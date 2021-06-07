FPA launches second virtual externship program

The Financial Planning Association has launched its second, eight-week-long Virtual Externship program designed to attract potential new entrants to the profession and help current practitioners improve their practices.

The program, which will run through July 30, has attracted 907 students, career changers, aspiring financial planners and seasoned financial professionals, FPA said in a release.

The structured experience includes recorded and live programming each day of the business week. Lessons and case studies are assigned on that week’s topic area. Software training, office hours with practitioner mentors and technology partners, training to help students better understand the professional landscape, guidance on finding a job, and meetings with financial planning clients are also included.

Those attending and working toward CFP certification will be able to receive 180 hours toward the CFP Board’s experience requirement. Current CFP professionals will earn 12 hours of CFP continuing education credits.

