FPA launches a certificate program in cybersecurity

The Financial Planning Association has launched a certificate program in cybersecurity for financial planners. The program will focus on six areas and help planners establish a customized, long-term cybersecurity plan as well as comply with the cybersecurity requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc..

“With billions of dollars lost each year due to cybercrime, it’s imperative financial planners earn client loyalty and trust by embracing a cybersecurity strategy that keeps data and assets safe,” FPA president Martin Seay said in a release.

The course was designed and is delivered in a format similar to a hands-on workshop. Those who complete the program will receive a digital certificate and earn 2.5 CFP CE credits.

Developed in partnership with FCI, a leading financial services cybersecurity authority, the program includes an introduction to cybersecurity, an overview of a cybersecurity program, and a review of controls in the areas of programs, processes and data.

Also covered are technical and physical controls in areas involving devices, response plans and physical security.

