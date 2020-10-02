Home Finance Four bank advisers managing $678 million affiliate with Raymond James
October 2, 2020

Four advisers collectively managing $678 million have joined Pinnacle Asset Management, the wealth management arm of Pinnacle Financial, a Tennessee-based bank holding company. The four advisers are now affiliated with Raymond James through its division serving financial institutions and its unit for independent advisers.

Scott Southerland previously managed $179 million at BB&T Wealth in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he worked for 14 years.

Jeff Cox spent the last 15 years with Synovus Securities in Atlanta, where he managed $176 million.

Mark Whitley and Josh Holby worked at Wells Fargo Financial Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they managed $323 million.

