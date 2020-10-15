GEV to build first ship for compressed hydrogen exports from Australia H2 Ship to target hydrogen projects with export plans, … Read More
The post GEV to build world’s first ship for hydrogen exports – and it’s hydrogen powered appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.