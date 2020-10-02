Four advisers collectively managing $678 million have joined Pinnacle Asset Management, the wealth management arm of Pinnacle Financial, a Tennessee-based bank holding company. The four advisers are now affiliated with Raymond James through its division serving financial institutions and its unit for independent advisers.
Scott Southerland previously managed $179 million at BB&T Wealth in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he worked for 14 years.
Jeff Cox spent the last 15 years with Synovus Securities in Atlanta, where he managed $176 million.
Mark Whitley and Josh Holby worked at Wells Fargo Financial Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they managed $323 million.
The post Four bank advisers managing $678 million affiliate with Raymond James appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.