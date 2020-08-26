FP Transitions sees solid M&A activity in second half

Noting that 2020 has been a strong year for deals involving registered investment advisory firms, FP Transitions projects it will handle 22 transactions totaling $35 million in the third quarter and 16 transactions with volume of $30 million in the fourth quarter.
“If our projections are correct, 2020 could outperform 2019,” said CEO Brad Bueermann.
The firm said it closed the second quarter with roughly $43 million in total deal volume, representing an aggregate transfer of $1.73 billion in assets under management.
“That exceeded our expectations by almost 18%,” Bueermann said.
