurisdictions for gold exploration, largely due to the recent high-grade ‘Queensway’ gold discovery by TSX-listed New Found Gold.

Since listing in August last year, New Found has rocketed ~675% from $1.54 to $11.96 per share on insane intersections at Queensway, like 26.5m at 146g/t gold.

LOSERS

High profile, high grade mine developer Bellevue Gold (ASX:BGL) has been on a downtrend since hitting $1.49 per share in November last year.

In February, it released a project Feasibility Study (FS) – a detailed look at whether a project is economic to build — which the market did not like. Why? Probably the short mine life of 7.4 years.

Simon Popple said it was oversold. Here’s why.

