FPA launches philanthropic solutions certificate program

The Financial Planning Association has teamed up with the American Heart Association to launch a new online certificate program to support financial professionals in advising clients on philanthropic opportunities.

The free, six-part series begins Sept. 30. Registration is open to both FPA members and nonmembers and qualifies for six continuing education credits.

Upon completion of the learning series, participants will receive membership into the AHA Professional Advisor Network, as well as a digital badge and certificate. Additionally, participants who meet the criteria may be eligible for join the AHA’s professional adviser referral program.

The Philanthropic Solutions in Financial Planning curriculum has been customized for financial professionals and presents topics on how to engage in meaningful philanthropic conversations with clients. It will explain how to effectively probe clients’ interests, attitudes, motivations and preferences related to philanthropy and how to identify potential issues and obstacles to your clients’ giving.

CHARITABLE LEGACIES

The course will discuss how to create charitable legacies through bequests and beneficiary designations, including the benefits of using retirement plans to meet clients’ charitable objectives. Experts will explain the differences between revocable and irrevocable planned gifts and will describe the types and benefits of gift annuities and which clients may be most suited to use them.

Additional courses include an in-depth look at the financial and tax advantages of charitable remainder trusts, private foundations, donor-advised funds, endowments and charitable lead trusts. This series will address discussion around the tangible and intangible benefits of various charitable giving vehicles and the role of family philanthropy in effective wealth transfer and business succession planning.

Taken together, the six-part course will help financial advisers develop a plan using the best strategies to achieve the client’s philanthropic goals and other objectives.

