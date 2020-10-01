The Financial Planning Association said its board of directors elected Dennis J. Moore, chief operating officer for Dallas-based Quest Capital Management, as the organization’s 2021 president-elect.

Moore, whose one-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2021, replaces 2020 President-elect Skip Schweiss, who will serve as president next year.

Moore is currently completing a three-year term on FPA’s board of directors. He has been a member of the organization since 2002 and has served in various leadership roles, including as a member of the board of directors of the FPA of Dallas/Fort Worth, the OneFPA Advisory Task Force and the FPA Alliance Forum, and as chair of the FPA pro bono committee.

He is also chair of the mentor committee for the Texas Tech University Personal Financial Planning Alumni Advisory Board.

Moore earned a B.S. in personal financial planning and an MBA from Texas Tech University.

The FPA board also elected three new members to serve on its board for three-year terms: George A. Fernández, vice president of practice management at Mariner Wealth Advisors in Overland Park, Kansas; Lisa A. K. Kirchenbauer, president, chief compliance officer and senior advisor at Omega Wealth Management in Arlington, Virginia; and Paul J. Brahim, managing director and senior vice president at Wealth Enhancement Group in Pittsburgh.

[More: FPA launches philanthropic solutions certificate program]

The post FPA names Dennis J. Moore 2021 president-elect appeared first on InvestmentNews.