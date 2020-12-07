Home Finance FPA appoints interim chief Patrick Mahoney as CEO
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 7, 2020

Category: Finance

The Financial Planning Association has appointed Patrick D. Mahoney, who has served as its interim CEO for the past seven months, its new chief executive officer. The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Mahoney was formerly an operations executive with S&P Global, the chief marketing officer of IEEE, and former president and CEO of IEEE GlobalSpec.

He also holds four patents in the U.S., Canada and Great Britain.

The permanent appointment was made after a formal search and interview process, according to 2020 FPA President Martin C. Seay.

